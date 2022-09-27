Buy Best Kratom Strains And Kratom Powder For Sale Online In 2022

There's been a growing interest in kratom recently. Kratom is a tree species native to some regions in Southeast Asia. Locals of these regions have long used kratom for medicine and overall wellness. This plant (Mitragyna Speciosa) is known for its medicinal benefits. If you want to buy kratom products, several options are available, but they are not all of great quality. Thus, in this article, we did some research to find the best kratom products on the market.
Kratom's opioid-like effects result from a chemical substance on its leaves called mitragynine. Depending on the dosage of kratom a person consumes, it might produce stimulant or sedative effects. Its use is also likely to cause psychoactive effects on users.
There is anecdotal evidence to back their effectiveness in relieving pain and stomach problems. Taking appropriate doses of kratom can also help you feel alert and productive.
Top 5 Kratom Products
- Super Speciosa- Overall Best Kratom Vendors On The Market, Editor’s Choice
- Kratom Spot- High Quality Maeng Da Kratom For Relaxation
- Klarity Kratom- Most Trusted Brand To Buy Kratom Pills
- Golden Monk- Premium Quality Kratom Capsules For Concentration
- Kats Botanicals- Wide Variety Kratom Extract To Relieve Stress And Anxiety
#1. Super Speciosa- Overall Best Kratom Vendors On The Market, Editor’s Choice
In an industry pervaded by substandard products, Super Speciosa is a name that denotes quality and safety assurance. Since the company's inception in 2017, they have stayed on top of the game, engaging in the industry's best practices and improving its methodology by certifiable means to formulate higher-quality products.
This explains why kratom products achieve the GMP standards, according to the American Kratom Association (AKA). GMP refers to Good Manufacturing Practices, and Super Speciosa is one of the first kratom companies to qualify and attain GMP standards.
The GMP Standards Program provides a go-to framework to ensure quality control and regulation among kratom vendors and manufacturers. The Super Speciosa brand is committed to producing the highest-quality kratom products in the market. To do this, they prioritize thorough research and testing while upholding the product's purity, potency, and safety.
Super Speciosa has an impressive lineup of kratom products. These include kratom capsules, powders, and extracts. They also have kratom tablets and tea bags. The products have received thousands of reviews on both official and external sites. The official website is easy to navigate, and because the products are grouped according to their effects, customers can easily find the products that best suit their needs.
Their Signature Reserve Kratom Powder is one of the most popular and best-selling products. This pure kratom powder is categorized as an Energy product and is fantastic for daytime and evening use to stay active and alert.
Each product has a Certificate of Analysis that customers can peruse on the website. Independent labs test each product and present them with a Certificate of Analysis. These independent labs test for the presence of impurities and contaminants such as heavy metals and other pollutants.
This product has hundreds of positive reviews. Most users praise the product as their go-to early morning pick-me-up and stimulant. Several other users also state that kratom powder is effective for pain management.
The raw material for this product is pure kratom leaves harvested in southeastern Asia. After all the necessary processes to ensure quality, the plant leaves are ground to a fine powder. Nothing else is added to these powders- they only contain Mitragyna speciosa leaf powder, without additional ingredients or fillers. The Green Maeng Da Kratom Tablets is also a best-selling product from their kratom catalog. This capsule contains the potent Green Maeng Da kratom strain, which is popular for its mood-enhancing and focus-driving effects. It also has some pain-relieving effects in some people. These capsules are available in two-pack sizes. Super Speciosa has other kratom products like White Maeng and Red Maeng capsules, pills, powders, and tea bags.
Highlights
Potent Kratom Products: Super Speciosa is committed to producing the most potent and natural kratom products on the market. Thus, they ensure that all their methods and processes are geared towards that. Their products, including powders and tea bags, contain high percentages of the active substance Mitragyna. This substance is responsible for the wide range of therapeutic and stimulating effects that kratom is famous for.
Product Testing: Super Speciosa leads the pack when it concerns product testing. They start testing their products by pasteurizing the Kratom powder with medium-low heat. This heat level is just enough to kill bacteria parasites without compromising the integrity of the Kratom alkaloids. Most importantly, they ensure to use the right sampling techniques to obtain meaningful results and insight into every batch of their kratom products.
Independent Tests: After thorough internal checks, the products still undergo independent tests. This company uses Santé Laboratories to test its products for the presence of heavy metals or impurities.
Positive Customer Feedback: This brand has thousands of positive reviews for all its kratom products. Verified buyers applaud the products for their effectiveness in easing physical discomfort and pain, as well as their rejuvenating and mood-boosting effects.
Educative Blogs: The Super Speciosa website contains several informative articles and resources about kratom and its use. First-time visitors will learn more about kratom and the brand's products and methodologies from the website. They also answer several frequently asked questions on the website.
Return Policies: Super Speciosa offers a 30-day window in which damaged products can be returned for a full refund.
Pros
- Natural leaf products
- Long shelf life
- Potent energy-booster
- Strain-specific kratom products
- Safe products
- Third-party tested
- Transparent brand
- GMP- approved
Cons
- Kratom extract unavailable
- No bulk discounts
#2. Kratom Spot- High Quality Maeng Da Kratom For Relaxation
Kratom Spot has been in the Kratom industry since 2014. This brand is one of the leading kratom brands today, offering a variety of innovative kratom products in the market. This kratom company is driven by the desire to provide the world's best kratom products. The company sources its kratom from farms with expert growers practicing sustainable agriculture. Their commitment to Fair Trade is evident in their choice of small-scale farmers worldwide.
Kratom Spot has over 30 different kratom strains that they use to make their world-class products. These include Malay Kratom, Indo Kratom, Bali Kratom, Thai Kratom, etc. Their kratom products include powders, extracts, drinks, capsules, etc. Besides these products, Kratom Spot also offers loose kratom leaves of different strains for users to purchase. The loose leaves are a great option for those who want to make kratom tea. The leaves have undergone independent tests for safety and purity.
For its commitment to using sustainable and cutting-edge practices, this brand has received the American Kratom Association's GMP standard. Their range of kratom extracts has received rave reviews for several reasons. These extract products are regarded as some of the strongest kratom products on the market. One of the bestselling extracts is their Ultra Maeng Da kratom extract. This product is a degree more potent than the famous Thai Maeng Da kratom.
Kratom Spot uses a cutting-edge water extraction process to ensure pure and safe extracts. The extract contains traditional Maeng Da kratom harvested at maturity. This kratom is then infused with extra kratom alkaloids. This results in a super potent nootropic product that delivers fast-acting effects when ingested. Some verified users in the review describe the extract's effect as more potent than a store-bought 50X extract. Several other users praised the extract for its effectiveness in pain management and relief.
After the manufacturing process, Kratom Spot takes each batch of product through thorough testing. They are further tested in third-party IOS/IEC 17025:2017 approved laboratories. The final product stays in quarantine throughout the test period and remains there until they are transported to customers.
The brand also offers kratom drinks. These "premium flavored kratom shots" are perfect for having tasty kratom products on the go. The drinks come in a variety of flavors, including citrus and chocolate. These shots come in 60 ml bottles containing 25 mg of mitragynine. The shots also contain other ingredients, such as sugar and natural flavors. The brand also offers same-day shipping and free shipping for every order above $100. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee for customers who wish to return the product for a refund.
Highlights
Potent Kratom Products: Kratom Spot offers some of the most highly potent kratom products on the market. Their "Ultra" products are specially formulated to max out the potency of the plant by infusing an extra volume of the plant alkaloids. This results in super potent strains that have received rave reviews among users.
Money-back Guarantee: Unlike some other brands, Kratom Spot offers a No-questions-asked money-back guarantee for its customers. The brand stands behind its product and is certain everyone that buys the product will enjoy its effects. Thus, if any user is unsatisfied with the Kratom products, they can return them to the company and be refunded fully, including their shipping fees.
Certificate of Analysis: As a reputable company, Kratom Spot conducts thorough tests on all its products before they leave the facility. Beyond that, they also carry out independent tests for all the products. Reputable laboratories carry out these analyses and test for the presence of impurities.
Positive Customer Reviews: Kratom Spot has positive reviews on most major review sites. Its products are also praised in the reviews for their effectiveness and potency.
Special Deals: Kratom Spot offers fantastic deals for users who wish to buy in bulk. Users get to save when they purchase bulk options like the Kratom shots six-pack or other variety pack deals.
Visit the Official Website of Kratom Spot
Pros
- Highly reviewed kratom products
- No-questions-asked Money-back Guarantee
- Super potent products
- Lab tested for safety
- Flavorful kratom drinks available
- Committed to fair trade
- Clean water extraction method
Cons
- No international shipping available
- No free shipping under $50
#3. Klarity Kratom- Most Trusted Brand To Buy Kratom Pills
Klarity Kratom is a top kratom brand in the industry. Based in Los Angeles, California, this brand has been committed to educating the public about the benefits of kratom since its inception. Besides its commitment to kratom sensitization, the brand is also committed to producing all-natural, safe, and highly potent kratom products.
Their lineup consists of majorly three products- powders, capsules, and shots. These products are available in different strains of kratom. The Maeng Da powder is one of the brand's highest-selling and most reviewed products. The 30 g bottle of Maeng Da powder retails for $19.99. These products are specially formulated to max out the Kratom quantity as much as possible. The capsules are available in strains like Green Malay, Gold kratom, and Trainwreck kratom. These capsules are available as 40-count to 500-count bottles, starting from $12.99. The Kratom shots called the Klarity Kratom Extract Liquid contain 15 ml of pure kratom extract.
Klarity Kratom has several payment options available for customers to easily purchase their favorite kratom products from the website. Also, they offer same-day shipping. Thus customers may not have to wait long before getting their kratom products. Klarity Kratom also offers free shipping for all purchases users make on the website. However, they do not ship to Hawaii and Alaska.
Highlights
Strain Options: Klarity Kratom offers a variety of exciting strain options on its website. Their available strains include Green Malay, White Borneo, White Thai, and Gold Kratom. One exciting strain they have available is the Trainwreck strain. This strain is a mix of the three major strains and is highly potent.
Discounts Offer for Bulk Orders: Klarity Kratom has several discount offers available on its Offers page. For example, customers purchasing products of $100 to $199 can enjoy a 25% discount. Users making bigger purchases can also use their offer codes to unlock better discounts.
Free Shipping: Klarity Kratom provides free shipping for every product customers buy from the official website. They also offer same-day shipping.
Visit the Official Website of Klarity Kratom
Pros
Potent Kratom products
Variety of strains available
Same-day shipping option available
Several payment options
Bulk discount offers available
Free shipping available
Cons
Only available online
Not enough product variety
#4. Golden Monk- Premium Quality Kratom Capsules For Concentration
Golden Monk is one of the foremost kratom retailers in the country. They stock a wide range of kratom products of different strains. Their major products include kratom powder and capsules.
Golden Monk is dedicated to using the industry's best practices to produce high-quality kratom products. Thus, all their products undergo third-party laboratory tests to assess their purity and potency. The strains available include Red Borneo, Green Borneo, Green Bali, etc. They also have products with less popular potent strains like Green Hulu Kapuas kratom.
This Las Vegas-based company is an audited member of the American Kratom Association's GMP. They source their kratom from farms in SouthEast Asia and make them undergo necessary extensive tests to ascertain their purity and safety. The company states that it carries out 6 laboratory tests for every ton of product.
The products also come in discreet packaging with no kratom inscriptions on the outside. This feature is great for users who wish to use kratom in public discreetly. Users who purchase the product from the official website can receive their order on the same day, as Golden Monk offers same-day shipping for purchases made before 10 am PST. They also offer free USPS Priority shipping for purchases made over $49.99.
Highlights
Multiple Lab Tests: Golden Monk takes its product batches through multiple laboratory tests to determine how safe and potent they are. The brand states that each ton of its products undergoes six lab tests and external tests from independent labs.
Loyalty Program: Golden Monk has a customer loyalty program where customers can accumulate points for every dollar they spend on the website. Customers can use these points to redeem discounts and offers.
Discrete Packaging: Some of its products feature discreet packaging, making it ideal for users uncomfortable with taking kratom in public. There is still a lack of adequate information about kratom to the general public, and its safety concerns have caused a stigma to be attached to its use.
Visit the Official Website of Golden Monk
Pros
Money-back Guarantee
Lab tested for safety and purity
Loyalty program
Excellent customer support
Fast shipping service
Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant
Potent strains available
Reasonably priced
Cons
No product variety
No international shipping
#5. Kats Botanicals- Wide Variety Kratom Extract To Relieve Stress And Anxiety
Kats Botanicals is a wellness company based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since its inception in 2016, they have offered a wide range of Botanicals, including kratom products. Kats Botanicals is a qualified vendor with American Kratom Association (AKA).
They offer kratom extracts, powders, and capsules. Their kratom powder comes in a variety of strains, including White Elephant kratom and Green Bali Kratom. The capsules also come in some exciting strains like Chocolate Kratom and Yellow Sunda. They also have kratom products for pets. Some of their specialty products include Full Spectrum 45% Kratom Extract and Tropical Mango Kratom Gummies.
Kats Botanicals offers over 30 different strains and blends. All their products first undergo pasteurization to eliminate contaminants. After manufacturing, the products undergo independent tests. Kats Botanicals offer free shipping for purchases above $100.
Highlights
Specialty Products and Blends: Kats Botanicals stock some specialty products that you will not find anywhere else. These include Bali 45 Liquid Kratom Shot, Tropical Mango Kratom gummies, and Green Tea + Citrus Kratom Shot.
Positive Customer Feedback: On their official website alone, Kats Botanicals have over 18,000 reviews. These reviews are mostly 5-star reviews, with customers praising the different products for their effectiveness and potency. The products also have positive reviews on other major review websites.
Potent Products: Kats Botanicals stocks some of the most potent kratom products on the market. The Full Spectrum 45% Kratom Extract contains 450 mg of mitragynine for 1 g of the product. These products are potent for raising energy levels and helping quicker recovery after exertion.
Product Variety: Kats Botanicals stocks a wide array, including White Elephant Kratom powder and Digital Buddha Kratom powder. There are several other products they offer that are not available anywhere else on the market.
Visit the Official Website of Kats Botanicals
Pros
- 100% organic products
- Thousands of positive reviews
- Exciting strain options available
- cGMP Qualified Vendor
- 30-day Money-back Guarantee
- Lab tested
Cons
- No free shipping under $100
How We Choose The Best Kratom Supplements & Kratom Pills To Buy Online?
There are several kratom products on the market, including capsules, powders, extracts, and tinctures. However, these products are presently under no government regulations. Thus, there's been an increase in the availability of subpar kratom products in the market.
To find the best places to buy kratom, we thoroughly researched the popular brands on the market. We chose some criteria to narrow down the list to include only top kratom vendors. We then used these essential criteria to judge each brand and came up with the best five brands that tick all the right boxes. Here are the qualities we looked for.
What We Looked For
To ensure we only picked the best brands, we had to consider the following factors. These factors are what we consider to be the essential pointers to determining a product's true value and quality.
- Company's Reputation: In times like these, where low-quality products are prevalent, it's necessary to consider a brand's reputation in the industry. A company's reputation among its peers, customers, and the government is essential. Thus, before we made this list, we ensured to do research into each company's background.
In our search, we came across several shady brands with no track record in the industry. We did not consider such brands for this list. To get the best kratom products in the market, we ensured that the products were made by well-known manufacturers with a positive track record in the kratom industry.
- Brand's Transparency: Kratom goes through some processes between cultivation and consumption. The processes involved in turning the plant into a consumable are very crucial. Thus, we favored brands that were completely transparent about their products and processes.
- Quality Tests: When kratom is imported from Asia, the raw product delivered often falls short of modern food safety standards. There's little to say about the quality of cultivation and production in the locales where they are grown. Often, kratom is cultivated in poor conditions. The conditions in which the growers process it is also likely to be poor. Thus, these conditions might lead to the contamination of the product. There's a likelihood for raw kratom imports to contain heavy metals, coliforms, and even mold.
Thus, it is necessary for a kratom company to go all out in ensuring safety compliance with the final product. One-person companies and "garage" brands are popping up these days. These establishments often do not have the necessary equipment to test and handle kratom products. To make our list, we ensured to only choose products that have undergone the necessary quality checks to ascertain their safety and purity.
- Product Options: We ensured to choose brands with various kratom products available. With such brands, finding a product that meets your needs and preferences is easier.
- Customer Reviews: Customer feedback is an invaluable way to assess the effectiveness of a product. Thus, before making this list, we had to read through dozens of reviews and ratings. Products with poor ratings were quickly taken off our list, while we retained products/brands with above-average ratings and reviews.
- Price and Value: Assessing a product's value is essential. Many times, the pricing of the product might reveal its quality and value. To make this list, we ensured to compare the prices of the Kratom products on the market. Afterward, we matched the price against the quantity and quality of kratom in the products. Coupled with the other factors listed above, we ensured to pick what we considered to be the best quality products at reasonable prices.
Buying Guide: Factors to Consider Before Buying Kratom Products For Sale
Searching for the right kratom product can really be a hassle. This is especially true nowadays when there are more kratom products readily available. To get the most out of any holistic product like kratom products, you need to choose the right product.
There's no one-size-fits-all rule for kratom products, i.e., not every product is great for everyone. Thus, you have to consider some factors to help you decide on the best possible kratom product for you.
- Your Reason for Using Kratom
It's necessary first to determine your reason for choosing kratom. Kratom has several benefits to health and wellness. However, defining your needs and preferences will help you find a suitable product faster.
If, for example, you intend to use kratom for pain relief, you might want to research what strains and what brand's products have been tailor-made for that purpose. Also, if you want to use kratom just for relaxation, there's a product that works best for you. All in all, it's best to establish your needs and preferences in mind to help your buying process.
- Independent Analyses
Looking out for a product with a verified Certificate of Analysis is crucial. This is due to the fact that the dietary supplement market is unregulated in the USA. Thus, there are currently no government bodies regulating product formulation before the products hit the shelves.
For this purpose, it is essential to buy from a company that ensures that third-party laboratories test all its products. You should also view the results of these tests to know exactly what you are buying. Remember that these products directly affect your health and wellness. Therefore, you must ensure that the products you wish to buy undergo thorough tests to ensure their purity and safety.
- Company's Reputation
Before buying a kratom product, investigate the brand behind it. If you find that the company has bad reviews in the industry and is not in good standing with government agencies like the FDA, it's a clear sign to avoid their products. Any questionable activity you find in a company's history that they did not resolve should be a red flag for you.
- Kratom Strains
The various kratom strains have different effects on the body and mind. Thus, it is necessary for you to know the kratom strain used to make the products you're interested in buying. The major strains of kratom are green, red, and white. Every other strain comes from these three strains of kratom. Research their different effects, and it would be easier for you to find a product that is perfect for you.
- Local Laws
There are laws regarding the use and sale of substances like kratom. There are some regions in the US where kratom has been banned. Also, there are some counties and cities that have outrightly banned kratom. Also, some states and cities have age restrictions for using and purchasing kratom products. Laws about these substances are likely to change and be updated often. Thus it is essential for you to keep abreast with local laws regarding kratom so as not to get in the wrong with the law.
FAQs: Buy Kratom
Q1. Is kratom legal?
Kratom is federally legal. There are, however, some safety concerns regarding its use and abuse. Thus, some states in the US have outrightly banned the substance. However, other states (Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Georgia) have passed the Kratom Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) bill. Thus, its use and cultivation are legal in those states. Some states like Vermont, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin have banned it outrightly.
Q2. Is kratom addictive?
Kratom is a stimulant and has several opioid-like effects. Thus, there's a probability of it being addictive. However, it is used in medicated addiction treatment for opioid withdrawal and addiction.
Q3. Does kratom have side effects?
In some cases, kratom can present side effects like dry mouth, vomiting and nausea, stomach problems, chills, and muscle pain. In some extreme cases, it could cause liver damage and weight loss.
Conclusion: Top Kratom Vendor To Buy Kratom Online
There's a lot to benefit from using kratom. However, there are several substandard products in the market. Thus, knowing the best products to go for has become more crucial than ever. Knowing where to buy kratom products is essential since not all products are safe and potent.
Ensure to explore our buying guide to help you choose the best kratom products for you. There are a few good products in the market, but this article narrows it down to the best high-quality brands you can find.