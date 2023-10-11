Best WiFi Mesh Routers for Home

The best mesh WiFi systems provide uninterrupted network coverage for every nook and cranny of your home. Mesh routers consist of a main router and several nodes, also called satellites, that can be strategically placed to ensure maximum coverage. If yours is a larger area and your current single router isn’t cutting it, a whole home mesh router system is the answer. What are the best WiFi Routers? Here, we have rounded up some of the best WiFi routers for homes :

NETGEAR Orbi 960 Series RBKE963 Linksys Velop Wi-Fi 6 (MX4200) NETGEAR Orbi 860 RBK Google Nest WiFi Pro TP-Link Deco XE75 D-Link Eagle Pro AI M32 Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) Plume SuperPods with Wi-Fi 6 Motorola MH7603 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Amazon Eero Pro 6E AX5400 Mesh Router Synology (MR2200AC)

1. NETGEAR Orbi 960 Series RBKE963 Featuring WiFi 6E and quad-band technology with dedicated backhaul, the NETGEAR Orbi 960 is a serious contender in the mesh router crop. Our tests delivered jaw-dropping speeds of 10.8Gbps, with WiFi coverage up to 12,000 square feet. This is a great option for larger homes with high bandwidth demands thanks to its quad-band design and uncrowded 6Ghz band. We experienced seamless coverage will multiple connected devices. The main router and satellites feature multi-gigabit WAN, LAN, and ethernet ports for better-wired future-proofed WiFi network connectivity. The two-pack, three-pack, and four-pack tier packages provided handy scalability for a wide variety of household setups. Using the additional 2.5-gigabit ethernet ports and LAN ports ensured optimal ISP results. Along with all these cutting-edge features, the Orbi RBKE963 also includes easy-to-connect NETGEAR Armor, Smart Parental Controls, Guest Network, and lots more customization options. click to enlarge

2. Linksys Velop Wi-Fi 6 (MX4200) The Linksys Velop WiFi 6 Whole Home Mesh System (MX4200) delivered next-level streaming and ultra-fast gaming at top speeds to more than 40 wireless network devices. With easy setup, advanced security, and parental controls, the MX4200 is a progressive extension for traditional router setup. We found Linksys Velop to be a smart and reliable WiFi upgrade. This mesh router eliminated slowdowns and dead zones, allowing every connected device to enjoy a strong, consistent signal, including Apple iPhone and Android smartphones. The Linksys Mesh WiFi system is a smart alternative to WiFi extenders. We really like how it fully removes dead spots from larger homes, while also future-proofing the network. click to enlarge

3. NETGEAR Orbi 860 RBK The NETGEAR Orbi 860 series of routers deliver on their promise as an ultimate 10 Gig WiFi 6 router system. In our experience, this WiFi 6 mesh system eliminated dead zones and provided blazing speeds in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. The NETGEAR Orbi 860 WiFi routers covered up to 8,000 square feet of stable internet connection. There is also a 10 Gig internet port for high-speed data routing. This best-buy device works with almost any modem and broadband provider, and it comes with NETGEAR Armor and an ethernet cable for a dedicated backhaul connection. click to enlarge

4. Google Nest WiFi Pro Our tests show the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E offers powerful internet connectivity and functionality, with high speeds of up to 4Gbps in the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands. When used in optimal conditions, Google Nest WiFi Pro supported close to 200 connected devices including desktops, laptops, and cell phones. In my opinion, it is ideal for smart homes and appliances, with a coverage area of up to 2,700 square feet. Google Nest WiFi Pro makes it easy to connect Google Home smart speakers and smart home devices that were easily activated by voice commands. click to enlarge

5. TP-Link Deco XE75 Thanks to its Wi-Fi 6E mesh system, tri-band design, and budget-friendly price range, the TP-Link Deco XE75 is among the best Wi-Fi routers that we have experienced. We believe it is a great option for homeowners looking for consistently reliable internet speeds. The TP-Link Deco XE75 offered a maximum data transfer rate of 5,400 Mbps, with coverage of up to 7,200 square feet. The WPA3 encryption support ensured secure access point connections across all devices. TP-Link is a responsive gamer option and a top pick at the right price.

6. D-Link Eagle Pro AI M32 We tested the M32 Mesh System and it proved to deliver super-fast Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 3200Mbps. The built-in AI Mesh Optimiser delivered a strong and reliable home mesh Wi-Fi system. This unit boasts an easy-to-manage EAGLE PRO AI Traffic Optimiser for 4K video streaming, video conferencing, video chatting, and uninterrupted video gaming for multiple users. click to enlarge

7. Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) Our test experience with the ASUS ZenWiFi AX resulted in maximum speeds of 6.6Gbps, with coverage close to 5,500 sq. ft. The Ai Protection Pro provided advanced network security across the entire Wi-Fi network. We like the way Asus ZenWiFi comes with Aimesh support for compatible devices on any scalable mesh Wi-Fi system.

8. Plume SuperPods with Wi-Fi 6 We were interested to find out why The SuperPod Wi-Fi 6 three-node kit is a Plume best seller. The new technology didn’t let us down, with smooth home mesh Wi-Fi system operation bringing Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 tri-band WiFi connectivity to every room. The Plume SuperPod nodes were simple to plug into a wall outlet for creating a convenient tri-band mesh network that can be managed from your phone.

9. Motorola MH7603 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Our Our Motorola MH7603 mesh system test run delivered blazing-fast WiFi speeds of up to 1 Gigabit using next-generation WiFi 6 technology. We achieved powerful WiFi coverage close to 5,000 sq. ft. This mesh router system is ideal for families who simultaneously stream, game, and video conference. The home network was easy to set up, manage, and secure, with hassle-free speed tests, parental controls, and advanced cybersecurity.

We enjoyed the convenience of Eero Pro 6E fast speeds and direct access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices. The Eero Pro 6E is also backward-compatible with previous-generation Eero devices. It gave us ample Eero 6 bandwidth and fast gigabit speeds up to 2.3 Gbps. The ergonomic Ethernet ports and ornamental design are nice touches for contemporary homes.