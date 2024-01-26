7 Best Vape Pens With Wax & Oil Concentrates for Relaxation & Pain Relief in 2024

Are you looking for the best vape pen for the ultimate vaping experience in 2024?
Our easy-to-understand guide will navigate you through the best vape pens, ensuring you find the perfect balance of quality and performance.
Buckle up for a journey into the world of amazing vaping experience as we unveil the top weed vape pens like Gpen Dash Vaporizer and six others in the market.
Best Vape Pens: First Look
- G Pen Dash Vaporizer - Best Overall for high quality vape pens (Get up to 15% off)
- Fast Acting CBD Disposable Vape Pen - Top Disposable for CBD
- Smok Vape Pen V2 - Easiest to Use Kit
- Hypnos Zero Concentrate Vaporizer - Best Wax Pen
- Yami Bar Air 6000 Disposable - 6000 Puffs Disposable Vape
- Groove Cara Pen - 9% Discount Concentrates Pen
- Uwell Caliburn Vape Pod System Kit - 2ml E-Juice Rechargeable
Below, we have reviewed the top 8 best vape pens in 2024. While all these companies have several amazing products, we’ve picked the best vape pens each one of them has and carefully reviewed them all to help you pick the best one for your needs.
1. G Pen Dash Vaporizer - Best Vape Pens Overall for High Quality Vape Pens
Pros
- Free domestic ground shipping on all orders $75+
- 1-year warranty if you register the product
- Heating chamber with 3 temperature settings
- 4.8 star rating from thousands of reviews
- Haptic feedback & smart button with 3 LEDs
Cons
- Controls might seem complicated at first
Features
This powerful, ultra-discreet, lightweight, and affordable device boasts a quick 20-second heat-up time, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite strains swiftly.
The G Pen Dash ensures a seamless vaping experience with features like haptic feedback, a smart button with clear LED indicators, and an ergonomically designed chamber for effortless loading.
Flavors
To enhance flavor production, the G Pen Dash vaporizer features a variable voltage battery with three options: 375 (blue LED), 401 (green LED), and 428 degrees (red LED).
Additionally, the integrated air path, located within the magnetic mouthpiece with honeycomb-style holes, minimizes draw resistance, ensuring a smooth vaping experience that retains all the flavor as it reaches your lips.
As it works with dried herbs, you can use any strain you prefer, so all flavors are on the table.
Battery Life
Equipped with a 950mAh lithium internal battery, the G Pen Dash provides approximately 8-10 sessions before requiring a recharge.
The LED lights on the device's front convey the battery level: 3 lights signify 80-100%, 2 lights indicate 60-66%, and 1 light represents 30-33%.
While it's an estimation, the battery indicator aligns more closely with an e-cigarette than a conventional dry herb vape pens.
Price
The G Pen Dash is surprisingly premium for the low price point it has, $69.95. You will also receive 70 points for Loyal G VIP Members
Why Buy From Grenco Science
Grenco Science®, the parent company of G Pen, introduced the Charity Series and Artist Series. The Charity Series features products linked to nonprofit organizations, with a portion of proceeds donated with each purchase. The Artist Series showcases collaborations with renowned artists and brand ambassadors.
Check the best price for the G Pen Dash Vaporizer
2. Fast Acting CBD Disposable Vape Pen 1000mg - Top Disposable for CBD
Pros
- Lab tested
- 1 gram / 1 ml / 1000 mg in size
- Rechargeable disposable battery
- Live resin cannabis-derived terpenes
- Join the mailing list & get 15% off
Cons
- No estimation of delivery until order is placed
- Free shipping only on orders over $100
Features
Full-spectrum CBD disposable vapes offer a generous 1 gram of hemp-derived CBD paired with live-resin cannabis-derived terpenes for optimal flavor and effects.
Crafted with premium ceramic coils, top-quality full-spectrum CBD, and live-resin cannabis terpenes, these vapes ensure exceptional results and flavor.
All Utoya products adhere to the 2018 Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC for compliance. Enjoy discreet packaging to maintain privacy and prevent prying eyes or theft.
Flavor
Utoya’s Fast Acting CBD Disposable weed Vape Pen 1000mg comes in three flavors: Blueberry OG, Girl Scout Cookies, and Maui Wowie.
Battery Life
The battery life is around 1000 puffs, depending on how long your puffs are, after which you just dispose of the thc vape pen and buy another. It’s disposable, not rechargeable.
Price
The price for the Fast Acting CBD Disposable Vape Pen 1000mg is $19.99.
Why Buy From Utoya
Utoya, an artisanal hemp supplier, boasts a diverse catalog of over 400 products and has successfully delivered over 20,000 orders. All products are meticulously crafted in a registered FDA facility within a licensed and insured hemp kitchen situated in Clearwater, FL.
Check the best price for the Fast Acting CBD Disposable Vape Pen 1000mg
3. Smok Vape Pen V2 Starter Kit - Easiest To Use Vape Kit
Pros
- Free shipping for orders $75.00+
- 7 colors available
- Decently priced & frequently on sale
- 1600mAh battery capacity
- 3 LED indicator - real-time battery life & charging stat
Cons
- Sometimes leaks
- Cannot switch tanks for different flavors
Features
With a maximum output of 60 watts, a robust 1600mAh rechargeable built-in battery, a spacious 3ml e-liquid reservoir, and an adjustable airflow system, all encased in a perfectly portable design, the Smok Vape Pen V2 stands out.
With its user-friendly single-button interface and 3 LED indicators that show the real-time battery life and charging state, this pen is not only powerful and portable but also incredibly easy to use, ensuring a satisfying hit every time.
Flavors
The Smok Vape Pen uses e-liquids. This means that the entire range of flavors of e-liquids is available, from fruity tastes to classic nicotine.
Battery Life
Depends on the kind of user you are. It takes around 4 hours to charge the 1600mAh battery, so you will get about the same battery life as it takes to charge.
Price
The price of the Smok vape is generally $22.95, but right now, it’s discounted, and you can get it for just $16.95.
Why Buy From DirectVapor/Vaporfi
DirectVapor joined forces with Vaporfi to ensure that they bring you even better products at even better prices and faster.
DirectVapor’s mastery of wholesale distribution and Vaporfi’s top-of-the-line e-liquids mean that there’s just no way that you won’t have the best time using their products.
Check the best price for the Smok Vape Pen V2 Starter Kit
4. Hypnos Zero Concentrate Vaporizer - Best Wax Pen
Pros
- 5 stars from hundreds of reviews
- Zero toxins
- Long-lasting battery life
- 1-year warranty
- Low-maintenance & ultra-discreet
Cons
- Custom duties & fees not included in overseas shipments
- Free shipping over $60 only in the US
Features
Sleek and discreet, the LINX HYPNOS ZERO concentrate vaporizer redefines the vaping experience with its innovative and health-conscious design.
The pure ceramic Linx Zero atomizer ensures a clean air path and unparalleled flavor. Revolutionizing the ceramic plate atomizer, the HYPNOS ZERO minimizes reclaim, saving both wax and money for users.
With zero toxins, a long-lasting battery life, and quick, easy cleaning, it stands out as a reliable and efficient option in the market.
Flavors
The powerful ceramic plate heats up instantly and evenly across the surface, offering unparalleled pure flavor.
Battery Life
The Hypnos Zero has a 510-threaded 650 mAh Lithium-ion battery that recharges in 1 - 2 hours via USB, ensuring a long battery life.
Price
You can get these Hypnos Zero highly awarded best vape pens for $79.99.
Why Buy From LINX Vapor
Based in Southern California, LINX Vapor is a company dedicated to crafting health-conscious and technologically advanced vaporizers, aiming to redefine the current boundaries of the market.
Their line of cannabis vaporizers has received numerous prestigious awards from industry leaders such as High Times, Forbes, Gizmodo, and Leafly.
Check the best price for the Hypnos Zero Concentrate Vaporizer from LINX Vapor.
5. Yami Bar Air 6000 Disposable 6000 Puffs - Best Disposable Vape Pen
Pros
- Countless flavor options
- Up to 6000 puffs
- 14ml e-liquid capacity
- 5% nicotine
- 1.2-ohm mesh Coils
Cons
- Non-rechargeable and disposable
- Free shipping only over $75
Features
Yami Bar Air Disposable 6000 Puffs is the best option for you if you're in search of a flavorful and satisfying disposable vape.
With a premium nicotine salt formulation, this disposable e-cigarette promises a rich and smooth flavor profile in every puff.
Boasting an impressive capacity of 14ml of e-liquid, it provides up to 6000 puffs, catering to casual vapers and those seeking a hassle-free way to enjoy their favorite tobacco flavors.
Flavors
You can pick many different Yami Bar Air 6000 disposable vape pens, and each one has a different flavor. Choose between Vanilla Tobacco, Redbull, Iced Mint, Rainbow Berry, Sour Apple, Strawberry Banana, Pink Lemonade, and many, many others.
Battery Life
Yami Bar Air 6000 has a 550mAh type-c recharge battery and allows users to take 6000 puffs.
Price
You can buy the Yami Bar Air 6000 for $15.99.
Why Buy From Vapedeal
Users have testified that their products are authentic, and each one is backed by a 30-day warranty—no exceptions.
Check the best price for Yami Bar Air 6000 Disposable 6000 Puffs from Vapedeal.
6. Groove Cara Pen - Best Concentrates Pen
Pros
- 4.6/ 5 user rating
- Quartz coil heating technology
- Adjustable voltage settings
- 15-second safety cut-off
- 61K+ positive reviews
Cons
- Free shipping only over $45
- Little info about products
Features
The CARA, a robust concentrate pen developed by Groove, is characterized by its compact, discreet, and innovative design.
Utilizing quartz coil heating technology, this dab pen offers exceptional quality at an affordable price.
Operating with heating in waves, it features adjustable voltage settings (3.4v, 3.8v, 4.2v) and a 15-second safety cut-off, ensuring a secure and customizable experience.
Flavors
The Groove Cara Pen uses cannabis concentrates, so you can pick whichever concentrate flavor you prefer.
Battery Life
The Groove Cara pen has 3-power levels (3.4-4.2V) and can be charged via USB. it charges quite fast and has a decent battery life.
Price
The regular price for this product is $21.99, but right now, it’s on sale for $19.99 (9% discount).
Why Buy From VapeWorld.com
At vapor.com, they provide customers with a purchasing experience centered on safety, security, and informed decisions in the realm of vaporization.
They will assist you in discovering the perfect vaporizer to meet your needs. Each item in their extensive catalog undergoes meticulous evaluation to guarantee its quality, and every transaction at vapor.com is managed with a personalized touch.
Check the best price for Groove Cara Pen from VapeWorld.com.
7. Uwell Caliburn Vape Pod System Kit 11W - Best Rechargeable Vape Pens
Pros
- Dual firing mechanism - draw/button activated
- Removable 520mAh Rechargeable Battery
- 2ml e-juice capacity
- Drip tip doubles as fill port cover
- Pro-FOCS Flavor Technology
Cons
- Only ships to the US
- Free shipping for orders over $95 after discounts
Features
The Uwell Caliburn Kit stands out as a portable and stylish vaping device, seamlessly integrating a dual-firing mechanism, an aluminum alloy chassis, and a 520mAh battery for both simplicity and optimal flavor production.
The 2ml top-filled Uwell Caliburn pod is designed for the finest e-juice, crafted with premium ingredients and boasting a 50mg nicotine strength.
Operating at a 1.4-ohm resistance, it ensures a full vaping experience, making it an ideal choice for those seeking robust and satisfying nicotine effects.
Flavors
Seeing as it uses e-juices, you get to pick any flavor you might be craving, from regular nicotine-flavored ones to fruits, bubblegum, lemonade, mint, or anything else.
Battery Life
The Uwell Caliburn Vape Pod System Kit 11W has a removable 520mAh rechargeable battery, so you can recharge it any time you want. The battery life is quite long, anyway.
Price
The current price for the Uwell Caliburn Vape Pod System Kit is $18.99.
Why Buy From VapeSourcing
Vapesourcing stands as a dedicated online vape shop catering to the USA market.
Their commitment is to offer valued customers a diverse range of high-quality e-cigarettes at the best prices, ensuring a consistent supply.
Check the best price for Uwell Caliburn Vape Pod System Kit 11W
What Is a Vape Pen?
A vape pen, short for vaporizer pen, is a portable and compact electronic device designed for inhaling vaporized substances.
Unlike traditional methods of smoking, the best vape pens function by heating a substance, typically e-liquids or concentrates, to produce flavorful vapor without combustion.
This process significantly reduces the release of harmful byproducts associated with burning tobacco or herbs, offering a potentially safer alternative for users.
Components of a Vape Pen:
- Battery
- Atomizer or heating element
- Vape Cartridge or tank
- Mouthpiece
- Sensor/activation button
Benefits of THC Vape Pens
There are several benefits of THC vape pens, including:
- Reduced harmful byproducts: The best vape pens eliminate the combustion process, reducing the intake of harmful byproducts such as tar and carbon monoxide associated with traditional smoking.
- Portability and discreetness: They are compact and easy to carry, allowing users to enjoy their preferred substances discreetly without the need for too much equipment.
- Flavor options: All the best vape pens offer a wide range of flavored e-liquids, providing users with diverse options to suit their taste preferences.
- Controlled dosage: Vape pens allow users to have better control over the dosage of their substances, especially in the case of cannabis concentrates.
- Convenience: The best vape pens are user-friendly and often require minimal maintenance. They are convenient for on-the-go use and can be easily recharged.
Check the best price for the G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Potential Side Effects and Contraindications of Vape Pens
While the best vape pens are considered a safer alternative to traditional smoking, users must be aware of potential side effects and contraindications.
Possible side effects include dry mouth, throat irritation, allergic reactions, nicotine dependence, and respiratory issues.
Contraindications include underage individuals, pregnant/breastfeeding individuals, those with pre-existing health conditions, or those taking substances that may interact negatively with vape pen compounds.
What You Should Consider Before Buying a Vape Pen
Investing in the best vape pens involves more than just choosing a stylish device.
To ensure an optimal vaping experience, it's essential to consider various factors that align with your preferences and needs.
Here's a comprehensive guide on what you should consider before purchasing vape cartridges, disposables, kits, rechargeable or anything else:
Easy-to-Clean Design
The ease with which you can disassemble and clean the various components of the thc vape pen, including the tank or cartridge and the heating element, is important.
Regular cleaning is essential to maintain the performance and flavor of your cbd vape pen. A design that is easy to clean will save you time and effort in the long run.
Quality Materials
The materials used in the construction of the cbd vape pen, including the body, tank, and mouthpiece, should all be of great quality.
High-quality materials ensure durability and contribute to the overall lifespan of the device. Stainless steel, ceramic, and glass components are often preferred for their sturdiness and resistance to wear and tear.
Leak-Proof Design
See whether the cbd vape pen has a leak-proof design to prevent e-liquid or concentrate leaks during use or storage.
A leak-proof design not only ensures the efficient use of your substances but also prevents mess and waste. It contributes to a hassle-free and enjoyable vaping experience.
Long Battery Life
Check the capacity of the vape pen's battery and its expected lifespan on a single charge.
A longer battery life reduces the frequency of recharging, making the device more convenient for on-the-go use. It also aids a consistent vaping experience without interruptions.
Temperature Control
See whether the vape pen offers adjustable temperature settings for vapor customization.
Temperature control allows users to tailor their vaping experience to their preferences. Different substances vaporize at different temperatures, and having control over this aspect enhances the overall enjoyment.
Check the best price for the G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Safety Features
Built-in safety features such as short-circuit protection, overcharging protection, and automatic shutoff are a must.
Safety features are crucial to prevent accidents and extend the lifespan of the vape pen. Short-circuit protection, for example, safeguards against electrical issues, while automatic shutoff prevents overheating.
Variable Voltage
Check whether the vape pen offers variable voltage settings, allowing users to adjust the power output.
Variable voltage provides flexibility in vapor production, catering to users with different preferences. It's particularly valuable for those who seek a more customizable vaping experience.
Fast Charging
See what the charging speed of the vape pen or dab pen is and whether it supports fast charging.
Fast-charging capabilities are convenient, especially for users who may need to charge their devices quickly. It minimizes downtime and ensures the device is ready for use when needed.
Portability
The size, weight, and overall portability of the vape pen are also important factors.
A compact and lightweight design enhances the portability of the vape pen, making it easier to carry in pockets or bags. Portability is crucial for users who are frequently on the move.
FAQs
We’ll answer some of the frequently asked questions about the best vape pens in this next section.
Which Vape Brand Is Best?
The vape brand that sells the best cbd vape pen is the G Pen. However, it all really depends on individual preferences and requirements.
How Do You Charge a Vape Pen?
You can charge a vape pen with a USB charging cable. Connect the USB end to a power source and the other end to the charging port on the vape pen. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for optimal charging.
What Are the Top Rated Vape Pens?
The top-rated vape pens in 2024 include GPen by Grenco Science, Utoya, DirectVapor, LINX Vaporizer, Vapedeal, VapeWorld.com, and VapeSourcing.
These brands have earned acclaim for their performance, design, and user satisfaction.
Is Vaping Better Than Smoking?
Vaping is better than smoking as it eliminates the combustion process, reducing the intake of harmful byproducts associated with traditional smoking.
However, it's essential to be aware of potential health risks and consult with healthcare professionals.
How Much Does a Vape Pen Cost?
Vape pen prices vary based on brand, features, and performance. In 2024, prices can range from budget-friendly options around $15 to premium devices exceeding $100.
Best Vape Pens - Final Thoughts
Selecting the best vape pens involves considering personal preferences, usage habits, and desired features.
Whether you prioritize performance, flavor options, or affordability, our top picks for 2024 provide you with a diverse range of choices, like G Pen Dash Vaporizer and six others.
Upgrade your vaping experience with confidence, and enjoy the convenience and style of the best vape pens on the market today. Have a good one!