Best Transgender Dating Sites in 2023

Dating is hard - no matter what pronoun you use or how you identify. The trans community, specifically, has felt that it is near impossible. Often those who identify as transgender are misunderstood, overlooked, and misrepresented in the dating world.

There are few resources available when it comes to dating sites for trans people. Many dating sites only give the option to create an account as a "man" or "woman". These limiting options do not account for the LGBTQIA+ community, who may be transitioning to a new gender or may not identify with any specific gender. Excluding an entire community of people from using the platform is quite cruel.

RELATED: Best Latin Dating Sites

Thankfully, several transgender dating sites have been popping up, offering support to people in the community. These dating sites are open to trans singles, trans daters, or if you're open to dating someone who is trans.

Butterfly aims to connect singles within the trans community who are looking for long-term relationships all over the word. It's not only for people who identify as trans. The dating app can be used by every gender identity and sexuality, who are open to dating transgender women or men.

Oftentimes, many trans people using a more standard dating site find it extremely difficult to address their change in gender to a potential partner. Butterfly is all about transgender dating, so that added pressure or awkwardness is removed, allowing users to focus on growing a meaningful relationship.

When creating an account, there are no constraints on gender options or sexualities. You also don't have to connect a social media account, profile pictures are optional, and private messages will expire and be erased after 30 days. The site is designed to protect your personal information.

TSdates is a premium adult transsexual and transgender dating site. This is another casual dating option. The transgender dating website includes over 1 million members, with around 50,000 members that are active daily.

The signup process is simple and straightforward. You'll be required to enter your gender identity. The options include - man, woman, couple, group, or trans person. Then you will need to indicate what you are looking for, like women and men, couples, transgender women, or transgender men.

My Transexual Date is a dating site for transgender women and men who are interested in dating a trans woman. It's available to use anywhere in the world.

This trans dating site stands out from its competitors in that it's solely designed for trans women. The company's founding team is made up of almost entirely trans women. Their team members are committed to providing the trans dating community with a quality resource when entering into online dating.

Making a profile on My Transsexual Date is fairly easy and quick to do. Male members are required to upgrade to a premium membership, to ensure all transgender people using the dating site are treated with respect and feel valued.

AdultFriendFinder is an online dating site that can be used by a variety of people, including women and men, as well as a transgender person. It's composed of over 100 million users, many of whom are looking to explore their sexuality without any fear, pressure, or added judgment.

Many members of AdultFriendFinder identify as transgender or transsexual, making this site a great option for transgender dating. However, most users are not looking for something serious. This is one of the more casual transgender dating sites.

Signing up for an account is pretty easy and the website has several tools to communicate with other members, including messaging and video creation features.

You can read a review on AdultFriendFinder here.

This trans dating app is meant to be like Tinder alternative for trans people. The app aims to make online dating for a transgender person a little easier, creating an open space for users to explore their gender identity in the dating world.

The platform can also be used to meet new friends who are also in the transgender community. Trans attracted people are also welcome to use the dating app. The company's creators hope that Transdr can fill a long-existing void with dating apps and trans dating more broadly.

The app is currently free and operates similarly to Tinder with a swipe left or right system. There is also a search feature, which allows users to narrow down members based on preference.

RELATED: Best Herpes Dating Sites

Transer is a messaged-based trans dating app. The online dating app aims to help the transgender dating community in the digital age. It's mainly used by trans women who are seeking a serious relationship.

Transer very much promotes trans people's desire and ability to show their true colors, personality, and interests, ultimately providing a judgment-free space for transgender people to be their true, authentic selves. The company understands the difficulties for trans women and men to navigate both the real world and the online dating scene. This platform gives the community a place to do so.

The transgender dating app is available for iPhone and Android devices. It functions on a swipe system, where users are afforded unlimited swipes. There is also a search function so users can quickly find and connect with certified transgender women and men.

Taimi is one of the world's largest LGBTQIA+ dating apps. But, it's not just for dating purposes, Taimi can be used as a social network for meeting friends or connecting with other members of the community. It's meant to be a safe place for members to express themselves and enjoy connecting with people within the LGBTQIA+ community.

The app has several functions and impressive features. First, there is a discovery section where members can easily find friends or relationships. There's even a timeline section where users can share thoughts and ideas through grid posts or stories. Finally, you're able to create groups with several other people to stay up to date on the latest in the community.

Taimi enforces several verification levels to ensure all members are safe when using the app, especially for dating purposes.

Fiorry is another LGBTQIA+ dating app that's widely used by transgender people, as well as gay, lesbian, bisexual, and queer folks. It's an inclusive social community that's meant to be a safe space for people seeking dating apps.

Fiorry is both a community and one of the best dating apps for transgender people. The company celebrates diversity and welcomes people from all walks of life to use their site. It can be used for trans dating, or to find new friends in the trans and LGBTQIA+ communities.

It's designed specifically to keep everyone using the app safe, eliminating discrimination or being objectified. Members can simply focus on meeting new people in the community with the modern dating site.

Transdate.com is another one of the transgender gender sites available to use. A relationship on this site typically involves a transgender woman and a male interested in connecting with a transgender person. This is mostly a site used for more casual dating, rather than a long-term relationship.

There are over 100,000 active members worldwide that enjoy using the platform. There are many features available to use on the site, including search options, live webcams, blogs, chat rooms, and more.

The website is fully optimized for all devices and web browsers.

FAQs

Which Site is Best For a Serious Relationship?

Many transgender people are dating intending to find a more serious relationship. While some dating sites are designed for more casual relationships, several options match users looking for something more long-term. For those purposes, we recommend either Fiorry, Taimi, My Transsexual Date, or Butterfly. Each is meant to bring members of the community together through meaningful connections and matches.

Which Site is Best For Casual Dating?

Just as there are platforms built to connect serious matches, there are also options for trans people who are looking to date in a more casual setting. There is a dating app made specifically to act as Tinder, but for trans folks.

Transder launched in 2018 and marketed itself as a "trans alternative to Tinder''. The dating app aims to promote more open-ended dating with singles within the LGBTQIA+ community. For nonchalant dating, Transder is a great option to try.

Are Online Dating Sites Safe?

No matter which dating site you use, there's always that concern in the back of your head wondering whether the platform is safe to use. Those thoughts are completely valid. As with anything online, there are scammers, bullies, and flat-out disrespectful members.

You can ensure you're using a legitimate platform by checking online reviews and whether other members are properly vetted. When connecting with another member, you could always do a quick Google search and check out their social media platforms. If you decide to meet in person, it's best to do so in a public setting during the daytime, where other people will be around. A coffee shop is a great option.

Conclusion

It takes a lot of courage to come out as transgender. Unfortunately, people who do not fit into the traditional gender boxes are not given many resources or options when it comes to online dating.

However, the LGBTQIA+ community is very inclusive, supportive, and loving of all people. The community is constantly working toward equality, and that includes dating. Transgender dating sites, in particular, are taking lead to provide more opportunities for transgender people to find relationships and friendships. Such resources are doing the needed work to fill this void.

The dating scene for transgender people can be very difficult to navigate. It can be intimidating to start online dating or go on dates in general. Thankfully, many of these trans-friendly platforms help transgender people cross this bridge, shape their identity, and start exploring the dating world.

Our recommended transgender dating sites listed above are a good place to start. They are judgment-free zones that can help trans singles find a romantic partner. Good luck and happy dating!