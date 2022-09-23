Best THC Detox Kits Of 2022: Know How To Detox Your Body From Weed!

Let’s see which THC detoxification products are best and how they clean your system.

Organize your activities and start exercising to flush the toxins faster. Every good habit might contribute to a faster THC cleanse. Choose some of the following products and show clean on the drug testing.

In continuation, we will review some products with different uses that might help you clean your body from toxins and THC and pass the drug test.

The human body has a detoxification system, but detoxing from THC cleanse is a little longer process. So, if you want to clean your system from THC traces, you should add some supplements and products for detoxification to speed up the process.

You might be a weed lover, but some working positions might get you exposed to drug testing. It might be hard to give up on weed, but it might be a better option than losing your job.

“This product really works! I have been a heavy cannabis user for years. I had 5 days notice prior to having to complete a pre-employment drug screening.” - an anonymous buyer has written.

These herbs are rich in vitamins, such as A, D, B12, B6, niacin, thiamine, riboflavin, folate, and biotin, and minerals like calcium, magnesium, chromium, sodium, potassium, zinc, and selenium.

The Mega Clean detox drink is made of natural and herbal ingredients, rich in vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial nutrients. The main ingredients used to make the tincture are:

The program you order has a detailed instruction plan and guidance on taking the products and how they work. After finishing the program, it is good to take another drug test at home to ensure THC absence.

The detox drink comes together with two other products, the pre-rid tablets and dietary fiber supplement for detox support. Before taking the detox program, it is best to take a drug test at home to determine the condition.

You must follow the detox program given by TestClear for the best results. You should not consume drugs, alcohol, or smoke cigarettes during the program. Also, it is best to add some healthy habits into the lifestyle to support and speed up the toxin cleanse process.

Generally, the drink is an herbal liquid supplement that may effectively decrease toxin levels after the first use. The drink should be taken all at once. After 15 minutes, you should fill the bottle with water, shake it, and drink the leftovers from the bottle.

The Detoxify Mega Clean detox drink is stored in a one-liter bottle. Its main function is to help customers clean the body's toxins and boost the system with vitamins and minerals. The drink has a pleasant flavor of tropical fruit.

Also, TestClear offers a testing and detox kit for urine, hair, saliva, or blood drug tests. The detox drink might be effective in cleaning the system from drugs and possibly show negative on urine and blood drug tests.

Depending on what drug you have used, you can choose the type of test you want to do at home. TestClear has marijuana, hair drug, cocaine, ecstasy, nicotine, amphetamine, barbiturate, benzodiazepine, methamphetamine, steroid drug test kit, and many more.

TestClear has various detox programs and testing kits. So, depending on how long you have used THC products in the past 30 days, you can choose a detox program of multiple products. Also, you can order a drug test for at-home testing to ensure your body is clean of THC traces.

On TestClear’s website, you can find the drink and tablets, many other detoxification products and kits, drug tests, and detox solutions. TestClear has been one of the most researched online stores selling drug detoxification kits and tests in the past 25 years.

The drug detox drink by Detoxify is the most commonly used product for detoxification. Combined with the Toxin Rid tablets, this drink might be super effective in cleaning THC from the system.

“I bought the 5-day detox because I needed to pass in only 1 week. I often smoke for anxiety, so I needed a heavy detox for me. This 5-day program was honestly hell sometimes, but I did pass, and it was worth the money. It honestly made me feel great afterward physically and mentally because I felt cleaner and clearer.” - an anonymous buyer said.

The liquid detox bottle contains chloride, boron, sodium, potassium, lithium, sulfate, and magnesium. It should be taken on the last day of the program, along with a good amount of water or orange juice (around 15 to 16 ounces).

The dietary fiber supplement included in the program contains only fiber and psyllium husk powder. This product might eliminate the leftover traces and toxins from the body. The fiber supplement should be mixed in water and taken slowly.

The pills contain herbal extracts rich in vitamins and minerals essential for proper body function. Among the ingredients, we can mention iron, calcium, boron, magnesium, chloride, potassium, kelp, sodium, alfalfa leaf extract, etc. The serving size is three pills.

All three supplements included in the Toxin Rid tablet program are made of natural and safe ingredients. The seller claims no artificial ingredients, enhancers, fillers, synthetics, colors, or flavors are present among the tablets’ ingredients.

During the program, it is recommended to eat light meals and practice physical activity that will make you sweat and flush the toxins faster. The meals you take throughout the day should be rich in macronutrients and not below 2.000 calories per day. Low-calorie intake might decrease your blood sugar and make you dizzy.

You should pour the fiber supplement into 8 ounces of water, stir, and drink in a couple of minutes. After 15 minutes, drink around 15 ounces of plain water. If you take the Mega Clean Detox drink with the detox tablets, you don’t need to drink the fiber tincture.

On the fifth day of the program, you should take the detox liquid supplement a few hours before taking the last three pills. Avoid eating and drinking for two hours after taking the detox liquid. After you drink the tincture, fill its bottle with water, shake and drink the leftovers.

Since the Toxin Rid tablet program includes three separate products, they all should be taken on a different schedule. The program begins with three Toxin Rid tablets for five hours at a one-hour interval. The consumers should practice this step every day for the following five days. The bottle comprises 75 tablets.

During the detox program, it is good to practice physical activity and eat healthy meals rich in nutrients.

To determine what program you need to purchase, remember how often you have consumed drugs and what their THC concentration was. Also, your age, weight, and metabolic rate affect how fast the body will get rid of the toxins.

The Toxin Rid supplement program includes three bottles of different supplements. The main one is the Toxin Rid pre-rid tablets, dietary fiber supplement, and liquid detox shot. Depending on your program, the package comprises a different number of bottles of each supplement.

Based on the reviews we found and the seller’s claims, these pills might help you detox from toxins and THC content in your body as fast as 5 days. The 5-day detox plan might be effective even for heavy toxin exposure cleanse.

Most urine drug tests can detect drug presence in your system back to 90 days. The detection might vary depending on how often you consume drugs and what kind of drugs you have taken. The test might be positive even if you have taken a highly THC-concentrated product once in the past months.

“I passed!!! This stuff is amazing! I washed my head 16 times and my chest 6, thinking my head hair wasn’t long enough, and then ended up taking it from my armpit and it was all negative!?!? Shampoo works dude, I start in 5 days.” - a verified anonymous buyer said.

Before applying, comb the hair thoroughly. Use a regular shampoo and rinse. Add the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid detox shampoo and leave it on the hair for 10 to 15 minutes. Repeat the process multiple times a day if your period until testing is short.

There are no chemicals or dangerous compounds among the ingredients of the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid detox shampoo. The ingredients written on its label say that the product contains water, aloe Barbadensis leaf juice, soybean oil, avocado oil, panthenol, vitamin E, a-Lipoic acid, sodium lauryl sulfate, disodium Oleamido MEA Sulfosuccinate, cocamide MEA, cocamide DEA, Cocamidopropyl betaine, wheat proteins, biotin, saw palmetto extract, sodium chloride, fragrance, and blue and yellow FD&C color.

The Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid detox shampoo is a safe solution that might help you eliminate toxins and THC traces from your hair follicles. Using the shampoo multiple times daily would not damage your hair or scalp.

The best time to use the Old Style Toxin Rid Aloe shampoo is a few days or as much as you have time before the hair follicle drug testing. The longer you use it, the better the results might be.

For best results, TestClean recommends using the Old Style shampoo every day, plus the Ultra Clean Shampoo, on the last day of the program. Despite the THC content, the shampoo might help you remove any heavy metals, residual medication, and other toxins that get stuck on the hair follicle.

TestClear stands behind the quality of all its products. This time, TestClear packs the Old Style Aloe shampoo in its packaging, keeping the same quality and texture. The TestClear’s Old Style shampoo is packed in 5 ounces, not 8 ounces like the original pack.

First things first, the Toxin Rid shampoo is not a cheap product. Try to follow the instructions on the bottle and use it in the proper amounts. Pouring too much on the first wash would not increase the effectiveness but only waste the shampoo. Compared to job loss, this shampoo might be a good and not expensive option if you undergo hair follicle drug testing.

Initially, this shampoo was not made for removing drugs, but its pure ingredients and ultra detoxification formula showed to be effective even for removing drugs from the hair follicles. Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid detox shampoo is the main component of the Jerry G method.

The shampoo has a light green color and good density. It also makes dense lather while showering, which is good since it can spread among all hairs and enter the scalp. The best news is that it would not damage your hair or your skin like the homemade bleach solutions.

You might have met other hair-wash solutions for at-home make. They might be more affordable, but they will surely damage your hair and skin. Don’t do experiments at home, and keep yourself safe. If you have enjoyed your pot in the past few months, you better invest some money in this shampoo since it has an excellent reputation and effectiveness.

Old but gold, this Toxin Rid Aloe detox shampoo has helped millions of people to pass the hair follicle drug test. It might be pricey, but it is good if you need a fast detox solution for a surprising hair follicle drug test.

Introduction

TestClear offers various products for detox and drug cleanse. On the website, you can find much helpful information about how to use the products and pass the drug test, whether it is blood, saliva, hair follicle, or urine test.

In this case, the Toxin Rid Rescue Wash Mouthwash tincture might be effective if you are supposed to go on a saliva drug test. In most cases, the employer might put the employees on a saliva drug test to detect alcohol and drug presence. This type of drug test is taken orally with a swab.

The saliva drug test might show positive even if the screened individual has not taken any THC substances. This might happen if the individual was taking some prescribed or over-the-counter medications that give a false positive drug test. In this case, the individual might be screened with a different kind of drug test.

The saliva drug test might detect a single substance presence or provide multiple panel drug and alcohol screening. If you have taken alcohol or drugs in the past few weeks, it is best to detox your mouth with the TestClear Rescue Mouthwash tincture to pass the test.

TestClear has a fast delivery service worldwide.

Features

The saliva drug test can be pretty accurate if taken properly. If your employer has decided to put you and all your colleagues on a drug test in a relatively quick period, the Toxin Rid Rescue Mouthwash might help you detox your mouth quickly and effectively.

Because of its fast action, this mouthwash is good to have by hand if you consume weed or other THC products over time. A single 30-milliliter bottle of Toxin Rid Rescue Mouthwash can save you and your workplace in seconds.

The flavor of the tincture is a little metallic and salty because of the magnesium and chloride presence. The tincture is not so tasty or pleasant, but when it comes to that moment, it is better to take it than lose your job.

At first contact, the tincture might be a little bit uncomfortable, making you feel like ants biting and pinching your tongue. That effect will fade away after a while. It might not be the most pleasant taste and experience, so try to keep a glass of water by hand in the moment of using the mouthwash tincture.

A group of volunteers have smoked marijuana and tried the Toxin Rid Rescue Mouthwash recently after. All their saliva drug tests have shown negative.

Ingredients

The bottle of Toxin Rid Rescue Mouthwash contains a 30-milliliter tincture that might help you pass the saliva drug test. The tincture has an unpleasant smell and flavor because of the pure minerals present in good quantities.

Toxin Rid Rescue Mouthwash is made of water, magnesium, glycerin, chloride, witch hazel, sodium, aloe vera, sulfate, lithium, boron, ascorbic acid, and mint. The mint is added for freshness, but its smell and flavor do not dominate because the mineral blend has a sharper and heavier smell that covers the mint scent.

The directions are labeled on the same package of the product. You should take one-third of the tincture and wash your mouth, keeping the tincture for 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat the process two times more until you empty the bottle. To cover the unpleasant smell, you can take chewing gum. The gum might additionally eliminate some unwanted bacteria and traces in the mouth.

Pros

Instant solution for saliva drug test

Numerous successful stories by loyal customers

Original and ultra-effective detox product

Recommended usage is a few minutes before the drug test

The 30 milliliters bottle is easy to store and carry everywhere

Might eliminate drug and alcohol traces immediately

Cons

The flavor and pinchy tongue effect might be uncomfortable

Customer experience

“It Works Great! I will definitely recommend it to everyone that I know that smoke and to anyone who asks me. I smoked the night before my drug test, and the day of the test I used the Toxin Rid Mouthwash as directed, and it does work, I got the job.” - said a verified anonymous customer.

How We Made the Selection For The Best THC Detox Methods to Get Rid of Marijuana?

Popular and recommended products

TestClear is a popular and reliable seller that has various products for various purposes. Their effectiveness is claimed by millions of customers who have purchased some of the products to pass the drug test. We have met a lot of positive experiences online, which made us deliver our trust in this brand and choose exactly its products.

Losing a job because of drug consumption is not a good idea, which made us explore deeper and choose effective products that might save many people’s work. We appreciate the transparency of TestClear, but the customers’ recommendations were the part proving the seller’s claims.

Made of safe, herbal ingredients

If you got in a situation to be exposed to a quick drug test, you might have found various DIY solutions that claim to pass a drug test. Those solutions might be effective in some cases, but they are far from safe. So, if you want to stay safe and healthy, pass the drug test, and secure your work position, you should spend some money on products with safe ingredients.

Because we wanted many people to pass the drug test safely, we chose TestClear, a brand that sells various products with 100% safe and natural ingredients. None of the chosen products in this article is life-dangerous or harmful to human health, skin, or hair. We mentioned the ingredients of all products in the review section so that you can check them and ensure their natural origin and safety.

Different products for different purposes

Another thing we liked about TestClear was its variety of products. There are a lot of drug tests that you might be exposed to. Whether it is a blood, urine, saliva, or hair follicle drug test, TestClear has a solution for it. You would not have to search for a different product on a different website because TestClear has all you need.

The brand even has a detailed description of how the product works and the directions of use. Also, you can purchase the product and an at-home drug test to ensure it is negative before going on the official drug test appointment. The tincture and tablet kit are for oral use. These two supplements might help with blood and urine drug tests. The mouthwash is also for oral use but should not be swallowed. The shampoo is for external use and should not be consumed orally.

Might help with different drug tests

TestClear offers a detox tincture for blood and urine drug tests, a detox tablet supplementation kit for blood and urine drug tests, aloe detox shampoo for hair follicle tests, and mouthwash for saliva drug tests. TestClear offers multiple products for a urine drug test, whether a job urine drug test, supervised drug test, or an insurance urine drug test.

In the first two types of urine drug tests, you can go with the tinctures and supplements, but in the last one, you need to give real urine that will be inspected. For the insurance urine drug test, TestClear has a separate product known as a urine simulation powder kit.

We got attracted by the product variety, which quickly became our next criterion for choosing TestClear and its products.

Might be beneficial for permanent weed quitting

Based on all reviews we met and the products’ prices, we noticed that many customers who have bought some of the TestClear products permanently quit weed consumption. If your employer practices drug testing often, it might be risky and pricey. The products we chose in this article might be highly effective and quick, which is why they are so pricey.

Neither losing a job nor buying THC detox methods often is not a clever idea. Many people have thought about this and decided to abstain from narcotics permanently. We took this as a criterion in this article because we think it is not worth losing a job because of recreational weed or THC consumption.

Alternative Home Weed Detox Remedies

Drink plenty of water

This remedy might be helpful if you should go on a urine drug test. Drinking water as much as you can a few hours before the test might clean up your urinary tract and kidneys and dilute the urine.

It is not a 100% effective method, but drinking a large amount of water might decrease the THC content in your urine and increase the chances of passing the drug test. Anyway, it depends on the quantity and consumption period of the THC product.

Make detox smoothies

You can detox your body by taking detox fruits and veggies. Lemons, oranges, spinach, ginger, and other greens might help you speed up the body’s detoxification and toxin flush. Detox smoothies might not be the most delicious meal and detox remedies, but they are much more affordable and accessible if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on detox products and supplements.

Choose fruits and greens rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C, minerals, and other beneficial nutrients for body detox.

Sweat

Sweat a lot. Flushing the toxins over the sweat is always a good idea. You may practice cardio, workout, jogging, or other kinds of physical activities that will increase your heart rate and body temperature and make you sweat.

If you are not a sporty person, you can visit a sauna. A sauna is also a good place where you can sweat without putting in a lot of effort. It has the same effect as doing a workout, but you would not spend a lot of energy doing the job this time. Sweating in a sauna might also speed up the toxin release process.

Diet

Whether you choose a home THC detoxification remedy or a detox supplement, it is best to diet during the detox period. Eating healthier might support the work of your metabolism, digestion, liver, kidneys, and overall body function.

Take foods rich in vitamins and minerals, and eat more salads, fruits, and meals rich in macronutrients. The diet might speed up the metabolic rate and the detox process, so your body can flush the toxins much faster.

Tips When You Have No Time for THC Detoxification Methods

Powdered urine kit

This kit is legal in all USA states and available for online purchase from TestClear’s website. This product contains real human urine in powdered form, a medical plastic vial, an air-activated heater, and a temperature strip. It is on you to fill the plastic vial with room temperature water and add the urine powder inside. Mix well and carry the vial with you.

Try arriving at the property around one hour before the testing, so you can turn on the heater and heat the tincture inside the vial. The powdered urine looks and smells exactly like real urine.

Reusable electronic urinator

This product is a little pricier, but a good solution if you have no time to detox your body before going to a urine drug test. Before using the product, carefully read its manual and practice at home.

The urinator bag should be filled with warm water or clean, warm urine taken by somebody else (if you must do a real urine test). Remove the air from the bag so the urine will keep its heat. Then, attach the batteries, fold the fabric blanket, and secure the Velcro ends. Wait until the temperature indicator reaches 98 to 100 before giving the sample.

You can read more detail about this product and its directions of use on the TestClear website or the product manual that is included in the kit.

Things to Consider When Searching for THC Detox Methods and Products

How long have you been consuming THC?

Before buying a detox kit, you must distinguish a few things. Every detox kit has a separate program, depending on how often you have consumed THC in the past few months. Various drugs have various lasting times on the human system. Weed has the longest lasting time and might stay in your system for up to 90 days.

If your THC consumption was a few times in the past month, you should start with the smallest detox programs, like the 1-day or 3-day detox program of the tablet supplementation by Toxin Rid. If you have consumed THC over 20 out of 30 days a month, you should choose the longest program to ensure a complete THC cleanse before being drug-tested.

The time you have until the drug testing

Consider the time you have for detox before the drug test appointment. Some products require a couple of days of complete detoxification, while other products may take up to 10 days. If you have more time until the testing, you can also start dieting, working out, and drinking a lot of liquids like water and juices.

If the time is short and you have no time for long programs, search for a product or remedy based on the drug test type you should go for. If you should go for a saliva drug test, you do not have to worry because the mouthwash product for this purpose acts in minutes, and you should take it a few minutes before testing.

The effectiveness of the chosen product

You must know that you should pay more to get a good product. It might be worth paying the price for a THC detoxification product instead of losing your job. So, before buying a detox product, explore the brand and check the customer reviews about it. You can even ask someone you know to help you with the choice.

From all online brands, we can surely tell you that TestClear is a reliable and trustworthy web store that might guarantee the effectiveness of all its products if you take them as described. Choose wisely and pay a few bucks more if needed. Wasting money on trashy products might be a bad decision, so play safe.

What other customers have experienced

We recommend putting a lot of focus on the actual testimonials that the customers have left. The detox tincture, pills, Old Style shampoo, and mouthwash tincture have an impressive customer reputation. Over 95% of the reviews we met online were positively reputed for each product.

Bringing a decision to buy a product must be supported by a good number of positive customer feedback. Before choosing a brand that just appeared on your social media feed, check if someone has bought its products and what is the experience of that person. Ensure the reviews are accurate and written by actual customers, not by the brand itself.

Other habits that might help you detox faster

Even if you choose to detox your body from toxins by taking a detox product like some of the Toxin Rid ones, it is good to add some healthier habits that might speed up the detoxification process.

Even the sellers of THC detoxification products recommend dieting and exercising to speed up the metabolic rate and toxin flush. Eat meals with a good amount of salad, drink a lot of water, drink unsweetened juices from cranberry, drink lemonade, detox teas, etc.

THC Detox:FAQs

Q1. Where does the THC accumulate in the body?

No matter what THC product you consume, its traces will spread throughout your body. Generally, they are mostly present in your blood, fat, and urine, but they can also be stored in the hair follicle and saliva.

The drug tests are usually done by taking blood, urine, a sample of your saliva, or a sample of hair follicles from your head. The body stores THC in almost every part since the blood flow delivers everything all over the body.

Q2. Can I detoxify from THC?

Yes. THC can be flushed from your body if you fully detoxify. Same as other body toxins, THC can be removed for cleaning your system from weed if you switch to a healthier lifestyle. The time needed for THC to leave your body fully depends on multiple factors related to the THC product consumption and the detox method.

Q3. How much time would the THC detoxification take?

The time needed for the THC to leave your system depends on the taken THC amount and the detox method. If you opt for a detox product like the Mega Clean Detox drink or Toxin Rid supplement pills, the THC might be removed in a few days.

The Old Style shampoo might clean your hair follicles in a few days. You only have to wash your hair multiple times, or up to 15 times, no matter how many days you have for detoxification.

Q4. Are there other natural homemade alternatives that speed up THC detoxification?

Absolutely. Even the THC detoxification products sellers recommend taking extra detox foods and drinks to speed up the toxin flush. If you don’t want to buy a detox product, you can try drinking lots of water, lemon juice, cranberry juice, apple cider vinegar water, smoothies, exercising, dieting, etc.

Conclusion: What Is The Best Drink To Flush Your System?

TestClear is a trusted and reliable name when it comes to a good THC detox product brand. All the products displayed on the TestClear website have an excellent reputation and are highly recommended by customers who have already tried them.

Each TestClear product is worth the price. Clean your system in a few days and protect yourself from losing your job. For a better experience with THC detox products and knowing how to detox weed out of your system, it’s recommended to consult a healthcare professional for medical advice.