Best THC Detox: How To Detox From Weed & How To Pass A Marajuana Drug Test?

Therefore, without any further ado, let’s discover the best products for detox and their excellent characteristics.

If that is your reason for finding this article, we encourage you to stay motivated, keep reading, and discover how to detox your body from THC using some amazing products. They might help you pass the THC detox stage as easily as possible without feeling any repercussions or side effects.

Using such substances can cause job loss, late payments, ruined family relationships, and an overall decline in life quality. So, why not quit once and for all?

Cannabis addiction is not uncommon; it became an even bigger problem as human society evolved. Many people struggle with this addiction worldwide and seek ways to quit and leave Cannabis use for good.

Other users claimed the product was effective but strongly advised everyone to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Customers who used Detoxify’s detox drinks felt the effects nearly the same day. One user claims that after six months of heavy cannabis usage, he could detoxify his body in a week by using this product and drinking plenty of water.

We found the prices quite reasonable, considering the quality of the products and their role in helping people get better. Even though you can only purchase them online, there are also regular discounts, saving you more than 15% on regular prices and free shipping for orders above $25.

All detox drinks come in two distinct flavors: Tropical Fruit and Grape, making the consumption feel more pleasant. These flavors are not achieved with artificial ingredients but are a blend of natural compounds. With no artificial colors, GMOs, or gluten, Detoxify’s detox drinks provide a natural solution that might help your body eliminate all THC-related toxins.

The Mega Clean detox drinks by Detoxify come in three different sizes. You can choose a 16, 20, or 32-ounce bottle, depending on your needs. The smaller bottle sizes are meant for users with average toxin exposure, while the 32-ounce bottle is preferable for people with high exposure to THC and other toxins.

The ingredients that might help to increase creatinine levels in the body are several diuretics like uva ursi, dandelion, burdock root, and taurine, which are all present in Detoxify’s detox drinks. Besides, the drinks contain natural herbs with detox properties like hawthorn berry, a ginseng root extract of American origin, fruit fiber, and mullein leaf.

Consuming creatine monohydrate as a separate supplement will not have the same effect because creatinine levels are best elevated when this ingredient works as a blend with others.

The presence of creatine monohydrate within the drinks might help increase creatinine levels, which are checked when a substance urine test is performed.

The THC detox drinks made by Detoxify are a blend of many natural ingredients, each with its purpose and effect. Some general ingredients include calcium, chromium, zinc, potassium, vitamins A, B6, C, and D, magnesium, manganese, selenium, etc. All of these ingredients might help the body during the recovery phase after detoxification.

Using Detoxify detox drinks regularly might help the body become healthier and improve the overall lifestyle quality.

The brand manufactures several different products, all structured into precise and researched detox programs for maximum effect. Their most efficient products are the Mega Clean detox drinks, a blend of natural compounds that might help the body reduce harmful impurities.

By committing itself to manufacturing products that help people, the brand has also greatly improved its position on the market by performing constant research and improvement. This improvement applies to its products and the manufacturing process and marketing campaign.

The Detoxify brand has been present on the market of supplementary products for more than 25 years. It has helped millions of people reach their desired goals and received thousands of positive reviews and appraisals.

As for customer satisfaction, Toxin Rid detox pills have certainly left an impression on its users. The different detox programs that the manufacturer structures have been effective for many people, even those that are overweight. One user claims to have used the 10-day detox program by this manufacturer and could pass the drug test without any problems, even though they were overweight.

The pills also contain a rather important blend of high-fiber compounds that might greatly expel toxins through the stool. This way, whatever is left of the toxins is purged even faster through the feces.

All these methods are fine, but consuming Toxin Rid detox pills might speed up this process even more. The pills contain natural ingredients derived from herbs and plants that expel toxins from the bloodstream and urine much faster. Ingredients like kelp, sodium, potassium, chloride, magnesium, and calcium work together to speed up this process.

The body has a natural way of removing all the toxins accumulated, but this is a long process that may take up to several months. Many people don’t have enough time to wait before a drug test, so they try boosting this process with a healthier diet, regular exercise, and drinking liquids.

The detox pills manufactured by Toxin Rid might boost the body's detoxification process to expel toxins as fast as possible.

You should keep in mind that these are general guidelines, and you must carefully read any detailed instructions on how to consume them properly. We would also highly advise not to exceed the dosage recommended by the manufacturer to achieve faster results.

No matter the differences, using these detox pills is very straightforward. Each day you should consume three pills every hour for five hours. If performing a one-day cleansing, you should consume the entire dosage within those five hours. This is the same for longer detox periods; you must ensure you consume enough rich caloric foods and drink plenty of water.

Toxin Rid detox pills come in various sizes, depending on the THC and toxin levels in the body. Their size is also determined by the duration of the detox program, as the program can last from one to ten days. Besides the difference in the number of pills, each size also contains a different amount of dietary fiber.

Toxin Rid detox pills are made by this manufacturer using natural ingredients and are free from synthetic chemicals, including GMOs and gluten. They are very suitable for vegans and vegetarians as well because there is no presence of animal-derived compounds in their formulation.

The team behind this brand provides customers with various life-changing detox programs, each adapted to their specific needs. Their most popular products are body cleansing pills, paired with detox programs, possibly providing amazingly short toxin expel periods.

Toxin Rid’s supplement skills have been evolving ever since 2005. With over 17 years of experience, the brand has established itself as one of the leading manufacturers of detox products, skillfully crafting quality formulas consisting of natural ingredients.

Users also claim that Toxin Rid detox shampoo and Zydot Ultra Clean shampoo work very well together, giving the hair strength and making it shine.

Long-term smokers who opted for a full detox went on and bought Toxin Rid detox shampoo and felt its effects soon after. They say that unlike regular shampoos, which only mask the smell of cannabis smoke, Toxin Rid shampoo helped them pass the hair follicle drug test.

This shampoo is used at the end of the Macujo method, and you can also use it before undergoing the hair follicle drug test to ensure no toxins whatsoever appear on it.

The Aloe Vera present in this shampoo is extremely helpful with the hair regeneration and renewal part of the process.

The Ultra Clean shampoo by Zydot has three main functions: it might expose the inner hair follicles even deeper and act as a cleaner. At the same time, it might dissolve all the remaining toxins in the scalp and have conditioning properties that strengthen and renew the hair.

Toxic Rid’s Old Style detox shampoo is part of the Macujo method and even works well on its own, but for the maximum effects, it’s best paired with Zydot’s Ultra Clean Shampoo. This is why they come together in one package: when you purchase the first, you also receive the latter.

This method is a process of deep cleaning the hair while completely removing all unwanted toxins. It works to help open the protective layer of the hair called the cuticle so that you might deeply clean the scalp free from all toxins. You can find out more about it online, as we will not go into too much detail about it in this article.

Removing all the toxins from the body as effectively as possible is also done when pairing this shampoo with the Macujo washing method.

This product targets the THC compound and other toxins that have embedded themselves on a deeper level both from the inhaled smoke and the one that externally came into contact with the hair.

The Old Style Toxin Rid shampoo might be quite effective, as it works through to the roots of your hair, clearing out toxins with each wash. What sets this shampoo apart is that it goes deep into the scalp, unlike others that only wash the hair's surface from impurities.

The shampoo, combined with Zydot’s Ultra Clean formula, ensures that every toxin substance is completely removed from deep within the hair.

To bypass this, Toxin Rid has manufactured a set of very effective shampoos which might have been helpful to many people. The Old Style hair shampoo packed with Aloe Vera is this brand’s most effective way of combating hair and scalp penetrated toxins and removing them for good.

Inhaling or vaping THC also means that the compound is absorbed through consumption and externally as it comes into contact with the skin and hair.

Hair follicle drug tests can be very hard to get around since they can detect even the smallest toxin levels with great accuracy. This is because the hair and scalp are very tough to detox since the toxins remain attached for quite a long period.

Saliva drug tests are very common among employers. They are fast, cheap and can catch you by surprise. Even though this sounds scary, this is one of the simplest drug tests, and you can pass it easily if you’re properly prepared.

To help you pass these rather surprising tests, Toxin Rid has developed a special mouthwash liquid composed of natural ingredients which might eliminate all possible toxins from the oral cavity within minutes. The formula in this mouthwash is quick-acting, fully detoxifying, and lasts more than 30 minutes after use.

Toxin Rid detox mouthwash has helped thousands of users over the years, and its proven formula continues to dominate the market of quick detox supplements. That is exactly one of the reasons we chose to include it in our article, and below we will give you more highlights of this amazing product.

Highlights

It might remove toxins from the oral cavity

Toxin Rid detox mouthwash is an effective liquid with a blend of ingredients that might successfully remove toxins from the oral cavity.

However, according to some users, the process may not be that pleasant since the product acts to burn the mucous membrane of the mouth and tongue. These areas are the ones that contain most of the toxins, and the effects the product had on them were similarly compared to acupuncture needles.

This unpleasant effect is caused even with the first mouthwash, and the aftertaste is similar to simultaneously having swallowed something salty and bitter. Even though mint is part of the ingredients, many users have reported not tasting it.

Even though the experience may be somewhat unpleasant, as users stated, the effects were positive, as expected. After thorough rinsing two or three times, the liquid purified the mouth completely of toxins, resulting in a drug-free test result.

Reasonably priced

Even though one bottle of Toxin Rid mouthwash for detoxing the oral cavity is only meant for single use, it’s still reasonably priced at $29.95. When you think about it, this price is nothing compared to turning out positive on a drug test and permanently losing your job.

On top of that, purchasing the product from TestClear’s official website in bulk will come with additional discounts. Buying from three to nine bottles gives you 10% off while purchasing above ten bottles in bulk provides a 25% additional discount. So, why wouldn’t you purchase this product in bulk if you need to use it frequently?

Something else that TestClear also provides, together with this product, is drug tests. They are called saliva tests on their official webpage, and the more of them you purchase at once, the cheaper they are. Purchasing them simultaneously as the mouthwash product allows you to perform your tests ahead of time in case you are skeptical about passing the official drug test.

Pros

Easily pass an oral drug test with the help of this product

It might get rid of toxins effectively moments before the oral drug test is administered

The liquid solution comes in a 1-ounce bottle (30ml)

It consists of a blend of natural ingredients

Very convenient for pocket carry

You can purchase the bottle with several packs of saliva tests

Consumers are satisfied with its effects

Has a very good taste, compared to other alternative products

Fairly priced at $29.95, not including additional discounts

Cons

It has a single-use purpose

You may need to rinse multiple times before taking the drug test

Customer experience

Even though many customers complained about the taste of the Toxin Rid detox mouthwash product, they were all pleased to pass the drug test without worry. Some of them even smoked cannabis the night before the test and were still able to detox their mouth the next day, right before the test.

Another user also claimed to use Percocet the night before using the mouthwash and said it didn’t make much of a difference, meaning that pain medication doesn’t disturb the effects of the detox product.

Buying Guide: Weed Drink Detox For Drug Test

Consider which type of detox product is right for you

Before purchasing a detox product, you must contemplate and decide what detox approach you want. This will help you choose which products you will use, as they don’t all work the same.

Opting for detox pills or drinks is the best choice if you want a permanent detox solution that might clean you of toxins. Shampoos might also be a great addition, as they might help eliminate THC and other compounds from the hair and scalp, where these ingredients tend to latch on the most.

On the other hand, if you are a THC enthusiast, but need to know how to pass a drug test at work, then mouthwash detox products may be just the thing you need. They might provide short-term toxin elimination that lasts up to an hour, so you can be clean of toxins before administering the drug test.

Think about the side effects

Detox products may also have various side effects, no matter in which form they are manufactured. Even though the side effects they can produce are mild, you will still need to consider them before consumption.

The first thing many consumers start to feel when using these products is the manifestation of withdrawal symptoms which can vary from person to person. The symptoms of withdrawal are normal and will happen even if you don’t use these products, but some people claim that they’ve maximized those symptoms and manifested in ways such as:

Higher levels of depression and anxiety

Mood swings, irritability, and anger

Increased stress levels

Easy loss of the ability to focus and concentrate

Sleep disturbances and nightmares

Shaking and trembling.

These are the most common effects and reactions to detox products, but they all depend on the individual and are not set by certain general rules. Some people may experience them, while others may not feel a thing.

However, it is more likely that long-term cannabis users will have a higher tendency to feel these effects than short-term users.

Try other ways to detox first

We understand that you might be unsure about trying these products, even after reading all the information we provided in our article. Even though we highly recommend them as a great way for a quick and effective detox, we also decided to research and include other, more natural ways in which you can also detox your body.

The first thing you can do is change your lifestyle and implement a frequent workout routine into it. Exercise oxidizes the body and removes toxins faster through sweat.

Incorporating diet changes is another natural way to detox quickly. A popular detox drink is lemon juice, which might help the body remove toxins faster and provide weight loss benefits.

Coffee might help you detox faster because it acts as a natural diuretic and increases urination, which is how a great portion of toxins are expelled from the body. Coffee also has antioxidant properties, which might help combat free radicals and help oxidize the body even more.

Other detox foods may also help include cranberry juice, garlic, grapefruit, broccoli, whole grains, beans, nuts, etc.

Purchase according to your budget

As we’ve mentioned multiple times earlier in our article, THC detox products can be quite expensive, especially if they come from established brands and have high-quality ingredients.

During our research, we came across numerous detox product manufacturers that offered substantially high prices, even though their products weren’t that well made.

Because of the varying prices of detox products, we hope that the ones we picked for this article will give you a sense of direction when this factor is concerned. We didn’t go into much detail about their prices here, so you can feel free to look them up on the manufacturer’s official websites.

Our point in this section is that, whatever product you choose, you need to think about your budget first. If you plan to use a detox product for an extended period, then purchasing in bulk might be a better option since there may be discounts you can exploit.

Read as many customer reviews and experiences as you can

Reading consumer reviews and opinions about detox brands you plan to purchase online is one of the most important things you need to consider. We cannot stress how important this is, as the opinions and experiences of other direct product users will give you a clear insight into it.

We wrote an entire section about this matter earlier in our article when naming the things we considered important when choosing these products. We advise you to do the same here.

Going through online reviews, or even better, asking people that use a detox product directly, is the best way to find out everything about it. People with personal experience will give you an honest opinion about the product, its effects, the duration, the side effects, and even how satisfied they are with the brand’s overall service.

How We Made This List Flush Out Toxin Rid Detox Products?

Before we could assemble the list of the best products for detoxing from the THC compound, we needed to do proper direct and online research. The products we considered and picked for this list come from reputable brands and are made from high-quality ingredients.

So, to keep a long story short, these factors made us decide which of the contending products to choose for this article:

Ingredients

The products' ingredients were the first and most important factor to consider. Detox products such as these might directly affect the health and the body, meaning they must be manufactured using only natural and harm-free chemicals.

The products and the ingredients we chose for this list are scientifically tested and approved for use. They rarely cause any side effects; even if they do, they are mostly mild and caused by excess use.

To ensure ourselves and even you that the products we chose are truly natural and of excellent quality, we also researched and found out that they are endorsed and sold by TestClear.

TestClear is one of the leaders in the drug testing industry, with more than 20 years of experience in this field. They sell all of the products we chose on their website, which means that the products are effective in successfully passing a drug test.

Brand’s reputability and transparency

Before you purchase a detox product, you will want to ensure that it comes from a reputable brand and is manufactured according to a set of standards. The company’s reputation plays a big role in determining whether the products are what they claim to be.

What sets reputable brands and companies apart from low-end ones is that they subject their products to rigorous tests by other third-party laboratories. This ensures that their products are recognized for what they are by being certified, which also confirms that their ingredients are not harmful or toxic.

The reputability and transparency of a brand aren’t only about how good its products are but its services as well. A brand that cares about its consumers will always receive positive feedback and gain trust among them more easily than others.

Offering free shipment and full refund guarantees are excellent ways to prove dedication to consumers, which is something our chosen brands do well.

Customer reviews

There is no better proof of quality than the experiences and opinions of the consumers. This is among the first and most important things we consider when choosing any product.

Why? Because direct consumers can best describe how the products worked and what they felt from using them in the long term.

The products are just one side of the coin since the other side is the brand’s service and reliability. And what better way to find out if a brand has exquisite consumer services than to read what users have to say about it directly?

Since we considered both the product and the services side, we can freely say that the brands we picked have thousands of positive reviews and appraisals from consumers worldwide.

They claim that the product works as described, eliminating toxins from the body quickly and effectively, and the customer services of the brands are also very helpful and responsive.

The product's efficacy

The last thing we considered is how effective these products are and how we could ensure their effectiveness. This question resolved itself when we went through hundreds of customer reviews, as we stated previously. Since there were so many satisfied consumers, it was only logical that the product’s effectiveness was quick and high.

However, effectiveness doesn’t only mean how quickly the products detoxify the body, but how long they might help the body stay free of toxins.

Many users, possibly even you, will want to see both quick and long-lasting effects of these products, so we made sure the ones we chose to deliver on both counts.

FAQs : THC Detox

Q1. How long does the THC compound stay in the body after consumption?

As a general rule, the THC compound can stay in the body for one to 30 days. This applies to most consumers, but there are situations when the compound can remain in the body for far longer, especially in heavy, long-term users.

In the urine, for example, THC can appear even after five to seven days after consumption if the user has been using it in moderation. The hair and scalp are portions of the body where THC can linger the longest and can still be present even after three months of abstinence.

Q2. How exactly is THC removed from the body?

It doesn’t matter which way you consume THC; its ultimate destination is to reach the bloodstream. From there, the body can excrete this compound via urine, sweat, saliva, feces, or hair follicles.

Over 60% of THC is expelled through the feces, while 10% to 25% is expelled by urinating and sweating. The remaining small percentage mostly leaves the system through the saliva, while the hair follicles contain a very small amount.

Q3. How do drug tests detect THC in the body?

Drug tests are specifically designed to look for traces of the THC compound left in the body from frequent consumption. Different drug tests have different methods of recognizing potential THC compounds in the blood.

Most drug tests search for remnants of the THC-COOH compound in the body’s urine, feces, or saliva. THC-COOH, short for tetrahydrocannabinol carboxylic acid, is one of the major remnant metabolites left as a residue in the body after cannabis use.

The THC-COOH remnant element is often stored in the body’s fatty tissues, so it's more problematic for obese people to flush all the THC out of their system.

Concluding On Best THC Detox Drinks & Other Detox Products

Well, this is the very end of this article. We are very satisfied that you decided to read all the information we provided for you and we only hope that you find it useful. You should take THC detox seriously since it involves several activities to achieve full body cleansing.

However, we advise you to always consult with a professional or a doctor before trying any such products.

We hope you decide to use one of the products we picked for you since you now understand how each of them works. So, have an easy and safe detox journey!