Best Spiritual Dating Sites and Alternatives: Dating Apps & Sites For A Spiritual Connection

Finding a conscious partner has become much easier with the help of an amazing network of spiritual dating sites. The way that an aware dating network site works are simple: spiritual singles can sign up and indicate where they are on their growth journey, their religious or spiritual beliefs, sexual orientation, and what sort of meaningful relationships they are interested in pursuing. By setting up profiles of one of these sites, spiritual singles have a much better opportunity to connect with like-minded people with similar beliefs.

When heading out onto the dating scene, it is important to know the type of potential partner you're looking for. One of the most important considerations can be someone's spiritual beliefs. As many spiritual singles can confirm, broaching these subjects on traditional dating platforms can be challenging. Lucky for you there are plenty of free trial dating sites that cater to spiritual dating.

There is a free version of the site; however, the cost for a premium membership is surprisingly low, coming in at $2.99 a month or $35.90 annually.

With one of the highest success rates of dating apps online, eHarmony claims that "every 14 minutes someone finds love on eHarmony." Men and women from all backgrounds can join the website, including niche dating pools such as spiritual singles. Members can select who they are interested in dating, making finding a spiritual partner that much simpler!

While it's not an exclusively spiritual dating site, it has a large membership full of users looking for serious relationships.

As one of the most trusted dating websites, this list would be incomplete without eHarmony. eHarmony is one of the biggest dating sites and provides quality online dating that people can trust. Singles from around the world have joined the site looking for love and connections.

Setting up a profile with Christian Mingle is very easy, and the process is free. However, this free service does not allow members the option to chat with others. To connect with other singles, users must purchase a premium membership, which is $49.99 per month. There are discounted bundled prices available, but on the whole, it is a slightly more costly option.

The dating site launched in 2001 with the intent to help single Christians find deep spiritual connection and spiritual fulfillment. The site is specific to Christian Singles, however, it does allow users to select denominational affiliations to help them best find their soulmate.

As the name implies, ChristianMingle is an online dating site that caters specifically to Christian Singles. Christian Mingle has more than 15 million users worldwide and is one of the largest and most well regarded Christian-specific dating sites. Similar to other spiritual sites, Christian Mingle helps match conscious singles in the hopes of helping them to find lifelong love.

It is free for female users, but conversations require a minimum of $49 (100 credits) for male users. Credits are then used to send messages to help users connect, and this site is best used for short-term entanglements.

Ashley Madison was founded in 2002 as a site dedicated to helping people who are already involved in other relationships connect with one another. Each spiritual journey is different, and users of Ashely Madison are a reflection of that.

Spirituality is an all-encompassing term and often includes people in non-traditional relationships and situations. For those spiritual singles looking for discrete dating options, we recommend Ashley Madison.

Another site that isn't necessarily spiritual specific; however but is very user dense is Zoosk. The dating site was founded in 2007 and has been a popular way for singles with the same values to connect, make a few new friends, and find a satisfying short-term relationship.

Zoosk is interesting in that it follows a "behavioral matchmaking" algorithm. This means it essentially watches who users like and finds similar profiles that the app believes might share the same values and interests as previous matches. This makes it their birth details, helpful for those looking to date to be as specific as possible in their desired features.

Pros

Over 35 million members

Has great bundled pricing: 1-month membership for $29.95/month, 3-month membership for $19.98/month ($59.95 in total), and 6-months membership: $12.49/month ($74.95 in total)





Cons

A lot of data tracking involved

Not available in all areas

Spiritual Singles was founded in 2000, making it one of the first dating sites for mindful users. It’s part of the Conscious Dating Network, allowing users who sign up access to sister sites. The concept is simple and very user-friendly. Members create a profile complete with spiritual beliefs, spiritual path, and what they are looking for in a soul mate.

This site was designed with spiritual people in mind. The website is free to join and offers users to browse profiles and send 5 pre-written "hello" messages per day. For those who are looking to initiate conversations with original messages, there is a premium option. Regardless of the tier chosen, all users can respond and chat to messages they receive and connect with other members.

Pros

Tailored to spiritual singles

More features for free members than other sites

Cons

Cost $23 per month or $72 for 6 months

This next website is less of a dating site and more of a helping hand in the path towards finding a conscious partner. Kasamba is a place where those with spiritual beliefs can go for counsel and guidance. This is not a dating site but could very well be a valuable tool for personal growth. Kasamba features psychics who offer personalized love forecasts and astrology readings, as well as help assess compatibility.

Kasamba is a unique way to help mindful people find advice and guidance in their dating quest. To sign up, users must create a profile and add a payment method. Once this is complete, they can browse profiles for talented psychics who can offer them readings on current and future matches.

This site is best for spiritual singles looking for advice in their pursuit of a spiritual relationship.

Pros

Tailored to spiritual singles

Personal readings available on love, career, and more

Cons

Cost carries significantly based on the degree of use and which psychic the user chooses to work with as each psychic sets their rate.

Not specifically a dating site

One of the best spiritual dating sites to visit for those with interesting astrology is Nuitapp. This dating app connects users based on their astrological birth chart, and the site also provides spiritual insights in the form of thoughtfully written daily horoscopes.

Nuit claims to offer a respite from the endless swiping of other dating options by eliminating uncertainty and allowing users to find insightful and meaningful connections based on their charts.

To use the app, users will need to know their birth details, including city location, time of day, and place. Once this is input, a birth chart is produced, and spiritual dating can begin! Before reaching out to a potential match, users are provided with a compatibility score based on their charts. Like other apps, users can also input preferences, including sexual orientation and age range.

But what is the best thing about this app? It is completely free to use.

Pros

Compatibility is based on astrological compatibility

Free membership

Daily horoscopes

Cons

App-only does not have a website

Another amazing astrology-based app is Struck. Struck is a sleek and user-friendly platform best suited for those who are spiritual and newer to the world of astrology. Struck connects users based on their astrological birth chart and provides helpful explanations for those who might not be as familiar with what a chart means. The site also offers spiritual insights in the form of thoughtfully written daily horoscopes.

Like with Nuit, users will need to know their birth details, including city location, time of day, and location, before using the app. Struck has an accompanying blog that helps break down useful concepts and engage users to help conscious singles connect as well as find friendship.

Pros

Compatibility is based on astrological compatibility

Has informational Blogs breaking down Astrology concepts

Free

Daily horoscopes

Cons

App-only does not have a website

Not yet widely available

On JustSpiritualDating, not only will users find thousands of fellow spiritual singles, but they will also find those who are strictly interested in long-term connections, which means that this space is designed for those who are serious about finding a life partner.

To join JustSpiritualDating, users must input their gender and sexual orientation, date of birth, and an email address. The basic membership allows users to browse and chat freely with other members.

Pros

Long Term Connections

Free membership

Cons

App-only does not have a website

For those looking for intellectual desire as well as a spiritual relationship, we recommend The Spiritual Awakening.

The site aims to help those who consider themselves spiritual people and those who are members of the psychic community to connect on a new vibration.

Unlike other dating sites, The Spiritual Awakening focuses and encourages discussion on its forum on intellectual topics, like collective consciousness and what spirituality means. While this is a dating website it is also an amazing way for spiritual singles to connect and make friends for life. It’ll only take you five minutes to join, as the Spiritual Awakening claims, and you won’t need your wallet to do so.

This site aims to connect singles with potential matches while supporting them in their journey towards becoming their best selves.

Pros

Smaller User base

Free membership

Cons

Smaller User base

Spiritual Dating is another one of the smaller dating sites in the world of spiritual dating. As Spirituality itself is growing in popularity, this site is gaining more and more traction due to its easy interface and the fact that it is completely free.

The site allows for all sexual orientations and allows more descriptors of lifestyle choices, including sustainable living. This enables users to be more specific about the kind of people they want to date. A conscious diet is also something users can include to ensure they find a spiritual single who shares their holistic approach.

Pros

More customizable

Free membership

Cons

Smaller User base

Spirituality means different things to different people. No matter how you relate to and practice other dating sites, spiritual people, we’re confident that any of these options will be a safe environment for finding new friends and possible partners!