Best Protein Coffee Creamers in 2022

Do you love coffee but need to add a bit of protein to your diet? If so, then you'll love the best protein coffee creamers of 2022! These creamers are perfect for adding a boost of protein to your morning cup of Joe. They also taste great and will help keep you energized throughout the day. In this post, we will discuss the best protein coffee creamers available on the market today. We'll also provide links to where you can buy them online.

Top Protein Coffee Creamer for 2022 Site Best For BaristaBoost Coffee Creamer and Smoothie Booster Best overall protein coffee creamer Peak Performance Creamer Best keto-friendly coffee creamer Designer Collagen Unflavored Best unflavored creamer Key Nutrients Vanilla Collagen Creamer Best vanilla-flavored coffee creamer Primal Kitchen No Dairy Hazelnut Collagen Creamer Best hazelnut-flavored coffee creamer

Say goodbye to Coffee-Mate and hello to BaristaBoost. This creamer is made with grass-fed collagen, organic cinnamon, maca root, organic cocoa, L-theanine, and sweetened with stevia extract. It's also non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free. This guarantees that you will have maximum energy while consuming minimal carbs! This powdered creamer is unlike all others, with a complex combination of collagen peptides, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It's perfect for those who are looking to add more protein to their diet, and it's also great for your skin, bones, and joint health. It may even aid in weight loss and help to reduce inflammation. This protein powder is also suitable for a massive range of diets, including paleo, keto, and Whole30. Because of its versatility, it is our top pick for protein coffee creamers. However, it does not have MCT oil, which is something that some people look for in coffee creamer. It is also not non-GMO certified. If you are looking for a great option that minimizes your risk of all kinds of health complications, this is your pick. Pros Anyone can drink, mix, or eat this powder

Great for skin, bones, and joint health

May aid in weight loss

Reduces inflammation

No sugar

Low in calories Cons Does not have MCT oil

Not non-GMO certified

Peak Performance Creamer click to enlarge If you're following a keto diet, then you'll want to check out Peak Performance Coffee Creamer. This powdered creamer is made with grass-fed collagen peptides, 18 amino acids, is digestible, and is free of added fillers. It's also non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free. This sweet cream will help you maintain a state of ketosis while providing you with the protein and nutrients you need to power through your day. It's perfect for those who are looking to add more vital proteins to their diet without sacrificing taste or quality. In addition to all of its health benefits, each serving has a minimal amount of sugar. Unlike the BaristaBoost coffee creamer, this one does have MCT oil. However, it's more expensive and only comes in one flavor. Pros 18 amino acids

Free of added fillers

Money-back guarantee Cons More expensive

Only comes in one flavor Designer Collagen Unflavored If you're a coffee drinker looking for an unflavored, low sugar creamer, then you'll want to check out Designer Collagen. This collagen powder is free of all artificial colors and sweeteners, making it a fantastic choice for those who are looking for a healthy and natural option. It's also soy-free, so those who have allergies can rest assured knowing that they won't be consuming any soy products. Furthermore, it comes fortified with MCT powder, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin C to reduce your risk of health problems. IT is low in sugar and calories yet high in potassium and other valuable nutrients. This may be one of the most nutritious on our list. Because it is unflavored, it makes a great addition to any kind of coffee, but it doesn't stop there. For a protein-packed breakfast, you can also add this collagen powder to smoothies, tea, baking recipes, and oatmeal.However, at only 10 ounces, the container is quite small. Pros Free of artificial colors, sweeteners, and additives

Soy-free

Good source of Vitamin D and potassium

Fortified with MCT powder, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin C Cons Small container Key Nutrients Vanilla Collagen Creamer click to enlarge Who doesn't love the taste of vanilla? If you're looking for delectable vanilla-flavored coffee creamer, then you'll want to check out Key Nutrients Vanilla Collagen Creamer. This collagen powder is made with grass-fed collagen peptides, a blend of 18 amino acids, and packs eight grams of protein per serving. The vanilla flavor pairs well with coffee, oatmeal, and smoothies. You can also use it in baking recipes for an extra protein boost. Not only is it versatile, but it is one of the most delicious coffee creamers on our list. This tasty creamer is keto-friendly as well, but it is not dairy-free. If you are someone who is looking for a dairy-free option, then this is not the coffee creamer for you. It also lacks an MCT component, though the powder's coconut-cream base makes up for this. Pros Excellent for joint and skin health

Excellent vanilla flavor

Good source of calcium

Tastes good in any drink, including a shake, smoothie, or water Cons Not dairy-free

No MCT component

Made with nonfat dry milk

Higher in calories

This dairy-free dietary supplement is the tastiest hazelnut coffee creamer we've tried. It comes in a small container, but this mix has plenty of protein and other vital nutrients for maximum energy. The rich and decadent sweetness of hazelnut flavors enhances the taste of this creamy keto and paleo-friendly creamer. Fortified with 11 grams of collagen peptides and five grams of MCT, this is one of the most nutrient-dense coffee creamers on our list if your goal is protein intake. It's also dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. It also has fewer carbs than almost all of our featured products. The only drawback to this creamer is that it is far more expensive than the others we've mentioned. At nearly double the cost of most other protein coffee creamers, this is definitely a luxurious treat. Pros Packed with protein and other vital nutrients for maximum benefits

Free of chemical ingredients

Dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO Cons Other options are half the cost

Smaller packaging

One photo on the website

Primal Fuel Protein Powder If you're like most people, you've tried (and loved) whey protein powder before. But what if we told you there was a better option? Enter: Primal Fuel Protein Powder. This mouthwatering chocolate coconut protein powder packs 10 grams of protein per serving. And, the creaminess of this powdered whey protein isolate is sure to make any drink taste fantastic. This option is the most traditional on our list. It is made with whey protein concentrate, which is a high-quality protein source. It does not contain some of the other added nutrients that the other options do, but it does have a fantastic amino acid profile. This protein coffee creamer is the most expensive on our list, but it is certainly high-quality. If you want Pros High-quality protein source

Good for protein shakes

Made with coconut milk powder

Good source of calcium from milk Cons High price

High in calories

No added nutrients like the other options on our list