Best Phone Tracking Apps Of 2022: Top Phone Number Tracker & Locator

Smartphones now have sway over practically every area of our lives. With mobile apps for banking, shopping, social networking, mails, and virtually every other part of daily life, the worth of a smartphone is higher than it has ever been. The loss of your smartphone may imply a reduction in your ability to perform daily tasks and a significant risk of outsiders having access to your essential information. Furthermore, the prospect of losing your cherished device may cause undue stress. Fortunately, there are numerous phone tracking apps available to assist you in locating lost or stolen phone. Exploring mobile apps will reveal many best phone tracker apps that provide good service but produce vastly different results. Some of the best phone-finding apps can track a device's location and monitor its activity. As a result, our experts have researched many of the best phone tracking apps and found the ones that deliver the most efficiently. This article will look at the best mobile tracker apps with GPS tracking for tracking stolen phones. The applications listed below may help you track down the location of a phone or its operator. We've looked down the advantages and disadvantages of our top five choices below.

The Best Phone Tracker Apps in 2022 uMobix – Overall Best Phone Tracker App mSpy – Best Value for Money GPS Tracking App Hoverwatch – Best Invisible Spy Mobile Tracker App FlexiSPY – Best Cell Phone Tracker With Advanced Features XNSPY – Best Undetectable Phone Locator To Track Phone

#1. uMobix: Overall Best Phone Tracker App

Regarding cell phone tracking apps, uMobix is the best one that doesn't need your permission to operate. This tracking app is on the top of our list for an excellent reason; it has more GPS tracking functionalities than any other surveillance app at a lower price and with live phone support. You may monitor your loved ones' mobile phones in many ways, including GPS location tracking. You can also monitor their present position and past locations. Moreover, you can use uMobix to monitor your smartphone. If you want to keep an eye on your kids, this phone track app is for you. It has a lot of advanced sensors available and can only be used for good causes. This cell phone tracker works with Android 4+ and iOS users. Real-time updates mean that you won't miss anything because uMobix upgrades the data every 5 minutes! The app is simple, plus it lets you keep an eye on 41 applications and social media sites. This means that there's no way for you not to find what you want. The setup is straightforward and takes only one click. iOS devices don't need to be plugged in to install apps, and a person only needs their iCloud login and password to do this job. Since Apple has stringent security, you can only monitor a few social media apps. Everything in your control panel will be the same for any iPhone monitoring software, and this goes for both free and paid versions.



Highlights No Permission: uMobix for Android is the most effective monitoring tool on the market that doesn't need you to root your phone. Like every other tracking app in the industry, this one does require you to install software on the phone you want to track. No Rooting Required: You have to root your Android phone before using social media apps when using some cell phone tracker apps. With uMobix, you don't have to. When you sign up, you can use Facebook, Messenger, Snapchat, dating sites, Telegram, Skype, etc. Gain Control Over Restrictions Functions: You can gain control of your child's device using uMobix, successfully limiting access to certain phone functions for their protection. All management functions are included in the additional app for parents. You can also grant access to your child's smartphone's camera and microphone. Deleted Information: With uMobix, you can view all deleted content, including texts, phone calls, contacts, and renamed contacts. Access: No other cell phone tracker app has this many direct connections to an Android phone right now. To maintain tabs on someone's phone without them even realizing it, uMobix is the ideal option.



Pros

The best way to get help without having to break your phone or root it

Live phone support

Easy to set up, and it works well

GPS location information that is updated in real-time

Great for Parental Control

Cons

iPhones can only track a limited amount of social media apps

An accurate GPS tracker is dependent on the reception of the target device

#2. mSpy: Best Value for Money GPS Tracking App

mSpy is an outstanding program for tracking mobile phones without the target's knowledge or consent. It's worth noting that mSpy also functions as a spy program and was designed with that purpose in mind. It can monitor any iPhone or Android device in stealth mode with no effort. Like similar apps, this software has the potential to function in the background while monitoring someone's phone. It can track various activities, such as chats, browser history, phone logs, SMS, etc. Also, don't forget how mSpy has a strong presence in terms of compatibility. It enables you to monitor both Android and iOS devices simultaneously. You may also opt to jailbreak the mobile phones (if you choose to); it is not required. One of the most valuable aspects of mSpy is its stealth mode of operation for tracking iPhone and Android portable devices. Apart from the target phone's position, it can monitor various actions on the user's device. You can keep tabs on the user's activities across WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms. mSpy does not provide live chat assistance, but they have a phone number you may contact 24 hours a day, seven days a week. An operator will assist you telephonically should you run into any issues. mSpy is one of the most expensive systems on the market, and cell phone location monitoring may sometimes lag due to the target device's records. However, due to the mSpy app's dependability and good tech support, it remains one of the finest solutions for mobile phone monitoring on Android or iPhone devices. mSpy works with a broad range of devices. In the Android and iPhone tracker area, mSpy comes in close. The app was the most reliable and least prone to changes of those we'd tried so far. Their technical support is beneficial, and their price is reasonable when you consider their software's capability. We propose this app instead if you don't need FlexiSPY's sophisticated functionality.



Highlights Location Tracking in Real-Time: Direct tracking is the simplest form of tracking. Using this app, you can see exactly where your child is at any given time, and you can see their previous routes and get driving directions to where they are. Geo-Fencing: Virtual boundaries, such as a geo-fence, are useful for separating potentially dangerous areas, such as a home or a school, from the rest of the world. You will receive a notification as soon as the target leaves the limits of a defined secure area. Alternatively, as a final option, you can send a message to your children stating "forbidden location," which they will receive instantly. Calls on the Phone: One-on-one conversations are best conducted over the phone. As long as you have mSpy installed, you can monitor and record all incoming and outgoing calls. Plus, it's possible to record the duration of the phone call as well. Reading Emails: The most common means of online communication is email. Unfortunately, spammers often gain access to people's email addresses and target their inboxes. So, you never know who might accidentally send your child images that are too mature for their age group. They could also send phishing scams or other unwanted material. As a result, mSpy can shield you from any potentially harmful content. Incorporates iMessage: Only iPhone and iPad users can send and receive text messages via iMessage. Despite the high price tag, these devices are incredibly popular among kids and adolescents, so they must also be supervised. On the other hand, Apple is more concerned with app security than any other company. Blocking a Website: You can keep tabs on the websites and pages that a particular individual has bookmarked. The app can also alert you when users look up specific search terms. As a result, mSpy can help parents monitor their children's watching.



Pros Monitors several people via a single account

No need for rooting phones

A 14-day money-back guarantee

Screen recorder function included

Simple to monitor call records and data use

Tracks Instagram

Affordable

No option for recording or listening to phone calls

#3. Hoverwatch: Best Invisible Spy Mobile Tracker App

Hoverwatch is another good way to keep track of a smartphone's location, voice calls, and messages. The app works with Android, Windows, and Mac iOS X, making it a great way to keep an eye on your kids' computer use. This application has a "stealth mode." When activated, this mode makes it hard for the person who wants to use it to find out about it, and it won't bother them with their daily tasks. So, you could install it on someone's smartphone, and they would never know! Hoverwatch lets you try the app for three days free, which may not be enough time to see how well it works. The app has advanced features in every plan if you want to use it. There is no separate "edition," though, with a different tracking level.



Highlights Credibility: There have been a lot of happy customers worldwide since Hoverwatch was started in 2002. Hoverwatch has been installed on more than 12 million devices, which says a lot about how well it works and its trustworthiness. This makes it one of the best apps you can buy. Highly Compatible: Hoverwatch works on Android, Windows, and Mac OS X. You can also use the app on a tablet. Efficient: This app is very efficient because it has a lot of powerful tracking tools. Every person who wants to keep an eye on what their friends and family do on their phones over the internet can use Hoverwatch. A stealth mode lets it stay hidden so you can look through everything that you want to. Tracking Camera: When the user opens their mobile device, Android-powered phone, or tablet, the camera tracker lets you snap screenshots of the specified Android devices. You may take images in a private mode and see all of your photos in your account online. Plans for Subscription: It's possible to choose from three subscription plans with Hoverwatch. Namely, personal, business, and professional plans. For long-term subscriptions, they often offer discounts, so you might want to benefit from them.



Pros

Completely undetectable

Use the device's browser history

Regularly takes screenshots

Access a wide range of platforms

Weak customer support

FlexiSPY is a parental control software that enables parents to track their children's internet activity. The application provides several monitoring tools that allow parents to keep track of their children's online behavior in all areas. FlexiSPY may capture a target person's activities and transmit them to your control panel once installed on the device. FlexiSPY enables you to silently and remotely spy on a target device's online and offline activity. This application lets you monitor and record phone calls & conversations, read the text and social network messages, track your location, and even take images or videos without the device's owner realizing it. To use FlexiSPY, you first must create an account and pay a subscription fee. As soon as your transaction is verified, you will be sent all relevant information. You will get an email with a link to install FlexiSPY and your account data. You must first simply download the program on a target device before you can begin tracking your child's device. Even if you just need basic functionality, you need to root or jailbreak your device. Since it works in the background, FlexiSPY's work is hidden from the target user. You may choose whether to retain or remove the app icon after installation. Go to settings and activate foreground mode to conceal the FlexiSPY icon. FlexiSPY has proven to be one of the most efficient surveillance systems available if somewhat more expensive. Given its efficacy, it is only natural that this product is slightly more costly than its market rivals. There is a well-known debate in business today that all such surveillance and spying apps work in the same manner and achieve the same purpose. While some are relatively expensive, others seem beyond most people's means.



Highlights Hidden Call Tracking: It allows you to listen in on a phone call on your device while being entirely invisible. You may also listen in on an active conference call, and this functionality is available to users of both Android and iOS. Ambient Audio Capture: This feature is also accessible in the FlexiSPY application, and it lets you activate the microphone on the target device and record its surroundings. This function is particularly beneficial for individuals who wish to listen to live chats. You can also schedule a plan to record ambient sound with a specific stop or start time and date. Recording Phone Calls: This feature lets you record all phone calls or only those you choose to record. We should mention that this is one of the handfuls of monitoring apps that currently provide this functionality. Keylogger: This feature is in its early stages. It comes as part of the FlexiSPY full package, but you can also purchase it separately. It records any usernames, passwords, or codes typed into the target phone, which means you can obtain your target's social media login details or other private information. App Blocking: FlexiSPY gives you complete control over your monitored device's apps. Since you have access to all of the apps on the device, you can choose to close or block specific apps if you find them annoying or inappropriate. Furthermore, you can activate this feature quietly and remotely, so you don't have to worry about getting detected. Alerts and Keywords: This tool lets you be notified when a specific activity happens, such as when someone searches a particular keyword, phone number, or transfers and deletes a file, among other tasks. It's great if you don't want to continually watch your phone but want to be informed of harmful information or conduct.



Pros

Stealth mode lets you hide the app from the target device

Advanced features like logging keys and blocking apps

Compatible with iOS and Android

Cons

Must jailbreak the phone to access the advanced features

=> Click here to visit the official website of FlexiSPY #5. XNSPY: Best Undetectable Phone Locator To Track Phone Thanks to this fantastic new smartphone app, keeping tabs on the whereabouts of people's phones has never been easier. XNSPY's many features ensure that you'll always be up to date, no matter where you are. You will know what's going on with the device, and you can access it at any time. To begin using XNSPY, you must first purchase a subscription and register for an account on the company's website. If you have a big family, the costs might add up rapidly due to the need for a separate account for each device. In the web interface, each account is linked to either Android or iOS, although you may change this if necessary. Each subscription comes with clear installation instructions, which makes XNSPY the easiest and safest way to keep tabs on your children's mobile devices. With XNSPY, you can see all of your phone's call history and contacts in a simple-to-use interface. You can access your loved ones' text messages, iMessages, and IM conversations on WhatsApp, Line, Viber, and Skype remotely to keep tabs on their activities. Additionally, you may maintain accounts on five additional social networking platforms. A wide range of parental control programs is available, each with different features. Both those who want control and those who are more interested in keeping tabs on their children's online activity have reasons for limiting screen time or denying them access to malicious websites. When spying on your Android phone, XNSPY fits neatly into this category.



Highlights Extensive Phone Logs: Using this function, you'll be able to see all of the information that's been collected about your monitored phone calls, such as the date, time, caller's name, and number. Additionally, you'll be able to examine the five most often used phone numbers. An App for Monitoring Social Media: All of the activity on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram can be monitored with this capability. However, the only way to monitor Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp is to jailbreak your phone first. Access to Contacts and Calendars: This phone's calendar and contacts can both be seen in full on the target computer. The viewer may access all media files saved on the monitored device, including movies, photographs, and audio files. Use Tracker for the Internet: This feature covers the user's browsing history and any bookmarks they've made. Additional information includes a list of the top ten most popular websites on the locked device. Improved Phone Security: An app-enforced phone lock is also available, and you can apply it from a distance. When unlocking the monitored device, you'll need the app passcode. This is a great solution when parents don't want their kids to spend all day staring at their phones.

Pros A range of simple and advanced features

Compatible with all devices

Affordable Cons:

No refunds

How We Made Our List Of Mobile Tracker Apps There are numerous phone tracking apps with possibly a wide variety of features, which may confuse the user. Hence, we have created a list of the criteria we have used to elaborate our list of the top five phone tracking apps.



What We Looked For Dependability: When it comes to phone monitoring apps, we always look into various technologies whenever feasible. The primary consideration is the company's dependability that offers the software tracking app and the level of protection provided to each customer's data. Since you will share personal information with the company, we must ensure that these companies are trustworthy and safe.

When it comes to phone monitoring apps, we always look into various technologies whenever feasible. The primary consideration is the company's dependability that offers the software tracking app and the level of protection provided to each customer's data. Since you will share personal information with the company, we must ensure that these companies are trustworthy and safe. Price: The second point to mention is the cost of the product. Fortunately, the cost of each piece of software is relatively inexpensive. The pricing is reasonable, and consumers can expect complete happiness after purchasing one of their tracking software packages. Since tracking apps range from moderate to extremely expensive, we sought to include services that provide value for money and various membership plans for long-term savings.

The second point to mention is the cost of the product. Fortunately, the cost of each piece of software is relatively inexpensive. The pricing is reasonable, and consumers can expect complete happiness after purchasing one of their tracking software packages. Since tracking apps range from moderate to extremely expensive, we sought to include services that provide value for money and various membership plans for long-term savings. Refund Policies: Numerous companies are not verified and do not have a refund policy. This is also an important feature to have if a customer is dissatisfied with the product or has any disappointment about purchasing a subscription plan. Hence, the companies we have selected offer a flexible refund policy.

Numerous companies are not verified and do not have a refund policy. This is also an important feature to have if a customer is dissatisfied with the product or has any disappointment about purchasing a subscription plan. Hence, the companies we have selected offer a flexible refund policy. Extra Features: Last but not least, once we go into each program to see what the company has to offer, we take note of the software's features. Numerous companies specialize in a variety of fields. Whenever we look into it, we always attempt to find the best and have a diverse list of phone tracking apps while highlighting the essential features of each one. Factors to Consider in a Phone Tracker There are usually uncertainties and concerns before purchasing a monitoring app; however, we will stay objective and provide you with a summary of the advantages and drawbacks of buying a phone tracking software in general. Easy to use Spies can make things look very technical and complicated to understand at first. However, the best Android and iPhone network tracking apps include tools that have easy-to-use interfaces that make them accessible to everyday users. It doesn't take long for popular apps like mSpy to let you follow a phone. If you want to track somebody without their permission, the best thing to do is get a tracking app. You'll be able to remove the descriptive software from the target phone after installing it. It's possible to trace someone from your phone using non-software methods, but they don't offer the same level of convenience as software options. Compatibility of Devices You must make sure that the best spy applications run when you need them. It doesn't matter if you have an Android or an iPhone, and you can easily find someone else or keep an eye on their movements when traveling. A lot of tracker apps can also be used on desktops and tablets so that you can keep an eye on a target phone from many places simultaneously. However, check your phone's compatibility with the tracking app you plan to buy. GPS Tracking of a Location GPS Location can help you keep an eye on your child or a loved one. The best phone tracking system app tells you where the target device is in just a few seconds. You can see where the person is, whether at class, work, or home. Like mSpy and uMobix, some apps also show you how far you've traveled. The app keeps track of GPS coordinates all day. In the end, you can see if your loved one went directly to work early or took a detour. In addition, the apps include a time-stamp, so you'll know how long the user spent at a particular location. Various Features Before purchasing it, you need to be sure that the spy app meets your needs and suits your budget. Keep in mind what you intend to use the app for and whether the company's ethos aligns with yours. You'll want to consider companies above board and that have been vetted for their reliability. There are various reasons why you may or may not choose to purchase a phone monitoring app. Although most phone tracking apps share the same basic features, you may want to research the extra functions dependent on what you're planning to do. For example, you may wish to buy mSpy as it allows you to restrict your child's movements by establishing a geo-fence. Management of a Business One advantage of rapid navigation is that specific devices include alarm tracking and a dashboard. As a result, business people utilize it to send alerts when new orders arrive, and the position of your specified monitored devices is sent to you via the tracking app. Child Protection Tracking applications are also excellent for child safety. Some applications may be configured to deliver information every hour or so, and this may assist parents with knowing where their children are at all times. Tracking applications will also tell you where your kid has been in the past and where they are now. As a result, you may be able to determine whether or not your child is in danger. Misplaced Devices When we misplace our mobile gadgets, it is always unpleasant. Third-party applications are linked to GPS satellites and may assist you in recovering a missing device, whether it is just misplaced or stolen. Tracking programs will assist you in determining its specific position. Price When it comes to mobile phone apps, you generally get what you pay for, but more pricey doesn't automatically imply better features. There are a lot of variables to consider when deciding which phone tracker is appropriate for your case. While price is a significant consideration, it should not be the sole one. Any free cell phone tracker program that promises to be able to monitor a phone precisely should be avoided, in our opinion. Most free applications are useless, as the saying goes. Client Support It's critical to have the best customer assistance to help you handle any difficulties that may arise with your equipment. Hacking a phone is getting increasingly difficult as phone security improves and manufacturers constantly update their software. A big part of why we prefer uMobix over other smartphone trackers is how quick and helpful the company's support team is. Free Trial Try this out to obtain a sense of which phone tracker is ideal for your requirements before you shell out the cash. There aren't any free trials or live demos accessible for all of the spying apps we've examined, but if you visit their websites, you should be able to locate some. Concerns About Privacy When you look at the larger picture, the one disadvantage we may have with monitoring applications is privacy. Phone monitoring applications capture and retain a large amount of information. As a result, phone monitoring providers are aware of the location as well. However, there have been no incidents where personal information and location have rebounded back and been utilized against specific consumers until recently. Membership A GPS tracker app can cost a lot of money in a very short amount of time, and it can cost a lot of money each year when using multiple apps. To track a cell phone of your loved ones, you should look for an affordable app. A membership plan will be beneficial in the long run, but protecting your loved ones is priceless! FAQs About Phone Tracker, Locator & Finder Apps

1. How to track a phone & What can location tracking do?

You can trace the position of a phone in several ways. Modern mobile devices employ radio waves to provide time-stamped position data to different GPS satellites, and devices also exchange location information with adjacent Wi-Fi hotspots. Regardless of your gadgets, all of this may happen without your knowledge, i.e., without your permission.





2. What are spy applications, exactly?

A spy app, often known as a smartphone tracker, is a spying program that analyzes a device's activity, locations, and other characteristics. Before you use it, you should be informed of the applicable legislation in your country/area. The law may not permit you to use such applications, depending on where you reside. Examine the app's general reaction as well, since it should be received with an overwhelmingly favorable response from its customer base.

3. Is it possible to follow someone without their knowledge? GPS technology is considered one of those innovations that the great majority typically overlook. Users often regard GPS as a technology that helps us to discover correct driving instructions. Apart from that, current users often utilize GPS to do other activities. GPS may be used to monitor a position, discover a decent spot to eat or monitor a person. Instead, some incredibly sophisticated GPS-based applications allow you to follow someone while they are unaware.



4. How can I find out where someone is by utilizing their mobile phone number?

In-app marketplaces, you may find a plethora of free number search services. However, the top five phone tracking apps on our list deliver the most value. The most straightforward option is to utilize the tracking software that all of these firms provide; it is quite discreet and may be used anytime you choose.



5. How can I pinpoint someone's precise location?

Installing and approving programs on both devices — the one being monitored and the receiving device — is typically required when monitoring someone's phone device. On the other hand, some applications enable you to snoop without secretly installing the phone software. These applications are not free and require money, including a monthly membership. However, you will be able to pinpoint someone's specific position. You will also follow a personal device all-around clock using the applications.

6. How do mobile phone spy applications function? Different applications perform different functions, but they all store data from the personal device to a host where it may be accessed. The app must be preinstalled for Android phones, which means you must access the other device. When you install the app, it sends all data to your phone. Spy applications for iPhone work by connecting to the user's iCloud account, where the bulk of the device's data is kept and protected. Furthermore, certain software requires jailbreaking.

7. Is it possible to detect whether you are being watched?

You can never be certain whether or not someone is watching you, but you can always assume whether or not you are being watched. There are a few methods to detect whether someone is monitoring your smartphone. Fast battery depletion is one method to tell whether you're being watched, and this is because surveillance applications are always functioning in the background. The second method you can generally tell is if you have new applications downloaded on your phone without your knowledge. They frequently masquerade themselves as an app that is supposed to secure your data. One of the most noticeable is noise while making phone calls. As a result, if you frequently hear sounds every time you call, this might be a sign. Finally, since spy applications utilize a lot of memory, most phone devices will overheat.



8. Why do individuals wish to monitor other people's devices?