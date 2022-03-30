Best Painting Companies in Sacramento: Top Rated Contractors

Residential and commercial properties will need repairing from time to time. This act can keep the aesthetics of the structure intact. Repainting can also stop certain building materials from deteriorating too fast.

To repaint, you’ll need to find a professional painting company that you can rely on. One of the top searches daily online shows” house painters near me”. This is because many people are looking for people to paint or repaint their home or office building.

If you live in the Sacramento area, a quick search online pulls up numerous painting companies. However, not all of them are professional and reliable. This article highlights some of the best painting companies you can find in Sacramento, California.

Best painting companies in Sacramento, California

N Style Painting Sacramento - Best overall Jay’s Painting Service Sacramento - Best with 20 years of experience NorCal Painting Contractor - Best with competitive prices Baldwin Custom Painting - Best personal painter E & J Painting Professionals - Best with professional painters McCarthy Painting - Best for prompt service

N Style painting is a family business in the Sacramento area with over a decade of experience. They offer high-quality services and complete customer satisfaction. This painting company gains clients through referrals. They were so successful as a San Jose-based painting company they’ve expanded to Sacramento.

This means they always make sure their clients are happy with the services they provide. If clients are unhappy with any painting job, they’ll work to fix the issues until everyone is happy. N Style expert painters can help you make the right choice for your painting jobs whether big or small.

N Style Painting Sacramento provides a mix of modern and traditional styles to offer great value for money. They even provide tips and tricks with any home improvements jobs as well as a free estimate.

What they offer

N Style Painting Sacramento offers both residential, commercial painting and Eichler home painting. They can perform interior painting jobs as well as exterior. Not only can they paint but also perform dry rot repairs, epoxy flooring, upgrade cabinets and emulate texturing. Moreover, they stain and seal to preserve decks and fences.

Client testimonial

“Nick's team did an awesome job painting the exterior of our two-story single-family home. I love that they have a large pool of colors for us to choose from, and Nick provided expert advice when we had a hard time making a choice. The team holds high standards for their work and have great work ethics. I would highly recommend N Style Painting!” - Joanne L

Service areas

El Dorado Hills

Folsom

Granite BayRoseville

Rocklin

Lincoln

Fair Oaks

Citrus Heights

Contact information

Website: https://nstylepainting.com/sacramento/

Phone: (916)-234-3551

Email: [email protected]

Jay’s Painting Service Sacramento

Jay’s Painting Service in Sacramento has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. This company also has the Super Service Award on Angie’s list. They have hundreds of positive reviews due to their workmanship and customer service. This painting company has about 20 years of experience meeting the painting needs of the people of Sacramento.

Jay’s Painting Service provides exceptional painting services to residential and commercial properties in Sacramento and the surrounding areas. From touch-ups to full renovations, Jay’s professional painters have the knowledge and skill to get your building looking great. This is because they only use the highest-quality paints on every job.

Jay’s painters use at least two coats of paint regardless of the job type. They take great pride in providing high-quality services that leave customers happy. Moreover, they are also proud of getting the job right the first time around at a fair price.

What they offer

Jay’s Painting Services offer most paint repairs including both exterior and interior painting renovations. They provide a free color consultation and mock-ups as well. The painters will clean and scrape loose paint before they start to repaint. They can also pressure wash and clean the building if you want.

Aside from painting services, this painting company offers dry rot, termite damage, and other types of repairs. They are also great at installing doors and trim and can be your go-to for acoustic removal as well.

Client testimonial

"Jay's Service was timely, efficient, and very professional. The painters went beyond what we contracted with them to do and fixed various areas inside our home including holes in bathroom doors, texture in other rooms, etc..." Dana L - Dixon, CA

Service areas

Sacramento

Elk Grove

Lodi

Citrus Heights

Roseville,

Rocklin

Auburn

El Dorado Hills

Cameron Park.

West Sacramento

Davis

Dixon

Contact information

Website: https://jays-painting-service-sacramento.com/

Phone: (916) 541-0960

Email: [email protected]

NorCal Painting Contractor

NorCal Painting Contractor consists of a team of residential and commercial painting experts. The owner of this company has over 20 years of experience in all things related to painting. They are all ready to commit themselves to provide clients with excellent painting services and more.

The professionals at NorCal Painting are always working to perfect their skills which results in outstanding quality painting jobs. They aim to always use premium products and comply with the highest industry standards.

Moreover, they offer a free, no-obligation estimate and the most competitive prices. NorCal Painting Contractors serve the great state of Northern California and offer a wide range of painting services and more.

What they offer

NorCal Painting Contractor offers internal and external painting services or commercial and residential properties. They can also stain and seal surfaces for a clean look that will last for a long time. Norcal Contractors also perform cabinet renovations like painting and sealing to give them a new look.

Client Testimonial

“Daniel has done a couple of jobs for me and I would recommend him to anyone. He and his team have great attention to detail and we’re nothing short of professional and friendly. Definitely hire him for any of your painting needs!” – Jason J.

Service Areas

Sacramento

Roseville

Rockland

Folsom

Bay Area

Contact information

Website: https://www.norcalpaint.com/services

Phone: (916) - 573-0664

Email: [email protected]

Baldwin Custom Painting is a small owner-run painting business. Since 20011, the owner Jeff has been learning the ins and outs of the trade. From the very beginning, he was ready and willing to grow his skills to produce outstanding work.

After spending several years mastering his craft, Baldwin Custom Painting was born. Jeff does every job himself and promises that you’ll be happy with the results. He always uses top-of-the-line materials and products to help produce awesome results in high-end residential and small commercial painting projects.

Baldwin Custom Painting offers a free estimate and a personal promise from Jeff to deliver his best work. Moreover, they offer a five(5) year written warranty on all jobs. If the paint job fails, Jeff himself will provide the materials and fix it.

What they offer

Balwin Custom Painting can paint both the interior and exterior of high-end residential properties and small commercial buildings.

Client Testimonial

“Jeff painted my 1910 remodel, inside and put. It came out great and even got an award from the Chico Heritage Society for restoration efforts.” Phil J

Service Areas

Sacramento

Davis

West Sacramento

Winters

Woodland

Contact information

Website: https://baldwincustompainting.com/services/

Phone: 530-636-0732

Email: [email protected]

E & J Painting Professionals can transform the look of a property with their broad range of painting services. They can make your residential or commercial building look brand new. Also, they can add a splash of color to revive the appearance on the inside of a building.

Ed and Justin are the co-owners of this painting company. Their team of painters comprises prompt, courteous, and dependable experts. Clients can rest assured that their jobs will be up to industry standards. Moreover, E & J has insurance and purchases bonds to cover losses to property owners if the job isn’t done right.

E & J Painting offers a free estimate and color consultation over the phone.

What they offer

E & J offers a broad range of interior and exterior painting services for both residential and commercial properties. These include custom paint jobs for any property or items.

Client Testimonial

“The crew did a great job. Professional and talented. I will definitely hire them again for our next project.” C B.

Service Areas

Sacramento

Alder Creek

Antelope

Arden

Cameron Park,

Carmichael,

Citrus Heights

Clarksburg,

Clarksville,

Davis

El Dorado Hills

Elk Grove

Elverta

Fair Oaks

Florin

Folsom

Franklin

Freeport

Gold River

Granite Bay

Hood

La Riviera

Laguna

Loomis

Newcastle

North Highlands

North Sacramento

Orangevale

Penryn

Rancho Cordova

Rancho Murieta

Rio Linda

Riverview

Rocklin

Rosemont

Roseville

Sheldon

Sloughhouse

South Sacramento

Vineyard

West Sacramento

White Rock

Whitney

Wilton

Woodland

Lincoln.

Contact information

Website: https://www.eandjpainters.com/

Phone: (916)-968-6147

Email: [email protected]

McCarthy Painting company consists of professional painters who are clean, courteous and efficient, and skillful. Their team of painters performs every brush stroke with great precision for the best results possible.

McCarthy Painting has a wealth of experience and expertise in its arsenal and is ready to tackle any painting job. They are very prompt and get the job right the first time around. The company is legitimate and has a license as well as insurance.

McCarthy Painting preps for interior and exterior painting by cleaning all surfaces, filling cracks, and repairing holes. They will also sand surfaces and prime bare surfaces. The experts cover all other surfaces to ensure there’s no paint spill or drips on other parts of the building.

What they offer

McCarthy Painting offers exterior and interior painting for commercial and residential buildings. They also do repairs of drywall, wallboard, trim, dry rot, stucco, and siding. In addition, they do faux finishing including rag rolling, color plaster, splatter finish, and comb coatings. E & J also provides refinishing services such as staining, lacquering, and varnishing.

Client Testimonial

“The exterior of my house was a mess. There was peeling paint everywhere. I never thought my house would look good again. McCarthy Painting took care of everything. They took their time and did great preparation. It made all of the difference in the world. My building looks amazing. Thanks McCarthy Painting!” Nancy L.

Service Areas

Sacramento

Fair oaks

Folsom

Davis

El Macero

Woodland areas

Contact information

Website: https://www.mccarthypaints.com/

Phone: (916)-451-8888

Email: [email protected]

How to choose the best painter in Sacramento

Browse around the internet

A quick search for “painters in Sacramento” will return thousands of results. Be sure to check out reviews from previous clients. For instance, Yelp, Google, and the Better Business Bureau are going to have reviews that the painting company cannot control.

Ask around

One of the best ways to find a good painting company is to just ask around. Try asking family members, friends, or coworkers that had some type of painting done recently. Chances are if the company did a good job, your friend, family, or coworker will recommend the company.

The best advantage of this method is that you can get a chance to see the company’s work first-hand. This gives you a better idea of what to expect and if the company is right for your painting job.

Check their website

There are several red flags that you need to be aware of when searching for a good painting company. For example, if the company does not have a portfolio on its website, that can be a bad sign.

Moreover, if your connections only have bad things to say about them, then you should not hire that company. Additionally, if there are no negative reviews about them, chances are that they are removing them.

A reputable company will take the good and the bad reviews and respond accordingly. They will try to work with any unhappy customer to fix any issues.

Conclusion

Finding a great painting company in Sacramento should be no problem. There is a wide selection of highly-rated local painting contractors to choose from. Almost every single one of them has years of experience under their belt and their crew consists of skillful painters. This can assure you that you have the best painters on the job who deliver industry standard work.