Best Online Fortune Teller Sites: Phone Call, Chat, or Video Predictions 2021 Ranked

For thousands of years, people have been fascinated by the special, innate abilities that some people are born with and can use to help others throughout their lives. We've all been in a place where we just feel unsure of how to move forward. It's great to ask others for advice, but it's much better to ask someone who specializes in those sorts of moments.

Those talents, which fall under the category of divination, come in a lot of different packages. Fortune tellers can demonstrate their talents through palm reading, using tarot cards or crystal balls, and sometimes, just through conversation.

We took a look at the different methods and focuses of popular online fortune telling sites to see who is giving accurate readings and other services that leave customers satisfied. Based on our research, here's what some of the best fortune-telling sites have in store.



1. Kasamba

Kasamba is one of the longest-running online divination websites with over 20 years of bringing their services to those who seek insights. They offer all kinds of common fortune-telling services, from crystal ball reading to psychic reading, aura-reading, dream analysis, astrology, and tarot reading.

What does Kasamba offer?

One of the great things about Kasamba is the wide variety of services they offer. If you're not sure where to start, this site is a great place to browse and become familiar with all the divination services out there. Kasamba has over 190 fortune-telling advisors, each who has detailed bios and reviews available so those seeking guidance can feel secure in their choices. The psychic advisors available are trained and vetted professionals who can talk about careers, love, and any other personal matters.

What are the prices like?

Their expertise comes at a price. The rates range from $1.99 per minute to $30 per minute. That could be a significant investment depending on how long your session is. Each reading comes with a free 3-minute trial. If you're not satisfied with the rest of the reading, you can be fully refunded. New members also get 75% off, so it's a great place to get started.



2. Oranum

Oranum is a favorite fortune-telling website because it offers a really personalized experience. Unlike many other sites, you can interact with your fortune teller over video chat in real-time.

What does Oranum offer?

They offer psychics, tarot card readers, and more who speak English, Spanish, and select other languages, making it possible to learn your fortunes and future without a language barrier. Many people enjoy the more intimate experience of speaking to someone face-to-face, even if it is virtually.

If you're not one of those people, that's okay too. You can choose to have your camera off, so you're in control of how much you share with the fortune teller you're working with. If you happen to change your mind as you connect with someone, there's nothing stopping you from turning your camera on or off. Oranum has really great privacy policies, so you can feel secure in your decision no matter what you decide.

One of the things Oranum users love is that each fortune teller that's part of the website is required to host a free session once a week. Anyone is allowed to join in these open group readings, which allows new users to learn more about a particular fortune teller and how they read. It's an environment that provides entertainment but still gives you insight into your potential reader.

What are the prices like?

Another major draw to Oranum is that it offers new users $9.99 in free credits, which is a nice amount that gives users a fair chance to get familiar with the platform.



Mystic Sense is another platform that connects divination experts with customers open to receiving their insights. This fortune-telling site encourages customers to open up about their experiences with fortune-tellers often so that user reviews on a provider's profile are current.

What does Mystic Sense offer?

Mystic Sense offers a wide variety of divination methods, such as human and pet psychics, clairvoyants, energy healers, empaths, and more. Aside from the services they offer, Mystic Sense also prioritizes educating its users on divination. They offer educational articles and videos where you can learn about the different services offered, which also include psychic readings, tarot readings, crystal reading, angel card reading, and astrological readings.

What are the prices like?

Many users like that Mystic Sense allows you to filter providers based on your budget. Since the price per minute is marked clearly on every provider's profile, there's no concern about hidden charges.

Ask Now is one of the sites that's helped legitimize online fortune-telling. They have one of the most strict recruitment processes for bringing fortune-tellers onboard to serve customers. Many of their talented providers have certifications in their field that make their readings worth the surprisingly low prices Ask Now has.

What does Ask Now offer?

Readings are offered through online chat or by phone. Once you sign up, you'll be able to view each fortune teller's profile, which shares the services they provide and their credentials. New members are offered a 5-minute free trial.

Many are happy with the selection of providers on Ask Now. Their detailed profiles make it easy to get a sense of the person beyond their explanation of their services, which allows many to connect with someone who really closely mirrors their own attitudes.

What are the prices like?

Prices are easy to remember after your trial is through. It's $20 for a 20-minute reading, $30 for a 30-minute reading, and $40 for a 40-minute



5. Psychic Source

Psychic Source users love how easy it is to talk to someone who can reason and reflect on matters of the future. They also like the various communication methods. Many believe it to be one of the most cost-effective options for fortune-telling out there. Psychic Source is also one of the most highly-reviewed sites, with many people providing honest insights about their experiences with experts.

What does Psychic Source offer?

Psychic Source is another long-running, well-trusted place to get readings. Psychics offer to read customers by phone, chat, or video. Simply find someone you're comfortable talking to. You can see what psychics are available for readings immediately, or schedule time at a later date.

What are the prices like?

New customers are offered sessions for just $0.66 per minute, easily the lowest rate among fortune-telling sites. They also get a free 3 minutes in any chosen reading.

What should I keep in mind when looking for a fortune-teller?

There are a lot of people who think fortune tellers are frauds, but that's not the case. Whether you check one out online or in person, a fortune teller's legitimacy isn't spoken to by the practice itself or the people involved, but by their talents in that practice. In other words, it's all about finding the right person, not just anyone.

Whichever fortune-teller service you choose from, you have to remember to keep an open mind. While some people may find they don't get anything out of these experiences, it can be really transformative and enlightening to someone who is receptive to it. If you believe you can get more than entertainment out of it, you just might find that you're correct. Although no one can tell you for certain what tomorrow may bring, you can follow your heart and your feelings with better context and insight into the bigger picture, all of which any talented professional can provide.

What should I look out for in a fortune-teller?

If you're looking to find a fortune teller, it's important to do some research. You want to find someone that you're comfortable with. Ratings and reviews are important since the best online fortune tellers will have profiles where people share their experiences. Luckily, many of today's top fortune-telling websites and apps easily aggregate that information so that customers can make informed decisions on who they trust.

Before you try out a fortune teller, you also want to be clear about what they can and cannot do for you. A fortune teller can give you a different perspective using the depth of their insight. They may be able to tell you characteristics of a great romantic match coming your way, for example, but they can't tell you details like a name. How you learn those insights may also vary depending on what divination methods the fortune teller you choose might use. You should expect more depth than an 800 number psychic or generic newspaper astrology can deliver but don't expect readings to be step-by-step guides on how to live. Fortune tellers cannot predict the future in the sense that many people expect them to, which leads people to disappointment and disbelief in the divination process. Having realistic expectations goes a long way in being satisfied with your experience.

Is it a scam for a fortune teller to ask for money?

It's common for people to feel silly or fearful of sharing that they're consulting a fortune-teller because of those attitudes. You don't have to drive hours away to a town where no one knows you to explore anymore. The internet and online fortune telling open a wealth of possibilities to even the most casually interested person.

In some cases, consulting an online fortune teller will come with a price. There are fortune tellers that offer free services out there, but many want to make sure you're talking to someone accurate and real. Paying for insights into the future of a person's love life or career is worth the price tag for those who find fortune telling works for them.

How safe are online fortune tellers?

Security is an additional feature of your fortune-telling experience that you'll want to keep in mind. You want to make sure that there's a degree of anonymity between you and the fortune teller. You also want to make sure that conversations remain confidential. That said, you also want to feel some kind of pull toward or connection with the person, so don't be afraid to research different service's policies to make sure you're comfortable.