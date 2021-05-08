Best Non-Prescription ED Pills You Can Buy Anywhere (2023)

Erectile dysfunction, known to some as ED, is a widespread problem. Millions of men around the world struggle with achieving or sustaining an erection. Even though it's a common problem, many still find it to be an embarrassing one.

It can also be a complicated problem to solve. There are many prescription medications for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, but they can have other troubling side effects. These medications include sildenafil citrate, tadalafil, avanafil, vardenafil, and other ingredients. Those ingredients can produce side effects that are unsafe if you have certain chronic health conditions. Name-brands like Viagra (sildenafil citrate) and Cialis (tadalafil) may be popular, but they're not safe for some with erection problems.

As a result, many looking to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) look to natural remedies that promise to address consumer concerns safely. Often, these pills are made of a combination of natural elements that don't negatively impact your health.

There are a lot of treatment options out there, but everyone is different. What works for one person may not work for another, so there is something to be said for trying it yourself. That said, you have to do some research and talk to your doctor to make sure this is the best course of treatment for you. If you're looking for the best ED pills (non-prescription), start a new chapter to your sexual health with some of the best options out there.

Active ingredients include: epimedium leaf extract, damiana, Asian red ginseng, Muira Pauma bark extract, hawthorn berry, Catuaba bark extract, saw palmetto, Ginkgo Biloba, and Bioperine.

Dosage: 2 pills per day

Try one month for $69

VigRX Plus is a natural male enhancement supplement that has been proven to help improve erectile function. The pill uses essential extracts and herbs to enhance libido and boost sexual performance. Not only that, but many have praised the supplement for its ability to treat other issues outside of erection problems. Many have reported lower stress and anxiety levels, which also helps improve confidence and performance.

Men with ED sing the praises of the pill, which blends natural libido enhancers, aphrodisiacs, and erection precursors to optimize performance. The 10 active ingredients increase the level of nitric oxide in the body. This helps relax the muscles surrounding the penis while increasing blood flow. These dietary supplements are available over-the-counter (OTC). The pills are clinically tested, medically reviewed, and endorsed by leading men's health expert Dr. Steven Lamm.

Those who take VigRX Plus have reported increased sexual desire and longer-lasting erections as soon as 30 days after beginning the supplement. Over 60% of users in one study saw improvement in their erectile dysfunction in just 3 months. Many who have kept up with the supplement have also said it's one of the most cost-efficient over time thanks to the many discounts offered by VigRX Plus.

Active ingredients include folate, zinc, Yohimbe extract, Tribulus Terrestris, ginger, Korean ginseng extract, deer antler velvet, and horny goat weed.

Dosage: 1 pill each day

Try one month for: : $49.95

Extenze combines 8 natural components to help strengthen erections and increase libido. It increases the sensitivity of the penis, which makes a big difference in fighting erectile dysfunction. The extended-release also makes it so that you get the optimum enhancement.

Extenze is praised by those who use erectile dysfunction treatments because fans have seen improvement in their sexual function in as little as two weeks after starting to take it. The majority of users feel it fully kicks in after 3-4 months of use.

One of the things that fans of Extenze like most about its approach is that it readies you for a sexual encounter at any time, whereas other pills operate more as an erection on demand, preparing you for just one sexual intercourse encounter.

Those who have tried this supplement have found that it's a great long-term solution to erectile dysfunction. Supplements may have different effects on different people, so it's always good to look at all your options before making an informed choice. There's also a money-back guarantee if it doesn't work out.

Active ingredients include pomegranate 40% ellagic acid, L-arginine HCL, cordyceps, zinc, niacin, methyl sulfonyl methane (MSM), and L-methionine.

Dosage: 3 capsules per day

Try one month for $64.95

Male Extra is another popular male enhancement brand that works to maximize blood flow to the penis. It does with ingredients that dilate the blood vessels, which can increase both length and girth when used properly for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Those who choose Male Extra feel confident that it's an effective product for erectile dysfunction. Male Extra is so confident that they even guarantee results or your money back. The clinically-researched product also stimulates the production of nitrogen oxide in the blood, which also increases the ability to maintain an erection. It packs a lot of power for the cheapest option among the top erectile dysfunction treatments.

Aside from the money-back guarantee, there's also a 24-hour customer support team available by phone and email to handle any questions or concerns. Users' only complaint is that the only place these supplements are available is through the official website, which does not offer user reviews. A quick search will produce positive reviews elsewhere, but it's off-putting to some.

Active ingredients include epimedium, horny goat weed, maca root, red Korean ginseng, cordyceps, selenium, Bioperine, and zinc.

Dosage: 2 pills each day

Try one month for $69

Max Performer aims to increase erection size and length while also enhancing your libido and intensifying orgasms. The dietary supplements do just that with a natural blend of herbal extracts, minerals, and vitamins that increase sexual function without anything that can cause side effects many are trying to avoid.

Max Performer helps inhibit the action of PDE5, an enzyme in the walls of blood vessels that can reduce blood flow. Allowing the blood flow allows for harder, longer-lasting erections. It also contains zinc, a mineral known to enhance testosterone levels and help maintain an erection longer. It also helps achieve this by reducing anxiety, which can impact sexual function more than most people realize.

Users have started feeling a difference in just a few weeks. By three months in, everyone's felt the full effect and been alleviated of erectile dysfunction symptoms. Keep in that this pill, as the only one manufactured in the UK, might be a little harder to get a hold of than the US-made supplements.

What you should know about erectile dysfunction (ED) pills

Over-the-counter ED pills work with the body's natural chemistry to provide natural remedies to some of the issues that can lead to erectile dysfunction. This avoids undesirable side effects that keep many from prescription drugs available to treat erectile dysfunction.

You'll want to avoid any lapses once you start the pills. Follow the instructions regarding dosage for your chosen erectile dysfunction herbal supplement. Lapses in dosing may result in ineffectiveness. Like other herbal supplements, they're best consumed with a sufficient amount of water.

While many of these pills are medically reviewed, it's always recommended you talk to your doctor before taking anything. Lifestyle changes, high blood pressure, and other factors may make you a bad candidate for ED pills, so you want medical advice to ensure you improve sexual function safely.

These natural solutions are some of the most successful solutions to erectile dysfunction out there. They've been well-reviewed by users in addition to being medically reviewed.

About the ingredients

You may notice some common active ingredient items between different herbal supplements treating erectile dysfunction. Each of these natural ingredients does something a little different. L-arginine, for example, is an amino acid that boosts the level of nitric oxide in your body.

The nitric oxide boost improves blood flow (and blood pressure) by widening the blood vessels. Korean red ginseng, another common ingredient, also promotes the release of nitric oxide, allowing for easier erections. There's also zinc citrate, which functions as a natural testosterone booster that increases libido. The use of these health-grade herbal supplements and their natural ingredients have proven to be one of the better medical treatment options for many struggling with erectile dysfunction.