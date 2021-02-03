Best Millionaire Dating Sites that Actually Work: Find Rich Successful Dates (2023)

Meeting a millionaire isn't easy, for millionaires or their love matches. Millionaires have to exercise care when finding the right person for them. They want to be loved, not used for their fortunes. That narrows the dating pool quite a bit, but it doesn't have to be that way. Many gorgeous, intelligent singles want to live the high life with their perfect partner.
When searching for something genuine, many rich and wealthy people turn to dating sites that are catered exclusively to millionaires. Millionaires searching for both casual hookups and serious relationships enjoy the perks of finding someone who they want to date without any of the stress.
If you're looking to date a rich date, you'll want to know the best sites to use to find the real thing. Singles can meet the well-educated, successful millionaires of the world using many legitimate, safe millionaire dating sites.
Summary
SeekingArrangements
WhatsYourPrice
MillionaireMatch.com
Elitesingles.com
Sugardaddymeet.com
Wealthymen.com
Establishedmen.com
OnLuxy.com
Seeking Arrangement
Seeking Arrangement is already known in the online dating community for being one of the biggest sites to meet singles on. In 2007, they launched Seeking Millionaire, for those wealthy people looking to date and for long term love. The millionaire dating site has made a big difference for many users who have given it a chance.
How does it work?
Millionaires have to confirm that their net worth is at least $1 million to earn a millionaire badge. They then gain access to a pool of interesting, attractive members who are interested in the finer things in life. Women will need at least one public photo displayed to be able to communicate with potential matches. College students can access premium features for free, which is another great feature for well-educated singles.
Any reason I shouldn't sign up?
Seeking Millionaire is part of the Seeking Arrangement network, which means it doesn't have 20 million unique users on the millionaire site alone. Premium users will also get access to more features, which may be a deal-breaker for some searching for the best free millionaire dating sites.
Try Now >
WhatsYourPrice
WhatsYourPrice wants to make dating worth the dedicated woman's time. They take into account all that goes into getting ready for a date, not to mention what goes into making a woman into the smart, beautiful single eager to meet. Women are completely in control of the experience. They also get the security of knowing that they're getting matched with high-quality website members. Not everyone is willing to invest in a relationship before it's built, so it weeds out those who aren't interested in being serious partners.
How does it work?
People in 135 countries can sign up for a profile and choose attractive or generous. Attractive users are trying to get generous users to bid on a millionaire dating experience. The date can be anything from dinner to a day excursion. These phenomenal dates take time to get together, and they require a certain budget. Generous users can use bids to determine if another single has the same idea of dating as you do. Keep in mind you aren't supposed to be competing with other singles for the date. Rather, you are supposed to be determining if you and your potential match have the same ideas for what high-quality, millionaire dating should look like.
Any reason I shouldn't sign up?
People have said the privacy standards on the site could be better. Ultimately, users recommend using good judgment. They also suggest meeting in public when any partner takes things in real life. Some users are also uncomfortable with the model allowing bidding on dates. Again, it is a measure used to see if people have the same idea of a fine lifestyle, not to drive competition between singles, so it takes someone open to the concept.
Try now >
Millionaire Match
Millionaire Match has been helping impressive, well-educated women find love with millionaires since 2001. The platform aims to be different from the average dating site. They use aggressive profile validation tactics to ensure all the members on this millionaire dating website are who they say they are.
How does it work?
The sign-up and profile creation process are pretty simple. They ask for the usual basic information, then ask you to write a paragraph about yourself and what you're searching for in a partner. You can also upload an acceptable form of ID to have your profile verified.
Any reason I shouldn't sign up?
Millionaire Match's pool of singles isn't like those on your average dating site. They're looking for long-term love and romance. Someone searching for a more casual encounter or fling would likely be frustrated with the amount of emphasis that users put on dating and building a serious relationship.
Try Now >
SugarDaddyMeet.com
SugarDaddyMeet.com only allows citizens from the 20 richest countries in the world to sign up to find love. The profiles of singles of the site tell a beautiful story of attractive people with money looking to live life to its fullest.
How does it work?
SugarDaddyMeet aims to separate truly wealthy men from men pretending to make money and live the high life. Professionals need to verify certain information in order to be deemed legit, including a phone number that verifies your location. They're committed to providing an authentic millionaire dating experience.
For women looking to meet someone spectacular, simply fill out a profile and share as many photos as you'd like. Free members can communicate with eligible singles in a lot of different ways. SugarDaddyMeet is also one of the rare sites that has a mobile app, so if you want to find fun members to talk to on the go, you can with ease. The best part? This millionaire dating site is extra careful about moderating accounts to make sure it's all the real deal.
Any reason I shouldn't sign up?
If your preferred way of getting to know a potential match is over chat, that feature is only available to premium users. Some users have also complained about re-encountering the same users again and again with new profiles, so pay attention to who you talk to and how it goes.
Try Now >
Elitesingles.com
Elite Singles only wants the best of the best among their members. Men and women on this site want to find the right person for them among the highest tier of wealthy, successful singles.
How does it work?
Sign up and create your profile. There are some deep questions to help you find someone you like on a deeper level than looks. If you plan on taking your dating adventures on the go, you'll want to download their app, available for both iOS and Android.
Once you're signed up, you'll take a quiz that's part of the Elite Singles matching system. You don't have to worry about being matched with inactive users, thanks to their team of moderators that delete inactive and abusive accounts to keep their community safe. You can get up to five new matches each day, which is a nice amount of variety when you've just started dating.
Any reason I shouldn't sign up?
Unlike other sites, Elite Singles doesn't have an extensive vetting process to verify information about members' income or job position. Some also don't like that a paid member is given more matches daily (up to twenty instead of the free five) than a free member.
Try Now >
WealthyMen.com
Sometimes, older men are looking to spend their years with a woman who is an intellectual match and can keep them on their tones. Wealthy Men caters to the desires of a particular well-educated millionaire who doesn't want to waste time on the dating scene.
How does it work?
For men to sign up, they must verify that they make a yearly salary of at least $85,000. Then, fill out your profile. You can upload up to nine pictures on a free account. Once you're signed up, there are a number of ways to get millionaire dating started, from winks to messages and more. Unlike other dating sites, they have a money-back guarantee for paid daters who don't meet someone during their time on the site.
Any reason I shouldn't sign up?
The profile data that you provide on Wealthy Men isn't used to help match you with the right person. There's no matching mechanism and instead relies on their millionaire dating prospects to mingle on their own. Additionally, some have complained that there's no way to tell when someone last logged into the site. That means it's hard to establish whether members are active or not, which is frustrating if you're looking to start dating sooner than later. Many users also complain that security could be better, since blocking members appears to only be available to premium users unlike a majority of other dating sites.
Try Now >
EstablishedMen.com
Established Men is all about wealthy, successful millionaires finding love with intriguing, engaging women from around the world.
How does it work?
Women sign up for free on Established Men, so there are quite a high number of women. They're looking for everything from sugar relationships to long-time love, with some hoping to meet the one. The quality of singles is ensured by an active security team that disables and deletes frauds from the site.
A lot of the eligible singles on the site love that there are so many filters available. Both millionaires and their matches alike can agree that there are so many things you might look for in a person, beyond them being rich. It's nice to be able to plug in some of your simpler preferences so that you know you're in the right pool of dating possibilities.
Any reason I shouldn't sign up?
If you want to unlock all the premium features Established Men has to offer, it will cost you. It is one of the more expensive premium memberships of all the dating websites. If you're looking to find love but don't want to make too great a money investment ahead of time, it might not be the best place to find love. Some of the women on the site have also reported a big age gap with male members, so it might be best for someone who doesn't mind dating with a significant age difference.
Try Now >
OnLuxy.com
OnLuxy.com says it's the #1 millionaire matchmaking app and dating site. The wealthy, educated singles of the site are looking to meet their equals and fall in love. They have tight security measures to ensure all users are authentic, with income over $500,000 a year.
How does it work?
Sign up for a profile and go through any necessary verifications. Financial information doesn't need to be kept public after your profile is set, so you won't know just how rich any potential partners might be. You can add some photos and details, but there are limits based on what account type you have.
The basic site and its matching mobile app are free, so you can use messaging features and give out roses to meet the high-quality millionaire of your dreams. A fan-favorite feature is vouching, which allows you to back or discredit any information a user has up if you happen to know them, or have chatted with them before.
Any reason I shouldn't sign up?
Some feel that Luxy's user base is possibly too exclusive. As a result, if you're not having luck, it may be a while before enough new people join to pique your interest. Some have also lamented the fact that users seem to be concentrated in major cities like New York and Los Angeles, as many rich people tend to live in or near major cities.
Luxy is also outspokenly anti-sugar dating. Sugar-relationship seekers should head to sites tailored to that because it can cost them their opportunity to meet the rich, intellectual professionals on Luxy.
Try Now >