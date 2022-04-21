



And that’s exactly what we’ve done.



We’ve tested and retested all the licensed sportsbook apps that are available in Michigan, and created this in-depth review guide of the top 6.



They've all been rated for their mobile experience, betting apps, and bonuses.



Best Michigan Sports Betting Apps BetMGM: Best Michigan sports betting app overall

Caesars Sportsbook: Best promos

PointsBet: Top pick for spread betting

BetWay: Best sports variety

DraftKings: Best for daily fantasy sports

$1,000 risk-free bet for new players

22 sports to bet on

Brand-new app

600+ casino games

Live Streaming

Still a few bugs to fix





Launched in January 2022, BetMGM’s mobile app is brand-new. And we all know what “brand-new casino” means, right?



Generous welcome bonuses!



Mobile Experience: 4.5/5



The desktop version of BetMGM has only been knocking around for two years, so the whole BetMGM brand is still what you’d call new.



The app version is basically a better version of the desktop site: Its user interface is neater, picking out your bets, selecting and confirming them is easier than ever, and the app leverages Entain technology.



It’s all really sweet stuff, but we do need to shave half point off for the fact that there are still one or two bugs that need to be fixed at the time of writing. Naturally, the BetMGM developers remove any bugs as soon as they’re aware of them, and by the time you read this, they might all have been erased.



Betting Markets: 5/5



There are currently 22 different sports you can



In terms of its actual markets, BetMGM offers everything you’d want. Using a typical NBA match as an example, you can bet on things like team and player props, total points, winning margin, first, second, third and fourth quarter winners - and so on.



Live streaming, meanwhile, is available for a wide variety of games, and you can find all games that are currently available for live streaming by selecting the “live streaming” tab. Odds are updated rapidly and the BetMGM app supports HD live streams very well.



Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5



As we mentioned earlier, BetMGM stands out for its bonuses and promos.



How so?



When you create an account and place your first bet, you’re entitled to a



There’s no catch except that this is a match offer. For instance, if you bet $250 and it loses, BetMGM will automatically credit your account with another $250.



Their M Life Rewards program works similarly to the aforementioned Caesars Rewards program, and you can redeem points for discounts at a number of MGM resorts.



Reputation: 5/5



Speaking of MGM resorts…



BetMGM is, of course, owned and operated by MGM Resorts International, which alone should seal its reputation. Indeed, the app couldn’t really be backed by anyone more reputable in the iGaming world, and despite being such a new app, we have zero trust issues.



Misc: 4/5



As well as betting on sports via the sports betting app, you can also



Lucrative Rewards program

11 sports to bet on

Tons of player and team props available

Brand-new mobile app

Lack of niche sports

Caesars is a hugely renowned US online gambling brand that’s known for its solid-gold Caesars Rewards program that treats you like a sports betting king or queen, its exemplary customer service, and its overall commitment to the user experience. It’s now got a mobile app available in Michigan - and it’s our standout choice for bonuses. Mobile Experience: 5/5 They say there’s no online gambling experience quite like a Caesars sportsbook experience - and they’re probably not wrong. The app is not only one of the easiest to use - it’s also one of the classiest. Its white background is enhanced by smatterings of gold, the user interface is gorgeously designed, and load speed time is rapid. Not just that, but this is the only sportsbook app on the planet that’s compatible with Caesars Rewards, which is head-and-shoulders one of the best rewards programs in the US (more on that below). A slight criticism is that the app doesn’t live-track your wagers, but other than that, this is the kind of app that feels a lot like “Vegas on the go.” Betting Markets: 4/5 There’s no doubt that Caesars sportsbook targets Michigan sports bettors who prefer to bet on American sports. To that end, the likes of the NFL, NHL, MLB, and the NBA are well-covered with a range of interesting betting markets, such as player and team props, handicaps, spreads, and same-game parlays. You’ll also find lots of futures bets here, while the odds are nice and competitive. However, with just 11 sports in total, you might find that your preferred niche sport is missing. Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5 Caesars is really cool in that it offers a different welcome bonus depending on your state. Michigan bettors can grab up to a $2,000 casino app bonus. Other than that, anyone who signs up to the Caesars sportsbook and downloads the Caesars Rewards app (must be downloaded separately) gets to tot up rewards points each time they make a bet. As a member of Caesars Rewards, you’ll get the chance to visit any of their 50+ exquisite resorts with member discounts. Plus, you’ll get treated to lots of other exclusive perks. Reputation: 5/5 Caesars is the proud partner of the likes of the NFL, the NFL, the MLB, CBS Sports, and ESPN. And while you’ll still see William Hill in the URL, Caesars is nowadays owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, who purchased the Sportsbooks from William Hill in 2020. Either way, this is one of the most trustworthy fully licensed online sportsbooks in Michigan. Misc: 5/5 Caesars might not cover as many sports as some rival sites, but that’s not really the point: This is a top online sportsbook that offers a streamlined sports betting experience to anyone who wants a classy place to bet on the most popular sports. Betting limits are broad, withdrawal limits are high, and there’s an early cash-out feature that works superbly if you know how to finesse cashouts. Check out the latest Caesars bonuses Related Reading: Best Online Sportsbooks in Michigan 3. PointsBet - Best Mobile Sports Betting App MI for Spread Betting

Pros: Unique points betting system

Fixed odds available too

$2,000 risk-free bets upon sign-up

Livestreaming Cons: Not many casino games One of the really interesting things about the PointsBet betting app is that it lets you choose your own spreads. This is a highly original and innovative take on betting, and it should appeal to anyone who’s looking to “beat the bookie” and find value. However, it’s also worth noting that the PointsBet sportsbook app is still in soft launch, and so will have one or two glitches to fix. Still, let’s get right into it. Mobile Experience: 4/5 The thing with the aforementioned glitches is that, yes, they exist. But like BetMGM, PointBet’s developers are on-hand to fix any issues as soon as they’re reported. If you can get over that, this is one heck of a high-quality sportsbook app. It looks absolutely beautiful, with the black and red color scheme working so well for a sports betting app, and everything about the mobile experience is so intuitive. For example, there’s a useful sliding bar that appears each time you tap in your stake. It’s there to help you set bet limits and stay in control, and it’s just one of PointsBet’s useful features. Betting Markets: 5/5 PointsBet is a winner on this front. Not only can you bet on 15 sports, you can also choose your own lines/spreads. We touched on this earlier and it’s worth elaborating on. Normally, an online sportsbook sets its own lines and spreads. Some get their lines out earlier than others. With the PointsBet mobile app, it’s up to you to determine your own lines should you wish. This is very different from the usual fixed odds that most sportsbook apps offer. PointsBet also lets you determine your own totals, while same-game parlays and tears are also on offer. You can also, of course, place “regular” bets if you find the spread betting system too complicated or risky. Moreover, all the major league games have hundreds of markets to choose from. Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5 When you first create an account and place your first bet, you can opt-in to the PointsBet welcome offer, which is a pair of risk-free bets to the tune of $2,000. It works like this: You place a bet, and if it loses, you’re entitled to all your money back in the form of a free bet. How much you get back depends on whether you placed a fixed-odds bet or a PointsBetting wager. Then, you place a second bet, and if that one loses - you get the picture. It’s a popular bonus that’s designed to keep the fun going as long as possible before you ‘go it alone’. Existing players, meanwhile, can claim money-back promos and take advantage of boosted odds on the regular. Reputation: 4/5 There’s no doubt that PointsBet is developing a strong reputation as an innovative, cloud-based wagering app. It’s now been around for about 7 years, and in that time, it has attracted thousands of satisfied customers, It’s also fully licensed and SSL-encrypted, and we can only see it going from strength to strength from here. Misc: 4/5 We haven’t yet mentioned that PointsBet lets you stream games live on your mobile device. It works perfectly, too: Just place your bet and click to watch the game live (with a five-second delay). A partial cashout, meanwhile, gives you the chance to grab a profit or take a small loss if you’re anxious about the outcome of your bet. Claim the PointsBet welcome offer Suggested Reading: Best Slot Sites 4. BetWay - Best Variety of Sports of any MI Mobile Sports Betting App Pros: 1,000+ casino games

Over 40 sports to bet on

All-in-one mobile app

Choose your own welcome bonus

Decent horse racing coverage Cons: No live streaming BetWay is a sportsbook with 15+ years of experience that has now released a high-quality mobile sportsbook app for Michigan players. And if you’re looking to play casino games alongside sports wagering, check this out: BetWay is home to over a thousand games, including 98 live dealer games. You can also try your luck on must-win jackpots and instant win games, while skill players will be happy to have a go at the many blackjack and poker variants on offer. Mobile Experience: 5/5 With thousands of sports betting markets crammed into a mobile app, BetWay must be praised for a), how quickly their app works and b), how amazing the user interface looks. It’s super-easy to jump around from sport to sport and market to market, and picking and placing your bets couldn’t be easier. You can also create a new BetWay account in the app (no need to even visit the desktop site), and unlike a number of other sportsbook apps, there’s no need to download separate apps for anything else (casino games and so on). Everything is here, just one or two clicks away. Betting Markets: 4.8/5 In the BetWay app, you can bet on over 40 different sports, which itself is enough to ensure BetWay stands out from rival mobile sportsbook apps. Whatever niche sport you prefer to bet on - be it curling, futsal, handball, or bandy - you can probably find it here. The number of markets on offer is impressive, too, as is the live betting feature. One thing we especially like about BetWay’s in-play betting is that, unlike some online sportsbooks, BetWay doesn’t suspend the markets too early. For instance, as an NBA quarter enters its final minute, you can still bet on that quarter. Coverage of minor sports leagues and tournaments is also fantastic, although live streaming isn’t available. Solely for that reason, BetWay misses out on a perfect score here. Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5 It’s really cool that BetWay lets customers pick their preferred welcome bonus. That’s right, when you create an account on your BetWay app, you can choose one of several sportsbook welcome offers (these are typically free bet and/or match deposit offers), as well as live casino and casino bonuses. Once you’re a member of BetWay, a Free Bet Club is open to anyone who wants to join up, and it will treat you each week to free bets. Other promos at BetWay include horse racing offers, parlay specials, and free spins over in the casino. As is typical for a US sportsbook app, you’ll also find plenty of American sports-based specials each week, too. These include, among others, $5 free bets on specific games, enhanced odds in the NBA - and so on. There’s also a BetWay Boosts feature that lists the day's parlay picks, all of which come with boosted odds. Reputation: 5/5 As far as we can see, BetWay has never refused to honor a legit (huge) payout, and, moreover, it’s been around for over 15 years and services numerous countries around the world. Misc: 4/5 BetWay is heavily focused on safer gambling, and to that end, it will ask you to set a deposit limit when you create your account. Maximum monthly deposits are capped at $5,000, so it’s clear that BetWay isn’t really for high rollers who want to beat the spread and make huge profits consistently. On the flip side, recreational bettors will be happy with the regular bonuses, especially over in the casino, where the 700+ slots should be enough to keep you entertained while you await the result of your sports bet. Check out BetWay’s MI casino app Related Post: Best Gambling Sites 5. DraftKings - Best Michigan Mobile Sports Betting App for DFS

