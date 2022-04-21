And that’s exactly what we’ve done.
We’ve tested and retested all the licensed sportsbook apps that are available in Michigan, and created this in-depth review guide of the top 6.
They’ve all been rated for their mobile experience, betting apps, and bonuses. While BetMGM is the absolute standout choice, there’s surely something for all Michigan sports fans right here.
Best Michigan Sports Betting Apps
- BetMGM: Best Michigan sports betting app overall
- Caesars Sportsbook: Best promos
- PointsBet: Top pick for spread betting
- BetWay: Best sports variety
- DraftKings: Best for daily fantasy sports
- FanDuel: Best user interface
1. BetMGM - Best Michigan Sports Betting App Overall
- $1,000 risk-free bet for new players
- 22 sports to bet on
- Brand-new app
- 600+ casino games
- Live Streaming
- Still a few bugs to fix
Launched in January 2022, BetMGM’s mobile app is brand-new. And we all know what “brand-new casino” means, right?
Generous welcome bonuses!
Mobile Experience: 4.5/5
The desktop version of BetMGM has only been knocking around for two years, so the whole BetMGM brand is still what you’d call new.
The app version is basically a better version of the desktop site: Its user interface is neater, picking out your bets, selecting and confirming them is easier than ever, and the app leverages Entain technology.
It’s all really sweet stuff, but we do need to shave half point off for the fact that there are still one or two bugs that need to be fixed at the time of writing. Naturally, the BetMGM developers remove any bugs as soon as they’re aware of them, and by the time you read this, they might all have been erased.
Betting Markets: 5/5
There are currently 22 different sports you can bet on at BetMGM. Like a lot of the top-rated US mobile sportsbook apps, BetMGM’s offering is heavily dominated by American sports. Even some of its more niche sports are American (NASCAR).
In terms of its actual markets, BetMGM offers everything you’d want. Using a typical NBA match as an example, you can bet on things like team and player props, total points, winning margin, first, second, third and fourth quarter winners - and so on.
Live streaming, meanwhile, is available for a wide variety of games, and you can find all games that are currently available for live streaming by selecting the “live streaming” tab. Odds are updated rapidly and the BetMGM app supports HD live streams very well.
Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5
As we mentioned earlier, BetMGM stands out for its bonuses and promos.
How so?
When you create an account and place your first bet, you’re entitled to a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 if your first bet loses.
There’s no catch except that this is a match offer. For instance, if you bet $250 and it loses, BetMGM will automatically credit your account with another $250.
Their M Life Rewards program works similarly to the aforementioned Caesars Rewards program, and you can redeem points for discounts at a number of MGM resorts.
Reputation: 5/5
Speaking of MGM resorts…
BetMGM is, of course, owned and operated by MGM Resorts International, which alone should seal its reputation. Indeed, the app couldn’t really be backed by anyone more reputable in the iGaming world, and despite being such a new app, we have zero trust issues.
Misc: 4/5
As well as betting on sports via the sports betting app, you can also grab the casino app and try your luck on more than 660 casino games. These include over 600 slots, a handful of poker games, as well as blackjack, roulette, and live dealer games.
Claim your risk-free bonus up to $1,000
2. Caesars Sportsbook - Best Bonuses of any Michigan Sports Betting App
- Lucrative Rewards program
- 11 sports to bet on
- Tons of player and team props available
- Brand-new mobile app
- Lack of niche sports
Caesars is a hugely renowned US online gambling brand that’s known for its solid-gold Caesars Rewards program that treats you like a sports betting king or queen, its exemplary customer service, and its overall commitment to the user experience.
It’s now got a mobile app available in Michigan - and it’s our standout choice for bonuses.
Mobile Experience: 5/5
They say there’s no online gambling experience quite like a Caesars sportsbook experience - and they’re probably not wrong.
The app is not only one of the easiest to use - it’s also one of the classiest. Its white background is enhanced by smatterings of gold, the user interface is gorgeously designed, and load speed time is rapid.
Not just that, but this is the only sportsbook app on the planet that’s compatible with Caesars Rewards, which is head-and-shoulders one of the best rewards programs in the US (more on that below).
A slight criticism is that the app doesn’t live-track your wagers, but other than that, this is the kind of app that feels a lot like “Vegas on the go.”
Betting Markets: 4/5
There’s no doubt that Caesars sportsbook targets Michigan sports bettors who prefer to bet on American sports.
To that end, the likes of the NFL, NHL, MLB, and the NBA are well-covered with a range of interesting betting markets, such as player and team props, handicaps, spreads, and same-game parlays. You’ll also find lots of futures bets here, while the odds are nice and competitive.
However, with just 11 sports in total, you might find that your preferred niche sport is missing.
Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5
Caesars is really cool in that it offers a different welcome bonus depending on your state. Michigan bettors can grab up to a $2,000 casino app bonus.
Other than that, anyone who signs up to the Caesars sportsbook and downloads the Caesars Rewards app (must be downloaded separately) gets to tot up rewards points each time they make a bet.
As a member of Caesars Rewards, you’ll get the chance to visit any of their 50+ exquisite resorts with member discounts.
Plus, you’ll get treated to lots of other exclusive perks.
Reputation: 5/5
Caesars is the proud partner of the likes of the NFL, the NFL, the MLB, CBS Sports, and ESPN.
And while you’ll still see William Hill in the URL, Caesars is nowadays owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, who purchased the Sportsbooks from William Hill in 2020.
Either way, this is one of the most trustworthy fully licensed online sportsbooks in Michigan.
Misc: 5/5
Caesars might not cover as many sports as some rival sites, but that’s not really the point: This is a top online sportsbook that offers a streamlined sports betting experience to anyone who wants a classy place to bet on the most popular sports.
Betting limits are broad, withdrawal limits are high, and there’s an early cash-out feature that works superbly if you know how to finesse cashouts.
Check out the latest Caesars bonuses
3. PointsBet - Best Mobile Sports Betting App MI for Spread Betting
Pros:
- Unique points betting system
- Fixed odds available too
- $2,000 risk-free bets upon sign-up
- Livestreaming
Cons:
- Not many casino games
One of the really interesting things about the PointsBet betting app is that it lets you choose your own spreads. This is a highly original and innovative take on betting, and it should appeal to anyone who’s looking to “beat the bookie” and find value.
However, it’s also worth noting that the PointsBet sportsbook app is still in soft launch, and so will have one or two glitches to fix.
Still, let’s get right into it.
Mobile Experience: 4/5
The thing with the aforementioned glitches is that, yes, they exist. But like BetMGM, PointBet’s developers are on-hand to fix any issues as soon as they’re reported.
If you can get over that, this is one heck of a high-quality sportsbook app. It looks absolutely beautiful, with the black and red color scheme working so well for a sports betting app, and everything about the mobile experience is so intuitive.
For example, there’s a useful sliding bar that appears each time you tap in your stake. It’s there to help you set bet limits and stay in control, and it’s just one of PointsBet’s useful features.
Betting Markets: 5/5
PointsBet is a winner on this front. Not only can you bet on 15 sports, you can also choose your own lines/spreads.
We touched on this earlier and it’s worth elaborating on. Normally, an online sportsbook sets its own lines and spreads. Some get their lines out earlier than others. With the PointsBet mobile app, it’s up to you to determine your own lines should you wish. This is very different from the usual fixed odds that most sportsbook apps offer.
PointsBet also lets you determine your own totals, while same-game parlays and tears are also on offer. You can also, of course, place “regular” bets if you find the spread betting system too complicated or risky.
Moreover, all the major league games have hundreds of markets to choose from.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5
When you first create an account and place your first bet, you can opt-in to the PointsBet welcome offer, which is a pair of risk-free bets to the tune of $2,000.
It works like this: You place a bet, and if it loses, you’re entitled to all your money back in the form of a free bet. How much you get back depends on whether you placed a fixed-odds bet or a PointsBetting wager.
Then, you place a second bet, and if that one loses - you get the picture.
It’s a popular bonus that’s designed to keep the fun going as long as possible before you ‘go it alone’.
Existing players, meanwhile, can claim money-back promos and take advantage of boosted odds on the regular.
Reputation: 4/5
There’s no doubt that PointsBet is developing a strong reputation as an innovative, cloud-based wagering app. It’s now been around for about 7 years, and in that time, it has attracted thousands of satisfied customers,
It’s also fully licensed and SSL-encrypted, and we can only see it going from strength to strength from here.
Misc: 4/5
We haven’t yet mentioned that PointsBet lets you stream games live on your mobile device. It works perfectly, too: Just place your bet and click to watch the game live (with a five-second delay).
A partial cashout, meanwhile, gives you the chance to grab a profit or take a small loss if you’re anxious about the outcome of your bet.
Claim the PointsBet welcome offer
4. BetWay - Best Variety of Sports of any MI Mobile Sports Betting App
Pros:
- 1,000+ casino games
- Over 40 sports to bet on
- All-in-one mobile app
- Choose your own welcome bonus
- Decent horse racing coverage
Cons:
- No live streaming
BetWay is a sportsbook with 15+ years of experience that has now released a high-quality mobile sportsbook app for Michigan players.
And if you’re looking to play casino games alongside sports wagering, check this out:
BetWay is home to over a thousand games, including 98 live dealer games. You can also try your luck on must-win jackpots and instant win games, while skill players will be happy to have a go at the many blackjack and poker variants on offer.
Mobile Experience: 5/5
With thousands of sports betting markets crammed into a mobile app, BetWay must be praised for a), how quickly their app works and b), how amazing the user interface looks.
It’s super-easy to jump around from sport to sport and market to market, and picking and placing your bets couldn’t be easier.
You can also create a new BetWay account in the app (no need to even visit the desktop site), and unlike a number of other sportsbook apps, there’s no need to download separate apps for anything else (casino games and so on). Everything is here, just one or two clicks away.
Betting Markets: 4.8/5
In the BetWay app, you can bet on over 40 different sports, which itself is enough to ensure BetWay stands out from rival mobile sportsbook apps. Whatever niche sport you prefer to bet on - be it curling, futsal, handball, or bandy - you can probably find it here.
The number of markets on offer is impressive, too, as is the live betting feature. One thing we especially like about BetWay’s in-play betting is that, unlike some online sportsbooks, BetWay doesn’t suspend the markets too early. For instance, as an NBA quarter enters its final minute, you can still bet on that quarter.
Coverage of minor sports leagues and tournaments is also fantastic, although live streaming isn’t available. Solely for that reason, BetWay misses out on a perfect score here.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5
It’s really cool that BetWay lets customers pick their preferred welcome bonus. That’s right, when you create an account on your BetWay app, you can choose one of several sportsbook welcome offers (these are typically free bet and/or match deposit offers), as well as live casino and casino bonuses.
Once you’re a member of BetWay, a Free Bet Club is open to anyone who wants to join up, and it will treat you each week to free bets. Other promos at BetWay include horse racing offers, parlay specials, and free spins over in the casino.
As is typical for a US sportsbook app, you’ll also find plenty of American sports-based specials each week, too. These include, among others, $5 free bets on specific games, enhanced odds in the NBA - and so on.
There’s also a BetWay Boosts feature that lists the day's parlay picks, all of which come with boosted odds.
Reputation: 5/5
As far as we can see, BetWay has never refused to honor a legit (huge) payout, and, moreover, it’s been around for over 15 years and services numerous countries around the world.
Misc: 4/5
BetWay is heavily focused on safer gambling, and to that end, it will ask you to set a deposit limit when you create your account. Maximum monthly deposits are capped at $5,000, so it’s clear that BetWay isn’t really for high rollers who want to beat the spread and make huge profits consistently.
On the flip side, recreational bettors will be happy with the regular bonuses, especially over in the casino, where the 700+ slots should be enough to keep you entertained while you await the result of your sports bet.
Check out BetWay’s MI casino app
5. DraftKings - Best Michigan Mobile Sports Betting App for DFS
Pros:
- Millions to be won on fantasy sports
- 100+ daily contests
- 25+ sports to bet on
Cons:
- Complex sportsbook welcome bonus
If you like the idea of playing Daily Fantasy Sports on your mobile device, DraftKings might be for you.
Consistently rated as one of the best mobile sportsbook apps in the world for DFS, DraftKings lets you play 10 different fantasy sports, including the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, and NASCAR, and you can play 1-vs-1 against a buddy, or you can take part in multiple other contest types.
Mobile Experience: 5/5
If you want to play Daily Fantasy Sports at DraftKings, you will have to download and install their DFS app. This is important to note because DraftKings has four sportsbook apps - one for DFS, one for sports betting, one for live dealer games, and one for online casino games.
All of them are available on both iOS and Android, they all benefit from sophisticated technology, and they all deliver a fast-loading, gorgeously designed user interface that’s easy on the eyes, professional, and clean.
Betting Markets: 5/5
Aside from the aforementioned DFS, you can also bet on up to 25+ sports here. We write “up to” because DraftKings has a baseline of 20 sports that are available throughout the year (except during the off-season, of course), along with a number of other sporting events - such as the Olympics and Winter Olympics - that are added as and when they’re on.
You can also bet on things like the annual Academy Awards at DraftKings, too.
Live betting is available (but live streaming is only available on selected games) and there’s a quick cash-out feature should you become unsure about your bet.
DraftKings goes deep when it comes to the amount of markets they offer and the amount of leagues and tournaments they cover. For instance, you can bet on Chinese basketball here, the NRL (rugby league), CFL (football), and all the tennis tournaments you can dream of.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5
When you first sign up via the mobile app, you can grab a variety of promos, including a generous welcome bonus that sets the tone for DraftKings subsequent generous promos for existing players.
For instance, a $100 refer-a-friend bonus is one of the biggest of this type that we’ve seen, while monthly prize pools of up to $1,000,000 and an attractive loyalty program are also part of the perks.
Reputation: 5/5
There’s little doubt that DraftKings’s reputation precedes it.
Launched in 2012, it’s many players’ go-to app for Daily Fantasy Sports, and sports betting in general. Available across the US to 8,000,000 users and in 7 other countries, it’s fully licensed, always does things by the book, and is one of the safest and most trustworthy online gambling brands.
What’s more, DraftKings has so far paid out more than $5,000,000,000 in winnings.
Misc: 4/5
It’s well worth mentioning that there are also 500 casino games here. These include a handful of video and online poker games, 22 blackjack games, and over 10 live dealer games. It’s not the most exhaustive selection, but the games are provided by the likes of NetEnt and Evolution.
Claim the latest DraftKings bonuses
How We Chose the Best Sports Betting Apps in Michigan
Mobile Experience: First and foremost, we took a look at each Michigan sports betting app's mobile experience in terms of their user interface, the load time, the site design, as well as how easy (or hard) it is to place bets and use the features.
Betting Markets: While the mobile experience is key, sports betting apps are only as strong as their betting markets. As such, we added betting apps that offer great variety when it comes to their selection of sports, leagues, tournaments, and markets. How well they do live betting was an important consideration, too.
Bonuses & Promotions: We narrowed our selection of sports betting operators according to the quality of their bonuses and promotions in terms of the size and the regularity of the offers, the wagering requirements, and their rewards programs.
Reputation: Lastly, if a sportsbook app lacked a solid reputation and was otherwise untrustworthy, it didn't make the list.
Mobile Sportsbooks & Sports Betting Apps in Michigan: FAQ
Is Mobile Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Yes! Sports betting is 100% legal in Michigan. As long as you're 18 years of age or older, you can sign up to betting apps in Michigan.
Are Sports Betting Apps in Michigan Safe?
Sports betting apps in Michigan are generally safe, but it's really important that you take special care when choosing your sports betting apps if safety and security is your biggest priority.
For instance, licensed sports betting apps like BetMGM are safe, as they always prioritize user safety. Reputable sports betting apps that have been around a number of years, such as DraftKings, are also considered to be very safe and trustworthy.
On the other hand, offshore betting sites might be safe, but there's always greater risk involved.
Do Online Casinos Offer Sports Betting?
Not all online casinos offer sports betting, no.
On the flip side, most sports betting apps do let you play casino games.
Do Michigan Sports Betting Apps Offer Competitive Odds?
Some Michigan sports betting apps, such as Caesars, certainly offer competitive odds, but you'll need to shop around to find as much value as you can. Different Michigan sports betting apps offer different odds and different markets, and they get their lines out at different times.
How Do I Place Sports Bets?
If you've never placed a sports bet with an online betting site or app before, the good news is that sports betting in Michigan couldn't be any easier.
Simply sign up to a Michigan sports betting site, take a look at the available sporting events and markets, and pick out a bet that looks good to you.
Then, just enter your stake and click "confirm." If it's a pre-match bet, it should be placed instantly. If it's an in-game bet, you'll need to wait a few seconds before the bet is live.
And that's it!
How Do I Choose the Best Online Sports Betting Apps?
When choosing your next Michigan sports betting app, the first thing to look for is whether it's available in Michigan. Michigan mobile sports betting is just like betting in any other state in that not all betting apps are yet available here.
If you've found a few Michigan sportsbooks, you can then take a closer look at each one.
Things you should look out for in a Michigan sportsbook app include the sports on offer, the bonuses available, and the overall look and feel of the user interface (does it look good on your mobile device, is it glitchy, and does it load quickly?).
You should also check an app for its casino games if you wish to play slots and other table games, as well as its customer service (is live chat available?), bet limits, in-play betting action and whether or not live streaming is available.
Essentially, just look for the things that are important to you.
Getting Started at a MI Online Sportsbook1. Click “Join Now”
To begin the registration process, click the “Join now” button located to the top right of the screen.2. Choose Your Login Details
A three-part form will then pop up, with the first one asking you to choose your login details, such as a username and password.3. Enter Your Personal Details
You’ll then be required to enter a few personal details related to yourself, such as your full name and date of birth.4. Enter Your Contact Details and Agree to the Terms and Conditions
Lastly, you need to enter your contact details (your address, mobile number, and email address) before agreeing to the terms and conditions.
Wrap-up: These Are the Best Michigan Sports Betting Apps
Michigan online sports betting apps are now widely available - and we've combed through the absolute top 6.
BetMGM is the best Michigan sportsbook app as per our research and testing, thanks to its superb rewards program, its in-depth market coverage, and fantastic app usability. But you've really got at least 6 awesome sports betting apps in Michigan to choose from.
Online sports betting in Michigan is, of course, meant to be fun. This is why it's always important to set betting limits and to always remember to gamble responsibly.
