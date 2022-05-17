Best Low Calorie Coffee Creamer 2022 - Ranked

Coffee creamer is the thing that usually tops off that morning cup of coffee. While delicious, coffee creamers can be quite fattening and may contain a lot of calories. This can cause a series of problems to your long-term health. That's why healthier coffee creamer choices have been introduced to the market.
These healthier creamer choices for your coffee come in different flavors and textures, making your coffee just as rich and creamy as it should be. Many of these creamers also have vitamins, minerals, and other great ingredients for your body.
When searching for the best creamer product, it is important to consider a variety of factors. In this article, we review and list the top 6 coffee creamers available either online or at the dairy aisle in the supermarket.
These are the top coffee creamers that you can make use of when it comes to adding something delicious to your cup of coffee. Enjoy a sip or two here and there, but know you're getting more than just creamer - you're getting vitamins and minerals, too!
BaristaBoost
BaristaBoost is a delicious coffee creamer that’s both keto-friendly and sugar-free. Not only is this coffee creamer low in calories, but it’s also a collagen supplement. This all-in-one product ensures that you get the energy boost you want, along with the vitamins and minerals you need.
This healthy coffee creamer is packed full of powerful collagen peptides and essential antioxidants. The diverse, high-quality ingredient list provides several benefits, such as:
- Bovine Collagen Peptides: Supports hair, nail, skin, bone, and joint health
- Maca Root: Boosts energy and endurance, improves mood, reduces blood pressure, fights free radicals and sun damage, and improves memory
- Cocoa Powder: Decreases inflammation, improves heart and brain health, lowers blood sugar, supports weight loss and teeth and skin health
- Cinnamon: Supports gut health, manages blood pressure, lowers blood sugar and risk of type-2 diabetes, supports brain health, and decreases the risk of heart disease
- L-Theanine: Improves mental focus, supports healthy sleep patterns, increases cognitive performance, supports weight loss, boosts the immune system, and reduces blood pressure
- Stevia: Sugar substitute with no added carbohydrates that aids weight loss, regulates blood pressure, and lowers cholesterol Levels
With minimal ingredients, BaristaBoost compliments various diets and eating plans. It’s also free of dairy, gluten, additives, and artificial flavors. BaristaBoost is much more than a simple coffee creamer but is a delicious and nutritious additive to improve your morning brew.
While intended to be used as a coffee creamer, BaristaBoost can also be added to smoothies, teas, and even desserts. You can easily mix in the powder with a spoon. For a creamier, better blended experience, use a whisk or frother instead.
Get the perfect boost in your morning coffee with Barista Boost. It all has the essential vitamins and building blocks you need to start your day off on the right foot.
Pros
- High-quality low calorie coffee creamer
- Filled with vitamins and minerals
- Affordable price
- Not vegan-friendly or vegetarian-friendly
- Only comes in one flavor
- Includes an added natural sweetener
Peak Performance Grass-Fed Collagen Creamer is a high-grade amino acid-rich coffee creamer. It doesn’t include unwanted artificial sweeteners and added sugars, which means it works great for those who follow a keto or paleo lifestyle.
This excellent low-carb alternative coffee creamer includes a ton of vitamins and minerals that support digestion and improve energy levels. The main ingredients include:
- Grass-Fed, Pasture-Raised Collagen: Relieves joint and muscle pain, promotes heart and brain health, and supports healthy hair, skin, nails, bones, and digestion
- Bamboo Extract: Collagen sourced from bamboo extract supports healthy skin, hair, and nails.
- Coconut Milk: Aids weight loss, strengthens the immune system, prevents heart disease, and contains key antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties
- Acacia Prebiotic Fiber: Supports a healthy digestive system and provides additional antioxidant benefits
This organic formula is free of dairy, gluten, soy, carrageenan, GMO, artificial sweeteners, and added sugars. It provides you with the health benefits and performance you can expect from such a high-quality product.
This product mixes well, ensuring it is smooth with each swirl and sip. You can add it to your coffee or smoothie and get your daily dose of vitamins and nutrients. And if you don’t love this collagen protein creamer for whatever reason, Peak Performance offers a 100% happiness guarantee and will issue a fast, prompt refund - no questions asked.
- Collagen peptides and bamboo extract collagen are both included for healthy hair, skin, and nails
- Added fiber for gut health support
- Affordable price and 100% money-back guarantee
- Sometimes mixes weird and leaves clumps
- Can only be purchased through the Peak Performance website
- Not as thick and creamy as other products
Designer Wellness Collagen - Vanilla
Designer Wellness Collagen is a collagen powder loved by so many customers. With the sweet vanilla flavor and protein-rich formula, this collagen supplement is a great addition to your money coffee. Plus, the added MCT Powder means that you'll get all the health benefits in an easily digestible powder form.
Here are some additional product details:
- Hydrolyzed Grass-fed Bovine Collagen Peptides I/III: Supports bone, joint, skin, hair, and nail health
- MCT Powder: Improves energy levels, aids weight loss, and clears brain fog
- Hyaluronic Acid: Supports skin and joint health, preserves bone strength, soothes acid reflux symptoms, and speeds up wound healing
- Vitamin C: Supports immune health and collagen production, boosts antioxidant levels, lowers blood pressure, improves iron absorption, and reduces the risk of heart disease and dementia
Designer collagen was made with the customer in mind, providing various ways to improve overall health and wellbeing. It even comes with hyaluronic acid in the formula, so your skin is getting added aside from the collagen peptides types I and III.
- Comes in many different flavors, such as vanilla, toffee, and unflavored
- Includes unique ingredients like MCT, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C
- All products are manufactured in the USA in cGMP-compliant manufacturing facilities
- Higher price than others
- Can only purchase through the company's website
- Added sweetener
Primal Kitchen Matcha Collagen Keto Latte Drink Mix
If you prefer matcha lattes over coffee, then check out the Primal Kitchen Matcha Collagen Keto Latte Drink Mix. This delicious, earthy matcha is the perfect coffee alternative that can be enjoyed hot, iced, or mixed in with your favorite.
It comes with a plethora of health benefits and contains collagen, vitamins, and minerals like:
- Bovine Collagen Peptides: Maintains skin elasticity, eases joint pain, and strengthens bones and muscles
- Coconut Milk Powder: Helps reduce inflammation, balances blood sugar levels, keeps skin and hair glowing, nourishes the brain and nervous system, and aids with weight loss
- Organic Inulin: Keeps you full, promotes digestive health, controls blood sugar, and lowers colon cancer risk.
- Organic Matcha Powder: Protects the liver, boosts brain function, helps prevent cancer, promotes heart health and helps you lose weight
- Monk Fruit Extract: Natural, zero-calorie sweetener that’s high in antioxidants
- Konjac Root Gum: Helps lower cholesterol and blood glucose levels
This matcha collagen coffee creamer is free of dairy, gluten, and other additives. It contains 10 grams of type 1 & 3 collagen peptides and 42 milligrams of caffeine per serving.
Pros
- Keto certified and paleo friendly
- Easy to use and mix into your drinks
- No dairy, whey, or soy ingredients included in the formula
- High in saturated fat content
- Thicker than other powders
- Two scoops per serving
Primal Kitchen Chai Tea Collagen Keto Latte Drink Mix
Primal Kitchen has another excellent product in their lineup for you to enjoy, the Chai Tea Collagen Keto Latte Drink Mix. The flavor is deliciously rich and the formula is packed full of nourishing vitamins and minerals. It includes bovine collagen peptides, coconut milk powder, black tea, cinnamon, monk fruit extract, allspice, konjac root gum, cardamom, vanilla extract, sea salt, ginger root extract, nutmeg, and clove
This collagen chai tea mix is made without dairy, whey, or soy ingredients. The powder is simple to use and contains 10g of Type 1 and 3 collagen per serving (with only 1 gram of sugar per serving) to support your hair, skin, and nails.
- Great price
- Easy to use
- Comes in many different flavors
- Doesn't mix very well with watery liquids
- Doesn't come with many servings per container
- High in saturated fat
Key Nutrients Vanilla Collagen Creamer is perfect for those who want to add a bit of flavor into their coffee. This creamy, delicious powder is easy-to-digest and contains a diverse vitamin and mineral makeup. The formula includes grass-fed collagen peptides, coconut oil, and several amino acids that support joint health.
The low calorie coffee creamer contains natural stevia and vanilla flavor. The creamy coconut oil adds healthy fats that boost energy levels and ketone production. This vanilla creamer is also soy-free and gluten-free, with zero sugar, carbs, or artificial ingredients.
- Perfect for mixing into any coffee or drink
- 60-day risk free guarantee
- High-quality powder that is well liked
- Only comes in vanilla flavor
- Doesn't last as long as some would like
- Stevia extract is included as an added sweetener
Hidden Ingredients in Unhealthy Coffee Creamers
Many commercialized creamers have a lot of added ingredients in the formula that are not good for you. These extras can cause weight gain, heart disease, cardiovascular issues, and other health issues.
Here are some of the dangers hidden within some commercial creamers:
Sugar is an additive that can do more harm than good when commonly ingested. When used in excess, it can cause various health-related problems. For example, sugar is linked to weight gain, higher blood pressure, inflammation, diabetes, and fatty liver disease.
Artificial sweeteners are bad for your health overall. Many artificial sweeteners have properties that cause certain cancers and other types of health issues.
Artificial Coloring
Artificial dyes can have harmful effects on your health. It may increase inflammation and disrupt the immune system or cause cancerous tumor development and hypersensitivity, especially in children. Some even contain cancer-causing, toxic contaminants.
Artificial fillers are an ongoing issue with commercial creamers. They're not made with real ingredients and they don't provide any sort of vitamin profile to the user.
These extras are not something that you want to put inside your coffee and you don't have to. You can choose a healthy coffee creamer that has simple, clean ingredients. With many natural, preservative-free options; you can find the perfect creamer for you and your coffee's needs.
How We Chose the Top Coffee Creamers
Each of the coffee creamer options present above was evaluated based on numerous factors, like ingredient lists, nutritional facts, extra fillers, and more.
Here are some of the things that we considered when it came to choosing which coffee creamers made the list.
Brand
The brand that you go with should come highly recommended by those who have previously used it. We only compiled well-known brands, so you can trust the companies that you're purchasing from. This way, you can feel confident knowing you're choosing the right product from the right company.
Taste
Taste is a big factor when determining the best low calorie coffee creamer. You don't want to purchase something and then later find out that it doesn't taste good when added to your coffee, smoothie, or other drink. You deserve something that delivers a delicious taste.
Price
Price is always a big factor to think about when purchasing a new product. We want you to spend your money wisely, so we chose only quality collagen powders that come with the best prices for any budget.
Quality
The quality of the creamer is another important factor to consider. You want to purchase the right creamer that only includes high-quality ingredients, especially one with collagen, vitamins, and extras. Quality ingredients ensure that you will receive all of the benefits listed on the label.
Extras
There are many creamers on the market that are very unhealthy. We did not consider any coffee creamers that contain thickeners like carrageenan, artificial ingredients and flavors, preservatives, hydrogenated oils, sugar or artificial sweeteners.
Plant-Based Milk
Unsweetened plant-based milk has minimal ingredients, to-to-no sugar, and simple nutrient compositions. You can make your own creamer with these homemade alternatives:
Almond Milk
Almond milk is simple to make. All you need to do is mix ground almonds with water, blend, and pour. It contains bone-strengthening calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin E.
Coconut Milk
Coconut milk is made by blending the white flesh part of coconuts with water. It’s packed full of healthy fats, electrolytes, and potassium.
Hemp Milk
Hemp milk is rich in plant-based protein, heart-healthy omega-3, and essential amino acids. It has a slightly nutty and slightly sweet flavor. The texture tends to be thinner so it’s not as creamy as some of the other options.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Are Some Ingredients to Avoid in Coffee Creamers?
Coffee creamers that contain sugar, preservatives, fat, and carrageenan are bad. Here are some specific ingredients to look out for:
- Cane sugar
- Palm oil
- Mono and diglycerides
- Natural and artificial flavors
- Sodium stearoyl lactylate
- Sucralose
What Defines a Healthy Coffee Creamer?
The most nutritious coffee creamers are low in sugar and low in calories. BaristaBoost, for example, is plant-based and made with a mix of vitamins and nutrients.
Is Half-and-Half Healthier Than Coffee Creamer?
Both half-and-half and creamer can make up a healthy, balanced diet. Half-and-half is less processed than creamer and contains fewer ingredients, but it usually also contains more calories. Creamer is typically non-dairy and often contains less saturated fat than half-and-half.
What Are Some Other Ways to Use Low-Carb Coffee Creamer?
Low carb coffee creamers can be incorporated into a variety of recipes - including can go in iced coffee, frozen desserts, and low-carb breakfast foods like oatmeal or chia seed pudding. You can even put it over ice cream or frozen yogurt as a late-night snack.
Conclusion
If you can't get enough of your coffee shop's creamy lattes, making your morning cup at home with a healthy creamer will save both money and calories. Most of the low-calorie options are dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and have no artificial flavors or saturated fats. Plus, they come with added benefits like collagen for healthy hair, nails, and skin.