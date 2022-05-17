Best Low Calorie Coffee Creamer 2022 - Ranked

Coffee creamer is the thing that usually tops off that morning cup of coffee. While delicious, coffee creamers can be quite fattening and may contain a lot of calories. This can cause a series of problems to your long-term health. That's why healthier coffee creamer choices have been introduced to the market.

These healthier creamer choices for your coffee come in different flavors and textures, making your coffee just as rich and creamy as it should be. Many of these creamers also have vitamins, minerals, and other great ingredients for your body.

When searching for the best creamer product, it is important to consider a variety of factors. In this article, we review and list the top 6 coffee creamers available either online or at the dairy aisle in the supermarket.

Site Best For BaristaBoost Best low calorie coffee creamer overall Peak Performance Grass Fed Collagen Creamer

Best grass-fed, non-dairy creamer Designer Wellness Collagen - Vanilla Best low calorie coffee creamer with hyaluronic acid Primal Kitchen Matcha‌ ‌Collagen‌ ‌Keto‌ ‌Latte‌ Drink Mix Best for matcha collagen lattes Key Nutrients Vanilla Collagen Creamer Best coffee creamer for ketone production These are the top coffee creamers that you can make use of when it comes to adding something delicious to your cup of coffee. Enjoy a sip or two here and there, but know you're getting more than just creamer - you're getting vitamins and minerals, too! BaristaBoost BaristaBoost is a delicious coffee creamer that’s both keto-friendly and sugar-free. Not only is this coffee creamer low in calories, but it’s also a collagen supplement. This all-in-one product ensures that you get the energy boost you want, along with the vitamins and minerals you need.

This healthy coffee creamer is packed full of powerful collagen peptides and essential antioxidants. The diverse, high-quality ingredient list provides several benefits, such as: Bovine Collagen Peptides: Supports hair, nail, skin, bone, and joint health

Maca Root: Boosts energy and endurance, improves mood, reduces blood pressure, fights free radicals and sun damage, and improves memory

Cocoa Powder: Decreases inflammation, improves heart and brain health, lowers blood sugar, supports weight loss and teeth and skin health

Cinnamon: Supports gut health, manages blood pressure, lowers blood sugar and risk of type-2 diabetes, supports brain health, and decreases the risk of heart disease

L-Theanine: Improves mental focus, supports healthy sleep patterns, increases cognitive performance, supports weight loss, boosts the immune system, and reduces blood pressure

Stevia: Sugar substitute with no added carbohydrates that aids weight loss, regulates blood pressure, and lowers cholesterol Levels With minimal ingredients, BaristaBoost compliments various diets and eating plans. It’s also free of dairy, gluten, additives, and artificial flavors. BaristaBoost is much more than a simple coffee creamer but is a delicious and nutritious additive to improve your morning brew.

While intended to be used as a coffee creamer, BaristaBoost can also be added to smoothies, teas, and even desserts. You can easily mix in the powder with a spoon. For a creamier, better blended experience, use a whisk or frother instead.

Get the perfect boost in your morning coffee with Barista Boost. It all has the essential vitamins and building blocks you need to start your day off on the right foot.

Pros High-quality low calorie coffee creamer

Filled with vitamins and minerals

Affordable price Cons Not vegan-friendly or vegetarian-friendly

Only comes in one flavor

Includes an added natural sweetener Peak Performance Grass Fed Collagen Creamer



Peak Performance Grass-Fed Collagen Creamer is a high-grade amino acid-rich coffee creamer. It doesn’t include unwanted artificial sweeteners and added sugars, which means it works great for those who follow a keto or paleo lifestyle.

This excellent low-carb alternative coffee creamer includes a ton of vitamins and minerals that support digestion and improve energy levels. The main ingredients include:

Grass-Fed, Pasture-Raised Collagen: Relieves joint and muscle pain, promotes heart and brain health, and supports healthy hair, skin, nails, bones, and digestion

Bamboo Extract: Collagen sourced from bamboo extract supports healthy skin, hair, and nails.

Coconut Milk: Aids weight loss, strengthens the immune system, prevents heart disease, and contains key antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties

Acacia Prebiotic Fiber: Supports a healthy digestive system and provides additional antioxidant benefits This organic formula is free of dairy, gluten, soy, carrageenan, GMO, artificial sweeteners, and added sugars. It provides you with the health benefits and performance you can expect from such a high-quality product.

This product mixes well, ensuring it is smooth with each swirl and sip. You can add it to your coffee or smoothie and get your daily dose of vitamins and nutrients. And if you don’t love this collagen protein creamer for whatever reason, Peak Performance offers a 100% happiness guarantee and will issue a fast, prompt refund - no questions asked.



Collagen peptides and bamboo extract collagen are both included for healthy hair, skin, and nails

Added fiber for gut health support

Affordable price and 100% money-back guarantee

Sometimes mixes weird and leaves clumps

Can only be purchased through the Peak Performance website

Not as thick and creamy as other products

Designer Wellness Collagen is a collagen powder loved by so many customers. With the sweet vanilla flavor and protein-rich formula, this collagen supplement is a great addition to your money coffee. Plus, the added MCT Powder means that you'll get all the health benefits in an easily digestible powder form.

Here are some additional product details:

Hydrolyzed Grass-fed Bovine Collagen Peptides I/III: Supports bone, joint, skin, hair, and nail health

MCT Powder: Improves energy levels, aids weight loss, and clears brain fog

Hyaluronic Acid: Supports skin and joint health, preserves bone strength, soothes acid reflux symptoms, and speeds up wound healing

Vitamin C: Supports immune health and collagen production, boosts antioxidant levels, lowers blood pressure, improves iron absorption, and reduces the risk of heart disease and dementia

Designer collagen was made with the customer in mind, providing various ways to improve overall health and wellbeing. It even comes with hyaluronic acid in the formula, so your skin is getting added aside from the collagen peptides types I and III.



Comes in many different flavors, such as vanilla, toffee, and unflavored

Includes unique ingredients like MCT, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C

All products are manufactured in the USA in cGMP-compliant manufacturing facilities

Higher price than others

Can only purchase through the company's website

Added sweetener

If you prefer matcha lattes over coffee, then check out the Primal Kitchen Matcha‌ ‌Collagen‌ ‌Keto‌ ‌Latte‌ Drink Mix. This delicious, earthy matcha is the perfect coffee alternative that can be enjoyed hot, iced, or mixed in with your favorite.

It comes with a plethora of health benefits and contains collagen, vitamins, and minerals like: Bovine Collagen Peptides: Maintains skin elasticity, eases joint pain, and strengthens bones and muscles

Coconut Milk Powder: Helps reduce inflammation, balances blood sugar levels, keeps skin and hair glowing, nourishes the brain and nervous system, and aids with weight loss

Organic Inulin: Keeps you full, promotes digestive health, controls blood sugar, and lowers colon cancer risk.

Organic Matcha Powder: Protects the liver, boosts brain function, helps prevent cancer, promotes heart health and helps you lose weight

Monk Fruit Extract: Natural, zero-calorie sweetener that’s high in antioxidants

Konjac Root Gum: Helps lower cholesterol and blood glucose levels This matcha collagen coffee creamer is free of dairy, gluten, and other additives. It contains 10 grams of type 1 & 3 collagen peptides and 42 milligrams of caffeine per serving.



Pros

Keto certified and paleo friendly

Easy to use and mix into your drinks

No dairy, whey, or soy ingredients included in the formula

High in saturated fat content

Thicker than other powders

Two scoops per serving

Primal Kitchen Chai‌ ‌Tea‌ ‌Collagen‌ ‌Keto‌ ‌Latte‌ Drink Mix Primal Kitchen has another excellent product in their lineup for you to enjoy, the Chai‌ ‌Tea‌ ‌Collagen‌ ‌Keto‌ ‌Latte‌ Drink Mix. The flavor is deliciously rich and the formula is packed full of nourishing vitamins and minerals. It includes bovine collagen peptides, coconut milk powder, black tea, cinnamon, monk fruit extract, allspice, konjac root gum, cardamom, vanilla extract, sea salt, ginger root extract, nutmeg, and clove

This collagen chai tea mix is made without dairy, whey, or soy ingredients. The powder is simple to use and contains 10g of Type 1 and 3 collagen per serving (with only 1 gram of sugar per serving) to support your hair, skin, and nails.

Pros

Great price

Easy to use

Comes in many different flavors

Doesn't mix very well with watery liquids

Doesn't come with many servings per container

High in saturated fat

Key Nutrients Vanilla Collagen Creamer is perfect for those who want to add a bit of flavor into their coffee. This creamy, delicious powder is easy-to-digest and contains a diverse vitamin and mineral makeup. The formula includes grass-fed collagen peptides, coconut oil, and several amino acids that support joint health. The low calorie coffee creamer contains natural stevia and vanilla flavor. The creamy coconut oil adds healthy fats that boost energy levels and ketone production. This vanilla creamer is also soy-free and gluten-free, with zero sugar, carbs, or artificial ingredients.

Perfect for mixing into any coffee or drink

60-day risk free guarantee

High-quality powder that is well liked

Only comes in vanilla flavor

Doesn't last as long as some would like

Stevia extract is included as an added sweetener Hidden Ingredients in Unhealthy Coffee Creamers Many commercialized creamers have a lot of added ingredients in the formula that are not good for you. These extras can cause weight gain, heart disease, cardiovascular issues, and other health issues.

Here are some of the dangers hidden within some commercial creamers:

Sugar





Sugar is an additive that can do more harm than good when commonly ingested. When used in excess, it can cause various health-related problems. For example, sugar is linked to weight gain, higher blood pressure, inflammation, diabetes, and fatty liver disease.

