Best Law Essay Writing Services: Trusted Quality Writing By Lawyers (2023)

Writing law essays is a difficult task. Not only does it require extensive legal knowledge, but it also requires writing skills. But what if you don’t have the time to research and write a law essay?

It’s tough for students to juggle responsibilities, especially if they have a job while they are in college. This is when getting academic help from a law essay writing service is perfectly acceptable, and completely doable.

These days, there are a multitude of paper writing companies on the Internet. It can be confusing to figure out which one is the best. Some academic writing companies are not legit, and they hire unqualified writers at low salaries.

As a student, you need to be extra cautious. You need to be able to trust a company’s law writing or dissertation writing services. Below are the best law essay writing services that ensure trusted quality writing by lawyers.



• Some of the most affordable prices on the market• Quick delivery time• Wide range of accepted currencies• Vague refund policy• No academic level gradation99papers is a paper and essay writing service based in California. The company specializes in unique writing services from start to finish. They have a team of writers who craft essays and other academic works such as lab reports, speeches, capstone projects, and more.

Customers can choose all of the order features themselves. This way, they receive the exact piece they need for their law class. The 99papers team of writers is based in the US and the UK. They deliver high-quality pieces that demonstrate true hands-on knowledge on a wide variety of subjects.

99papers’ customization feature makes the company stand out from the rest. The built-in calculator also comes in handy to figure out the exact price of the essay. First-time customers get an attractive discount.

How does 99papers work?

Place your order or a free inquiry. The order form is simple— just fill in the details of your project. Specify the type of paper, how long it needs to be, and the deadline. You can add additional details later. Be prepared to submit a payment method.

Find a qualified writer. You can request a specific writer for your order, such as one you have already worked with, or you can hire one of the top performers as an additional feature.

Discuss your essay with your writer. Once a dedicated writer is selected, you can chat online with your writer. This ensures that you are both on the same page when it comes to your project. If you need help, 24/7 customer service is available.

Get regular updates. Your writer will provide regular updates to inform you of the progress of your essay.

Your law essay is submitted to you. After a plagiarism check, your essay is ready to be reviewed by you. You can request a revision if you are unsatisfied with the essay.

Download the final paper. After you have approved the essay, you can download the final paper.

99papers Pricing

The complexity, deadline, and difficulty determine how much an essay will cost. On average, 99papers charges $7.65 per page. Use their handy online paper calculator to determine the price of your project. The price stays the same until you make the final payment.

99papers delivers quality work. However, if by chance you aren’t satisfied with the essay, 99papers will refund your money.

99papers Verdict

All in all, 99papers is reliable and offers good value to law students who need writing done for them. They have deadlines starting from 3 hours, and a 98% on-time rate, which is higher than other top essay writing services. They also offer free unlimited revisions.

• You choose a writer yourself• Communicate directly with the writer• Specialize in tight deadlines• Good quality law essays• Affordable prices• Some writers leave out pertinent details in essays• Customer support may not be very helpful

EssayPro is a custom essay writing service with more than 100 professional essay writers. Founded in 1997, the company headquarters are in Delaware.

One of EssayPro’s big selling points is the fact that they take plagiarism very seriously. In fact, the plagiarism rate on their website is on a level of zero, meaning they do not accept it.

The writers at EssayPro are experienced and have extensive law knowledge. Still, there are always one or two bad writers in the bunch. You can choose your own writer after multiple writers send their bids.

How does EasyPro work?

Place an order. After you sign up with EasyPro, you can place an order. Writers then bid for the job. In other words, they’ll send you their application. You choose the one that fits your project best.

Fund your account. Once you find the right writer, accept the bid. Then, you put money into your account to fund the essay.

Communicate with your writer. During the writing process, chat with the writer if they have questions or need clarification.

Accept the essay. Once you’re happy with the piece, simply accept.

EssayPro Prices

The cost depends on many factors, of course. EssayPro provides a calculator on their website, so you can get an idea of how much an essay costs.

To get an idea of cost here’s an example: A Master’s degree level essay written with a 3-day deadline runs about $14 per double-spaced page.

New customers get 15% off their first order when they use EssayPro. All customers also receive unlimited revisions and a free plagiarism report.

EssayPro Verdict

With a 97% customer satisfaction rate, EssayPro is a reputable writing service. The writers are top-notch and work with customers to produce exactly what is needed.



3. PenDrago

PenDrago is a well-established writing company that's backed by 8 years of experience. The team of academic writers holds higher-level degrees, including PhDs.

PenDrago also offers a loyalty program that gives customers the opportunity to enjoy fixed discounts. The more essays you order, the more you save.

How does PenDrago work?

• Different levels and types of writing• 24/7 instant chat• Free unlimited revisions within 10 days• Option to choose between native writers and fluent writers• Prices are expensive• Lack of online presence

Sign up and place an order. Choose a preferred expert or writer’s level. This will factor into the price.

Enter all your project details. Type in all other information and details that are crucial to your essay.

Writers bid to compose the essay. Writers set their own price, and many don’t bid with the minimum price.

Finalize your order. Proceed to checkout and wait for PenDrago to review and confirm your request.

You choose the most qualified writer. Customers receive free revisions for their essays if they’re not satisfied.

PenDrago Prices

Although PenDrago’s services cost more than other law essay writing companies, the quality of their work makes up for it. The writers thoroughly research law topics and write in perfect English. That being said, the average you’ll pay for 300 words is a little over $17.50 per page.

PenDrago Verdict

PenDrago is a well-established writing company with lots of positive feedback. Though it’s fairly pricey, you get what you pay for: quality.



4. EduDemius

EduDemius is an academic writing service headquartered in Cyprus. Founded in early 2015, the company has been growing in popularity. EduDemius focuses on essays, although they offer a multitude of services.

With a team of more than 300 professional writers, EduDemius has completed more than 5,000 orders to date. This number is quite impressive, and the company continues to exceed industry standards and meet customer expectations.

How does EduDemius work?

• Choose from writer levels.• Great customer support.• You can contact them via email, chat, or phone.• Quick deliveries available (in 3 hours if needed)• They don’t have social media pages• Limited payment options• Cards charged twice sometimes

Place your essay order. The order form is very straightforward. Simply provide the necessary details and use the price calculator to get an idea of how much you need to pay in total.

EduDemius assigns a writer. Unlike other writing services, you can’t choose your own writer at EduDemius. Instead, they find a professional writer with relevant experience.

Your essay is delivered. You receive a completed paper to your email on time.

EduDemius Prices

With some of the most competitive prices in the market, EduDemius charges as low as $12 per page with a 2-week deadline. Of course, the higher the level, the more they charge, For example, for a Ph.D. student’s essay that’s due in just 24 hours, expect to pay about $58 per page.

If they cannot find the right writer for your essay, customers get a 100% refund. EduDemius grants a 15-50% refund if they can’t find a writer for a revision request or an essay is delivered after the designated deadline.

EduDemius Verdict

EduDemius is a top essay writing service that can be of great help whenever law students are too busy to deal with some assignments. Customers don’t have the option to choose their writer. However, the company gets decent reviews and excels at finding the perfect writers for unique essays.

In Conclusion

There are many law essay writing companies to choose from, and some are not legit. The writers for these companies often plagiarize, using the words of others as their own.

Some of these writers don’t particularly care about deadlines, often turning in late papers. And the essays and papers contain spelling, grammar, and factual errors. This can be detrimental to your grades and your college career.

Law students who need trust quality writing by lawyers should use the above services for their next essay or writing project.