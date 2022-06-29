Best Desktop Vaporizers 2022

If you prefer to vape at home, you need a good desktop vaporizer. These types of vaporizers were initially designed as an alternative to smoking cigarettes or joints. The best desktop vaporizers work by heating your herbs to release the active ingredients without combustion. This means that you get all the flavor and none of the harmful smoke when you breathe in the vapor.
There are many GHOST MV1 Vaporizerdifferent types of desktop vaporizers on the market, and choosing the right one can be a bit daunting. However, we’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of the best desktop vaporizers for 2022.
Best Desktop Vaporizers for 2022
- Storz & Bickel Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer - Best Overall
- The Trident - Runner Up
- Vaporite Mini Air - Honorable Mention
- Arizer Extreme Q Vaporizer - Most Versatile
- Silver Surfer Vaporizer - Best Vapor
- Da Buddha Vaporizer - Most Economical
- Volcano Digital Desktop Vaporizer - Auto Shut Off Timer
- Vaporbrothers Vaporizer - Best Classic Whip Vaporizer
If a desktop vaporizer isn’t really your thing, take a look at these more portable options instead:
- Puffco Peak Smart Rig - Best for Beginners
- Handheld Vaporizer: PAX 3 - Best for Travel
1. Storz & Bickel Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer - Best Overall
This dry herb vaporizer is a classic that's been reinvented with a new twist. While the Volcano Classic was launched over ten years ago and has since become a most iconic desktop volcano vaporizer, the new Hybrid model takes it to the next level.
The Volcano Hybrid uses both convection and conduction heating to deliver thick, flavorful vapor clouds. It also features new Bluetooth app compatibility and an easier-than-ever method of use with just a whip.
Why we love it:
The Volcano Hybrid is perfect for anyone looking for an easy-to-use, durable, and flavorful vaporizer. The new Bluetooth app compatibility makes it easy to control your vaporizer from your phone, and you can choose between a bag or a whip. This vaporizer is one of the most versatile desktop vaporizers on the market.
Pros:
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Whip and bag options
- High quality
- Fast heating
- Great flavor
Cons:
- Expensive
What the customers say:
Genuine customer reviews revealed that people love the new Volcano Hybrid. They say it's easy to use, produces excellent vapor, and is very durable. Some reviewers did complain about the price, but overall, people are pleased with this vaporizer.
2. The Trident - Runner Up
The Trident is a desktop vaporizer designed with the user in mind. It features a unique laser combustion system that heats your herbs to perfection without the harmful butane found in most lighters. It also has a unique cooling water filtration system that prevents your vapor from getting too hot so that you can enjoy the cool, smooth, and flavorful vapor. This sleek vaporizer is a tech nerd's dream with its abundant features and modern design.
Why we love it:
The Trident is an excellent vaporizer for people looking for a high-tech and high-quality option. The laser combustion system is a unique feature that ensures your herbs are heated evenly and efficiently. The water filtration system is also a great feature that provides a smooth hit every time.
Pros:
- Laser combustion system
- Water filtration system
- Sleek design
- Long battery life
- Smooth vaporizing experience
Cons:
- Some learning curve
What the customers say:
The Trident got some great reviews from customers. People love the laser combustion system and say it heats their herbs evenly. They also raved about how long the battery lasts. Some reviewers found the Trident a bit difficult to use at first, but they loved it once they got the hang of it.
3. Vaporite Mini Air - Honorable Mention
The Vaporite Mini Air is one of the best desktop vaporizers. It’s built with high quality metal, making it durable while also having a sleek, classic look. It has an internal fan that turns on automatically when it reaches the set temperature, and turns off if the temperature begins dropping. This vaporizer is small and discreet, making it perfect if you don’t have a lot of room to work with.
Why we love it:
The Vaporite Mini Air is a great vaporizer for people looking for a mini option. You can get great flavor and smooth vapor with this vaporizer. It's easy to use, super portable and has a classic design.
Pros:
- Compact
- Digital remote control
- Odor-free
Cons:
- Might be too small for some
What the customers say:
People love the flavor and smooth vapor that this vaporizer produces. They also appreciate how well-built and easy to use it is — and let’s not forget about that convenient remote!
4. Arizer Extreme Q Vaporizer - Most Versatile
Azier is a Canadian company that's been around for a long time and has a fantastic reputation for making great-quality desktop vaporizers like the Extreme Q.
The Extreme Q can be used with a bag or a whip, making for great versatility. It also has digital temperature control, adjustable fan speeds, and remote control capabilities that make it one of the most user-friendly vaporizers out there.
Why we love it:
The Extreme Q is a great desktop vaporizer for people who want user-friendliness and lots of options. The fact that it can be used with a bag or whip makes it very versatile. The digital temperature control and adjustable fan speeds make it easy to use, and the remote control is a great bonus feature.
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Temperature control
- Great vapor
- Great build quality
- Versatile
Cons:
- A bit pricey
What the customers say:
Real-life reviews of the Extreme Q mainly consist of people who are very happy with their purchase. People love how easy it is to use and how great the vapor quality is. Some reviewers find it a bit pricey, but overall, people are happy with the quality of this vaporizer.
5. Silver Surfer Vaporizer - Best Vapor
Made by the company 7th Floor based in Colorado, the Silver Surfer is a desktop vaporizer that's been around for a while and has developed a cult following. It features a ceramic and glass heating element with great flavor and vapor quality.
It's also very durable, comes with a 3-year warranty, and a customizable heat setting that allows you to find the perfect temperature for your vaping needs.
Why we love it:
The Silver Surfer is a great desktop vaporizer for people looking for durability and great flavor. The quality of this vaporizer is fantastic, and it comes with a 3-year warranty which is pretty great if you're looking for a product that you don't have to stress about.
It's also very customizable so that you can find the perfect temperature for your vaping needs.
Pros:
- Great flavor
- Very durable
- 3-year warranty
- Customizable heat settings
- High performance
Cons:
- Requires regular cleaning
What the customers say:
The reviews for the Silver Surfer are mostly positive, with people loving the flavor and vapor quality that this vaporizer provides. It's also very durable, so people feel like they're getting their money's worth.
The only complaints are that it requires regular cleaning due to the glass parts used in the vaporizer, but overall, people are thrilled with their purchase.
6. Da Buddha Vaporizer - Most Economical
Like the Silver Surfer, Da Buddha is a desktop vaporizer made by the company 7th Floor. It's very similar to the Silver Surfer in terms of design and performance, but it's a bit cheaper.
Its heating element is made of ceramic and glass, which provides great flavor and vapor.
Why we love it:
This vaporizer is very affordable, and it still provides great flavor and vapor quality. It's also very easy to use, so it's great for people new to vaping.
Pros:
- Great flavor
- Very affordable
- Easy to use
- High-quality vapor
Cons:
- Some people don't like the horizontal herb chamber
What the customers say:
The reviews for Da Buddha are similar to the Silver Surfer, with people loving the flavor and vapor quality. It's also very affordable, which is a plus. The only complaints are that some people don't like the horizontal herb chamber because they find it challenging to keep their herb flat.
7. Volcano Digital Desktop Vaporizer - Auto Shut Off Timer
The Volcano is one of the most popular desktop vaporizers on the market, and for a good reason. This version is similar to the hybrid version we discussed earlier in the article, but it has a digital display that allows you to control the temperature more easily.
Why we love it:
This vaporizer is very easy to use, and the digital display makes it even easier to control the temperature. It's also one of the most popular vaporizers on the market, so you know that it's a great product.
Pros:
- Auto shut off timer
- Temperature control
- Easy to use
- Digital display
- Great flavor
Cons:
- Some people find it difficult to draw from
What the customers say:
When it comes to customer feedback, the Volcano is one of the most popular vaporizers on the market. People love the flavor this vaporizer provides, and they also appreciate the easy-to-use digital display.
The only complaints are that some people find it difficult to draw from, but forgetful vapers much appreciate the auto shutoff-timer.
8. Vaporbrothers Vaporizer - Best Classic Whip Vaporizer
The original whip-style vaporizer, the Vaporbrothers is a classic for a reason. This vaporizer is very easy to use, and it provides excellent flavor. The components of this desktop vaporizer are all lab tested for safety, and the vapor you get as a result is some of the cleanest you'll ever encounter.
Why we love it:
This vaporizer is a classic that's extremely easy to use and provides great flavor. The vapor is also very clean, so you don't have to worry about chemicals or contaminants. It's small, lasts a long time, and is very easy to clean.
Pros:
- Lasts a long time
- Very easy to use
- Great flavor
- Clean vapor
- Cost-effective
Cons:
- Warranty is limited
What the customers say:
The Vaporbrothers is one of the most popular vaporizers on the market, and people love it for its great flavor and clean vapor. It's also straightforward to use and is cost-effective, so people feel like they're getting their money's worth. People can trust this brand since it's been around so long and has become a favored classic.
Desktop Dab Rig: Puffco Peak Smart Rig - For Beginners
The Puffco Peak is a smart rig that allows you to customize your dabbing experience. It has four different heat settings, and the LED light band around the base lets you know when it's ready to use.
The Peak also comes with a carry case and a loading tool, so you have everything you need to get started.
Why we love it:
This rig is great for beginners and experienced users alike. It's easy to use and comes with everything you need to get started. The four different heat settings allow you to customize your dabbing experience, and the LED light band lets you know when it's ready to use. It's also travel-friendly with a sturdy and stylish case.
Pros:
- Four heat settings
- LED light band
- Travel friendly
- Beginner-friendly
- Stylish and compact
Cons:
- Difficult to clean
What the customers say:
The Puffco Peak is a very popular smart rig, and people love it for its four heat settings and LED light band. It's also beginner-friendly and comes with a stylish and compact carrying case.
The only complaints are that it's difficult to clean, which must be done after every use due to the ceramic chamber easily staining.
Handheld Vaporizer: PAX 3 - For Traveling
The PAX 3 is a portable vaporizer that's great for travel, thanks to how small and discreet it is. It has four different temperature settings, and the battery life is very good at about 2.5 hours of continuous use. The PAX 3 also comes with a carrying case, so you can easily take it with you on the go.
Why we love it:
The PAX 3 is a great choice for people who want a portable vaporizer that can be used with both waxy and solid concentrates. This vaporizer heats up super fast and is ready in as little as 20 seconds. It also has great battery life, and the carrying case is very handy.
Pros:
- Portable
- Heats up fast
- Great battery life
- 10-year warranty
- Versatile
Cons:
- Can't use with fresh flower
What the customers say:
Reviews are all fairly positive for this small and discreet vaporizer. It's straightforward to use, heats up fast, and has great battery life. The 10-year warranty is also a big selling point for people who want a product that will last.
The only drawbacks are that it can't be used with fresh flower, and some people find the vapor quality to be subpar compared to a traditional tabletop vaporizer.
How to Choose a Desktop Vape
Now that you know a little bit more about desktop vapes, it's time to choose the right one for you. Here are some things to keep in mind when making your decision:
Price
A tabletop vaporizer can range from around $100 to over $1000, so it's important to set a budget before you start shopping. A good vaporizer won't be dirt cheap, but there are plenty of awesome vaporizers on the market in the mid-range for price.
Style
You can pick from a whip-style vaporizer, bag-style, or both. Whip-style vapes are great for those who want to stay stationary, while bag-style vapes are perfect for people who like to move around while they vape.
Material
The material you choose will affect the flavor of your vapor, so it's important to choose wisely. Glass is a popular choice for its smooth, clean flavor, but ceramic and quartz can also be excellent choices.
Size
Some desktop vapes are very large and can take up a lot of space, so make sure you have enough room to store them before purchasing. There are plenty of smaller options out there if space is an issue.
Portability
Some desktop vapes are portable, while others are not. If you plan on taking your vape with you on the go, make sure to choose a portable model.
Heating System
Desktop vapes have a heating chamber that uses either conduction or convection heating, producing different vapor quality. Convection heating is more efficient and produces better vapor, but it can be more expensive. If you're on a budget, conduction heating is a good choice.
User-Friendliness
Not as big of an issue if you're an experienced vaper, but if you're new to vaping, you might want to choose a vape that is easy to use and clean.
Quality of the Vapor
This is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a desktop vape. Make sure to read reviews to see what other people have to say about the vapor quality of the models you're considering.
Once you've considered all of these factors, you should know which vape is right for you and can purchase it confidently.
Desktop Vaporizers vs. Other Vapes
Desktop vaporizers are not the only type of vaporizer on the market. There are also portable vaporizers, which are smaller and more convenient for people who want to vape on the go.
Portable vapes are typically not as powerful as desktop vapes, but they are much more convenient. If you're looking for the best of both worlds, there are also hybrid vaporizers, a cross between a desktop and a portable vape.
How to Improve Your Vaping Experience
No matter what type of vaporizer you choose, you can do a few things to improve your vaping experience. First, find the best desktop vaporizer for your needs.
Next, make sure you're using the correct type of material. For example, if you're using dry herb, make sure it is ground up well. If you're using wax, make sure it is the right consistency.
Third, experiment with different temperatures. Different materials vaporize best at different temperatures, so you'll need to experiment to find the right temperature for your material.
Finally, take your time. Rushing through your vape session will make it less enjoyable and decrease the amount of vapor you produce.
You can ensure that you have the best possible vaping experience by following these tips.
Looking After Your Desktop Vaporizer
Desktop vaporizers can be an expensive investment, so it's essential to take care of them. Luckily, it doesn't take much to keep your vape in good condition.
First, make sure to clean it regularly. Most vapes come with a cleaning kit, making it easy to keep your vape clean. It will also come with cleaning instructions that you should always follow.
Be careful with the power cord if your vape is electric. Avoid wrapping it too tightly, and never put it away while still wet.
Finally, keep your vaporizer in a safe place where it won't be damaged. When not in use, make sure to store your vape in a cool, dry place. A soft cloth case is also a good idea.
By following these simple tips, you can keep your desktop vaporizer in good condition and enjoy it for years to come.
FAQs
What is a desktop vape?
A desktop vape is a vaporizer designed to be used at home. They are typically larger and more powerful than portable vaporizers. They offer a variety of features that make them ideal for home use, such as adjustable airflow and temperature control.
These vaporizers work by heating your material, whether dry herb, wax, or oil, to produce vapor that you can then inhale through a whip or a bag.
How long do desktop vapes last?
With proper care, most desktop vapes will last for years. However, the lifespan of your vape will depend on the quality of the materials and the design. For example, some people report having vaporizers that they bought over ten years ago still going strong.
Are desktop vaporizers worth it?
Desktop vaporizers are a significant investment, but they are worth it for people who are serious about vaping. They offer better vapor quality and more features than portable vaporizers, and they are built to last.
A desktop vape is definitely worth the money if you can afford it. Be sure to pick the best desktop vaporizer for your needs.
Should I buy a desktop vape or a portable vape?
This largely depends on your needs. If you want something that you can use at home and take with you on the occasional trip, then a hybrid vaporizer might be the best option. However, if you only plan on using your vape at home, then a desktop vaporizer is the way to go.
Note that portable vapes often come with a few compromises, like shorter battery life and lower vapor quality.
What is the best desktop vape?
The answer to this question largely depends on your personal preferences. However, some of the best-rated desktop vaporizers we recommend include the Volcano and the Arizer Extreme Q.
Do some research to find the vape that is right for you.
What is the best temperature for vaporizing?
This depends on the type of material you're using. Different materials vaporize best at different temperatures, so you'll need to experiment to find the right temperature for your material.
In general, though, most materials vaporize well at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
What is the best way to store my vaporizer?
When not in use, make sure to store your vaporizer in a cool, dry place. A soft cloth case is also a good idea.
Avoid storing your vape in direct sunlight or a humid environment, as this can damage the materials.
Best Desktop Vapes: Key Takeaways
If you're looking for the best vaping experience, then a desktop vaporizer is the way to go. These vaporizers are designed for home use and offer features that you won't find on a portable vape, such as adjustable airflow and temperature control. They also produce the best vapor quality and will last for years with proper care.
No matter your budget or vaping needs, there is a perfect desktop vaporizer for you. So take your time, do your research, and find the right vape for you. And if you're ready to start shopping, we recommend any of the desktop vaporizers on this list.