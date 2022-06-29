Best Desktop Vaporizers 2022

If you prefer to vape at home, you need a good desktop vaporizer. These types of vaporizers were initially designed as an alternative to smoking cigarettes or joints. The best desktop vaporizers work by heating your herbs to release the active ingredients without combustion. This means that you get all the flavor and none of the harmful smoke when you breathe in the vapor.

There are many GHOST MV1 Vaporizerdifferent types of desktop vaporizers on the market, and choosing the right one can be a bit daunting. However, we’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of the best desktop vaporizers for 2022.

This dry herb vaporizer is a classic that's been reinvented with a new twist. While the Volcano Classic was launched over ten years ago and has since become a most iconic desktop volcano vaporizer, the new Hybrid model takes it to the next level. The Volcano Hybrid uses both convection and conduction heating to deliver thick, flavorful vapor clouds. It also features new Bluetooth app compatibility and an easier-than-ever method of use with just a whip. Why we love it: The Volcano Hybrid is perfect for anyone looking for an easy-to-use, durable, and flavorful vaporizer. The new Bluetooth app compatibility makes it easy to control your vaporizer from your phone, and you can choose between a bag or a whip. This vaporizer is one of the most versatile desktop vaporizers on the market. Pros: Bluetooth compatibility

Whip and bag options

High quality

Fast heating

Great flavor Cons: Expensive What the customers say: Genuine customer reviews revealed that people love the new Volcano Hybrid. They say it's easy to use, produces excellent vapor, and is very durable. Some reviewers did complain about the price, but overall, people are pleased with this vaporizer. >> Buy Now 2. The Trident - Runner Up



The Trident is a desktop vaporizer designed with the user in mind. It features a unique laser combustion system that heats your herbs to perfection without the harmful butane found in most lighters. It also has a unique cooling water filtration system that prevents your vapor from getting too hot so that you can enjoy the cool, smooth, and flavorful vapor. This sleek vaporizer is a tech nerd's dream with its abundant features and modern design. Why we love it: The Trident is an excellent vaporizer for people looking for a high-tech and high-quality option. The laser combustion system is a unique feature that ensures your herbs are heated evenly and efficiently. The water filtration system is also a great feature that provides a smooth hit every time. Pros: Laser combustion system

Water filtration system

Sleek design

Long battery life

Smooth vaporizing experience Cons: Some learning curve What the customers say: The Trident got some great reviews from customers. People love the laser combustion system and say it heats their herbs evenly. They also raved about how long the battery lasts. Some reviewers found the Trident a bit difficult to use at first, but they loved it once they got the hang of it. >> Buy Now 3. Vaporite Mini Air - Honorable Mention The Vaporite Mini Air is one of the best desktop vaporizers. It’s built with high quality metal, making it durable while also having a sleek, classic look. It has an internal fan that turns on automatically when it reaches the set temperature, and turns off if the temperature begins dropping. This vaporizer is small and discreet, making it perfect if you don’t have a lot of room to work with. Why we love it: The Vaporite Mini Air is a great vaporizer for people looking for a mini option. You can get great flavor and smooth vapor with this vaporizer. It's easy to use, super portable and has a classic design. Pros: Compact

Digital remote control

Odor-free Cons: Might be too small for some What the customers say: People love the flavor and smooth vapor that this vaporizer produces. They also appreciate how well-built and easy to use it is — and let’s not forget about that convenient remote! >> Buy Now 4. Arizer Extreme Q Vaporizer - Most Versatile

Azier is a Canadian company that's been around for a long time and has a fantastic reputation for making great-quality desktop vaporizers like the Extreme Q. The Extreme Q can be used with a bag or a whip, making for great versatility. It also has digital temperature control, adjustable fan speeds, and remote control capabilities that make it one of the most user-friendly vaporizers out there. Why we love it: The Extreme Q is a great desktop vaporizer for people who want user-friendliness and lots of options. The fact that it can be used with a bag or whip makes it very versatile. The digital temperature control and adjustable fan speeds make it easy to use, and the remote control is a great bonus feature. Pros: Easy to use

Temperature control

Great vapor

Great build quality

Silver Surfer Vaporizer - Best Vapor


