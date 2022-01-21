Best Dating Sites For Older People: Ranked and Reviewed 2023

When heading out onto the dating scene, it is recommendable to seek out a potential partner who can meet you where you are. For older singles, this becomes particularly true. At this time in their lives, many seniors report feelings of loneliness and yearn for a real connection with someone who understands where they are coming from.

Thankfully there are plenty of dating sites for seniors. However, many senior daters have witnessed horror stories about sites that ask for too much personal information or only offer casual encounters. It can be challenging to broach these subjects on traditional dating platforms, where senior dating sites can help.

We've compiled a list of some of the best senior dating sites and other trusted and popular, well-known dating sites to help senior daters find potential partners. Many of these sites have free basic membership and set an age range. Best Dating Sites For Older People

Site Best For ⭐ Adult Friend Finder Most effective Online Dating site for casual daters ⭐ eHarmony Most Established Online Dating Site for a Serious relationship ⭐ Elitesingles Best for Professionally Minded Daters ⭐ Ashley Madison Best Discreet Affairs ⭐ Match Most Trusted Senior Dating Site

Adult Friend Finder (AFF)



Adult Friend Finder (also known as AFF) is one of the most popular sites in the dating world. It has widely been considered a go-to dating site within the online dating industry for over twenty years.

It is an adult site filled with profiles, photos, videos, chat rooms, blogs, live member webcams, and so much more. Many users consider AFF a hookup site; however, there are many senior match options for those looking for more.

AFF has had surprising staying power in an industry that changes practically every day. The dating site was launched in 1996 by Andrew Conru to help make dating online easier for everyone.

Setting up an AFF profile is very easy, and the process is free. However, this free service limits some of the interactions with other users. Users will need to pay for the premium membership to connect with other singles. Pros Large Dating Pool

Solid male-to-female ratio

Activity Feed similar to Facebook Cons Access to Adult FriendFinder's features is very limited for free members; paid membership is essentially required to use the site effectively.

More casual relationships than serious relationships

Not directly a senior dating site eHarmony



As one of the most trusted dating websites, this list would be incomplete without mentioning eHarmony.

Considered the best dating site in some circles, eHarmony provides quality online dating that people can trust. Singles worldwide have joined the site looking for a serious relationship.

While it's not exclusively marketed as a senior dating site, it has a large membership full of users looking for meaningful relationships.

With one of the highest success rates of dating apps online, eHarmony claims that "every 14 minutes someone finds love on eHarmony."

Men and women from all backgrounds can join the website, including niche dating pools such as senior dating. Members can select who they are interested in dating, making finding a partner in your age group a cinch!

There is a free version of the site. However, the cost for a premium membership is surprisingly low, coming in at $2.99 a month or $35.90 annually. Pros Lots of successful relationships

Most users are looking to date seriously

Personality tests are used to help match men and women with their perfect match

Solid male-to-female ratio

Inexpensive monthly cost

Personality Test Cons Monthly cost

Elitesingles



Another popular dating site for those who know what they are looking for is Elitesingles. The dating site was founded in 2007 and has been a popular way for singles with the same values to connect, make a few new friends, and find a satisfying romantic relationship.

While it’s not one of the cheapest dating sites out there, it still offers affordable memberships compared to other popular alternatives.

The monthly membership is $59.95. There is a three-month membership and a six-month membership for those looking to bundle costs. The bundles shake out to a cost of $57.95 per month for the three-month plan and $44.95 per month for the six-month plan.

This site is best for like-minded people looking for long-term relationships and people with a professional background. They include a detailed questionnaire, making it helpful for those looking to date to be as specific as possible in their desired features. Unlike other sites, they do not offer free memberships. Pros Over 35 million members

Has great bundled pricing Cons A lot of data tracking involved

Not a Senior dating site

Not available in all areas

Ashley Madison



Online dating is an all-encompassing term and often includes people in non-traditional relationships and situations. For those senior singles looking for discreet dating options, we recommend Ashley Madison.

Ashley Madison was founded in 2002 as a site dedicated to helping people who are already involved in other relationships connect. As relationships and individuals age, they sometimes look less traditional to the outside eye. Users of Ashely Madison reflect that thought, and for this reason, we recommend this as one of the online senior dating sites.

It is free for female users, but male users pay a minimum buy-in of $49 (100 credits) to send personal messages. Credits are then used to send messages in an online chatroom to help users connect. We consider this the best hookup site for senior discrete users. Pros Large Dating Pool

Users are explicitly looking for discretion

Solid male-to-female ratio Cons Expensive monthly minimum $49

Match



Match is considered to be the best online dating site. It is among the oldest online dating sites with a broad and active community.

Its concept is simple and user-friendly and has had many senior singles since its inception. Members create a profile complete with religious beliefs, age, and what they are looking for in a soul mate.

Match is said to have some of the best online chat rooms in the dating world, and users see suggested users based on the compatibility matching system. The site offers all the features a senior single could need. Pros Longevity and trust

More features

Most effective dating site in terms of long term relationships Cons No free options

Not senior-specific

Seeking

