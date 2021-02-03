BEST Dating Sites for Married People (Cheating & Affair Sites & Apps)

Monogamy is accepted by the norm in dating today, but it's certainly not for everyone. People have tested the limits of monogamy throughout history. You may be one of those people who once thought monogamy was for you. It's not a crime to change your opinion, but there are different ways to proceed. Whichever you decide, there are dating sites crafted to help married people date discreetly.

Opening yourself up to dating when you are married means one of two things. It means you've reached an agreement with your spouse to open up your relationship, with or without them. There are many kinds of relationships that have explored more modern, flexible arrangements that don't call for total fidelity. It's ideal because you can proceed openly and honestly. Maybe you and your partner are even looking for a third.

When online dating, you want to make sure to follow some basic best practices across any dating apps or websites. Create a separate and secure email address that you use just for dating sites. You may want to get a separate cell phone if you're using any obvious dating apps that would stand out to someone who happened to sneak a peek. If you're paying for anything, make sure the dating website won't appear by an obvious name on your bills. Check all of your details, and don't slack, especially if you're operating against your spouse's wishes. If you want to stay married, you're going to have to put in work.

If you're looking to jump right in while being discreet and safe, these ten websites have proven themselves as some of the best among many married dating people.



Ashley Madison is one of the best-known sites for members looking for something discreet outside of their marriages. They are the first to go mainstream with the idea of married dating sites and garnered a lot of controversy as a result. There was also a high-profile security breach years back which made those considering the website very nervous.

Their comeback was strong. So strong, in fact, that Forbes reports the dating site has 30 million users looking for dating prospects, making it one of the best sites out there.

To use the site, sign up and make an account. A free account will let you explore all of the site's features. You can fill in some information about yourself, upload photos both public and private, check out other users, and send messages. You'll need a paid membership to reply to any messages you receive. To upgrade and use premium features, you can choose a package between $54.99to $249.99.

If you're looking for another person to be dating, Ashley Madison offers a lot of interesting options.

Access a full review of Ashley Madison here. Heated Affairs: Most Passionate Users Heated Affairs is popular with men and women who are looking for steamy, passionate affairs. These people know what they want, and they want something casual and fun. With over 48 million users, there are plenty of singles who would be happy to have a fiery fling with you.

The site also has a popular chat feature, where people openly discuss married dating and offer their best dating advice to others. They also occasionally offer professional adult chat hosts to have fun chatting online. You'll find many people didn't plan to get married and get online on a dating app, but more circumstances lead down this road than you might think.

There are a lot of features available for free users. To get the most out of the dating site, you can sign up for a premium membership, which starts at $40 a month.

AdultFriendFinder: Best Site For Extramarital Hook-Ups



On the other end of the spectrum is AdultFriendFinder. Not everyone looking into cheating is looking to date. Some are looking for more casual ideas of dating, or for experiences involving multiple partners. Regardless of what you have in mind, AdultFriendFinder has a discreet way for you to find it. You can even find a partner outside of your marriage and bring them inside, for those who are looking for something far more casual than love.

AdultFriendFinder has a dating site and dating app where they encourage their users to find what they're looking for without matching them. Their premise is easy. Simply sign up, tell potential matches what you're all about in your bio. Then, you get to check out other potential partners. Many people like those dating on AdultFriendFinder are pretty straightforward about what they're looking for in an arrangement. For most, it's not to get married and settle down. Best of all, AdultFriendFinder's services are free. For a full review of Adult Friend Finder visit here. Seeking Arrangement: Best for Wealthy Dating

Seeking Arrangement has been recognized as one of the best dating websites. It connects couples, which can be a good fit for a wealthy man or woman hoping for an affair. It's also a great selection for the older single men who are looking to date younger women.

The site is a favorite because of the high ratio of female to male users. That may be because the site is free for women, which encourages more to give it a try. Male members can purchase a membership, with the most popular selection costing $90 a month. SecretBenefit: Best for Hidden Affairs click to enlarge