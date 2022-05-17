Best Collagen Creamers Ranked 2022

Collagen is a type of structural protein found in the human body. From your skin to your muscles to your bones, collagen is incredibly important for maintaining your body’s youthfulness and energy. Research shows that oral collagen supplements, like powders and tablets, can be powerful treatments for skin, hair, and joint health. Thankfully, there are a flood of collagen-based products available online today. A collagen coffee creamer, for example, can be a great way of increasing the collagen protein in your body and improving your overall health. By incorporating a collagen creamer in your morning coffee, you will immediately improve the nutritional and health benefits of your morning ritual. These are some quick and effective changes you can make to help build a healthier lifestyle. And with so many options available, you may find it hard to make a decision. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best collagen creamers for 2022.

Site Best For BaristaBoost Best collagen creamer overall Peak Performance Coffee Creamer Best high protein creamer Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel Chocolate Drink Mix Best collagen creamer with multiple flavors Key Nutrients Vanilla Grass-Fed Creamer Best grass-fed collagen creamer

BaristaBoost is a great collagen booster that contains several beneficial ingredients. The formula includes grass-fed collagen, cacao, L-theanine, cinnamon, and a hint of stevia. This combination provides key proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants ideal for daily consumption.

This particular collagen is great for those with specific dietary restrictions, like those with a gluten-free or dairy-free diet. The plethora of vitamins is a key reason for choosing this collagen coffee creamer. The formula is known to support immune function while keeping your hair, nails, skin, bones, and joints healthy. It is also an easy-to-digest coffee creamer, so you are unlikely to feel discomfort after having this creamer.

BaristaBoost is free of dairy, gluten, additives, and artificial flavors. Notably, it is also one of the only creamers that seamlessly blends into your coffee completely on its own. With many other collagen coffee creamers, you may need to use a whisk or hand-held blender to fully distribute the powder into the liquid. This is not the case with BaristaBoost.

While predominantly used as a coffee creamer, BaristaBoost can also be added to smoothies, oatmeal bowls, and even baked goods. Because of its subtle flavor, it won’t alter the taste of any food or drink. Just one scoop of this powder is enough to increase your protein levels naturally.



Pros Great option for those with dietary restrictions since the powder is gluten-free and dairy-free

Rich in vitamins, proteins, and antioxidants

Powder can be consumed in multiple ways, making it easy to incorporate in your diet Cons



There is a mild aftertaste, which some people may not enjoy

The powder is quite thick

This collagen coffee creamer is not always easy to find

The Peak Performance Coffee Creamer is an excellent paleo-friendly, grass-fed collagen creamer that can easily be added to your daily life. This collagen coffee creamer contains no dairy, but it is not considered vegan or vegetarian-friendly. The collagen protein comes from grass-fed, pasture-raised animals. This collagen creamer contains high levels of protein, which sets it apart from the competition. Each serving has 10g of collagen protein, which is higher than the amount found in many other collagen creamers. To achieve that dairy-free status, this particular company has incorporated coconut milk powder into its formula. Apart from being a healthy fat, coconut milk powder has also been linked to reducing blood pressure. This is an ideal option if you are trying to cut down on unhealthy food consumption and reduce cravings. You will also find acacia fiber within the ingredient list of the Peak Performance collage coffee creamer. This type of fiber is great for those who want to aid their body’s digestive system. This creamer also improves energy levels and hair, nail, and skin health. Pros

GMO-free, gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free

There are no artificial additives or added sugars

100% Happiness Guarantee: If you are unhappy with the product, you can receive a full refund

Not suitable for vegetarians or vegans

It does not dissolve as well as other products

Coconut taste is not for everyone

Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel Chocolate Drink Mix The Primal Kitchen Collagen mix is an excellent collagen-rich powder sold by Primal Kitchen. This particular coffee mix is great for those who want to consume a range of collagen peptides because it includes both type 1 and type 3 bovine collagen peptides. Such peptides support weight loss and decrease appetite. The Primal Kitchen Collagen coffee mix is keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, dairy-free, and non-GMO. The Bovine Collagen Peptides are great for both your bones, skin, hair, nails, joints, and muscles. These benefits come from the type 1 and type 3 collagen peptides included in the supplement. The Primal Kitchen collagen drink is created with taste in mind, which is why it comes in a chocolate flavor. It can be a healthy dessert alternative for those who want to lose weight. You can even get samples before buying the full container to ensure you like the chocolate flavor and overall taste. Further, all of the ingredients are naturally produced and carefully sourced. The pasture-raised bovine collagen peptides come from South American cattle ranches, where the cows are all grass-fed. There is no refined sugar, dairy, whey, or soy included. Pros

Carefully sourced ingredients

Two types of bovine collagen included

Thick consistency coffee creamer

Does not have a Whole30 approved label

Not suitable for vegans or vegetarians

All five types of collagens are not included

Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel Vanilla Drink Mix The Primal Kitchen Collagen Vanilla mix is a coffee creamer rich in two of the five types of collagen peptides. This makes it a great option for those who want to see changes in both their internal and external health. From your skin and bones to your arteries and muscles, you will be able to see great results with their creamer. The Primal Kitchen Collagen Creamer is keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, dairy-free, and non-GMO. It is also a great option for those on a diet in contrast to other coffee creamers on the market. The exceptional vanilla taste also helps to satisfy sugar cravings throughout the day/ This healthy creamer is a go-to option for many people. Glycine, coconut milk powder, monk fruit extract, and kanji root gum are all of the ingredients included in the mix. This combination of nutrients and healthy fats helps balance both your calorie and nutrient intake. The carefully sourced ingredients and lack of artificial additives, along with the affordable price, are some of the main reasons so many people choose to purchase this Primal Kitchen creamer. The only thing missing is the Whole30 stamp of approval. Otherwise, this would be a great option for everyone. Pros Well-sourced ingredient list and carefully curated doses

Thick, creamy coffee creamer

Ingredient mix can assist in weight loss Cons

Not Whole30 approved

Not suitable for vegans or vegetarians

Lacking three types of collagen peptides

Key Nutrients Vanilla Collagen Coffee Creamer is carefully formulated to optimize health and wellness benefits across the board. The Bioavailable Collagen Peptides help boost your body’s protein levels and can leave you feeling energized and ready to take on the day. Their formula is completely dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free, but that does not mean there is a loss in the texture or flavor of the product.

Collagen is beneficial in helping your bones, connective tissues, and muscle retain their elasticity. It also will bring positive effects to your skin and help you have healthy hair. For those who are following a keto lifestyle, this collagen powder also includes high-quality coconut MCT oil for your daily dose of healthy fats.

Their Vanilla Coffee Creamer powder has many essential amino acids as well, which can be important for joint pain relief and your overall health. This creamy coffee creamer is designed to help everyone achieve optimal health, while simultaneously fitting into different types of diets. Much like most collagen drinks, this one is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans.

Key Nutrients manufactures all of its products right here in the U.S. In fact, Key Nutrients is a family-operated natural supplements company. Their products are all locally made and sourced in Scottsdale, Arizona at an NSF and GMP-certified facility. Key Nutrients helps people live a healthier life and do this in the most ethical way possible.



Keto-friendly and ideal for those on a low-carb diet

The formula is dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free

All products are sourced and developed in the United States

Stevia extract is included as a sweetener

It does not blend compared to other collagen creamers

Some collagen coffee creamer reviews report a bad taste

Designer Collagen - Unflavored The Designer Collagen mix is one of the few completely unflavored collagen creamers on the market. If you don’t wish to alter the flavor of your drink, this may be the best option for you. You will still get the common health benefits of collagen, like healthy skin and hair, improved joint and bone health, reduced blood pressure, and more.

The formula has various collagen peptides mixed in, along with MCT oil powder, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and other natural ingredients that help to increase your vitality and health. The hydrolyzed Grass-fed Bovine Collagen Peptides I/III included are ideal for those following a keto or low carb diet. The health benefits of these collagen types include increased skin elasticity and stronger bones, joints, and nails.

The MCT oil powder helps to increase and sustain your energy levels. It has also been linked to weight loss and better brain health. This is mainly because it helps reduce brain fog. Vitamin C is also included, which is an essential nutrient for your immune system.

All of the ingredients used in this coffee creamer are gluten-free and Kosher certified. They contain no artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, artificial ingredients, or preservatives.

Because this creamer is flavorless, you will be able to combine it with both cold and hot liquids without tasting any difference in your drink. However, this mixture doesn’t blend as nicely as others. This is something to consider before selecting it.

Pros

Various types of collagen peptides included to increase overall health benefits

MCT oil is great for weight loss and keto diets

Vitamin C and other nutrients included to help boost your body’s overall health

More expensive than other products on the market

It doesn’t blend as well as other products

The stevia extract used leaves a bitter aftertaste

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the Health Benefits of Collagen?