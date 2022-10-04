Best CBD Oil for Anxiety: Bestsellers of 2022

Around 40 million adults—19.1% of the population—experience anxiety disorders in the United States every year. Anxiety symptoms can affect your daily tasks and even derail any professional or personal goals you have. And when not treated, anxiety can cause complex risks to health and lifestyle.
CBD oils and tinctures are becoming increasingly popular for their potential to manage anxiety symptoms. However, with so many products on the market, it's difficult to know which one to choose. Here are five of the best CBD oils and CBD tinctures for treating anxiety, based on customer reviews.
Best Organic CBD Oil Tincture - Joy Organics Organic Full Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC
Best CBD Oil + Delta-8 oil - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Full-Spectrum CBD Oil + Delta 8 THC
Most Potent CBD Oil - Beyond Botanicals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Best CBD Oil for Anxiety and Sleep - Mission Farms Relax CBD Oil with CBG and CBDa
Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil
Dealing with Anxiety and Stress
Stress and anxiety are both emotional responses. The difference between the two depends on the triggers and their persistence. Stress normally lasts for a short time with short-term triggers. Meanwhile, anxiety disorders involve excessive and persistent worries—even without the presence of any triggers.
Anxiety is a stress response. When your body senses that there's a threat, it releases the hormone cortisol that prepares your body for action. However, when anxiety becomes too debilitating, cortisol stays elevated (instead of it going back to normal levels). This may present additional mental and physical health disorders.
A mild level of anxiety disorder may be normal for everyone, but this can already affect your ability to function every day. And it can be much more for those who experience anxiety disorders, unfortunately.
The Celebrated CBD Oil for Anxiety Disorders Against OTC Anxiety Medicines
Anxiety disorders are highly treatable. Whether it be through Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) or prescription medications or anxiolytics drugs. Only around 36.9% of those who have anxiety disorders receive the proper treatment. And some are simply oblivious to the fact that they have it.
The anxiolytic or anti-anxiety drugs, however, despite their efficacy, present risks including unwanted reactions to the central nervous system. That's why many people have been considering easy-to-find herbal remedies with all-natural sources to help them with anxiety symptoms.
Approved nonprescription CBD products like CBD oil may not treat anxiety, but they have the potential to treat anxiety-related disorders.
The Potential Role of CBD in Anxiety Relief
CBD oils contain an exorbitant amount of CBD or cannabidiol, a cannabinoid derived from any hemp plant. CBD has the potential to aid in many health issues, not just anxiety, but also to provide pain relief, treat epilepsy, and avoid neurological diseases, among others.
The science behind this is due to CBD's effect on the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is CBD interacts well with the cannabinoid type 1 receptor or CB1r. A few of CB1r's major roles are to regulate serotonin, the so-called feel-good hormones, and reduce neurotransmitter release.
Anxiety responses can then be regulated with the help of premium quality CBD products, like the ubiquitous CBD oil, rich in CBD.
A Comprehensive Look at the Bestselling CBD Oils for Anxiety Disorders in 2022
Taking breaks from the things that trigger your anxiety and practicing self-care are often the most effective ways to manage anxiety. But this takes a lot of conscious effort, and sometimes, the triggers are just too enfeebling that getting an external boost is more than what you need.
The best CBD oil for anxiety is what you might need. These five bestsellers are reviewed based on safety, effectiveness, ease of use, and more. Finding high-quality CBD oils for anxiety should now be easy. Strengths and weaknesses, and other CBD product information, should be listed exhaustively in the next section.
CBD Source
When CBD oils are sourced from the hemp plant that is conscientiously cultivated with the soil and water nutrients and that organic farming is used—then you know that you're getting the most benefits from the safest CBD oil.
The Potency of CBD
CBD oils have varying CBD content. You'd want something that will aid you while you treat anxiety with your therapy or other medications. Some CBD oils (like broad-spectrum oils or pure CBD isolate oils) are purposely formulated for the newbies, with less to no THC present in them. For the experienced cannabis users, however, there are extra-strength full spectrum CBD oils are available in the market.
Flavor
The earthy flavor of CBD oils and even hemp seed oils have long been an issue for those who want to jump on the CBD train. Good thing, for those who don't want it all-natural, CBD oils that are perfectly flavored exist—just to mask that unwanted taste.
Price
One of the many blunders of CBD users is not taking into mind if their budget really can afford how much CBD oil costs. As much as possible, you'd need something that you can stick with for a long time. CBD treatment and relief don't happen overnight. It's all about consistency, alongside a balanced life!
Brand Reputation and Credibility
Consumers easily go for CBD companies that have that unblemished and accolade-riddled image—besides getting swayed by rigorous marketing or being highly recommended by close ties. The reviews and industry awards can tell what they claim on their CBD tinctures and oils are true and if the best interest of the consumers is prioritized.
#1. Best CBD Oil for Anxiety and Sleep - Mission Farms Relax CBD Oil (with CBG and CBDa)
Pros
- Contains other cannabinoids like CBG (cannabigerol) and CBDa (cannabidiolic acid) that are beneficial for anxiety-caused sleeping problems.
- Contains essential oils like orange, ylang-ylang, clary sage, and cinnamon.
- A lot of information on CBD oil and the science of CBD is easily available on their website.
- All batch ingredients are tested four times.
Cons
- Only in one flavor (i.e., orange cinnamon).
- Lacks CBD oil reviews online.
More about its cult-favorite status:
Calm your stress...
Mission Farms Relax CBD Oil is a must on your medicine cabinet table if you’re experiencing sleepless nights because of stress or anxiety. And yes, the Mission Farms CBD oil is packed with cannabinoids (CBG and CBDa) and essential oils that produce calming and mood-boosting effects.
- Regular Strength: 700 mg of CBD + 200 mg of CBG + 100 mg of CBDa per 30ml bottle. (40 servings per bottle)
- Extra Strength: 1400 mg of CBD + 400 mg of CBG + 200 mg of CBDa per 30 ml bottle. (40 servings per bottle)
- $89 and $119 per bottle, respectively.
Mission Farms CBD products are proudly sourced from a small farm in Bend, Oregon, one of the premier hemp-growing regions in the world. What's wonderful is they also craft powerful CBD oil blends that aim to target different health needs.
#2. Best Organic CBD Oil Tincture - Joy Organics Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture with THC
Pros
- USDA-organic hemp source and CBD oil manufacturing.
- Vegan and alcohol-free CBD oil is crafted with only four naturally derived ingredients.
- With overwhelmingly positive reviews available for viewing on the CBD oil website.
- Great for adults, even those 50+ of age according to feedback.
- CBD oil may be taken during the day or night.
- Carbon-neutral shipping and satisfaction guarantee perks for new and loyal customers.
- Third-party Lab Tested.
Cons
- Only one flavor is available—fresh lime flavor.
- Not THC-free CBD oil.
More about its cult-favorite status:
"More than just an oil..." - Joy Organics
The Organic Full Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC from Joy Organics is made with organic, non-GMO hemp and is 100% free of solvents and carrier oils. The tinctures are produced in a USDA facility. The Joy Organics Full-Spectrum CBD oil tincture is your best bet if you're looking for a natural aid in easing your anxiety disorders, stress, and even sleeplessness.
- 1350 mg of CBD per 30ml bottle (30 servings).
- $69.95 per bottle.
Joy Organics is a family-owned company that has maintained its excellent reputation since 2018 because of its utmost commitment to making high-quality hemp-derived CBD products and being transparent with all of its processes. Among their other bestsellers are the broad-spectrum CBD oil and CBD gummies.
#3. Most Potent CBD Oil - Beyond Botanicals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros
- Vegan CBD oil that is filled with omega-3 fatty acids.
- Uses C02 extraction for its full-spectrum CBD extracts from organic hemp to ensure no residual solvents.
- Uses peppermint and spearmint for its minty flavor.
- Third-party Lab Tested.
Cons
- Needs more CBD oil reviews on their website.
- Not ideal for newbies or professionals who are expecting a drug test in their workplace.
More about its cult-favorite status:
The cleanest and highest source of CBD.
The Full Spectrum CBD Oil from Beyond Botanicals is a must-try for its extra-strength CBD effects and flavorful taste. For those who are not a big fan of the earthy and grassy taste of organic hemp extracts, this is the CBD oil we recommend.
- 3000 mg of CBD per 30 ml bottle (30 servings).
- $75 per bottle.
Beyond Botanicals has been revered by users as one of the few in the CBD industry offering consistent and high-quality CBD oil blends and other CBD products. The Beyond Botanicals CBD oil tinctures, in particular, are well-loved because of their easy and adjustable dosing. They use a different carrier oil, including MCT coconut oil and hemp seed oil—depending on what blend's perfect for your health needs.
#4. Best CBD Oil to Help You Relax - Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros
- Pure CBD oil is extracted only from the mature flowers of the hemp plant.
- USDA-certified organic, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO CBD oil ingredients.
- No flavoring and no preservatives.
- Third-party Lab Tested.
Cons
- Has an earthy and floral natural flavor from hemp.
- The CBD oil's full-spectrum CBD extract contains a potent (but legal) amount of THC.
More about its cult-favorite status:
Flower only. More Potent. Less Plant.
The Full Spectrum CBD Oil from Cornbread Hemp is best used for nighttime. It contains the best CBD and cannabinoids sourced only from mature hemp flowers. The naturally flavored Cornbread Hemp CBD oil is available in three CBD potencies—great for someone who wants to stick with one CBD oil brand for their routine but still adjust their CBD dosage in the future.
- 375 mg, 750 mg, 0r 1500 mg of CBD per 30 ml bottle. (30 servings per bottle)
- $34.99, $64.99, and $99.95 per bottle, respectively.
Cornbread Hemp is one of the leading CBD oil brands in the hemp industry right now because of their meticulous production of hemp-derived goods. From hemp cultivation to CBD product manufacturing to retailing, you can ensure it's the safety and satisfaction of the consumers that come first.
#5. Best CBD Oil + Delta-8 oil - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Full-Spectrum CBD Oil + Delta 8 THC (1:1 Ratio)
Pros
- CBD oil also acts as Delta-8 THC tincture.
- CBD and delta-8 have equal quantities for maximum potency.
- Also contains other organic hemp plant cannabinoids and terpenes.
- Forewarnings on the use of the novel Delta-8 THC are detailed on the CBD oil website.
- Third-party Lab Tested.
Cons
- CBD oil dosage is not shown on the website.
- Needs more reviews from MJCBDD product users.
- Clarity on delta-8 THC effects is still being pursued.
- Delta 8 THC metabolites might trigger many drug tests.
More about its cult-favorite status:
A CBD oil and Delta 8 Tincture all in one!
MJCBDD Full Spectrum CBD Oli + Delta 8 1:1 is the most ambitious combination yet from the master maker Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary. This Tier 1 CBD product, as they call it, is also classified as a full-spectrum THC tincture. It contains equal amounts of delta-8 and CBD, plus the other cannabinoids and terpenes to achieve maximum effectiveness.
- 1000 mg of Delta-8 THC + 1000 mg of CBD per 30mL bottle.
- $74.99 per bottle.
What sets apart Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary from other CBD oil brands is its knack for innovation and its commitment to making quality CBD products that are easily obtainable for everyone. The top-of-the-line MJCBDD Delta-8 products are always a hit to those who seek high-potency CBD and delta-8 THC.
What is the best CBD oil for anxiety?
Whether you have a phobia (social anxiety disorder), panic disorder, or generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), the symptoms can make it hard to enjoy life and get things done.
A better understanding of your feelings and thoughts is often the first step to reducing anxiety and stress. Mindfulness is one of the most important skills you can develop, alongside considering the best CBD oils for anxiety.
As you develop a more balanced lifestyle with the help of the best CBD oil for anxiety you've chosen, you may find it easier to enjoy life!