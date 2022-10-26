Best CBD Gummies for COPD - Overview 2022

When dealing with COPD symptoms, CBD gummies are of a helping hand, too.

It's not news anymore that herbal wonders, like CBD gummies, are used by most to relieve symptoms of various illnesses and common sicknesses. Many people use it to improve their sleeping habits, increase their appetite, boost exercise endurance, and even maintain overall health.

Lately, CBD gummies are being recommended to COPD patients to help them with respiratory symptoms. According to preliminary studies and anecdotal shreds of evidence, COPD patients have seen improvements in their daily activities and even their lung function.

However, what makes CBD gummies and other CBD products work? What should you be looking for when purchasing so you can maximize the health benefits of a CBD product?

In this article, we look at what one should know about COPD and how CBD potentially helps patients cope with it. And on top of it, to make everything plain sailing when buying, we also shortlisted five of the best CBD gummies for COPD you can find on the market right now.

Know The Facts: Debunking Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Myths

There are too many misconceptions and myths that need to be debunked about the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It pays to know how serious this illness is and to what extent can CBD gummies help.

Myth 1: COPD is a rare disease that only affects people who are addicted to smoking cannabis and tobacco.

Fact: COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is the third most common cause of death worldwide. In 2019, according to Word Health Organization (WHO), COPD caused around 3.2 million deaths. Though there are many supporting scientific studies on how detrimental excessive tobacco and cannabis smoking is, it doesn't automatically lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Advanced COPD can even affect non-smokers.

Myth 2: COPD is untreatable.

Fact: Treating COPD is very possible! There are many options. Treatment therapies, medications, and vaccines have been recommended by medical experts for COPD patients. Alongside this, exercising regularly and following the recommended nutrition plan will work miracles in managing the symptoms of acute and advanced COPD. It is to note, however, that one must get diagnosed first, so one gets the best treatment possible.

Myth 3: Herbal supplements, botanicals, or natural aids—like CBD gummies—do nothing for COPD symptoms.

Fact: There is no evidence that CBD and other cannabinoids can be an effective treatment for COPD. However, the CBD in CBD products may help in alleviating COPD symptoms. Studies show that CBD has potential neuroprotective, anxiolytic, anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

COPD involves respiratory symptoms like airway inflammation, exertional breathlessness, and cough (which may bring up phlegm or sputum). And it doesn't stay in the lungs. There are other symptoms, like pain and sleep disorders, that can easily ruin someone's plans. CBD gummies may help to improve your health and to continue living your life to your heart's content.

To add, according to a forecast, because of the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, the supplements market is expected to reach $13.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.16%. This just shows that due to how CBD and other herbal supplements make COPD patients and other people feel, they continue to stick with them for their benefit.

How Does the CBD in CBD Gummies Help Our Lungs During COPD?

CBD can be an immune-supporting product you may add to your routine. Here are scientific studies on CBD that may convince you to use CBD gummies for COPD management.

Taking CBD oil may be linked to lung cancer regression. In one cannabis research, doctors have observed shrinkage of a cancer tumor on a patient, who refused to undergo any conventional treatment. Instead, for months, she added CBD oil to her daily routine. According to the manufacturer, the CBD product contained 20% CBD (cannabidiol), 19.5% delta-9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), and 24% THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid).

It is to note, under Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation on cannabis-derived products, only 0.3% of THC is allowed.

CBD might increase apelin levels in the human body. Apelin is a natural peptide that reduces inflammation. According to a study that surfaced during the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, CBD may help in reducing the 'cytokine storms' that cause the decrease in apelin levels and damage the lungs. Using CBD has also been linked to healthier oxygen levels, reduced inflammation of the lungs, and improved lung function.

CBD has potential beneficial effects in the treatment of obstructive airway disorders. In a 2015 study conducted on guinea pigs, CBD "can influence the antigen-induced contraction of airway smooth muscle in vitro got from allergic guinea pigs." With the results, it's been suggested that CBD, even though indirect and complex, may help in inhibiting the contraction of airway passages and thus, in breathing comfortably.

Lastly, cannabis oil extract has effects on immune response gene expression in epithelial cells. In a preliminary study conducted to dive deep into CBD and COPD symptoms, significant changes in the expression of 37 tested genes have been observed. These genes are associated with respiratory diseases like COPD.

Buying COPD Gummies: Top 5 CBD Gummies That Work