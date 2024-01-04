Studies have shown that CBD in the form of oils and edibles are an effective supportive treatment for people struggling with anxiety, and we took the time to compile the best CBD products for anxiety.
The selection includes the best CBD gummies for anxiety and stress, alongside other impressively potent and efficient products by seven renowned brands.
FOCL Chill Out CBD + THC Gummies snatched the first spot on our list for their incredible fruity taste and longer-lasting relaxing effects. Still, the list also includes six other fantastic options.
We discuss them all in the following sections, so let’s go!
Best CBD for Anxiety – First Look
- FOCL Chill Out Gummies – Best CBD for anxiety overall (free shipping + 60-days guarantee)
- FAB CBD Oil – Great selection of incredible flavors
- DiamondCBD Gummy Bears – High potency for greater anxiety relief
- CBDfx CBD for Dogs – Best CBD for anxiety for dogs
- CBDistillery THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture – Stress relief for new CBD consumers
- Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies – Best gluten-free & vegan option
- Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies – Daily stress and anxiety reliever
The best CBD for anxiety products with a healthy dose of full-spectrum CBD interact with the endocannabinoid system to improve your mood, enhance your productivity, and make you feel better overall.
Our selection of the best CBD products for anxiety includes seven awesome products, each ranked based on its effectiveness, flavor, price tag, and customer feedback.
1. FOCL Chill Out Gummies – Best CBD for Anxiety Overall
Pros:
- Benefit from ultimate relaxation and mental clarity
- 4.9 overall rating (30+ customer reviews)
- Vegan and non-GMO ingredients
- 25mg of CBD and 3mg of THC (per gummy)
Cons:
- Free shipping starts at $40
Who Is FOCL Chill Out Gummies Best For?
We kickstart our search for the best CBD for anxiety products with FOCL and its Chill Out Gummies, which make an ideal choice for everyone who seeks ultimate relaxation.
Who Should Avoid Who Should Avoid FOCL Chill Out Gummies?
If you are taking any prescription medications for anxiety, then its important to avoid any CBDgummies for anxiety. You can also consult your doctor if you can take CBD products together with any other prescribed medications.
Effectiveness: 4.95/5
With a potent dose of 3mg of THC, 25mg of CBD, and 100mg of L-Theanine, these gummies are known for offering intense and longer-lasting effects that lead to body and mind relaxation.
Flavor: 4.8/5
Chill Out CBD + THC Gummies' delicious natural raspberry flavor makes them an ideal choice for everyone looking for a sweet and fruity taste.
Customer Reviews: 4.9/5
Customers praise the best CBD for anxiety products by FOCL for its incredible taste and potency.
Price: 4.8/5
For thirty top-grade, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly gummies, you need to pay a higher price, but you qualify for a 20% discount if you subscribe.
Summary
The best CBD gummies for anxiety by FOCL make an excellent choice if you want to take the edge off without nasty side effects.
With a healthy dose of 25mg of CBD and 3mg of THC (per gummy), these delicious raspberry-flavored gummies are known for producing the ultimate chill vibes.
Check the best price for FOCL Chill Out Gummies
2. FAB CBD Oil – Great Selection of Incredible Flavors
Pros:
- Over 1,200 verified customer reviews
- Choose between five flavorful options
- Made with organic hemp plants
- Contains less than 0.3% THC
Cons:
- Some customers do not like the natural flavor
Who Is FAB CBD Oil Best For?
The next product on our list of the best CBD for anxiety is FAB CBD’s CBD Oil, made with organic hemp plants to offer natural anti-anxiety relief.
The product is best for people who seek therapeutic benefits from CBD products without the psychotropic effects of THC.
Who Should Avoid Who Should Avoid FAB CBD Oil?
If you are allergic or sensitive to coconut, we recommend you avoid this product as it contains fractionated coconut oil.
Effectiveness: 4.85/5
One of the best CBD products for anxiety is highly effective with three strength options: 600mg, 1,200mg, and 2400mg. Apart from causing relaxation, this CBD oil may also work for milder pains.
Flavor: 4.95/5
FAB CBD Oil is available in five flavors: Berry, Vanilla, Mint, Citrus, and Natural. We love sweetness, so we are delighted with Vanilla.
Customer Reviews: 4.9/5
Hundreds of CBD consumers posted on the product page, noting the product’s incredible flavor and potency.
Price: 4.7/5
The price is relatively high, but you can benefit from a 20% discount using our ILOVECBD promo code.
Summary
The best CBD for anxiety product from FAB CBD can calm down your nervous system and induce entire body and mind relaxation, even at lower doses.
The product contains trace amounts of THC, less than 0.3%, and comes available in five flavorful options.
3. DiamondCBD Gummy Bears – High Potency for Greater Anxiety-Relief
Pros:
- Choose between four strength options
- Made with all-natural hemp
- 4.9 overall customer rating
- Mixture of different fruity flavors
Cons:
- Often out of stock
Who Is DiamondCBD Gummy Bears Best For?
Looking for the best CBD products for anxiety, we came across DiamondCBD Gummy Bears, and these delicious gummies with a high potency make the best choice for seasoned CBD consumers.
Who Should Avoid DiamondCBD Gummy Bears?
While the best CBD products for anxiety by DiamondCBD work like a charm, they are highly potent, making them unsuitable for new CBD consumers with a low CBD tolerance.
Effectiveness: 4.95/5
DiamondCBD Gummy Bears are available in four potency options, including 1000mg, 1500mg, 2500mg, and 3,500mg. They deliver anti-anxiety and pain-relieving effects with potent analgesic properties.
Flavor: 4.85/5
The delicious DiamondCBD Gummy Bears come in various sweet and fruity flavors, a perfect mixture if you ask us.
Customer Reviews: 4.9/5
Almost anyone who had a chance to try one of the best CBD for anxiety products by DiamondCBD has had a positive experience, noting incredible potency and longer-lasting anti-anxiety effects.
Price: 4.75/5
The product is priced slightly above the average, but DiamondCBD subscribers benefit from a 30% discount plus free shipping.
Summary
If you have a higher tolerance to CBD and seek a highly potent CBD product to help you deal with everyday stressors, DiamondCBD Gummy Bears may work like magic.
Expect profound relaxation with ultimate stress-free vibes, even if you get the least potent option.
4. CBDfx CBD for Dogs – Best CBD for Anxiety in Dogs
Pros:
- CBD Dog Treats & CBD Oil for Pets
- Verified potency and safety
- 1,000mg of top-grade CBD
- All-natural bacon flavor
Cons:
- Limited number of customer reviews
Who Is CBDfx CBD for Dogs Best For?
Discussing the best CBD products for anxiety, we wanted to include one product for your furry friends, and we settled on CBDfx CBD for Dogs Bundle with CBD Dog Treats and CBD Oil for Pets.
Due to their organic formula, the product works for smaller and bigger dog breeds and older and younger dogs.
Who Should Avoid CBDfx CBD for Dogs?
The best CBD for anxiety in dogs may not be the best choice for dogs who struggle with gastrointestinal issues.
Effectiveness: 4.85/5
The CBD Oil for Pets includes 1,000mg of broad-spectrum CBD for profound calming and anti-anxiety effects for all-natural relaxation.
Flavor: 4.8/5
One of the best CBD products for anxiety in dogs is available in all-natural bacon flavor, while the CBD Dog Treats include coconut and sweet potato flavors.
Customer Reviews: 4.9/5
Dog and pet owners who have had a chance to give their pets one or both products in the bundle report excellent results, with their pets being calm and relaxed.
Price: 4.7/5
The bundle is available at a high price, but this is expected given that you get two products of top-grade quality.
Summary
Our beloved furry friends can also struggle with anxiety, and if you want to help your pet feel content and relaxed, we recommend you check out CBDfx CBD for Dogs.
You get two products in the bundle, both made with high-quality CBD.
5. CBDistillery THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture – Stress Relief for New CBD Consumers
Pros:
- Over 400 verified customer reviews
- 17mg of CBD (per serving)
- Works for pain and stress relief
- Save 30% if you subscribe
Cons:
- Some report milder effects
Who Is CBDistillery THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture Best For?
Our list of the best CBD for anxiety products also had to include CBDistillery THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture with 500mg of isolate CBD, and the product will work best for new CBD consumers.
Who Should Avoid CBDistillery THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture?
The formula includes fractionated coconut oil, which some people may be sensitive to. If you are one of those people, we recommend you check other products.
Effectiveness: 4.75/5
Compared to other products on the list, CBDistillery THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture offers low to moderate potency, but the relaxing and anxiety-relieving effects are still intense enough.
Flavor: 4.7/5
One of the best CBD products for anxiety by CBDistillery includes 100% natural ingredients and that recognizable hempy taste of CBD.
Customer Reviews: 4.85/5
Over 400 verified customers posted on the product page. Most noted how this product works like a charm when they need natural sleep support.
Price: 4.85/5
Compared to the prices of other products on the list, THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture is reasonably priced, and subscribers get it for a reduced price.
Summary
If you are new to CBD and looking to incorporate low to moderate CBD doses into your daily routine, look no further than CBDistillery THC-Free Pure CBD Oil Tincture.
While the product is not as potent as you may have hoped, its high-purity CBD formula promises intense stress and pain-relief effects.
6. Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies – Best Gluten-Free & Vegan Option
Pros:
- Selection of three potency options
- Peach, Watermelon, and Berry flavors
- Between 300mg and 1,500mg of CBD
- Manufactured with organic CBD
Cons:
- Some do not like the sweet taste
Who Is Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Best For?
We continue with the best CBD gummies for anxiety by Cornbread Hemp, the company’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies that are the best choice for people on a vegan and gluten-free diet.
Who Should Avoid Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies?
No matter which flavor option you choose, the amount of sugar is significant, making these gummies unsuitable for people who avoid high-sugar products.
Effectiveness: 4.85/5
Regarding effectiveness, one of the best CBD gummies for anxiety is available in three strengths: 300mg, 750mg, and 1,500mg of CBD. The main effects are body and mind calmness.
Flavor: 4.8/5
You can get these bundles of joy and calmness in Peach, Berry, and Watermelon flavors, each equally sweet and sugary.
Customer Reviews: 4.75/5
This is one of the best-selling Cornbread Hemp products, and for a good reason. While a few consumers noted not liking the sugary taste, others enjoyed wonderfully relaxing vibes.
Price: 4.85/5
The price tag for one of the best CBD for anxiety products is slightly above the average, but if you subscribe, you get it for a 20% reduced price.
Summary
Made with all-natural ingredients, Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies promise intense anti-anxiety effects, and the potent formula contains only vegan-friendly and gluten-free ingredients.
If you order today, the product will be shipped within twenty-four hours.
7. Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies – Daily Stress and Anxiety Reliever
Pros:
- Infused with B12 and D3 vitamins
- Over 980 verified customer reviews
- 10mg of full-spectrum CBD per gummy
- 15% discount on your first order
Cons:
- Only ten servings in a bottle
Who Is Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies Best For?
We round up our selection of the best CBD for anxiety products with Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies. The product is ideal for people who want to deal with everyday stressors like a pro.
One of the best CBD gummies for anxiety may also be beneficial to individuals with compromised immunity thanks to a healthy dose of B12 and D3 vitamins.
Who Should Avoid Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies?
While the formula is incredible, the product includes trace amounts of soy, which is unsuitable for people with soy allergies.
Effectiveness: 4.75/5
Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies include 10mg of full-spectrum CBD (per gummy), plenty to take the edge off.
Flavor: 4.8/5
One of the main highlights of the product is its incredible selection of fruity flavors, with cherry and orange mixing with spicy lemon and apple.
Customer Reviews: 4.75/5
One of the best-selling products from the Sunday Scaries assortment is praised for its ultimate stress and anxiety-relieving properties, but some report an unpleasant aftertaste.
Price: 4.7/5
Given the fact that the product includes only ten servings, the price is high. Thankfully, you qualify for a 20% discount if you subscribe.
Summary
If you feel like everyday stressors and anxiety are making your life overly challenging, we recommend you give Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies a try.
With moderate potency, they are perfect for everyday use, and they contain a healthy dose of B12 and vitamin D3.
What Is CBD for Anxiety?
The best CBD for anxiety products in the form of oils, tinctures, and edibles come with a dose of full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD, often mixed with other cannabinoids to offer anti-anxiety effects.
Unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive, so CBD products may help you relax, distress, and feel at ease without causing any high effects.
Benefits of CBD Oil for Anxiety
Now, we get to the benefits of the best CBD products for anxiety, and these are backed up by science and years and years of research.
One of the studies suggests that CBD may help individuals struggling with anxiety by increasing levels of serotonin [1].
High-quality CBD products can also be beneficial to people struggling with insomnia due to heightened stress and anxiety [2].
CBD also affects the entire nervous system [3] by activating brain receptors and restoring balance in the endocannabinoid system.
Check the best price for FOCL Chill Out Gummies
How to Choose a CBD Oil for Anxiety?
The following section examines the most important factors to consider when looking for the best CBD for anxiety products.
Flavored vs Unflavored
Unflavored CBD products are known for having a solid hemp taste, but if this does not work for you, focus your search on flavored products that mask the CBD’s natural hemp aftertaste.
Reviews
Customer feedback provides a greater insight into the products’ effectiveness, flavor, and potency, which is why examining customer reviews before purchasing is crucial.
Look for a Certificate of Analysis (COA) and Third-Party Lab Tests
When looking for the best CBD gummies for anxiety and other products, you want to focus your search only on products that have been third-party lab tested and those with a COA certificate.
Legality
In terms of legality, remember that only CBD products with trace amounts of THC, less than 0.3%, are federally legal in the United States, while other laws vary between states.
Check the THC Content
Some of the best CBD for anxiety products include top-grade CBD with THC, and before you make a purchase, you want to check the THC content to know what effects to expect.
Strength of CBD Oil
The strength of CBD refers to the amount of full or broad-spectrum CBD in one serving of your CBD product. If you have a lower tolerance to CBD, stick to lower-potency CBD products.
Ingredients
During your search for the best CBD gummies for anxiety and other CBD products, you also want to examine the list of ingredients to exclude any potential allergens and artificial extras.
Safety and Side Effects of CBD for Anxiety
Even the best CBD for anxiety products may cause side effects when consumed irresponsibly, and these commonly include dry mouth, diarrhea, nausea, dizziness, changes in appetite, and headaches.
Some also report heart palpitations, drowsiness, fatigue, mood changes, and decreased alertness.
When to Talk to a Doctor?
Seeing a professional is the best course of action if debilitating anxiety issues persist despite the use of the best CBD products for anxiety or if your anxiety meds are no longer working.
More specifically, as soon as you realize your anxiety symptoms are becoming unbearable, interfering with your daily activities, or just making you feel uncomfortable, you should consult a doctor.
How We Picked Our Favorite CBD Oils for Anxiety?
Below, we discuss the main factors we considered while ranking products on our best CBD for anxiety list.
Product Purity
Each product on the list has undergone extensive third-party lab testing to ensure potency and safety. Products include COA certificates with readily available third-party lab tests.
Ingredient Sourcing
Looking for the best CBD gummies for anxiety and CBD oils, we also looked into each product’s ingredient sourcing to ensure they contain no contaminants.
Company Reputation
For each product on the list, we also took the time needed to examine each company’s trustworthiness and reputation, alongside their goals and aspirations for the future.
Reported Results
We looked into each product’s description page for verified customer reviews. We only included products with overwhelmingly positive customer reviews and avoided those with a low overall rating.
Best CBD for Anxiety: Frequently Asked Questions
For more information on the best CBD products for anxiety, examine the following section.
Do CBD Gummies Work for Anxiety?
Yes, CBD gummies work for anxiety. High -quality CBD products may be beneficial to people struggling with excessive stress and anxiety disorders.
Does CBD Oil Help with Anxiety?
Yes, CBD oil cab helps with anxiety. You can feel more at ease with CBD oil. CBD oil mixed in food and beverages can also help you take the edge off and feel more at peace.
Can You Get ‘High’ From CBD Oil?
No, you cannot get a high from CBD oil. If you take CBD oil with any THC, you will not get high. CBD products with THC may cause buzzing highs.
What Kind of CBD Gummies Are Best for Anxiety?
The best CBD gummies for anxiety include the FOCL Chill Out Gummies which includes an appropriate dose of full-spectrum CBD with other organic ingredients.
How Long Does CBD Oil Take to Work for Anxiety?
Depending on the potency and tolerance, you can expect the first effects of CBD oil in thirty to forty-five minutes.
How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take for Anxiety?
Most CBD brands recommend taking half a gummy at the start to ease anxiety. Most also recommend sticking to two servings a day.
When Should I Take CBD Gummies for Anxiety?
Experts recommend taking CBD gummies for anxiety in the morning to help you deal with everyday stressors. Either way, you can take CBD gummies whenever it is convenient for you.
How Fast Do CBD Gummies Work for Anxiety?
CBD gummies for anxiety start working within thirty minutes to an hour. Though how fast CBD gummies work for anxiety primarily depends on the product’s potency and the dosage you take.
How Should I Use CBD Oil?
If you seek quicker absorption, we recommend consuming CBD oil by placing a drop under your tongue. Mix a few drops in your favorite drink or food if you do not like the hempy taste.
Is CBD Oil Safe?
Yes, CBD oil is generally safe, but make sure you stick to the recommended dosage by the product manufacturer.
Best CBD for Anxiety – Conclusion
We examined seven incredible products looking for the best CBD for anxiety, and our list is topped by FOCL Chill Out CBD + THC Gummies, and rightfully so.
This incredibly flavorful product offers the most gummylicious CBD experience while promoting body and mind calmness and inducing greater mental focus.
We suggest you check out all six of the products in the selection, as they could potentially assist you in overcoming your anxiety and stress-related problems.
We wish you many stress-free moments and hope you find your ideal anti-anxiety companion!
References:
- De Gregorio D, McLaughlin RJ, Posa L, Ochoa-Sanchez R, Enns J, Lopez-Canul M, Aboud M, Maione S, Comai S, Gobbi G. Cannabidiol modulates serotonergic transmission and reverses both allodynia and anxiety-like behavior in a model of neuropathic pain. Pain. 2019 Jan;160(1):136-150. doi: 10.1097/j.pain.0000000000001386. PMID: 30157131; PMCID: PMC6319597.
- Shannon S, Lewis N, Lee H, Hughes S. Cannabidiol in Anxiety and Sleep: A Large Case Series. Perm J. 2019;23:18-041. doi: 10.7812/TPP/18-041. PMID: 30624194; PMCID: PMC6326553.
- Batalla A, Bos J, Postma A, Bossong MG. The Impact of Cannabidiol on Human Brain Function: A Systematic Review. Front Pharmacol. 2021 Jan 21;11:618184. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2020.618184. PMID: 33551817; PMCID: PMC7858248.