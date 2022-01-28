Best Astrology Sites: Most Accurate Astrology Sites On The Web (2023)

Astrology predicts how our lives can change depending on our signs. Now, what do you do with it? Have the stars and planets been aligning for you?

Fortunately, there are many online psychic websites that can give you invaluable insight on the matter. Thanks to the online world, we’re able to connect to experts easier than ever before. That’s why there are multiple accurate astrology reading sites to choose from.

We decided to do the hard part for you and narrowed down the platforms on the web to the top 7 best astrology sites. Each has something unique to offer the astrology reading world, so let’s dive in! The 7 Best Astrology Sites Online

Site Best For Kasamba Best for fortune-telling advisors Keen Best for significant life decision readings & guidance AskNow Best for zodiac sign readings Oranum Best for spiritual astrologers MysticSense Best for free tarot readings What is Astrology Reading? First, what exactly is an astrology reading? Using your birth information, you can track where the stars were in the sky when you were born, including the location you were born, as well as the year, month, day, and time.

An expert can dig through countless layers from this point in the sky. They can read various astrological energies that tell of your past and future. Seamlessly, your lifes’ storylines are weaved before their very eyes.

Also known as a natal chart reading, this snapshot in the sky is not the only way to read astrology. There are also electional chart readings, relationship and synergy chart readings, solar return chart readings, and much more.

Each of these has to do with astrology and your specific astrological sign. When you get into the world of astrology, you start unlocking more than you ever realized possible. How to Find the Most Accurate Astrology Site Of course, not every website online is equal. There are countless scams and inauthentic platforms. All will advertise that they’re the best, capable of offering genuine readings.

Fortunately, there are some key factors an accurate astrology site can provide you. These are also the factors we considered when making this astrology site list. Ways to Reach Out A genuinely accurate site will give you more than one way to get in contact with an expert. Look for the platform that offers your preferred contact method. Contact methods can include video chat, email, online instant chat, phone call, and more. Experience and Reputation An accurate, reliable astrology site will demonstrate their years of experience. How long has the website been in business? How much experience do the psychic advisors on the platform have? Check their reputation and experience to align with your preferences. Specialties Specialties play a crucial role in deciding on the best psychic website for you. What specialties do you want them to have a focus in if any? Astrology is just one aspect that many psychic platforms can help with. Customer Reviews Lastly, do your research. What do the reviews of past customers have to say? Often this can be the deciding factor for you to choose between reliable astrology sites.

Let’s look through some of the best astrology apps and sites online so you can see some high-quality examples. Kasamba

Overall, Kasamba is one of the best horoscope sites on our list. When you need a reliable astrology reading, you need to turn to no other platform than this one. The advisors here can assist you with many different matters, more than just zodiac signs. Whether you need help with love, tarot, psychic readings, or anything in between, they’ve got you covered. Pros After each session, you can review and rate your psychic

Satisfaction guarantee if you’re not happy with your reading

Available here are some of the best zodiac sign readers online

Look through the “Online Now” status astrology readers to get a reading immediately

Live phone and instant chat options are both available

No app is available, but the site is mobile-friendly Cons Top-rated psychics can get pricey depending on the reading type Keen

Keen, or Keen Psychics, is another well-known name on the list. They’re one of the best horoscope sites on the web. You may even be familiar with the platform already. If not, then allow us to enlighten you. The filtering to find your desired psychic alone gives us reason to add Keen to the list. Pros One of the best sites for natal chart readings

Available as an app on both iOS and Android devices

See advisors reviewed and ranked by the community

One of the oldest psychic platforms on the web

Also, one of the most affordable astrology sites Cons Not a large pool of bilingual readers is available. AskNow

You might not think of AskNow regarding psychics, but the platform’s been in the business since 2005! You can get reliable zodiac sign readings from several authentic advisors. Their psychics are also available 24/7, so they can come in handy for late nights! Pros Monthly, weekly, and even daily horoscopes are available

Bilingual readers make it easier to connect

Get five minutes for free as a first-time user

A mobile-friendly platform for both iOS and Android devices Cons Elite and master-level psychics will charge per minute, which can get pricey. Oranum

Another of the most reliable horoscope sites is Oranum. They offer something unique outside of the mainstream. The psychics here can help you no matter which area you seek guidance in. Pros The blog carries a lot of valuable info and other resources

Get free credits upon signing up for the site

Available as a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices

Attend live readings anonymously to discover your ideal psychic advisor Cons Prices for packages and subscriptions can be costly MysticSense

When you need support at any time, you can call on MysticSense. One thing that sets them apart is their availability. The site’s advisors are reachable 24/7. While they don’t offer any free readings, not even a free horoscope, their introductory offer is tempting. As a new user, you get the first five minutes of your reading for free. Their experts are sure to draw you in for more. Pros Articles, blogs, and other valuable resources are available on their website.

See free horoscopes monthly

Full refund available as a satisfaction guarantee

Customizable session duration gives you more control over your reading sessions. Cons One of the newer psychic sites online, so there are not as many reviews available. Psychic Source

One of the best horoscope sites on the list is Psychic Source. Enjoy astrology websites in a new, fresh light when using this platform. They’ve been in the industry since 1989, so you can also feel confident they know what they’re doing. The most significant trouble you may encounter is deciding which reading type is ideal for your needs! Pros Available for support and guidance 7 days a week, 24 hours a day

The platform has over 3 decades of experience in the psychic industry

Every advisor on Psychic Source has been vetted and tested rigorously

“Find a Psychic” tool makes it easy to get connected with a psychic you can trust Cons Limited pool of psychic advisors, so you may have to schedule an appointment in advance. California Psychics