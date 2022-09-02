Are CBD Vapes Safe to Smoke? What You Should Know

CBD vapes are a popular way to get fast-acting natural relief. They take effect faster than CBD edibles and tinctures, and they are often formulated for precise results. Whether you want something to help you get energized for a busy day ahead or a quick way to relax before going to bed, a CBD vape pen is a convenient and discreet choice.

One of the most common questions people ask before trying CBD vapes for the first time, however, is “Are CBD vapes safe to smoke?” This is a reasonable concern considering all the headlines in recent years about people developing serious and even fatal lung illnesses as a result of unsafe vaping products.

Fortunately, reputable CBD companies manufacture CBD vape pens that are safe to use and will not cause the kinds of news-dominating lung injuries you may have heard about. These illnesses are caused by vapes and e-cigarettes that have been cut with harmful agents like vitamin E acetate. But you can find CBD vapes that are pure and free of anything other than the CBD goodness that you are looking for.

Keep reading to learn about what makes the best CBD vapes, what to avoid when purchasing CBD vape pens, and how to make sure you are getting a safe, natural CBD product.

What are the Benefits of Vaping CBD

When you vape CBD, it takes effect faster than using other formats. That’s because it enters the bloodstream directly through the lungs. Faster acting relief makes it easier for you to find the right dose because you are not waiting for an hour or more to see how it makes you feel.

It’s also easier to control your dosing when you vape CBD because you can take as many or as few puffs as you want. It’s difficult to take just a fourth of a CBD gummy, but you can very easily only take one puff of a CBD vape and wait until you know how it’s going to affect you before you take more.

What Makes the Best CBD Vape Pens?

The best CBD vape pens are made by brands that care about providing a quality product more than making a quick dollar. Some companies are just there to take advantage of the green rush and recent popularity of cannabis products. However, a lack of proper quality control can lead to products with dangerous additives or contaminants.

Start With High Quality Hemp

Finding a CBD brand that pays meticulous attention to the way the hemp used to make their CBD products is grown is one of the first steps to ensuring you purchase a safe CBD vape pen. Hemp is a bioaccumulator, which means that it absorbs toxins in the surrounding air, soil, and water. While this is great for the environment anywhere you can find gorgeous fields of green hemp, it’s not so good when you ingest finished CBD products made with hemp grown in areas that may be contaminated with pollutants.

Look for brands like Bonata that grow their hemp indoors in a carefully controlled environment free of toxins commonly found in agricultural settings. Bonata’s CBD vapes are made with pure hemp distillate extracted from artisan plants that were grown with small, continuously monitored cultivators. These cultivators test their products for purity from the time they are preparing the soil for planting to the time the plants are harvested.

Avoid CBD Vape Pens Made With Additives

Propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin (PG/VG) are two incredibly common additives in CBD vape products. This is because they help thin CBD distillate, making it easier to work with. It also creates a more appealing burn for CBD products made with lower-quality plants that may not have been properly cured before processing.

Bonata’s CBD vapes are free of these potentially harmful ingredients, and they are never made with any other fillers or dilutants. When you buy CBD vape pens from Bonata, you can rest easy knowing your product has nothing but the best ingredients nature has to offer.

Reputation is Important

As mentioned earlier, some CBD companies are just out to cash in on growing consumer interest in wellness products made with cannabis. You don’t have to look very hard, however, to pick these companies out and make sure you cross them off your list.

Make sure you do your research and find a brand that has an outstanding reputation for quality and conscientious consumer care. When you go with a CBD company that is proven to be one of the best, you won’t have to worry that you are getting an unsafe CBD vape. You’ll know that you’re getting a product you can trust.

Lab Reports Tell All

If the CBD brand you are considering does not offer full transparency with third-party lab reports, then you should move on. Lab reports that are run by independent labs with no vested interest in the results are the final word on whether your CBD vape pen is safe or not.

Reputable CBD brands always send their finished product to a third-party lab to guarantee that their CBD is free of harmful contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, molds and bacteria. Bonata takes this several steps further and tests its CBD every step of the way from start to finish. What you end up with is the purest, most potent CBD vape pens you can find.

So, is Vaping CBD Safe?

It’s essential to avoid CBD vape pens that are made with harmful additives like PG/VG or vitamin E acetate. You also want to make sure your vape always comes with third-party lab results that confirm the distillate is free of toxins like pesticides, molds, and heavy metals.

Brands like Bonata, which work with cultivators that grow their hemp organically in the USA and test their products throughout every step have the best reputation. Look for products that are guaranteed to be pure and are made with only the best natural ingredients to be sure you’ve got a CBD vape pen you can trust.