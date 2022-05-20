Anavar for Sale Online [Weight Loss and Bodybuilding Guide]

What is Anavar? Anavar (Oxandrolone) — is one of the most far-famed anabolic steroids, which are used in sports. It has lots of benefits that make the drug preferred by a wide range of sports communities: professional bodybuilders, amateurs and beginners, women in sports, the fitness community, actors, celebrities, and many many others. Almost everyone, who looks good, can be taking Anavar.
And here is why people choose Anavar:
- Gain quality muscle mass
- Fat loss
- Increase in strength
- Muscular endurance
- Muscle hardness
- Few side effects
- Less liver stress
- Female-friendly
- Beginner-friendly
Anavar Benefits: Muscle Mass and Weight Loss
Muscle Gains. Anavar grows lean muscle mass and at the same time, reduces body fat. Thus, you will notice strength gains, good pump, and muscle growth.
The muscle gain effect Oxandrolone provides is not as significant as with more powerful oral steroids like Anadrol or Dianabol. But instead of huge bulking along with fat gain and excess water, Oxandrolone grows lean, aesthetic muscles. Besides that, it is much safer than other steroids.
Fat Loss. One of the most valuable features of Oxandrolone. Burns fat greatly, while the anti-catabolic effect prevents muscle breakdown even with the lowest-carb diets.
Anavar increases HGH and T3, which regulate metabolism and reduce body fat. Together with that, it also reduces glucocorticoid hormones which cause catabolism. All this makes buying Anavar an excellent choice both for weight loss and bodybuilding.
Increase in Strength. Many bodybuilders believe that Oxandrolone fits only cutting goals. However, it gives huge strength gains. The drug elevates the total level of ATP, thus providing extra energy to the muscle cells.
At the same time, nitrogen retention allows you to lift more weights and make more reps. Anavar elevates protein synthesis, providing excellent muscle growth.
Few side effects. Anavar is a perfect anabolic steroid because of its safety. Designed for children's treatment, the drug has a very soft nature. It means less testosterone suppression for men and less virilization for women.
Less hepatotoxicity. Oxandrolone is metabolized in the kidneys, which makes the steroid safer for the liver. Other 17α-alkylated oral steroids usually cause liver enzymes to increase.
Female-friendly. Due to the very mild androgenic activity and relatively high anabolic rating, at recommended dosage, Anavar doesn’t cause female virility side effects, such as:
- Body hair growth
- Voice changes
- Clitoral enlargement
- Menstrual pauses
That’s why Oxandrolone is also known as a female bodybuilding steroid.
Anavar for Sale — Where to buy the best Oxandrolone?
Anavar cycle
How to choose the right Anavar for sale dosage? Here we will explain the main principles of steroid usage, stacking with other anabolic compounds, and many other details.
Anavar-only
Oxandrolone-only is one of the most popular anabolic steroids for beginners. It stands alongside Dianabol — the second most popular steroid in existence.
What to expect from the Anavar?
With a cutting diet, Anavar burns 4 - 6 lbs of fat, sometimes even more. On low carbs, you can expect to keep your muscle volume with Oxandrolone, due to the anti-catabolic effect of the drug.
While bulking with Anavar for sale, you can expect to gain 7 - 12 lbs of lean muscles within 8 weeks of Anavar. With the right diet, you can also maintain fat burn on bulking.
However, Anavar can’t promise an enormous bulking result solo. Thus, you may want to include Testosterone Cypionate, Deca, or Dianabol to amplify your muscle growth.
Also, it takes a very short time for Oxandrolone to kick in, so you will start noticing results from the very first week.
The Anavar-only advantages and disadvantages (relative to other steroids) comparison table:
Fat loss: 5/5
Muscle Gain: 3/5
Strength Gain: 3/5
Recovery: 3/5
Endurance: 5/5
Price: 1/5
Anavar scheme of taking and dosage
Split the daily Anavar dosage into 3 equal intakes for more even hormonal background — 20 mg, 3 times a day.
- Week 1 — 8: Oxandrolone 60 mg per day
- Week 7 — 8: HCG 500 IU/EOD
- Week 9 — 10 (PCT): Clomid 50mg/day
*EOD — every other day
For experienced users, the dosage can be up to 100mg/day.
For women, the recommended Anavar dosages limit is 40mg/day.
Anavar for sale cycle cost
The total cost for the Oxandrolone cycle usually is about $300 - $350. Oxandrolone counts as an expensive steroid and this judgment is fair. The manufacturers justify the high price with the lower risk. Safety makes the drug trendy, and in turn, makes it more expensive.
Anavar Before and After
Of course, Anavar won’t turn you into a hulk. However, many users report around 5 lbs of fat burned and 12 lbs of muscle with Oxandrolone.
Anavar results depend on the user's diet, exercise program, genetics, dose, recovery, and sleep.
Anavar Before and After women
Female athletes can profit from Oxandrolone with even better results than men do, due to the low natural androgen levels of the female body.
That’s one of the reasons why Anavar is so popular among female fitness bloggers and fitness bikini bodybuilding competitors.
Anavar Stacking with Anabolic Steroids
Oxandrolone is often used by professional bodybuilders. They also add other compounds to get the maximum benefits of each steroid. A well-made steroid stack can bring unbelievable results. Compounds complement each other, making muscle growth effects stronger but side effects even less noticeable.
Stacking Anavar to multiply bodybuilding benefits and keep its rapid shredding effect.
The best Anavar cutting stacks are: Testosterone Propionate; Trenbolone Enanthate; Trenbolone Acetate; Clenbuterol; Winstrol; or HGH. All of them burn fat greatly.
The best anabolic steroids to stack with Oxandrolone for bulking are: Testosterone Cypionate; Testosterone Enanthate; Dianabol; Sustanon; or Deca. For huge muscle volume.
Anavar and Testosterone Propionate
Stacking Anavar, you should always add testosterone compound, as its natural production suppresses. The short esters of test are better for cutting. This stack is also suitable for beginners.
Anavar for sale with Test P brings huge muscle gains without bloating.
Anavar and Test P pros and cons:
Pros:
- Good lean muscle mass
- Significant strength
- Excellent fat loss
- Rapid shredding
- Liver safety
- Better pump and stiffness
- High price
- Frequent injections
Oxandrolone and Test P scheme:
- Week 1 — 10: Anavar 60 mg/day, Testosterone Propionate 100 mg EOD.
- Week 10 — 12: Testosterone Propionate 100 mg EOD, Pregnyl (HCG) 1000 IU EOD
- Week 13 — 15 (PCT protocol): Clomid 100 mg per day for one week, 50 mg/day for another week; Nolvadex 30 mg/day for one week, 20 mg/day for 2 more weeks.
Anavar and Test P strengths and weaknesses (compared to other stacks):
Cutting: 5/5
Bulking: 3/5
Strength Building: 4/5
Endurance: 4/5
Side effects: 5/5
Beginner-friendly: 5/5
Anavar and Trenbolone Enanthate
This is not a good practice to use Trenbolone without Testosterone as causes more side effects. However, there are still some bodybuilders, who go this way.
Anavar and Tren E (without test) pros and cons:
Pros:
- Enhanced fat burn
- Significant strength
- Good pump
- Better shredding
- High price
- Prolactin activity
- Oily skin
- Test suppression
Anavar with Testosterone Cypionate and Trenbolone Enanthate
Oxandrolone with Testosterone Cypionate and Trenbolone Enanthate can be used for both cutting and bulking purposes. The potential of this stack is very strong, but not suitable for beginners.
Var with Test C and Tren E pros and cons:
Pros:
- Rapid fat burn
- Great for bulking
- Enormous strength
- Great recovery
- Less water retention
- Excellent shredding
- Huge endurance
- Awesome pump
- Prolactin activity
- Test suppression
- Aromatization
- Liver stress
- Huge libido
Anavar with Test C and Tren E scheme:
- Week 1 — 8: Anavar 60 mg/day
- Week 1 — 10: Test C 500 mg/week, Tren E 200 mg/week
- Week 11 — 12: Test C 500 mg/week, HCG 1000 IU/day
Anavar with Test C and Tren E strength and weaknesses (compared to other stacks):
Cutting: 5/5
Bulking: 5/5
Strength Building: 5/5
Endurance: 5/5
Side effects: 3/5
Beginner-friendly: 2/5
Anavar with Testosterone Cypionate and Deca Durabolin
Deca and Testosterone are extremely good bulking steroids. Don’t feet the cutting goals as both are wet drugs. Possible side effects: high blood pressure, water retention, acne, and hair loss.
Anavar with Test C and Deca Durabolin pros and cons:
Pros:
- Huge bulking
- Significant strength
- Joint protection
- Great appetite
- Excellent recovery
- Good pump
- Huge endurance
- Prolactin activity
- Test suppression
- Aromatization
- Liver stress
- Huge libido
Anavar with Test C and Deca scheme:
*Inject Testosterone Cypionate 250 mg twice a week (Monday, Thursday) for better effects
- Anavar 60 mg/day for 8 weeks
- Test C 500 mg/week for 12 weeks
- Deca Durabolin 250 mg/week for 10 weeks
PCT (starts on 15th week):
- Clomid 100 mg/day for 1 week, 50mg/day for another week
- Nolvadex 30 mg/day for 1 week, 20mg/day for 2 more weeks
Anavar with Test C and Deca strength and weaknesses (compared to other stacks):
Cutting: 1/5
Bulking: 5/5
Strength Building: 5/5
Endurance: 5/5
Side effects: 3/5
Beginner-friendly: 2/5
Anavar and Primobolan scheme
Primobolan is also a soft anabolic steroid with very few side effects. Buying Oxandrolone with Primobolan is an awesome steroid combo for cutting. Also, it is a women-friendly stack.
Pros:
- Excellent fat burn
- Better recovery
- Great endurance
- Pump & Stiffness
- Increase in strength
Cons:
- Price is high
Oxandrolone Anavar with Primobolan is a great choice for cutting or lean muscle growth.
Scheme:
- Anavar: 60 mg/day for 8 weeks
- Primobolan: 500 mg/week for 12 weeks
- HCG: (week 10 — 12) 1000 IU EOD
Anavar with Primobolan strengths and weaknesses (compared to other stacks):
Cutting: 5/5
Bulking: 3/5
Strength Building: 5/5
Endurance: 3/5
Side effects: 5/5
Beginner-friendly: 5/5
Anavar PCT
The pct role is often underestimated. Its goal — is to recover natural testosterone production, and restart the testicles' work. For our body, Oxandrolone is a sort of exogenous testosterone.
Consequently, there is always a chance that natty testosterone levels won’t recover or that some negative side effects of steroid usage will show up. Therefore, PCT is mandatory.
Prevents infertility
There is always a risk of hypogonadism when it comes to taking AAS. To prevent it, you must include HCG in the last two weeks of your cycle. HCG replaces LH in our body, which makes the testicles work by stimulating the Leydig cells.
Testosterone production restart
When it comes to testosterone production recovery, we always imply antiestrogens. Nolvadex (Tamoxifen) or Clomid and sometimes both are are a part of every PCT. You start it when all active steroids have left the body.
Anavar PCT protocol:
- olvadex 30 mg/day — 1st week of PCT, 20 mg/day — two more weeks (21 days total).
or
- Clomid 100 mg/day — 1st week of PCT, 50 mg/day — one more week (14 days total).
Anavar Side Effects
As one of the world's safest anabolic steroids, Anavar still has slight side effects that may appear. It is unlikely that Oxandrolone causes severe problems to the health.
Even on excessive dosages of Anavar, you will still avoid such unpleasant effects as blurred vision, prostate cancer, and enlarged clitoris in women.
But for those who are not careful and cross the recommended dosage limit or taking Anavar for months, neglect PCT or doesn’t take care of their health at all, the risks are always higher.
What may appear with Oxandrolone:
- Heartburn
- Increase of LDL (low-density lipoprotein)
- Testosterone suppression
- Kidney hurt
Will hardly appear:
- Hair loss
- Liver damage
- Hypogonadism (ASIH)
- High blood pressure
- Heart disease
Women Anavar side effects
It is a common practice nowadays for female bodybuilders to take Anavar to enhance their athletic performance. Because with Oxandrolone virilization is almost impossible.
Only with excessive dosages (over 80 mg/day), Oxandrolone can cause in women:
- Body hair growth
- Body hair darkening
- Voice changes
- Menstrual pause
On moderate dosages, the frequency of Anavar side effects is very low.
Anavar for sale FAQs
Is Anavar good for fat loss?
Yes, it is. Most users use Oxandrolone Anavar for cutting purposes and it has always proven its effectiveness. It can burn up to 7 lbs of fat.
Is Anavar good for bodybuilding?
Yes, it’s perfect for cutting and recomposition. But when it comes to bulking, many bodybuilders stack Anavar with stronger anabolic steroids such as Testosterone, Deca, and Dianabol.
Is Anavar safe for women?
Anavar is the safest anabolic steroid for women. Many clinical studies proved that point. However, there is no 100% safety guarantee, because it remains a steroid hormone. Better consult your healthcare professional before you start taking Oxandrolone.
What are the Best Anavar alternatives?
The best Anavar alternatives are: Stanozolol, Turinabol, or Winstrol, as their bodybuilding effects are similar.
What are the Best brands of Anavar?
The most famous brands of Anavar are: Balkan, Magnus, Pharmacom, Spectrum Pharma, Dragon Pharma, etc. But due to their high popularity, those brand has lots of fakes and besides, they are overpriced.
We recommend the next brands: Oxydine, Swiss Pharma, Unigen Pharma, Magnus, Balkan, Pharmacom and ZPHC. Buy from the trusted anabolic steroid sources, and you will be safe from fakes receiving only the highest quality at the lowest prices.
What is Anavar's half-life?
Oxandrolone’s half-life is about 8 - 11 hours. When you try to calculate when to start PCT after Anavar, it’s better to count the steroid’s half-life as 11 hours.
Can you take Anavar and alcohol together?
Depends on the dosages of alcohol, but anyway, the taking of any steroid and alcohol together will increase hepatotoxicity and may elevate the risks of heart diseases and many other effects you don't want to see. So, it is better not to drink alcohol while on Anavar.
Is Anavar worth buying?
Anavar is a unique steroid that fits almost any goal in sports. It is a wise choice for beginners and also for women in sports.
If you always dreamed of an excellent muscular body, but don’t want to risk your health, Anavar — is for you.
