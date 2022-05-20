Anavar for Sale Online [Weight Loss and Bodybuilding Guide]

Muscle Gains. Anavar grows lean muscle mass and at the same time, reduces body fat. Thus, you will notice strength gains, good pump, and muscle growth.

The muscle gain effect Oxandrolone provides is not as significant as with more powerful oral steroids like Anadrol or Dianabol. But instead of huge bulking along with fat gain and excess water, Oxandrolone grows lean, aesthetic muscles. Besides that, it is much safer than other steroids.

Fat Loss. One of the most valuable features of Oxandrolone. Burns fat greatly, while the anti-catabolic effect prevents muscle breakdown even with the lowest-carb diets.

Anavar increases HGH and T3, which regulate metabolism and reduce body fat. Together with that, it also reduces glucocorticoid hormones which cause catabolism. All this makes buying Anavar an excellent choice both for weight loss and bodybuilding.

Increase in Strength. Many bodybuilders believe that Oxandrolone fits only cutting goals. However, it gives huge strength gains. The drug elevates the total level of ATP, thus providing extra energy to the muscle cells.

At the same time, nitrogen retention allows you to lift more weights and make more reps. Anavar elevates protein synthesis, providing excellent muscle growth.

Few side effects. Anavar is a perfect anabolic steroid because of its safety. Designed for children's treatment, the drug has a very soft nature. It means less testosterone suppression for men and less virilization for women.

Less hepatotoxicity. Oxandrolone is metabolized in the kidneys, which makes the steroid safer for the liver. Other 17α-alkylated oral steroids usually cause liver enzymes to increase.

Female-friendly. Due to the very mild androgenic activity and relatively high anabolic rating, at recommended dosage, Anavar doesn’t cause female virility side effects, such as:

Body hair growth

Voice changes

Clitoral enlargement

Menstrual pauses

That’s why Oxandrolone is also known as a female bodybuilding steroid.