ALT.com Review: Does it Really Work? My Honest Experience

If you’re new to the culture you may be asking yourself a few questions. What is BDSM? What is ALT.com? I’m here to explain it all and share my experience.
ALT.com is a site where adults can explore their sexuality in many bold and erotic ways.
It’s a new and exciting option for like-minded people to connect, which is such a refreshing take for those of us who have been at this for more than just a few years.
Interested in learning more? Then let's dive deeper as I explain in-depth about all there is to know when it comes to this alternative website.
First LookIt’s important to note that this site is not for the typical person looking for standard online hookups websites, long term relationships, or those whose tastes are more “vanilla”. This site targets those with desires that are outside traditional preferences. Some of those could look like kinks, fetishes, arrangements, and/or unique lifestyles.
Lets face it, the dating scene as a whole has taken a drastic shift in the last decade. There are so many options to choose from, and the internet has broadened our ability to reach people with similar proclivities.
With ALT.com I was surprised right away with many things about the site, including how many men there were in my age group (I am 29 for reference). The site is friendly to newbies as well as the more seasoned. They’re so confident you’ll upgrade they even offer a free account (just with some limited features).
Signing UpYou can join free on this link, and simple with just a few extra steps. In the first few questions this site stands out from others most are used to, with options not only for single men and women but for couples and swinger groups as well. And as an extra security measure, you must verify your email before moving forward to create your profile.
Highlights• Large member video database to look through
• Database searching, emailing, and maximum member hot list
• Free chat room use
• Comprehensive personality test
• Voice greetings, voice messages, and video greetings
• BDSM fundamentals for newbies
• Extensive profile customization
• In-depth compatibility charts
Special Features• Hot or Not - Much like apps such as Tinder and Bumble, photos will be presented to you and you decide whether they are hot or not.
• Astrological Compatibility - A comprehensive section that shows the zodiac signs you are compatible with, your chinese zodiac, and biorhythm chart.
• Testimonials - Written descriptions from other users regarding your desirable traits.
• Blings - Small community created icons used to make your posts or profile more alluring, or even to just showcase your personality type.
• My Kinks - Display your specific kinks to increase the likelihood of connecting with other users that share your preferences.
Membership CostsWhile I’ve already mentioned the standard free membership, lets talk about the other two memberships Alt.com has to offer. Membership options consist of free, silver, and gold.
• Free Account $0
• 1 Month of Silver $19.95
• 1 Month of Gold $29.95
• 3 Months of Silver $11.99 save 40%
• 3 Months of Gold $19.99 save 33%
• 12 Months of Silver $8.95 save 55%
• 12 Months of Gold $13.43 save 55%
Community GuidelinesJust like with every site like this, community guidelines are a must. This site takes multiple measures and has plenty of rules to help restrict unwarranted behavior and solicitation. Below are just some of Alt.coms’ chat room rules and regulations.
• No harassment or threats
• No degrading, intimidation, or victimizing
• Do not sell or advertise commercial solicitations
• Do not post personal or other members personal contact info
• No hacking or spamming
• No purposefully instigating arguments - so basically no trolling
Design & UsabilityOkay, here comes the part that, personally, I'm probably most opinionated about. Right out of the gate when opening the site, my first impression was how outdated everything looked.
The site itself reads as if it's from the early 2000s and more than likely hasn’t been updated since it was made. The font sizes, embedded videos, pop-ups, and general readability is severely lacking in user friendliness.
That being said it makes it even more notable to point out that it was actually created in 2016. However what this site may lack in visible charm, it does make up with easy navigation and intimate connections.
Finding a MatchFinding a match is more of a broad term when in reference to ALT.com. Given the context of the site itself, I would say it's more appropriate to use the term arrangement.
The chances of you finding your Mr. or Mrs. Right in my opinion are very slim, but never impossible. Just be sure to keep an open mind about the possibilities; this is a site for adventurous people, after all.
Pros• Free memberships available
• Access into the alternative sex community
• Able to sign up as a single person or a group
• Large base of active members
• Detailed profiles
• Wide range of sexual interest to choose from
• Through category island filtering options
• Extensive security and privacy
• Moderately priced
Cons• Free accounts have limited access such as
• Unable to read messages
• No access to users profiles
• There are scammers and fake profiles
• The website has an NSFW design
ConnectionsIt took awhile for me to find a connection with any one person in particular. Be it the fact that my tastes are rather specific, or that the site has a good portion of fake accounts, I ended up taking my time. Either way, I’ve had a few years to get used to this process, and once I found the connection I was looking for it made the hassle worth it.
Final Thoughts
Overall, Alt.com was a bit of a mixed bag for me. From first impression to the few encounters with members, I’d rate the experience 7/10. It was definitely fun getting to try a site like this.
I highly recommend this to those who are curious about BDSM and need an avenue to test the waters. I look forward to expanding my reach and trying out similar sites until I find the one for me!