9 Best OnlyFans Asian Male Models With the Top Asian Male OnlyFans in 2024

If you’ve got a hankering for a sexy Asian man, OnlyFans is the place to look. The platform showcases adult creators from all walks of life and hosts an array of talented and sexy OnlyFans Asian Male creators. When the delicious body of an Asian man is all you crave, you don’t need to look any further. We’ve done the searching so you don’t need to. Scroll on and peruse the list we’ve compiled of the ten top Asian male OnlyFans producers we could find. These dashing gentlemen will provide you with a rich tapestry of diverse content, from muscle-building to intimate encounters.

Samsara — Most Dashing OnlyFans Asian Male Model

Tyler Wu — Most Adorable OnlyFans Asian Male Creator

SuperQuayXL — Most Versatile Hot Asian Male OnlyFans Model

Yellow Fever — Sexiest OnlyFans Asian Male Dad Bod

Kei — Cutest OnlyFans Asian Male Content

Blackhood — Slender, Fit, and Hot Asian Male OnlyFans Creator

Ken — Hot Asian Male OnlyFans Businessman

Boy2Breed69 — Most Sensual OnlyFans Asian Male Model

The Best Asian Male OnlyFans Accounts Featuring Hot Asian Guys

1. ChibiChan — Best Asian Male OnlyFans Cosplay



Features:





Over 690 Photos

More than 65 Videos

Takes Requests

Subscription Discounts

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:





About ChibiChan:

If you like your OnlyFans Asian male content on the lusty side, ChibiChan just might be the best page around. He isn’t afraid to get down and dirty for his loyal fans, offering up a slew of videos engaged in intimate relations with a female partner. His solo performances can get a bit racy as well.

2. SUSUMU(runssm — Hot Asian Male OnlyFans Muscle Machine



Features:





More than 550 Photos

Over 100 Videos

More than 81K Likes

Subscription Price: $10/month

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:





About Susmu:

If rippling muscles are your thing, Susmu is the hot Asian male OnlyFans creator to follow. He’s an OnlyFans Asian male bodybuilder who relishes showing off his incredible physique for the world to see. One look at this flexing king and you’ll see why he has a long line of bodybuilding trophies lining his mantle.

3. Samsara — Most Dashing OnlyFans Asian Male Model



Features:





Over 2,300 Photos

More than 180 Videos

Subscription Price: $12.50/month

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:





About Samsara:

You’re sure to swoon at the sight of the incredibly attractive Samsara. His good looks are only surpassed by his charm and swagger. He’s not shy about giving the world a show — as long as they subscribe to his OnlyFans Asian male page. He proudly displays his handsome face, as well as other features you can only see on OnlyFans.

4. Tyler Wu — Most Adorable OnlyFans Asian Male Creator



Features:





More than 500 Photos

Over 370 Videos

More than 103K Likes

Subscription Price: $9.99/month

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:





About Tyler Wu:

Tyler Wu specializes in being cute, and you won’t be able to resist his youthful face, boyish charm, and winsome smile. Tyler aims to keep his content cute, but he also likes to give it some spice. His explicit content is top-notch and he shares fresh material on his OnlyFans Asian male page at least once a week.

5. SuperQuayXL — Most Versatile Hot Asian Male OnlyFans Model



Features:





Over 1,700 Photos

More than 290 Videos

Subscription Price: $7.99/month

Where to Follow:





About SuperQuayXL:

If an extra touch of naughtiness is what you crave, SuperQuayXL’s OnlyFans page delivers. The bold and unapologetic fellow wins the hearts of men and women alike, and his uncensored content reflects that. SuperQuayXL is about blending the sexy with the intimate, sharing interludes with men, women, and both.

6. Yellow Fever — Sexiest OnlyFans Asian Male Dad Bod



Features:





More than 200 Photos

Over 270 Videos

More than 21K Likes

Subscription Price: $10/month

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:





About Yellow Fever:

With hundreds of amazing photos and videos adorning his page, Yellow Fever is sure to be the one to catch you. He’s proud of his dad bod, and his hundreds of thousands of likes suggests many others love his body as well.

7. Kei — Cutest OnlyFans Asian Male Content



Features:





Over 360 Photos

More than 100 Videos

Subscription Price: $8/month

Subscription Bundles

Takes Requests

Where to Follow:





About Kei:

Kei is an adorable and affectionate OnlyFans Asian male creator. He appreciates his fans, and he loves to hear suggestions. He just asks that no one demand specific content on his page. His feed is on fire with hundreds of racy photos and videos, and he enjoys interacting with his followers in the DMs.

8. Blackhood — Slender, Fit, and Hot Asian Male OnlyFans Creator



Features:





More than 90 Photos

Over 120 Videos

More than 2,000 Likes

Subscription Price: $12/month

Where to Follow:





About Blackhood:

With washboard abs and the swagger of a king, Blackhood is sure to become one of your favorites. He’s a lean mean love machine and lively gym-goer with a sleek physique that he loves to show off on his OnlyFans page. Subscribe if you’d like to catch a peek at more than just his muscles.

9. Ken — Hot Asian Male OnlyFans Businessman



Features:





Over 2,000 Photos

More than 100 Videos

Over 150K Likes

Subscription Bundles

Takes Custom Requests

Where to Follow:





About Ken:

Ken is a sophisticated businessman who loves his side hustle on OnlyFans. The platform lets him express his more adventurous side, where he regularly posts fully uncensored videos and photos. Ken offers an array of content. If flexing is your thing, Ken is your king. He also hosts giveaways where he reveals his face to the winners. For a more intimate time, hit him up for some one-on-one time. He’s always up for a steamy private chat.

10. Boy2Breed69 — Most Sensual OnlyFans Asian Male Model



Features:





More than 300 Photos

Over 220 Videos

Subscription Price: $6/month

Subscription Bundles

Where to Follow:





About Boy2Breed69:

Boy2Breed69 has eclectic tastes that he brings to his OnlyFans Asian male page. He lives for the amateur adult entertainment life and his wall reflects that. He often wears a mask to add to the mystery, but he’s not shy about showing you everything else. If you crave something new and different, Boy2Breed69 has you covered.

Frequently Asked Questions About OnlyFans Asian Male Accounts

Where do all these hot Asian Male OnlyFans hunks come from?

For the purposes of this list we’ve set our sights on hot Asian male OnlyFans creators from Southeast Asia and creators that can trace their heritage to that region. This page mainly includes creators with roots in China, Japan, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Korea.

How much do OnlyFans Asian male models earn?

The average earnings for OnlyFans content creators sits at around $200 monthly. It’s not unusual for pages in the top 10% to see several hundred or even a couple thousand dollars in a month. Creators who’ve broken the top 1% barrier might see as much as $10,000 or more hit their account every month. Earnings vary from month to month, and these are just ballpark figures of what creators can expect to see on an average month.

How do I grow my page to become a top Asian male OnlyFans creator?

There are a few ways OnlyFans creators of any sort can help to increase subscription numbers, viewership, and earnings. A quality profile photo that reflects your main content specialty and a detailed bio make a good first impression. Be sure to include the type of material visitors can expect to see if they subscribe to your page. Creators who consistently post new content and interact with their followers also tend to build a loyal following.

Top Asian Male OnlyFans - In Conclusion

On OnlyFans, you’ll find a cornucopia rich with a wide variety of content. With the largest share of creators on the platform being women, it brings us joy to present so many amazing OnlyFans Asian male creators. These gentlemen have all the charisma and all the moves to keep any viewer stimulated for hours on end.

The joy doesn’t have to stop at hot Asian male OnlyFans models. The platform is home to artists of every gender and every walk of life, placing a rich diversity of entertainment and arousal at your fingertips. If variety is what you seek in your adult entertainment, OnlyFans is the place to go.

