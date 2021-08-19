9 Best Lesbian Dating Sites & Apps: Meet Women In Your Area 2023

Navigating the world of dating - whether in real life or online - is no easy thing. Those who identify as lesbian, bisexual, and queer may have extra hesitancy around datings sites and apps. When 99.9 percent of the popular dating apps are catered toward straight folks, it's no surprise. There are infinitely more hurdles to jump over to find a match, especially when most users are straight, cis people. That's a whole lot of mindless swiping to find a handful of profiles that are interested in similar things. Not to mention, the creepy men that prey on queer women on these dating sites. You deserve more than threesome inquiries and countless harassing messages from these guys. There has to be an easier way, right? We're glad you asked because the answer is yes! Dedicated dating sites and apps for queer women are on the rise. This means there are now more options to make your dating experience much easier to navigate. Here are 9 of the best lesbian dating apps that provide a safe dating space to explore your sexuality and potentially meet the partner of your dreams! Best Lesbian Dating Apps Lesbian dating apps give queer women an outlet to make all kinds of connections, from romantic relationships to long-lasting friendships. The queer community is welcoming and accepting of all - no matter who you are or how you identify. The online dating sites and apps below give this community the opportunity to date, flirt, and meet other lesbians and queer folks. LesbianPersonals - best overall for lesbian dating PinkCupid - best app when seeking relationships and friendships eHarmony - best lesbian dating app to find love BiCupid - most like a social media platform Zoosk - biggest user-base for potential matches Zoe - best for LGBTQ+ and queer people Hinge - best for premium features Tinder - best for casual dating Taimi - largest platform for lesbians and women LesbianPersonals Lesbian Personals is one of the best lesbian online dating apps on the market. It's built specifically for the LGTBQ+ community, including single lesbians and those with various gender identities. This app is mainly used for no-strings-attached dating, so it's best to assume your potential matches are looking for something more casual. The sign-up process will only take you a few minutes. Then, you can start sending messages to other lesbian singles. Lesbian Personals requires to you provide your sexual orientation, date of birth, location, race, marital status, and body type. Some women are uncomfortable disclosing that information, which is understandable. Pros Impressive messenger system, with the ability to share photos and videos

Advanced search filter options

Member profiles include plenty of details

Accounts can be verified Cons The advanced search options are only available for premium accounts

You must provide some personal details when creating an account PinkCupid

If you're looking for a dating site that solely caters to queer women, this is the place to go. PinkCupid is a lesbian dating app for lesbian and bi-curious women. There are users of all ages on this site, averaging between 24 to 34 years old. The registration process is quick and easy. There's an option to connect your Facebook to your account, but it's not required. If you don't want to sign up through Facebook, however, you will need to upload some form of ID to verify your identity. From there, you can start searching for matches. Pros App users are looking to find friends and date

Quality matches

There are only women on the site, including lesbians, bisexual, and bi-curious individuals Cons Not many active users on the website or app eHarmony

eHarmony is mostly known as a dating site for straight, cis singles. However, there are now options to sign up as an LGBTQ+ person. While the gender identity options are limited, this site offers a high-quality dating pool of people who are interested in serious relationships. eHarmony sets itself apart from the competition because of its matchmaking algorithm. When signing up, you must complete an in-depth questionnaire that's used to analyze your personality traits. These results are then used to match you with other users who share similar values and interests. The lengthy sign-up process might get frustrating at times, but it will all be worth it when the site finds you compatible matches. Pros Great platform to help you find love and your perfect match

Users have access to online dating advice and tips via blog posts

Video chat feature available

Caters to long-term relationship hopefuls Cons Not an app specifically for lesbian dating

You cannot search for a match yourself. The algorithm finds your matches for you.

Limiting gender identity choices when creating an account BiCupid

BiCupid is one of the first lesbian dating apps to hit the virtual dating world. It was originally designed as a dating app for only queer women but has since rebranded to include all lesbian, bisexual, and queer individuals. BiCupid can be used as a dating app, as well as a platform to facilitate connections between other members within the LGBTQ+ community. For example, BiCupid links up users interested in local events and provides significant news relevant to the group. It can be used just like a social media app. Pros User-friendly app interface, available for iOS and Android devices

Used as social media app to find friends and relationships

The app shows events in the local area, helping you easily connect with other users Cons Free membership features are limiting

Only available as a mobile app Zoosk

Like other dating sites, Zoosk has a platform that caters to every community and individual, including women looking to date other women. It can be used as a bisexual dating site, gay dating site, or lesbian dating site. With over 40 million singles around the world, this site provides users with a fun and safe environment to explore their dating journeys. Most users of the site are looking to date and find love online. Pros Flexible dating site for casual flirting or long-term matches

Affordable membership fees

Large user-base of millions of members worldwide Cons The customer support team is unresponsive at times

Some suspicious fake accounts and scammers

Matches are not based on a personality test or compatibility Zoe Zoe is known as the "world's best-ranked dating app for queer women", though it's important to note that this title is self-proclaimed. Still, Zoe is a great online dating app to meet local women. There are over 3.9 million registered users, helping you form a connection or two. Because there are so many profiles to sort through, Zoe makes sure you're getting a clear picture of who the other person behind the screen is. If a photo does not have a clear visual of the person's face, the app will reject it. If you plan to upload some photos of you wearing sunglasses, think again. Pros The app is based on a swiping system, similar to Tinder

There are both free and premium membership plans available

Site highlights personality traits for long-lasting matches

"Opposite Match" feature available Cons The free membership plan has limited features and services Hinge