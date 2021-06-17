9 Best Doctor Dating Sites - Find A Successful Partner

The dating world can be tough — I mean, really tough, especially if you’re a professional looking for a like-minded companion. We want to help you find a successful partner, so we’ve put together the 7 best doctor dating sites across the web. As it happens, 22% of married couples in the United States meet at work. With such a large portion of us finding the loves of our life in our work world, it doesn’t hurt to still be selective. Alternatively, maybe you just enjoy being around professionals, both in a platonic and intimate setting. It makes sense you’d want to find someone like a doctor or other medical professional to help suit your tastes. After all, doctors are hardworking, smart, respectable, and — we’ll just say it — they’re not often hurting for money. If you’re looking to date a doctor, especially as a doctor yourself, this may be a sign. Let’s dive into our comprehensive guide on the best doctor dating sites. Top Sites For Doctor Dating At a Glance: eHarmony - Most Singles To Choose From EliteSingles - Most Professionals From All Professions Seeking - Best Option For Low-Pressure Dating AdultFriendFinder - Largest open-minded community

Quick Tips for Dating a Doctor An estimated 62% of physicians in the US work 40 to 60 hours each week. 10% work 71+ hours in a typical week. Even medical students will be spending a massive chunk of their week being busy. Be prepared to be understanding and flexible.

Are you often the one who makes the plans in a relationship? You’re in luck, if so. Doctors rely on their partners to be the planner of their day-to-day life outside of work. This isn’t every doctor, of course. So, if you’re a doctor that likes to make plans, that’s all the better.

Patience is a must. Honestly, patience should be a must for any relationship. This goes especially when it’s a relationship with someone in a professional career like a doctor, though. Open communication, honesty, and pure patience are necessary for your relationship to thrive and be successful.

Are Doctors Popular on Dating Sites? Well — yes. They’re doctors. They have high esteem in what they do, typically financial stability, and a good head on their shoulders. If you’re a doctor, you’re considered a pretty great pick! Doctors are one of the most desirable dating groups out there. Naturally, someone single would gravitate towards a doctor or other professional. So, yes, doctors are popular on dating sites. If you’re looking for a doctor as a doctor yourself, you two may very well both be in high demand on the platform you choose. What Do Doctors Like to Do on Dates? This is a harder question to answer. Every person is different. Having a career as a doctor doesn’t guarantee you’ll have other similarities with fellow doctors. However, most doctors generally value their free time — especially because they may not get a lot of it. They often want to use the rare hours they get when they’re not at work simply relaxing and spending time with their loved ones. Doctors may not want to adventure out or do elaborate sorts of dates. Some might even be more introverted and would much rather Netflix and chill than go out. The best option is to plan a date that revolves around food. With their erratic schedule, it’s also important to make these plans flexible. You never know if you or they will have to change or cancel something last-minute. In reality, keep in mind it may not be the easiest to schedule a date with a doctor. If you’re a doctor yourself, you’re already well aware of this unfortunate fact. It’ll be important for you to make the time you do get to spend with them that much more important. 9 Best Doctor Dating Sites Now, it’s time for the big reveal. What are the best doctor dating sites? Let’s take a closer look at the best doctor dating sites available on the web. Seeking

Not your typical dating site, Seeking — formerly known as Seeking Arrangements — certainly still deserves a mention. While many may use it for a sugar daddy/sugar baby dynamic, professionals can use it to find their doctor match, too. Why? Seeking may have the most extensive search functions out of any dating platform. In terms of search functions, it’s the easiest way to find users that match your intentions and interests. You get a massive array of options and filters to use. The platform goes a long way to put the control of finding your ideal match into the user’s hands. So, if you’re a doctor looking for a fellow doctor, that power is in your hands on Seeking. Finding a like-minded individual is easy. All you have to do is ensure your profile is fully transparent about what you’re looking for. It may take some time, but the right person (or people) will come along. eHarmony

While Seeking is perfect for those that want the control in their hands, eHarmony offers the complete opposite on that spectrum. eHarmony isn’t 100% free, but it does have a wild array of perks. One of the very first online dating platforms, you might even recall eHarmony commercials from back in the day. While it isn’t completely free, you did get a variety of perks even with a free account. The platform has been live since 2000, so it’s had over two decades of growth and development. Now, the site estimates that eHarmony relationships may account for up to 2% of all marriages in the United States. There’s also a pretty fair mix of women to men; the gender ratio is approximately 48% men to 52% women. Over 4.1 million people visit the platform each month. Initially, eHarmony was strictly for heterosexual individuals. It took until 2019 for the platform to redirect their LGBTQ site to eHarmony directly. Since then, however, LGBTQ users have grown 109% each year. They now aim for inclusivity, making it a safe platform for all. When you first sign up, you’ll be given an in-depth questionnaire to fill out. Your answers will generate in-house compatibility assessments. These are largely based on your dating temperament, values, and overall goals. The platform has been using an intelligent algorithm to find couples with the greatest long-term potential, so they’re doing something right. With a free account, you can view profiles, though pictures will be blurred. Unless you subscribe, you’ll have limited free communication with other singles. In total, eHarmony is one of the best doctor dating sites, because it’s so good at finding your true potential match. EliteSingles EliteSingles is a platform that’s name is self-explanatory. This is a dating site for busy, single professionals who are searching for their ideal match. Ideal for serious relationships, most of the users on the site are looking for a real commitment. This makes up over 90% of the members on the platform. It also helps that over 80% of members on EliteSingles have earned a college degree. A top-tier dating resource for a doctor looking for a like-minded single, EliteSingles might be your new go-to. When you sign up, you’ll be given an in-depth personality test. The dating site will then use that info to recommend you a daily max of 7 matches. You can browse profiles for free, though; the matches are merely suggestions. A kind of in-between eHarmony and Seeking’s two extremes, EliteSingles is one of the best doctor dating sites. MillionaireMatch.com This is a platform for truly successful people. Once you’ve reached a certain level of success, it makes sense you may only want to see people with that same level of success or greater. It can be downright hard for you to find someone interested in you and fully trust that they’re not interested instead in what you have. Perfect for attractive singles and those that make over $200k/year, MillionaireMatch has been serving the public since 2001. Are you successful? Do you want to date someone successful? The platform has been accommodating doctors, CEOs, lawyers, investors, pro athletes, entrepreneurs, and even Hollywood celebrities for about two decades now. There are over 4.9 million singles on MillionaireMatch. While some may not be saying their true intention, almost the entirety of the site is members looking for serious relationships and even marriage. There are over 2 million conversations on the dating site each month. AdultFriendFinder