8+ Singles Chat Apps & Sites: Best Chatting Apps On The Market (2023)

Let's be real - if you're a single person living through the digital age, there's a chance that you've downloaded a dating app at some point. And if you're reading this article, there's a possibility that those dating apps didn't work for you. Maybe you got tired of the mindless swiping on Tinder or didn't get approved for a Raya membership after being on the waitlist for over 3 months. Whatever the reason - I'm here to tell you not to give up on the online dating world quite yet. You're in for some good news. There are plenty of other options, beyond the more popular dating apps, that are worth exploring. You can narrow it down to your preferred looks, ethnicities, and more. Below you'll find a list of the best dating apps to try if you're interested. You might just find the dating app that's right for you. Best Singles Chat Apps

Rank Site Free Trial Link Best For #1 Zoosk Free Trial Best dating app overall #2 CougarLife Free Trial Best dating app for mature women #3 Facebook Dating Free Trial Best free dating app #4 AdultFriendFinder Free Trial Best dating app for chat rooms #5 eHarmony Free Trial Best dating app for a serious relationship

Zoosk

If you're especially tired of the mainstream swiping apps, Zoosk could be the perfect dating app for you. No long questionnaires are asking about your personality and you can build out your profile how you want. Plus, you will have full control when approaching potential matches. This may have you wondering how this dating site has had such strong success. With over 35 million members on Zoosk, it increases your chances to find a match. This non-swiping dating app has formed countless engagements and marriages over the years. Zoosk was originally classified as a social media app but has since switched to a legitimate dating service. However, the platform still incorporates an "unlimited likes" feature. While the user interface is similar to a Facebook feed, it lacks a modern look. Pros Quick sign up process

Several couple success stories Cons Many inactive users

Outdated user interface CougarLife CougarLife is one of those dating apps that are best for singles who truly believe that age is nothing but a number. This is a safe platform where mature women and young men can interact and connect without judgment. There are over 7 million users on the site, many of whom are either looking for love or something more sexually motivated. It's important to note that CougarLife is more than just a dating site. It's a platform that is on a mission to end the stigma against older women and younger men forming a connection. The site publishes multiple blog posts and success stories of users who have found love while using CougarLife. That's what makes it one of the best dating apps out there. Pros Over 100,000 new users a month

Safe space for mature ladies Cons More males than females on the site

Some reports of fake accounts Facebook Dating Facebook isn't just a social media app to post life updates or photos of your latest vacation. It is one of the world's most popular dating apps. Right now, it's available in 20 countries and has made over 1.5 billion matches! All you need is a Facebook account, and then you can easily set up your dating profile. The biggest draw to Facebook is the large pool of users that will be available to you. This is a dating app designed to help you find people beyond your Facebook friends or someone you've crossed paths with. Some of Facebook's premium features include "Secret Crush", where you can discreetly explore potential matches with people you know. That means you don't have to worry about that embarrassing feeling when you see someone you know on the dating site. There are also more advanced features - like "Stories", where you can share your Facebook or Instagram Stories with your dating profile. Pros Available via Google Play and The App Store

Free Cons Still in the testing phases AdultFriendFinder

AdultFriendFinder is one of the largest casual dating sites on the internet today. The site hosts over 80 million members worldwide, offering all types of arrangements - such as hookups, polygamy, monogamy, and much more. This is a place for someone who wants to explore their sexuality. If that sounds like something you would be interested in, head over to AdultFriendFinder. There is no judgment on the site and essentially nothing is censored. Members are accepting of all sexualities, kinks, and fetishes. While registering for the site and creating a profile is completely free, you will need to upgrade to a premium membership to utilize the site fully. Luckily, the monthly subscription fees are pretty affordable, starting at $19.95/month. Pros Premium members get special perks and features

Welcoming online environment

Most users are active on the site

The responsive customer service team Cons You can't send messages for free

Most members are looking for casual relationships eHarmony