8 Best Muslim Dating Sites & Apps: Free Trials Available

Without further ado, check out our list of the top Muslim dating sites and apps in 2021 and our review of each.

It's a nice compromise between Muslim men and Muslim women who want to have a voice in their relationships, in addition to their family's long-standing cultural and religious ideals.

That's why many Muslim singles are turning to dedicated Muslim dating sites and apps, where they can find others who share similar values and beliefs regarding love and outlooks on life.

Still, many young Muslims have parents and grandparents who adhere to more traditional and strict dating rules. These family obligations come in the form of arranged marriages. This pull to your family's expectations can be quite strong for many Muslims.

For Muslim singles trying to balance their desire for love with the expectations of their culture, the dating scene gets even harder. Some of the dating sites and apps are trying to change that.

The world offers a buffet of dating options, whether online dating through an app, getting set up through mutual friends, or bumping into your one true love at a coffee shop. While the options are seemingly endless, the search for a significant other can still be tough.

eHarmony is a popular dating website, with over 66 million members. The gender ratio is nearly equal, making this a great option for both Muslim men and women.

While it's not a dedicated Muslim dating site, there are plenty of members looking for a committed, long-term relationship. It's a great resource to meet new people and possibly connect with your future spouse.

It's widely used among many singles across the country, with various backgrounds, cultures, and beliefs, making this a viable option if you're interested in marriage-minded people.

Registration Process

While other online dating apps permit you to sign up and create an account in under 5 minutes, eHarmony does the complete opposite.

You will need to fill out a detailed personality and compatibility questionnaire upon registration. This quiz consists of various questions, including your interests, hobbies, and dating goals.

Based on your answers, eHarmony will curate a list of matches that they think you may be compatible with. These suggested matches are all determined by their advanced algorithm and matchmaking technology. Most of the time, there will be several users who will want to connect with.

Other Perks

eHarmony Dating App

eHarmony also offers users the option to use their dating website via desktop or as a mobile app. The dating app is compatible in the App Store or via Google Play.

It closely mimics the interface of the website, with its clean and easy-to-use layout. You should have no issues using the platform for on-the-go, convenient online dating.

Minimal Ads

eHarmony aims to provide its users with the best online dating experience possible. This includes using either their dating site or dating app.

It features minimal ads, so it doesn't affect your ability to focus and find the partner of your dreams.

While RichMeetBeautiful is not technically a dedicated Muslim dating site, it's still a great place to meet other Muslim singles.

It's only natural to be drawn to like-minded singles and Muslims who share beliefs, traditions, and heritage. These couples can connect more deeply when their spouse understands the rich practices of the Muslim culture and Islam religion. Well, RichMeetBeautiful is a great place to look for this.

This online dating website makes it easy to search for a partner, providing instant access to thousands of Muslim singles in your area.

Registration Process

This dating site can guide you to either long and fulfilling relationships or something more casual if that's what you prefer. It targets established, stable men and women who are looking to enjoy the company of younger and attractive individuals.

The registration process is easy, quick, and completely free. To get started, you can sign up using your Facebook account or email address. After that, you will need to come up with a username and password.

There is no in-depth personality test, but you will have a series of questions that should take around 2-5 minutes to complete. These questions will ask you whether you're interested in men, women, or both, as well as what kind of lifestyle you live.

After you have finished the registration process, you can choose to further complete your profile. This is your chance to explain that you are on the search for Muslim singles, who share similar beliefs.

Other Perks

Free Muslim Dating Site

You can register and try the RichMeetBeautiful dating site for free.

There is an option to upgrade to a premium membership, but many of the services and features can be done with a basic account, including:

Search for other members

Send winks

View of photos of members

Upload photos of yourself

Read the site's blog

To send and read messages with other members, you will need to upgrade to a premium subscription.

Quality Search Filters

The search filters on this dating site are comprehensive enough to narrow down your search for Muslim singles specifically. Plus, any of the search filters applied will be automatically saved, so you won't have to redo everything the next time you log on.

Muslima is one of the best Muslim dating services. With over 4.5 million members, you can find exactly what you want on Muslima - whether that's to get married or simply connect with other single Muslims from around the world.

There are plenty of young Muslim singles around the age of 25 or older you can get to know, as well as several divorced Muslims who are looking for a second chance to find love. Most members are looking for a Muslim marriage.

This Muslim dating site focuses specifically on connecting single Muslim men and Muslim women. This means you can rest assured knowing that any time spent on this Muslim dating site will not be wasted on someone who does not align with your values.

Registration Process

Muslima has a pretty straightforward verification and registration process. You can sign up using your Facebook account or via email. Either way, you will need to fill in all the required fields, including full name, email address, gender, and age.

After registering, you will have a list of items to complete your profile dashboard. This part of the process can be tedious, but it will help other members of this dating service get to know you. Once your profile is filled out, the site will work to verify you as a member and start suggesting potential matches.

This free Muslim dating site will allow anyone to sign up regardless of their religion. But, since the site is designed for finding Muslim marriage, the non-Muslim members must be open to converting to Islam. You will have the option to explain your religious beliefs on your profile.

Other Perks

Detailed profiles

There is no personality test when signing up, making the information and details written in your profile very important.

Members will outline their interests, preferences, and religious beliefs in-depth. This will help you navigate through potential matches easily. You'll immediately know whether the individual is compatible and aligns with your religious values.

Robust matching algorithm

Based on the personal information in your profile, the Muslima algorithm will provide you with a match that aligns with your expectations. This will help you find a compatible match faster and easier.

OneNightFriend is the preferred dating service for singles who want to find a mutually beneficial relationship. This is ideal if you want to match either a financially successful individual or an attractive person.

While it is not one of the specific Muslim dating sites, there are plenty of single Muslim women and Muslim men to be found on this platform.

There are plenty of background procedures and other verification processes to ensure you are connecting with members who meet your non-negotiable checklist items, including religious beliefs.

Registration Process

Upon registration, you will need to provide some personal information before becoming a member. This includes your email address, gender, sexual orientation, and your expectations for possible matches.

You will also need to upload a profile photo, which is subject to approval. Once the photo has been approved by the site, it will be immediately uploaded.

You can also choose to connect your dating profile to your social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. This will help your profile stand out, adding a layer of legitimacy to your account.

Other Perks

Many free features

Everyone can try this dating service for free. If you're a woman, you can even send free messages. Some of the other free features include:

Registration and profile creation

Match searching

Quality security features

Because this site is meant to connect singles for in-person dating, the safety and security measures are extensive. Just about everything on your profile, including photos and income, must be properly vetted and verified.