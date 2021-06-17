7 Military Dating Sites for Singles in 2024: Pros & Cons

Military dating sites serve single men and women looking for love and companionship even with the nature of their duties. Military men and women are generally busy. From training to traveling for months and even years, this cumbersome life can take a toll on them. Due to the sacrifices they have to make most times, their love life is suppressed and uncatered to.
Fortunately for them, there are dating sites out there that serve men and women in the military who intend to find someone special to love. We have explored the web and crafted the seven best military dating sites for singles in 2021. These sites serve singles in service, including Navy, Marines, Air Force, Army, and Coast Guards. Single civilians can also use some of these sites to find a uniform lady or man to date.
Best Military Dating Site With the Most Users: eHarmony
Best Military Specific Site: Military Cupid
Best International Military Dating Option: Zoosk
Best Option For Private Dating: Ashley Madison
eHarmony
If you're looking for uniform personnel to date, Eharmony could be the answer to the end of all your dating woes. eHarmony may be able to help you find a date that has the same value and lifestyle as you. The site boasts about 29 million users globally. With this large number of members looking to find partners, you won't have to search so hard to find someone special.
Pros:
- eHarmony is one of the most popular sites for dating.
- You get lots of options from all parts of the world as there are 29 million members.
- An algorithm uses specific personality tests to match members.
- The sites match you with other members; no need to waste time searching for the right one from thousands of people.
- Exclusively for people looking for serious dates.
- You use your own criteria to search for members who suit your personal desire.
- It's not suitable for people who want casual dates.
- It's not specifically tailored to military dating.
- It has quite a heavy price tag.
- The higher the length of the subscription, the lower the monthly cost.
- There's no free version as you need to pay every month to subscribe.
Verdict
EHarmony is a good option regardless of the cons, especially if you want military chat rooms for singles with millions of users. Also, if you are looking to date someone based on their personality, not just how they look, eHarmony has got you covered.
Military Cupid
Dating for military personnel can be complicated at times. Military Cupid was launched in 2006 and operated by Cupid Media which manages other popular dating sites. Being one of the first military dating sites, Military Cupid has become one of the largest and most popular military dating sites, with over 600,000 military officers and civilians mingling with each other. You can register on this popular dating site through the homepage or with your Facebook profile. The process of signing up is generally quick, easy, and free.
- It has up to 1 million users globally, which provides lots of options for members.
- It has an Android app.
- It has an easy and quick signing up process.
- It allows you to provide a detailed profile about yourself to allow other members to know who you are.
- You can also get more detailed information about other members.
- You get a fair pricing plan when you sign up for one year.
- The site has an easy interface and operates smoothly.
- You only get access to contact other members when you are on a paid membership plan.
- You pay a more expensive membership fee when you pay for less than 12 months.
- It's not available on the App Store.
Verdict
Being on the net for over a decade, Military Cupid has established a solid reputation and is known for bringing military singles together. With a well-functioning site, Military Cupid may still stick around for a long time.
Seeking
If you really want to meet interesting sets of people who care about quality and the finer things in life, then Seeking would be your best bet. The site provides a platform where well-educated, ambitious, successful, career-oriented users with similar beliefs and values can meet. The platform has a large user base of members in distinct industries such as finance and tech. You would need to have an impressive profile to be a part of Seeking.
- You meet people who are successful in their professions.
- The sites focus on providing quality dates to members.
- It has a mobile app.
- It's not solely designed for military men and women.
- You need to upgrade to paid to enjoy the full benefit the site offers.
Verdict
Seeking might be the right dating app for you, especially if you dream of being a power couple with someone special; the platform might just make your dreams come true.
UniformDating
As the name suggests, UniformDating site exists to serve single military men, women, and other single people in uniform such as firemen, police officers, doctors, etc. Established in 2004, UniformDating is known to bring people in the military with like-minds together. With over 135,000 members of the site, UniformDating sites have been proven to be one of the best military dating sites on the internet. Whether you are retired from the military or still serving your country, you can meet people who share similar views, values, and lifestyles with you. You can join the site for free, flirt, and meet with lots of uniformed personnel.
- It's a well-established site.
- It provides a lot of options with 2 million members globally.
- You can answer a quiz about yourself which allows you to get people that match with you.
- You can only enjoy the full benefits of the site when you are on the paid membership plan.
- You only get a moderately priced membership plan when you sign up for six months and above.
Verdict
If you are looking for a military dating site that has been around for a while, UniformDating site could be your best bet. Although it may cost you some money to become a member, it's worth a try. Besides, you can view other members before subscribing to a paid membership plan.
Zoosk
When you are in the military, you get the remarkable benefit of being sent to lovely places and meeting different kinds of people. However, you can also be sent to a wasteland to work a ton until you forget what it feels like to date again. Zoosk is the platform created to bring people together regardless of their geographical territory. You get to find that unique person even without stepping out of the base. The site has members from more than 80 countries globally. With over 40 million users, most users appreciate the platform for the almost-balanced number between men and women as most dating sites are typically dominated by males rather than females.
- It has a large membership base.
- It has an almost balanced split between single males and females.
- It gives you access to find someone geographically close to you.
- You can meet someone from almost anywhere, even when you are assigned to a remote land.
- It has a large number of inactive member profiles.
Verdict
With Zoosk, you can as well maintain your love life while serving your country. Although it has its drawbacks, the site is still a viable option for single uniform men and women.
MilitaryFriends
If you are into military dating, then you should check out the Military Friends. Owned and managed by a well-known network, MilitaryFriends is one of the best dating sites on the web that exists to bring two lonely military singles together with over 10k members. Founded over 16 years ago, MilitaryFriends is here to help you find that military man to date. The sites provide free access to register, communicate, fun date ideas, military articles, and forums.
- The site is owned and operated by a famous network.
- It focuses on bringing military personnel together.
- It has a Facebook page where members can engage.
- It has a small membership base.
- The site needs to be updated as most features and blog posts are outdated.
- The interface is not visually appealing.
Verdict
A famous company operates military Friends; hence you don't need to be skeptical to join the platform. You don't risk anything when you sign up to see how the site works. However, the site doesn't have a modern interface as it hasn't been updated for years.
AshleyMadison
If you are married and still looking for a date, Ashley Madison is the dating platform for you. A married person could decide to find someone to date due to many reasons. Deployment is hard on both partners in a relationship. Regardless of whatever the reason may be, AshleyMadison provides a discreet way with which married people can meet new people.
Pros:
- The site prioritizes users' privacy as all information is handled discreetly.
- It's an ideal platform for people who want a private relationship.
- The platform provides several security measures to protect users.
- They allow you to meet people from different parts of the country.
- It has a mobile app.
- The platform has a previous history of compromising user safety.
- The platform is specifically for people who seek to have extramarital affairs.
Verdict
AshleyMadison is the right dating platform for you if you are looking for an alternative type of dating. Most members have either been married or are married, so you don't have to feel strange about what you are seeking.
Key Takeaway
Even though the love life of a serviceman, whether married or single, can be challenging, stressful, and isolating, you don't have to single out love from your life and live a solitary life. You can actually create and build solid relationships from online dating sites. Military dating sites aim to help military singles find someone special to date. We have given you our list of the seven best military dating sites to help you kick start your journey of finding love.