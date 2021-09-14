7 Best Widow Dating Sites: Date Again After Losing A Spouse

Dating as a widow can be complicated. Sometimes your head may be saying it's time to move on but your heart isn’t ready yet. Other times, you may be ready to hit the dating scene but you’re afraid of being rejected or getting hurt. Widows and widowers can go through tough periods. They have to overcome grief, loneliness, and insecurities. This makes it difficult to move on from their previous partner and start dating again. They may be unable to make that connection in real life and that's where online dating sites come in. If you're ready to date again, check out the best free dating sites and resources for single widows in this article. These all allow widows looking for a new relationship to move at their own pace. Best Online Dating Sites and Resources for Widows

Rank Site Free Trial Link Best For #1 AshleyMadison Free Trial Casual site for widowed singles #2 Heated Affairs Free Trial Finding other married people #3 eHarmony Free Trial Widow dating site for serious relationship #4 EliteSingles Free Trial Well-educated and successful widow dating club #5 SingleParentMatch Free Trial Best widow dating for single parents

AshleyMadison

After facing a breach a few years ago, Ashley Madison relaunched and now offers a safer online dating experience. It provides the best online dating experience for anyone looking for a casual relationship. It promotes the idea of open relationships, polygamy, and monogamy. Ashley Madison has a massive active user base and the dating pool includes both married and single users. This is not the site if you're looking for love so if that is what you're after look elsewhere. The majority of relationships on Ashley Madison are based on mutual understandings by like-minded singles. These individuals are all for unconventional types of relationships. Signing up takes just a few minutes and after that's done, you can browse member profiles right away for a potential partner. Women can use Ashley Madison for free while men need to pay. Men will have to purchase credits for chatting online with women on the site. Ashley Madison can also keep your identity or charges hidden. The discreet anonymous payment option and the option to blur your picture if you choose to upload one are great if you do not want to be identified by anyone you may know. Pros: Best for casual relationships

Free for women so has more women users.

Anonymous features

Cons: Men need to pay to use the site

Can be expensive to unlock advanced features Heated Affairs Heated Affairs is an online dating site geared towards affairs. As a widower, this might not be exactly what you are looking for but their community is fellow married individuals. Chances are they’re unhappily married if they are on an affairs site. Heated Affairs help you find the best ways of discovering and meeting people who may be in a similar situation or have had the same life experiences. Best of all, most of the information and sites they recommended are discreet so if you don't want anyone to know that you're dating again, they won't. Pros: Best free online dating resource for widows and widowers

Discreet

Tons of information

Cons: The site looks plain and boring eHarmony

Harmony is the best widow/widower dating site for those looking for a long-term or serious relationship. It has the most success stories with most of the matches made here resulting in marriage. This online dating site will do all the work so you don't have to. eHarmony's main objective is to find the formula of love to help you form a genuine relationship. The site requires you to take a lengthy personality test. The test uses psychological truths to identify areas of compatibility between two individuals. This test gets to the heart of who you are and what you're looking for. It includes questions like “What are your main reasons for wanting a relationship?” and “What do you want your partner to like about you?” These help the site to deliver highly compatible matches for you. All you need to do is sign up, take the test and eHarmony shows you potential matches based on those answers. There's a free membership plan but if you want more out of the site, then you can upgrade to any of its premium paid memberships. Pros: Best widow dating site for serious relationship

Lengthy personality test for the best matches possible

Free membership plan available Cons: Limited free version

Paid plans can be expensive Elite Singles

EliteSingles is a top-tier online dating site for widows and widowers. It is best known for attracting well-educated and successful singles. The focus here is quality over quantity. Approximately 82% of the users on this online dating site hold a Bachelor's, Masters or Doctorate degree. You can register, browse profiles, receive matches, and flirt by sending likes to someone online. You can customize your dating profile preferences to ensure that your daily matches meet your standards. However, you can only message others if you sign up for a paid membership plan. This is a good thing for user privacy and safety. This online dating protector feature means you won't have to worry about dealing with creeps, cybercriminals, or other unsavory characters in your inbox. EliteSingles has an impressive track record with more than 2,500 men and women finding love on this dating platform each month. This great dating site offers 24/7 customer care support during your dating journey. Pros: Best for well-educated and successful individuals

Enhanced security measures and messaging filters

24/7 support during your dating journey Cons: Paid membership only SingleParentMatch If you're a single parent and looking for love, then SingleParentMatch is a good option. SingleParentMatch has been around for over 16 years. You can find several singles over the age of 50 and the rest of the users are younger single parents. Signing up is quick and easy. You don't have to fill in a lot of personal details to complete the sign-up process. Decide how many details you want to disclose but it is recommended to write a short story about yourself and your life in general to give people a glimpse into who you are. Perform free searches by entering a few search filters including age, gender, or others. You can download the mobile app and keep looking for love even when you're on the go. However, you'll have to pay if you want premium access to some of SingleParentMatch best features. Pros: Quick sign-up

Dating website and dating app

User-friendly interface Cons: Only accessible in the US and Canada

Prices for advanced dating features are high ChristianMingle

ChristianMingle is a faith-based online dating site for meeting Christian singles. ChristianMingle has the highest percentage of Christian members than any other dating site or dating app in the world. This makes it the best dating site if you want to find someone for a relationship grounded in Christian values. Christian Mingle has led to more Christian relationships and marriages than any of its competitors. In a survey of American Christians, it was found that 29% of all Christian marriages that originated online started on ChristianMingle. ChristianMingle can provide solace to widows and widowers who are struggling with loneliness, grief, and uncertainty. It provides a god-centered dating experience to finding love and companionship again and doesn't cost anything to take that first step. Sign up for free and gain access to the dating profiles of Christian singles in your area. You can even send free messages to a select number of matches. Pros: Best faith-based dating platform

Free signup

24/7 customer support via email or live chat Cons: Limited communication for free users

Not everyone on the site is Christian but they are willing to date a Christian SilverSingles