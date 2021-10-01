7 Best Rich Men Dating Sites: Dating for Wealthy Singles - Updated for 2023

Our team researches and reviews a plethora of services and platforms thoroughly and in-depth.
Today, we want to spotlight something that is rarely associated with men. We want to showcase some of the best rich men dating sites that favor their wealthy side of the algorithm.
Like any other dating website, there are different cost levels, features, and other options. Ultimately, you’ll want to find what fits your preferences best, and that is why we review a versatile array of websites.
Everyone is different, so we’ve focused on dating services for wealthy men of all spectrums and walks of life. It may require some patience on your part, and you may even try out multiple rich men dating sites before you find the one that fits.
Maybe you’re looking for a plus one to make your business trips more fun. Alternatively, you might be looking for a gorgeous model to act as arm candy at events. Or, you might just be looking for real, genuine love.
Just know, the relationship or agreement you seek is waiting for you on the web somewhere. No matter what your heart desires, it just takes some time and effort to find it!
Without further ado, let’s dive in!
Top Dating Services for Wealthy Men
Seeking
Our number on the best rich men dating sites is Seeking. Formerly Seeking Arrangements, many consider this site the go-to rich men dating platform, and it’s known to be the world’s largest wealthy dating platform.
The website offers simple, easy-to-understand arrangements between attractive singles and wealthy users across the world. Both parties can expect to find the best internet dating sites have to offer on Seeking.
The platform also has a favorable ratio for men - roughly four women for every one man, hence making it easier to take your pick if you’re a wealthy man. If you are tired of weeding through bad dating options and ready to make the move into Elite dating this is for you. Think Raya type users but more accessible.
Pros
- Most popular wealthy dating site on the web
- Four women for every one man on the site
- Highly secure and undercover.
- The signup process takes less than a minute.
Cons
- More expensive compared to other dating sites, but higher quality users.
RichMeetsBeautiful
RichMeetsBeautiful is one of the most popular millionaires dating sites. The site boasts countless members, positive reviews, and success stories.
Members looking for a wide array of connections, from casual flirting to serious relationships, are all found here! It all just depends on the individuals, as well as their dating goals.
Unlike many dating platforms, RichMeetsBeautiful caters to men and women looking to enjoy the company of an attractive single. While it’s more popular among rich men, wealthy women also find luck here.
If you’re after someone young and beautiful and you’re financially well off, this might be the perfect option for you. Best of all, the registration process takes less than 5 minutes. Even if it doesn’t end up being “your” dating site, it’s worth giving it a try.
Pros
- Premium subscription features a selection of valuable features.
- It offers members options to choose anonymous profiles or reveal their identities.
- Search for your specific type of potential match — filter by type of dating, attractive singles, wealthy men, and more
Cons
- Most features require premium accounts.
WhatsYourPrice
Next up is a unique type of dating site for wealthy singles. One of the best rich men dating sites, you have an advantage over the dating scene here.
Give or receive incentives to go on first dates, next dates, or whatever occasion there might be! The more generous you are as a member here, the more opportunity you have to offer incentives to potential partners. Essentially, WhatsYourPrice rewards you for your generosity.
It’s also perfect for avoiding the time-consuming, endlessly boring cycle of messaging. Instead, you can get straight to the date. The conversation will be more fun that way, anyway! Everything is organized and seamless on WhatsYourPrice.
Pros
- Detailed profiles make it easy to decide who deserves the first date with you.
- An innovative idea, offering a unique style of dating to the industry
- The platform itself has a nice, user-friendly design that’s simple to navigate
Cons
- There’s not a mobile app available for this platform
Millionairematch.com
As the name might imply, MillionaireMatch is a dating site dedicated to matching millionaires with potential partners. Typically, it’s best for matching wealthy men with beautiful single women across the globe. One of the best rich men dating sites, the site offers a unique service to wealthy men.
In the industry for over 15 years, MillionaireMatch’s roots are firm. They’ve been around longer than most other dating services for wealthy men. Such experience gives it an advantage already, knowing to accommodate rich users.
We love the personalization aspect of this platform. Instead of merely creating an account yourself, you get some help! A Special Members Director helps users set up their accounts and fill out their profiles.
Rather than having to do it all on your own, you can enjoy the perks of not using a free account. Free accounts are also available, though they have more limited functions. The site also has wealth and income verification checks to ensure the person claiming to be rich is.
Pros
- Wealth and income checks ensure a population of truly wealthy people on the site.
- In business for over 15 years
- Mobile app available on both iOS and Android
Cons
- Severely limited features with a free account
EliteSingles
One of the leading dating websites for the successful and educated, we feel EliteSingles deserves mention. Out of the rich men dating sites, this is where you’re likely to find both parties incredibly well-educated. Over 80% of the members boast a college degree or higher.
While education and success don’t always equal wealth, there’s a good chance that it does here. You can connect with other educated professionals that have common goals and lifestyles.
EliteSingles may not be the ideal site if you’re looking for a pretty face. However, there are other recommendations on our list for that. The majority of our review consists of dating services for wealthy men that make it easy.
The platform offers an extensive personality survey and a strict verification process before signup. We appreciate the extra touches for validation and security, though, and it helps to weed out scammers and time wasters on the site.
Overall, the signup process should take about 20 minutes. Then, you can start connecting with others of your caliber all across the world.
Pros
- An in-depth personality survey helps to provide an intelligent matchmaking service.
- The lowest rate of scamming.
- 24-hour customer care service.
Cons
- Not a site aimed at casual dating
eHarmony
You might not think of eHarmony when you’re on your search for the best rich men dating sites, and that’s exactly why we need to mention it.
Deserving praise of its own, eHarmony does more than find long-term, serious relationships. As a wealthy man, it can find you the type of relationship you’re after.
No, we don’t mean casual dating. But finding someone attractive to cultivate a beautiful relationship with is absolutely in the cards.
Through their intelligent, renowned matchmaking algorithm, you can finally find someone that gets you. For those wealthy singles searching for something more genuine, eHarmony might be the best choice for you.
Pros
- Perfect for cultivating a real, serious, and long-term relationship
- The dating site has been in the industry for decades now
- Affordable plans make it easy to want to try out
Cons
- Not exclusive to wealthy users, so not a dedicated rich man dating site
Luxy
Finally, we conclude our best rich men dating sites review with Luxy. A newer platform than most of the others, it still deserves some praise of its own. Here, wealthy singles can connect and maybe even fall in love.
It’s a dedicated platform committed to bringing the affluent together. If you’re one to prefer finding an equal instead of just finding someone attractive, this may be your sign.
The sky's the limit on Luxy, and your ideal match is waiting for you. This platform caters to a global audience and people of all age groups above 18, and its friendly user interface and navigation options help it grow in popularity.
Luxy appears in The Business Insider, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, CNBC, CNN, and more. Still up and coming, it’s exciting to see them continue to draw attention far and wide.
Pros
- Userbase is highly attractive and also typically wealthy
- Most profiles are verified, and security is at an all-time high
- The site has a clean, upscale look that many enjoy
Cons
- The premium membership option can be pricy, though this isn’t an issue for someone wealthy.
How to Find an Attractive Single Woman
As we come to a close in our guide, we want to offer some other advice. If you’re trying to date someone attractive, we want to help you learn how to find the perfect match.
It can be a confusing world when you first get started, so let’s go over some important features to pay attention to. If the dating service you consider has a red flag on these features, you might stay away from it.
Barriers to Entry
You don’t want it to be too easy to sign up for an account. Instead, you should expect a lengthy verification process, and there should be an in-depth registration step that helps.
If you’re a wealthy man trying to advertise your wealth as a plus to dating you, you need to find a site that caters to that. Many of the rich men dating sites we mentioned have identity, income, and wealth checks.
While this might seem like a hassle, it ultimately saves you time and trouble, too.
Size of Community
Some dating services are popular and have tons of active users each day, and others might not have such a large crowd. The more people using a service, the more likely you are to find a match. Do with that information as you will.
Safety and Security
Finally, the security measures of a dating service for wealthy men should be lock-tight. Don’t register for an account or download an app unless you know how good the security on their site is.
Wrapping Up Our Best Rich Men Dating Sites Guide
As you can see, there are quite many rich men dating sites to choose from. Each solid in its own right, you can see the differences and unique features between them.
As mentioned before, everyone is different. We know the perfect dating service for wealthy men may not resonate the same with all of them, and that’s why we provided so many other recommendations.
We hope that now, you can take the time to find which one fits your preferences the most. There’s a perfect dating site out there for every single individual, and try out our recommendations today to see which one is yours. Here’s also a complete review of the best affair dating sites.