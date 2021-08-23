7 Best Online Divorce Sites & Services: Online Services Reviewed

Divorce is something that can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. In this guide today, we want to break down everything you might want to know about using an online divorce service. We’ll touch on the good, the bad, and the ugly — because you deserve to know it all.

Then, we’ll go into detail on which online divorce service. We’ve narrowed it down to 7 of the best online divorce sites online. Not every service will fit every person’s situation, which is why we chose 7. Giving you multiples to choose from puts the decision more into your hands!

Now, let’s dive into our comprehensive guide on the best online divorce services.

7 Best Online Divorce Services

Here is our list of the top, best online divorce services that we’ll be reviewing in this guide today:

What You Need to Know When You File Divorce Online

In this guide, it’s our goal to answer as many valuable questions regarding online divorce as possible. The most common questions we get are:

What is the best online divorce service?

Is online divorce the best option for you?

So, to best help you understand, we want to tackle an explanation of online divorce. What is it? How can you take advantage of an online divorce service? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

How Does Online Divorce Work?

Everyone is different, but most online, reputable divorce sites have a similar 3-step system.

Step One

First, they’ll determine your eligibility. Some divorce sites are only available in certain states or areas. During this step, you’ll just be submitting basic info and what state you live in. This will also help services understand if you qualify for an online divorce.

Step Two

Next, you’ll complete an online interview. This is where they get into more detailed questions, like your marriage, assets or debt, and children, if you have any.

Some online services will offer helpful explanations as they walk you through this part. Overall, prepare to be at this step for about an hour.

Step Three

Finally, step three is to file those divorce papers once you obtain all the complete forms! A good online divorce service will provide you with access to your completed divorce forms. You’ll be given instructions on how to file in court. If you opt for a premium service, some divorce websites can even tackle the filing for you.

Can You File Divorce Online?

In short, yes, you can file for divorce online in most states. Any number of these online divorce services can provide the proper divorce forms for your situation. They also help guarantee that your filing will be approved no matter what state you’re in.

Who Should Use Online Divorce Services?

Now, of course, online divorce isn’t mean for everyone. You’re only eligible for an online divorce if the divorce is uncontested. If your spouse and you can reach an agreement with zero issues, you’re good to go.

Divorce can often be more complicated than that, though. Most online divorce services aren’t able to handle anything complex.

You’re an ideal candidate for online divorce if you:

Have a simple financial situation - no debt and no assets

Had a short-term marriage

Have no young children

However, if you don’t fit this description, you may still qualify for online divorce. A hybrid approach, like some of the services we’ll mention, is still a wholly viable option.

You’ll find that online divorce can work for anyone if you find the right service for your needs. It’s our goal to ensure you’re fully informed so you can make the right choice.

The Pros and Cons of Online Divorce

Speaking of making the right choice, it’s only fair that you’re given utter transparency. We want to uncover both the pros and cons of using an online divorce service.

When we dive into the best online divorce services on the web, we’ll look at the individual pros and cons. For now, we want to show you the advantages and disadvantages of using an online divorce site.

What are the Advantages of Online Divorce?

First, the advantages to using an online divorce website are many. Just to name a few, those advantages can include:

Save time doing it all online

A reduced level of stress and conflict, especially if the divorce is uncontested

You have greater flexibility and control over an online service

Typically, you can save money by choosing the online route. Save on expensive lawyer fees and a potentially costly legal battle

What are the Disadvantages of Online Divorce?

Next, there are downsides to everything in life. The biggest disadvantage to using an online divorce website is the lack of true legal advice.

Put simply, you don’t know what you don’t know. Unless they explicitly offer legal advice, divorce sites can only offer you the resources to do it yourself.

However, there are several sites on our list that offer legal advice in their packages. Some others we mention offer it a la carte or as an add-on.

How We Chose the Best Online Divorce Services

Our ultimate goal throughout this guide is to simply help you choose the best online divorce service. Everyone is different, so we try to accommodate a variety of different needs.

What features are the most important when you consider online divorce?

Chances are you’re not looking to break the bank. If you’re considering an online option, affordable is often part of the equation.

You understand just how complicated the legal process of divorce can be. What do you need in an online divorce service to get it done fast and easily?

We broke it down into different categories. The factors we looked at for each online divorce site included:

The overall security of the sites - is it SSL-encrypted?

The site or app’s ease of use, as well as its interface

Customer reviews

Services offered

Customer support options and availability

Availability of completed forms - are they instantly available for download or is there a delay? Do you have to pay to have them mailed to you?

Any other resources or tools they offer, either with the package or a la carte

7 Best Online Divorce Service Reviews