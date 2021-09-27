7 Best Older Women Dating Sites for Younger Men to Meet Older Women

Our first mention might surprise you if you’re not familiar with the mature women niche on Ashley Madison. One of the best older women dating sites, premium accounts are free for women and fairly affordable for men. The platform primarily specializes in helping users have discreet, extramarital relationships. It can be a great spot for finding younger men, too. However, Ashley Madison isn’t exactly the site for long-term dating, and users are typically looking for hookups or casual dates. Pros Security measures are in place to ensure your identity is safe, regardless of if you’re trying to have an affair on the site or not.

For future privacy, messages disappear after a time

They have an easy-to-use mobile app.

Perfect for casual dating and building up confidence with flirting Cons Not ideal for long-term dating or nurturing serious relationships Adult Friend Finder

Next up is one of the largest communities for open-minded singles on the web. Adult Friend Finder, or AFF, is the perfect environment for older women to explore excitingly. Adult Friend Finder is fairly straightforward as a casual dating platform. Don’t use the app if you’re trying to build a committed, long-term relationship. One-night stands, hookups, and maybe even casual dates are fully on the table, though. Pros Perfect for hookups, casual dates, and one-night stands

Judgement-free platform where just about anything goes

A large community of active, open-minded singles and couples

Creating a profile is free and takes about 10 minutes Cons Not a dating website exclusive to mature women or cougars Cougar Life As the name implies, Cougar Life is an older woman dating site exclusively. This platform focuses on connecting older women with younger men (AKA cougars and cubs). Very niche, the whole place revolves around dating mature ladies.

With a simple registration process, you can be on your way to meeting someone special. The site makes it easy to help you find the perfect cougar with dedicated features. Available on their website and through their mobile app, you can connect to others any time, anywhere. Pros Designed specifically with cougars and cubs in mind

The Cougar Life mobile dating app is free to download on Android and iOS

Extensive search function to find someone based on height, body type, location, age, and more

Over 100,000 new members each month

Undemanding registration process Cons The premium subscription for a dedicated cougar site can potentially be pricy eHarmony

One of the oldest dating sites in the industry, eHarmony has its share of older women. On the dating app, you can find thousands of older women seeking younger men. Whether you’re searching for someone in the US or internationally, they can appear on this platform.

One thing that makes eHarmony stand out is its unique matchmaking algorithm. To date, it’s brought together tens of thousands of relationships that have blossomed into marriages. With that said, it’s important to note that the dating site focuses on long-term, serious relationships. If you’re looking for something more casual, you might check out some of the other alternatives on this guide. Pros Stay in touch with an app so you can communicate on the go

Perfect for finding a serious, long-term relationship

Over 35% of the population on the site are women

Though time-consuming, the profile creation helps find your ideal matches.

An intelligent matchmaking algorithm does all the work for you! Cons Not one of the exclusive older women dating sites Seeking

One of the best older women dating sites is Seeking, though it might not be the first one you think of. While the platform is famous for casual dating, you can do it for so much more than that! It’s surprisingly easy to find older women there, as well.

These mature women might be looking for something casual, serious, or something in between. Regardless, it’s easy to find the benefits of using Seeking when you get on it. Plus, women can use the platform for free. You can upgrade to premium as a younger man to get all the features, but it’s free to sign up. Pros Available as a cougar dating app for both Android and iOS

Find older women and see on their profile what they’re seeking

Use the platform to find casual dates, hookups, or even long-term relationships

Signup is free for everyone, and membership is free for women Cons To enjoy the site, you have to upgrade to a premium membership Millionaire Match Not everyone can date a millionaire, but many might want to. One of the top choices for finding fellow successful users is Millionaire Match. Their seamless service makes it easy to fall into a rhythm to find your perfect match.

Available on desktop, Android, and iOS through their app stores, Millionaire Match is known for its top-notch safety and protection features. We can’t be surprised when the platform caters to the rich and elite in the world. What’s important is that the chance to meet a high-quality single, older woman is very high. Pros Winks and e-greetings make it easy to break the ice on this platform

Blogs, forums, and other informative pages are available that you can interact with for free

Perfect for connecting with rich, older women

Founded in 2001, so over two decades of experience in the industry

Connect with counselors as a user to get help on your approach to online millionaire dating Cons Because of the community on the platform, subscription options are not cheap. Zoosk