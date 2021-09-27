7 Best Older Women Dating Sites for Younger Men to Meet Older Women

Nowadays, people can feel confident about going after exactly what (and who) they truly want. Empowerment about who you want to be with is at an all-time high. For many, that could mean cougar dating. Whether you’re a mature woman or seeking one yourself, you’ve landed on the perfect guide today.
These mature women may or may not prefer to be called “cougars.” After all, everyone is different! There’s also not exactly an age minimum to be a cougar. A woman in her 30s might identify as a cougar simply because she prefers men in their 20s. That’s just one example, too.
Thanks to the world of online dating, there are more options than ever. We took some time deliberating on the best older women dating sites on the web, and now, we want to share those results with you.
There are no hard-set rules when it comes to cougar dating. However, some dating websites will make it easier to get into the mature women dating scene:
7 Best Older Women Dating Sites
Our first mention might surprise you if you’re not familiar with the mature women niche on Ashley Madison. One of the best older women dating sites, premium accounts are free for women and fairly affordable for men.
The platform primarily specializes in helping users have discreet, extramarital relationships. It can be a great spot for finding younger men, too. However, Ashley Madison isn’t exactly the site for long-term dating, and users are typically looking for hookups or casual dates.
Pros
- Security measures are in place to ensure your identity is safe, regardless of if you’re trying to have an affair on the site or not.
- For future privacy, messages disappear after a time
- They have an easy-to-use mobile app.
- Perfect for casual dating and building up confidence with flirting
Cons
- Not ideal for long-term dating or nurturing serious relationships
Adult Friend Finder
Next up is one of the largest communities for open-minded singles on the web. Adult Friend Finder, or AFF, is the perfect environment for older women to explore excitingly.
Adult Friend Finder is fairly straightforward as a casual dating platform. Don’t use the app if you’re trying to build a committed, long-term relationship. One-night stands, hookups, and maybe even casual dates are fully on the table, though.
Pros
- Perfect for hookups, casual dates, and one-night stands
- Judgement-free platform where just about anything goes
- A large community of active, open-minded singles and couples
- Creating a profile is free and takes about 10 minutes
Cons
- Not a dating website exclusive to mature women or cougars
Cougar Life
As the name implies, Cougar Life is an older woman dating site exclusively. This platform focuses on connecting older women with younger men (AKA cougars and cubs). Very niche, the whole place revolves around dating mature ladies.
With a simple registration process, you can be on your way to meeting someone special. The site makes it easy to help you find the perfect cougar with dedicated features. Available on their website and through their mobile app, you can connect to others any time, anywhere.
Pros
- Designed specifically with cougars and cubs in mind
- The Cougar Life mobile dating app is free to download on Android and iOS
- Extensive search function to find someone based on height, body type, location, age, and more
- Over 100,000 new members each month
- Undemanding registration process
Cons
- The premium subscription for a dedicated cougar site can potentially be pricy
eHarmony
One of the oldest dating sites in the industry, eHarmony has its share of older women. On the dating app, you can find thousands of older women seeking younger men. Whether you’re searching for someone in the US or internationally, they can appear on this platform.
One thing that makes eHarmony stand out is its unique matchmaking algorithm. To date, it’s brought together tens of thousands of relationships that have blossomed into marriages. With that said, it’s important to note that the dating site focuses on long-term, serious relationships. If you’re looking for something more casual, you might check out some of the other alternatives on this guide.
Pros
- Stay in touch with an app so you can communicate on the go
- Perfect for finding a serious, long-term relationship
- Over 35% of the population on the site are women
- Though time-consuming, the profile creation helps find your ideal matches.
- An intelligent matchmaking algorithm does all the work for you!
Cons
- Not one of the exclusive older women dating sites
Seeking
One of the best older women dating sites is Seeking, though it might not be the first one you think of. While the platform is famous for casual dating, you can do it for so much more than that! It’s surprisingly easy to find older women there, as well.
These mature women might be looking for something casual, serious, or something in between. Regardless, it’s easy to find the benefits of using Seeking when you get on it. Plus, women can use the platform for free. You can upgrade to premium as a younger man to get all the features, but it’s free to sign up.
Pros
- Available as a cougar dating app for both Android and iOS
- Find older women and see on their profile what they’re seeking
- Use the platform to find casual dates, hookups, or even long-term relationships
- Signup is free for everyone, and membership is free for women
Cons
- To enjoy the site, you have to upgrade to a premium membership
Millionaire Match
Not everyone can date a millionaire, but many might want to. One of the top choices for finding fellow successful users is Millionaire Match. Their seamless service makes it easy to fall into a rhythm to find your perfect match.
Available on desktop, Android, and iOS through their app stores, Millionaire Match is known for its top-notch safety and protection features. We can’t be surprised when the platform caters to the rich and elite in the world. What’s important is that the chance to meet a high-quality single, older woman is very high.
Pros
- Winks and e-greetings make it easy to break the ice on this platform
- Blogs, forums, and other informative pages are available that you can interact with for free
- Perfect for connecting with rich, older women
- Founded in 2001, so over two decades of experience in the industry
- Connect with counselors as a user to get help on your approach to online millionaire dating
Cons
- Because of the community on the platform, subscription options are not cheap.
Zoosk
Last but not least on our list of the best older women dating sites is Zoosk. For 13 years, the dating site has been in business, and since then, they’ve created a remarkably high reputation for themselves. For those on the search for single older women, you might try this one first.
While Zoosk doesn’t focus on only mature women, its user base is large and diverse. They very well might have the largest community of single women online. With unique tools that make it easy to find who you’re looking for, we certainly recommend giving this one a try.
Pros
- Easy to use mobile app with user-friendly interface and navigation
- One of the most popular dating sites, with over 40 million users across the world
- Unique features to utilize, like Smart Pick, Super Send, Carousel, and Boost, which all help make match finding easier
- Ideal for serious, long-term relationships
Cons
- Not exclusive to mature women and younger men
Frequently Asked Questions About Older Women Dating Sites and Cougars
What is a Cougar in Dating?
In the dating world, a “cougar” is a woman interested in dating younger men. She could be any age, though cougars are typically in their 50’s or older. Still, there are plenty of women in their 40’s, 30’s, and even late 20’s that still identify as cougars.
What is a Cub in Dating?
On the opposite end of that, a “cub” is the man a cougar dates. Younger men looking to date older women are called cubs. They can also be any age, as long as they’re younger than the woman they seek to date.
Are All Older Women Cougars?
Some people refer to all older women that date younger men cougars. However, this is a common misconception. On the contrary, “cougar” is a self-identifying term. Not all older women are looking specifically for younger men, after all.
Some women also aren’t fans of the term because of its stigma, and they feel it sounds like predators taking advantage of younger men, which is not their goal. Make sure you understand your potential mature lady’s opinion on the term before you dive into dating.
Which Dating Site Is Most Suitable for Meeting Older Women?
Everyone is different, so this largely depends on your personal preferences. Are you looking for a site that’s exclusive to older women and the people seeking them? If so, you might want to use the above platforms to cater to cougars.
Likewise, maybe you want to feel out what else the dating world has to offer, and a more general platform would be better suited for your needs. Fortunately, we also mentioned multiple older women dating sites perfect for that.
Are Cougar Dating Sites Free?
No, unfortunately, most cougar dating sites aren’t free. While paying a subscription for a dating site can be a downside, look at the pluses. If only paid members are on the site, there’s less chance to find a scammer. The quality of members on the platform should be much higher than that of a free dating site.
Should I Use an Exclusive Mature Women Dating Site?
Again, this comes down to personal preference. If you’re seeking cougars purely, then you might want to stick with one of the dedicated older women dating sites. Otherwise, you might try out some of the other platforms instead, like AFF or eHarmony.
What you want out of the relationship also plays a factor. Are you looking for something quick or casual? Or, are you looking to cultivate a serious, long-term relationship? These dating sites will help you narrow in on the best older women dating sites for you.
Why are Cougar Dating Websites So Popular?
Have you ever actually met a cougar? It can change your life. Cougar dating websites are so popular because the world knows just what kind of magic older women can offer—experienced, resilient, and mature. This dating lifestyle fits perfectly for some.
Wrapping Up Our Best Older Women Dating Sites Guide
Cougar dating can be fun, exciting, and even turn into a long-term, flourishing relationship for some. Whether you’re in it just for the experience or to find your match, we hope this guide helped.
The right cougar dating website is out there for you. It’s our goal to at least help you narrow it down. You may resonate with some or all of the best older women dating sites we mentioned, and we recommend giving them each a try so you can see which one fits you best. If you are looking for just casual flings, check out these best hookup sites.