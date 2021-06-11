7 Best Jewish Dating Sites To Find You The One in 2021

Dating sites are one of the most popular ways to meet someone - not far behind the traditional methods of finding love in your local coffee shop or through mutual friends. With millions of dating app users worldwide, chances are your perfect match is somewhere out there. It may just take a whole lot of swiping to find them. Regular old dating already involves a lot of unknowns. You're entering uncharted territory, meeting entirely new people with the intent of forming either a short-term or long-term relationship. With that, it's much easier to connect with people that share common interests, backgrounds, and goals. If you're a Jewish single looking for other Jewish singles, you've come to the right place. Finding "the one" takes true compatibility and rapport. That can be difficult to find through a single picture or short bio on someone's dating site profile. When using a dedicated Jewish dating site, you're only increasing your chances to find a highly compatible partner. To curb any sense of hopelessness when it comes to the online dating scene, we've reviewed some of the best Jewish dating sites to try out. Whether you're looking for a Jewish woman in New York City, a Jewish man on the West Coast, etc., these online dating sites will provide a large pool of Jewish singles that may just be the one. Related: Best Free Dating Sites for Love

7 Best Jewish Dating Sites

eHarmony - Best dating site for long term relationships JDate - Best site for Jewish dating Zoosk - Best for international relationship Ashley Madison - Best for discreet dating EliteSingles - Best for Jewish singles over the age of 30 JPeopleMeet - Best site for casual dating JSwipe - Best Jewish dating app for millennials

eHarmony is a company that’s all about building a member base that is an ethnically, racially, and religiously diverse group of individuals. This includes helping Jewish men and women find long-lasting love. eHarmony has a track record of success stories, connecting members based on their personality, interests, and overall compatibility. Finding an agreeable partner online can be a difficult task, to say the least. Because of this, eHarmony has developed an intelligent matching software, otherwise known as their Compatibility Matching Quiz, that does all of the tedious and time-consuming work for you. To conclude, eHarmony is a great option for Jewish singles looking for love within the community.



Pros:

Singles are matched based on compatibility

Over a million-member success stories

The registration process is simple

There is a free trial available

Cons

The membership fees are pricey

No search feature

JDate is a dating site built exclusively for Jewish singles looking to connect with other Jewish singles. There are many individuals active on the site, making it easier to find your special someone. Each person on JDate is encouraged to highlight their beliefs, passions, and interests within their user profiles. This makes for genuine harmony between Jewish men and Jewish women alike. The site is equipped to facilitate romance-based matchmaking, as well as friendship-based connections. JDate has hundreds of thousands of success stories within their community - from romantic relationships that have led to engagements and marriage to friendships that last for life. This platform is available to Jewish people throughout the world. Having the opportunity to connect Jewish singles across the globe provides a convenient way for individuals to meet, interact, and ultimately find "the one". Pros:

Free, but limited membership account available

Detailed profiles are encouraged

Online and offline opportunities to meet Jewish singles

User-friendly app and site

Messaging feature only available for premium memberships

Lacks matching function

Zoosk is a dating site for individuals in search of a serious relationship. The site hosts 40+ million singles worldwide, many of whom are like-minded Jewish singles. Its easy-to-use interface allows you to browse through profiles that are both local and internationally based. While the site is not exclusive to Jewish dating, Zoosk allows you to search specifically for men and women of the Jewish faith. This platform is best for Jewish singles that are looking for something long-term and serious, or even marriage. If you hold more traditional and conservative religious ideals, this is a great option to try. You can also refine your search based on age, appearance, personality traits, and more.

40+ million singles, 3 million messages sent daily, and 30 million app downloads

Advanced matchmaker features

Fitting for every gender and age

Members can match locally or anywhere in the world, depending on location and preference

Zoosk coins are required for advanced features (they can get expensive)

Ashley Madison is essentially the polar opposite of traditional online dating. Most users are married and looking to have an extramarital affair with other members. While this site is fun to use, privacy is always on the minds of members. This kind of online dating experience is more secretive, as each user has a lot on the line. You will find that most members are trustworthy and practice a high level of discretion. Even though it's a site designed for people looking for an affair, it functions like any other dating site. First, you will be asked to make an account. Then you can start the process of searching for people to match with. There are also video messaging functions available. The site has a large member community, and most are highly active on the site. You'll be able to find and chat with many people in a similar situation.

The site has a large community

Members are highly active day-to-day

Advanced chat capabilities

No personal information is required to sign up

You can download and use parts of the app for free

A monthly membership fee is needed to use all of the features



EliteSingles is the ideal choice for slightly older Jewish singles. Most members are over the age of 30 and looking for a long-lasting match. The platform boasts that its members are highly educated and hold above-average degrees. If you're looking for a person with a steady and reliable job, this is the ideal platform to try out. The site takes an in-depth personality survey to match two individuals that are like-minded and in sync with one another. The questionnaire is highly effective if you have specific needs or requirements - for example, someone who strictly follows a Kosher diet and attends religious services frequently.

It's also a good option if you're a non-Jewish person interested in dating a Jewish person. Since the site is not exclusive to Jewish dating, the community includes a diverse group of individuals stemming from all walks of life.

Over 300,000 new members per month

Daily profile checks to ensure a safe and secure dating experience

85% of members are well educated

Registration sign up involves an in-depth questionnaire

The site runs background checks on its users

Site features are limited without a premium membership

The personality test can take a while to complete

JPeopleMeet is a fun and exciting way to meet new people. The platform is designed mainly for Jewish dating, and for the most part, the men and women on the site are looking for serious relationships. If that aligns with your goals, this could be the dating site for you. Because the platform is catered toward matching Jewish men and women, the search function accounts for preferences specific to the Jewish culture. For example, profiles include important details like whether the individual is Kosher, how often they attend synagogue, and more. This will help make the process of finding your soulmate more efficient and successful in the end.

There are free plans available when creating an account

If you opt for a premium membership, the plans are relatively affordable

Members can like and comment on other user’s pictures and profiles

Site features are geared specifically toward the Jewish faith

Every profile must indicate whether they are Kosher or not

There is no mobile app version available at this time

Few members are active daily and online to chat

Jswipe was created by the same company as JDate, but it’s catered to the younger Jewish generation. So, if you're a millennial Jewish single this could be the spot where you find your ideal match. It works with a swiping system, where users will either swipe left or right after viewing another person's profile. Because of this, it's often referred to as the "Jewish Tinder". This platform is mainly where young singles find other like-minded individuals that are interested in casual dating. After getting a match, you'll be celebrated with a congratulatory Mazel Tov and Hora dance! This Jewish dating app intends to make the experience fun, while still incorporating specific Jewish traditions. Overall, this app provides a chance for the young Jewish community to interact and connect. Pros :

Handy settings to see if someone is more traditional

Packed full of young Jewish members

Easy-to-use swiping system

Cons:

The platform is more niche, so there aren't as many active members as some other dating apps

Most JSwipe users reside in major cities around the world