7 Best Dating Sites For Couples Looking For A Third in 2024

Nowadays, it’s not the rarest to hear of couples in an open marriage or open relationship. The difference is that they don’t have to hide in the shadows anymore to experience their love ideals. Now, couples, too, can meet new people together who share similar goals, kinks, and other interests through the best dating sites for couples. Whether you’re polyamorous or swingers, the best dating sites for couples looking for a third are becoming much more mainstream. While threesomes and casual encounters as a couple still have a way to go before they’re considered the norm, they are seeing traction on certain dating sites. Today, we’ve searched through a massive variety of dating sites to give you the best the web has to offer. These platforms either allow couples to create a dating profile together or at least let users know that they’re a couple looking for a third. Best Dating Sites For Couples Looking For A Third:



Can You Join a Dating Site as a Couple? Some of them, yes. The majority of the sites we mention in this guide allow you to join either as a couple or combine/link your profiles together in some way. Even other platforms outside of this list are opening up to the idea of polyamorous couples and non-monogamous relationships, like OkCupid. Can an Open Relationship be Sustainable and/or Serious? Polyamorous relationships are just as valid and capable of being just as serious as any monogamous relationship. Ethical non-monogamy works to make an open relationship sustainable. So, yes, an open relationship can be sustainable and serious. People can be invested in more than one person. The idea of being someone else's everything sounds far too intense for some people. It's healthier for them to be with multiple partners who can share the stress and work a relationship takes together. How Do I Pick Between the Best Dating Sites for Couples Looking for a Third? In reality, this is going to take some introspection on you and your partner's part. What do you want out of a third in your relationship? Will it change your current dynamic or alter your lifestyle? Are you looking for a fling, or something more serious? We recommend you try out multiple sites on our list to see which feels the best for you. Everyone is different, so it depends on which factors you find most important. Are you looking for a site that can help match users for you? Maybe you're wanting something with a complex search option? Narrow in on what you and your partner are looking for in a third before you dig in deeper. What are the Best Dating Sites for Couples Looking for a Third in 2021? This comes down to the user. As a couple, you may be looking for a third to explore together sexually. Maybe you're looking to open up your relationship to a third in the overall dynamic. These degrees of seriousness in a relationship will help you narrow in on which of these platforms below will be the best for your needs. 7 Best Dating Sites for Couples Looking for a Third AdultFriendFinder

One of the most popular dating sites on the internet, the platform has over 104 million profiles. Going since 1996, AdultFriendFinder, or AFF, has become one of the largest swinger and nontraditional platforms in the industry. Open to adult couples and singles of any sexual orientation, race, and age, they’re a welcoming platform for the polyamorous and non-monogamous. AFF gives you more freedom than a lot of other dating sites on our list. However, do keep in mind they’re meant more for casual interactions. If you’re a couple looking for a third for a casual fling or quick sexual encounter, AFF might be exactly for you. If you’re looking for something a little more serious, you might find better luck on some of the other platforms we’ll be mentioning. In the meantime, AFF lets you register as a single person, a polyamorous couple or group, or have a swinger profile that’s featured at the top of your ideal match list. The dating site also has helpful blog sections, community forums and groups, and other tools that can make you feel right at home. While it’s not free to get all the goodies available on the site, it is free to post in the member’s blog, read blog posts, and more. They do require you to subscribe for other incentives, though.

Seeking click to enlarge Seeking.com is the site notorious for anyone looking for an arrangement. The great thing about an arrangement is that the expectations are upfront and open. When you’re looking for a third you always want to clearly explain what boundaries you have with your partners. Signing up for Seeking is pretty simple. If you’re a woman, signing up is free. If you’re a man a premium subscription is $100/month or $269 for 90 days. This included messaging, sending likes, unlimited matches and more. In your bio you might want to include a photo of you and your partner and make it clear you will both be involved in the arrangement. Traditionally this site is used for males seeking females so make sure to let everyone know your relationship is non traditional. This will be welcome to most as the community itself is nontraditional. SwapFinder As the name suggests SwapFinder is a great swingers community. If you are looking for your unicorn or another couple to play with this site might be the place to start. With over 40 million users you both are bound to find your dream partner.

If you’re looking for a mobile app experience SwapFinder might not be the best place since they don’t have an app but their desktop experience is pretty good.

You’ll be surprised to learn that most males are 45 years old and up and most females are between 25 and 35. This isn't the rule but just the majority.

Signing up is quick and simple and a membership starts at just under $20/month. The price goes down the more months you purchase. Ashley Madison

Undeniably, Ashley Madison is one of the most popular options available — especially when it comes to married individuals. It’s long since been known as the website to go to have an affair. Couples looking for a third can still utilize the site’s ability to find those trying to reach outside the box of a normal relationship. They often want a no-strings-attached kind of situation, which is perfect for many couples. On Ashley Madison, you can set your relationship status as either attached or single, or even “prefer not to say” if you want to keep things more secretive. Discreet is the game on this dating site. It’s tempted millions already with their easy-to-live-by motto: Life is short. Have an affair. If you’re a couple looking for a third, you’d just explain that in your bio or one of the first conversations you have with your potential matches. You can explain that you’re swinging, not cheating. In many cases, this can make things even easier. Seek a casual hookup on your terms with Ashley Madison. Consider this one of the best dating sites for couples looking for a third when they’re trying to spice things up. Bicupid This dating site boasts as the world’s largest, first, most effective, and most secure for bi-curious singles and bi couples alike. For the bisexuals of the world, BiCupid might be the perfect dating site for you. It’s designed for the LGBTQ community. They try to welcome every type of person, from BDSM singles to people looking for threesomes. Straight, lesbian, gay, and other members of the LGBT community are all welcome. What’s unique about BiCupid is that they allow users to start with something they all have in common — the desire for bisexual romance. When you look through the BiCupid dating options, you can see bisexual singles, bisexual dating, bisexual users in Canada, bisexual women, bisexual men, couples, single women, single men, and trans users. Since 2001, they’ve been the #1 bisexual dating platform for people within this niche. We had to include them on our best dating sites for couples looking for a third because that’s exactly one of the desires they help satiate. Feeld Feeld is considered one of the absolute winners when it comes to non-monogamous dating. Formerly known as 3nder, the platform boasts that they’re a “sex-positive place for humans looking to explore dating beyond the norm.” For couples that are looking to add a third into their dynamic, Feeld can help you feel right at home. When you get started on the site, you’ll make your profile. You can link your account to your partner’s, which means you’ll have your portfolio to show off to people. On your profile, you can upload photos of yourself, specify your interests, your desires, and more. Most importantly, you can list what you’re looking to get out of the dating site. Furthermore, you have a plethora of options at your disposal when it comes to choosing your sexuality and gender identity. You’ll even have control over what type of accounts you want to see. In this regard, Feeld works hard to make sure they accommodate every type of user on the site. For those that are exploring ethical non-monogamy, Feeld may be a dating site to give a chance. Everyone is different, so it may not be your cup of tea. However, enough non-monogamous couples have found their third on the site for us to give it a mention. Pro-kink and pro-love, Feeld was created by a man in an open relationship for others to find their threesome playmate or throuple. Over 10 million messages are exchanged on the platform each month, and Feeld creates over 700,000 matches between users. If you’re a couple looking for a third, you shouldn’t have trouble on a site that’s partially designed around those seeking a threesome or triad. eHarmony



This one is such a popular dating site, we couldn’t help but give it a mention. eHarmony has been in the game for decades. With a comprehensive personality test at the start of your profile, they suggest matches for you. These matches are complex and focused on helping you find a deep, long-lasting relationship. The platform suggests at least 2% of all marriages in the United States have come from eHarmony matches. A platform proud of what they offer, they, unfortunately, don’t offer much in regards to the LGBT community. Designed for straight singles, it may not be the easiest to find a third on this site. However, it’s certainly not impossible. If you’re a couple looking for a third, you may be able to still search the signals database on the lookout for a potential partner. For the couples just looking for a threesome or no-strings-attached sex, you may not have the best luck. On the other hand, if you’re a couple looking for a third to get into a long, deep-seated relationship with, eHarmony may still be your speed. Since 2000, eHarmony has become a powerful matchmaker with over 4 million users frequenting the site each month. Unfortunately, it’s largely ignored the poly dating world, so it’s not the easiest to find grounds here. The search tools don’t allow you to look by kink, sexuality, marital status, or other helpful factors for couples to consider. Compared to some of the other platforms on our list, you’ll have your work cut out for you if you’re looking for something casual or quick on this one. Overall, we do recommend eHarmony as one of the best dating sites for couples looking for a third to add to their loving triad. Threesomerapp The website that goes along with 3rder, the Threesomerapp is the number one threesome and swingers app on the market. An exclusive threesome dating app, it was designed strictly for open-minded people that are interested in the swinger lifestyle — or maybe even just a free hookup. Whether you’re looking for something with your friends or strangers, it’s a great way to get into the lifestyle if you’re new. Likewise, for experienced couples, it’s a perfect option to spicing up your relationship. Unlike other hookup apps, 3rder is dedicated to providing the safest gay hookup platform of them all. Whether you’re in a relationship or single and ready to mingle, the website makes an effort to help you find your ideal partner. MMF threesomes, FMF threesomes, wife sharing or swapping, swingers, and all users a part of the polyamorous communities are easy to find here. An international dating app, they’re relatively new compared to some of the other platforms on this list, but they’re already over 1 million members strong. And the app is dedicated to helping each of those members find exactly who they’re looking for. One of the best dating sites for couples looking for a third, it’s ideal for both casual hookups and those looking for something more serious. Zoosk