7 Best Biker Dating Sites for Singles in 2022

It may seem tough to find someone who shares your enthusiasm for riding motorcycles. You might have looked for a solution in the past on various apps and websites, but to no avail. Perhaps you've even encountered a few "cycling enthusiasts" who refused to hop on your bike despite their professed passion. Whether you ride a traditional hog or a state-of-the-art crotch rocket, you can find your soulmate and fellow bikers. It just takes the right dating sites.
The passion bikers have for their sport is more than just a hobby. However, it might be lonely on the open road if you don't have the ideal riding companion. We've produced a list of the top seven online biker dating sites to help you on your quest. You can explore these dating sites and apps in the middle of a long road trip or while commuting to work with your mobile app.
7 Best Biker Dating Sites in 2022
- MeetLocalBikers - Best for finding bikers specifically
- BikerKiss - Best for meeting biker friends
- BikerNext - Best designed biker-dating app
- AdultFriendFinder - Best for casual dating
- Plenty of Fish - Best for meeting someone outside of your community
- Eharmony - Best overall dating site
- Match - Best for meeting new people every month
Pros
- Users can file reports on fake profiles
- Users can see other online members
Cons:
- There is no mobile app
- The website does not request any form of ID verification.
Main Features:
- Group chat feature
- Users can send and receive private messages
- Live chat room
Matching Algorithm: The website allows online daters to use search filters such as gender, age, location, photos, and available users.
App Availability: MeetLocalBikers is the most popular motorcycle dating service on the internet, so if you're looking for just a riding partner, this is the place to look. Although membership prices vary by region, anyone may join for free and then decide whether or not they want to pay for access once they've seen what's on offer.
UI/UX: It's a user-friendly website that's always looking to improve and evolve in response to feedback.2. BikerKiss
Pros
- Allow users to specify their type of bike
- Online daters can search for a bike owner or find a riding partner
Cons
- The site, including the blogs, hasn't been updated in quite a while
Main Features
- Users can include photographs of themselves and their bikes
- Bikers can upload video footage
- The platform supports blog posting
- Free membership
- Users can check if their profile is verified and view a list of verified members
Matching Algorithm: With BikerKiss, single bikers can easily discover and set up biker friends dates with people that share a similar passion for motorcycles and enjoy going for rides. You can share pictures of your bike and verify that other users are also motorcyclists.
App Availability: There are currently more than 500,000 active users on the site.
UI/UX: Of the many biker dating apps, BikerKiss is one of the oldest, most feature-rich, and straightforward apps.3. BikerNext
Pros
- Setting up a profile is optional
- A member of staff must review and approve all profile photographs
- The app is compatible with both Apple and Google devices
Cons
- Do not require verification of identity
Main Features
- The software allows users to quickly sort potential matches by either tapping "like" or "pass"
- Users can give a "super-like"
- Matches can easily exchange messages with one another
- Search filters use factors like geography, interests, etc
Matching Algorithm: The BikerNext dating app and the website doesn't waste time with a fancy matching process. Users can quickly and easily find a single motorcycle rider in their area by swiping right or left on their profiles. They can also search for a riding partner based on specific criteria, such as shared hobbies.
App Availability: BikerNext is similar to other dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, but its users all share a passion for motorcycle riding, making it an ideal alternative. BikerNext help you find a quick match. If you're a biker and want to meet other motorcycle lovers in your area, BikerNext is the best app for you.
UI/UX: Much thought is put into the website design and the accompanying mobile app. You may not find a better-designed motorcycle dating site than this one.4. AdultFriendFinder
Pro
- Heavy involvement in communal life
- Massive acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and kink culture
Cons
- Occasionally borders on becoming too casual
- The mobile version is cumbersome
Main Features:
- Online forums for the local community
- Allows users to upload videos, pictures, and albums
- Free chat sites
- Support texts, instant messages, etc.
- Payment auto-renewal
- Video chat
Matching Algorithm: While most dating platforms will only showcase one user at a time, AdultFriendFinder takes the "more is more" approach. From the homepage, you can see who is online, who is close to you, and who the site thinks you'll like. You will also see the site's VIPs (standard members with high rankings on the site).
App Availability: AdultFriendFinder's price tag is high, especially if you plan to use all of its functions fully. Single bikers without a paid subscription cannot use several of the site's most helpful communication tools, including the ability to see complete profiles, send and receive messages, add friends, initiate a date, or participate in a live chat.
UI/UX: Although the website looks outdated, users can easily sign up and navigate through it.5. Plenty of Fish
Pros
- An updated UI
- Powerful search engine.
Cons
- Many users have bad-quality images and bugs
- Sadly, there aren't too many available singles.
Main Features
- Make use of tokens
- Identity confirmation via phone call
- Numerous search filters
- Many members/ users
Matching Algorithm: The Plenty of Fish site provides a robust and user-friendly search feature to help you find other users that share your biker passions. You can use the search feature to find other people who share virtually any characteristic you mentioned during signup.
App Availability: This biker dating app allows users to send and receive messages with other single bikers without upgrading to a paid account. Unlike many free apps, you don't need to be matched with someone before contacting them.
UI/UX: It uses a swiping technique similar to many other modern dating sites and apps, but Plenty of Fish has a smaller user base, so you're more likely to be swiping on individuals who aren't even in your area.
6. Eharmony
Pros
- Has more than 66 million active members
- The high cost of membership can deter scammers
Cons
- Membership is costly
Main Features
- Features a personality quiz
- Your profile will include some of the test results
- Users must fill out basic profile information
- The site provides daily matches and allows users to search for others with various search filters
- Features “winks” and allow users to exchange private messages
- Compatible with both iOS and Android
Matching Algorithm: eHarmony stands out from other dating sites because of its unique features and innovative matching algorithm. The sites use data from the personality questionnaire to construct matching algorithms for online daters. Most biker singles on this dating site are looking for long-term commitments because the personality test helps to find matches for them.
App Availability: While not a dedicated biker dating service, the app's millions of users make it easy to connect with someone who shares your passion for motorcycles.
UI/UX: The site's user interface and experience are top-notch. However, it lacks innovative contact methods such as voice and group or video chats.7. Match
Pros
- Users can quickly check through profiles for prospective partners
- The platform is easy to navigate
Cons
- No proof of identity verification
- Profiles are public
- No anonymous payment methods
Main Features
- Automatic free basic membership upon signing up
- A member can locate another using the "find user" feature
- Users can see a list of all the members online at a given time
- A user can view the most recent signups
Matching Algorithm: Motorcycle enthusiasts can use the search filters on the dashboard to set dating preferences and find a biker match. Users can search by sex and age, postcode and distance. The dating profiles include age, hobbies, career, education, and appearance.
App Availability: Match is the top dating site for single bikers for many reasons — the main one being its impressive size. Match attracts 13.5 million unique visitors every month and has 30 million registered users.
UI/UX: Match is neatly organized with the website's information in several columns and sections. The user can get an overview of all its features with a glance. All the links are uniform in style and color, and the site has a nice background. Registration, logging in, searching, joining, posting in the forums, and attending events are all accessible from the menu at the top of the homepage. Depending on what they're looking for, the user can either click on a drop-down menu to narrow the focus or scroll down to see more options.
Setting Up a Profile on Biker Dating Sites
When you join a biker dating site for the first time, you can set up your profile and simply “sign in” for subsequent use and find other local bikers. All of the biker dating sites on our list allow you to create an account quickly and easily. However, when setting up a biker dating site profile, you must pay attention to the following dating tips:1. Find a Reliable Site From Our List:
Online dating is your best bet to find a fellow motorcyclist to ride with on your next adventure. You have nothing to lose by giving any of the free motorcycle dating sites on this list a shot. Consider signing up for a few platforms to find the one that best suits your needs. Expand your biker lifestyle, go out there, and start talking to some great single motorcyclists who understand and appreciate your love of the open road.2. Upload a Great (But Real) Picture:
Profile pictures are the first thing other members will notice about you. You want to attract the attention of other bikers, so your profile photo should feature more than just your motorcycle. Other users' judgments about whether or not to initiate communication with you will be influenced by the photos you've uploaded. Post some images of your motorcycle and at least one of you riding it to attract other motorcyclists. If you don't want any unpleasant surprises on the road, upload at least one photo of your face, bike, and entire body.3. Have a Profile With Description:
One common place where biker men and women go wrong is in the "about me" section. All biker dating websites have a universal "about me" area. You should treat your motorcycle dating profile like a resumé and highlight your best qualities to attract other local motorcyclists.4. Don’t Put Too Much Information:
It's great to provide plenty of detail in your profile, but you don't want it to become a novel. Bikers are more likely to skip over your profile if there is a lot of text. Use bullet points when listing the aspects of yourself that other group members would find intriguing. Your profile should be pleasant to the eyes and simple to scan.5. Play It Safe:
Remember to arrange something pleasant and secure on your first date. Some single bikers are wary of traveling with strangers, so think up safe date ideas. Instead of taking a long motorbike trip to the mountains or a lake, you can take riding treks or a short ride to a restaurant or bar.
Biker Dating Sites Frequently Asked Questions
Is There a Motorcycle Dating App?
Yes. There are many motorcycle dating sites and apps. We have listed above the seven best motorcycle dating apps that allow you to connect with like-minded people who share your interests.
How Do You Date A Biker?
More and more biker singles are investing in online dating because it is the most effective method for meeting with other motorcycle riders. The ultimate goal of bikers engaging in online dating is to form a committed and lasting relationship in the real world.
You should take it slow and build trust with the person you are dating before you do things like inviting them into your home or on your bike.
Is There A Harley Davidson Dating Site?
Yes. You can meet motorcycle enthusiasts in your area who love riding Harleys or are interested in doing so at HarleyDatingSite.net. The online dating site is a popular site committed to connecting singles who share a love of Harley Davidson motorcycles and the freedom and independence they represent with other Harley Davidson enthusiasts looking for love.
As one of the largest and most user-friendly Harley-specific biker dating websites, this is the place to meet other bikers who share your passion. Hundreds of thousands of Harley owners in the world have registered as members on the site, and more than 10,000 users have verified their identity by a motorcycle license or other personal details like age, education, or income. Joining the Harley Davidson and other bikers’ dating sites makes finding biker friends in your area simple. Users can also join the Harley Davidson dating site through Facebook. The site has several features only available to motorcyclists, making it stand out from the crowd of generic biker dating sites and motorcycle matchmaking services.
Final Thoughts
Online biker dating is the greatest way to make new friends with people who share your interests. Since every motorcycle dating site on our list allows totally free trials, there is no harm in giving them a shot. Join a couple of online dating sites or apps, test out which ones fit your personality, and start meeting some fantastic friends and motorcycle singles that appreciate two wheels and the wide road!