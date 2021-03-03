6 BEST Painting Companies in San Jose: Top Painting Contractors Bay Area (2023)

Whether you’re looking for a simple paint touch-up on your home or a full-on commercial paint job, there are several great options out there. If you’re located in the San Jose Bay Area, there is no shortage of top-quality painting companies available to you. Take a look at this list to find the right painting company for your project.
1. N Style Painting
N Style Painting is a family-owned and operated painting business located in San Jose. This painting company is one of the best in the business— they even won a 2019 Expertise Award for best painters in San Jose. The family who founded this company has over a decade of experience in the painting industry, so it’s safe to say they know what they are doing.
This company holds itself to very high standards. Because they find clients through client referrals, they focus on providing the best service possible. You can rest assured that they won’t leave until you are fully satisfied with their work.
What they offer: N Style Painting offers residential painting, commercial painting, and Eichler home painting. They offer both interior and exterior painting. Aside from painting, this company also offers epoxy flooring, cabinets, texturing, dry rot repair, and staining.
Client Testimonial: “Absolutely loved their work!! They gave me feedback on the color I wanted and showed me different options that made my house look amazing!!! They were super professional and would definitely recommend it to anyone looking to paint anything in their house!!” - Pedro M.
Service Areas:
• San Jose
• Saratoga
• Sunnyvale
• Los Gatos
• Palo Alto
• Mountain View
• Santa Clara
• Los Altos
• Campbell
• Cupertino
Contact:
Website: nstylepainting.com
Phone: (669)228-5408
Email: [email protected]
2. Jennifer Davis PaintingThis woman-owned painting company is one of the most highly regarded painting companies in the area. Jennifer Davis is a third-generation contractor and has been painting for the last three decades. She is a licensed contractor, color consultant and has experience with interior design.
Needless to say, if you’re in the process of beautifying your house, Jennifer is the woman for the job. If you’re interested in working with Jennifer and her team, check out her website to see some of the transformations they’ve done. From painting to crown molding, this company is a great choice.
What they offer: Jennifer Davis Painting offers interior and exterior painting for both commercial and residential structures. They also do color consultations, custom shutters, cabinets, crown molding installation, and wallpaper removal.
Client Testimonial: “Jennifer Davis and her crew did an amazing job on my client’s home. She was quick, very responsive, and professional. I will be recommending Jennifer Davis painting to all my clients and fellow realtors. A quality paint job is vital to a quality home. Thank you again for the great work!” - Chad C.
Service Areas:
• San Jose
• Willow Glen
• Saratoga
• Morgan Hill
• Campbell
• Los Gatos
Contact:
Website: jenniferdavispainting.com
Phone: (408)726-2725
Email: [email protected]
3. Marvelous Painters
Founded in 2005, Marvelous Painters provides excellent painting services to San Jose and its surrounding areas. This company stands out for its excellent customer service. You can get a super-fast estimate for any service you’re in need of.
They have a 95% response rate within 50 minutes, which makes for quick and effective communication. Whether you need interior or exterior painting, Marvelous Painters will do an excellent job.
What they offer: Marvelous Painters offers standard interior and exterior painting services. They also offer a unique service called HOA painting that can help you update your home according to HOA standards. On top of that, this company also offers cabinet painting services.
Client Testimonial: “Edgar and his team were great! We would definitely hire Marvelous Painters again. They were fair, timely and the work was excellent.” - Katie L.
Service Areas:
• San Jose
• San Mateo
• Dublin
• San Ramon
• Gilroy
• Los Gatos
• Palo Alto
• San Francisco
Contact:
Website: www.marvelouspainters.com
Phone: (408)489-7202
Email: [email protected]
4. Paint911Paint911 is a full-service painting company that prides itself on flawless workmanship. This company works with its clients every step of the way to create a strategy that achieves everybody’s goals. Paint911 always provides upfront pricing so each client has a clear idea of cost.
Its expert painters provide cutting-edge technology and products to ensure that every project is up to par. Clients who have worked with Paint911 say they are impressed with the high level of detail that is paid to each job. The company is very flexible with tight schedules, which is another big plus.
What they offer: Paint911 offers interior and exterior painting, color matching, drywall installation and repair, cabinet painting, and commercial painting services. They also offer mural painting, which you don’t see often from painting companies.
Client Testimonial: “I'm really happy with the job and price to paint the interior of our condo. Professional, courteous, and responsive.” - Gal B.
Service Areas:
• San Jose
• Mountain View
• Palo Alto
• Redwood City
• San Mateo
• Cupertino
• Campbell
• Saratoga
Contact:
Website: paint911.com
Phone: (408) 482-2027
Email: [email protected]
5. Sunwest PaintingSunwest Painting has been in the business for two decades and is widely regarded as one of the most efficient painting companies in the area. This family-owned business offers free estimates so you can dial in your budget right away. Sunwest Painting can help with even the most challenging of projects. This team holds itself to very high standards which are reflected in their stellar customer reviews.
What they offer: Sunwest Painting offers both commercial and residential painting, ceiling and wall painting, color matching, cabinet painting, drywall installation, graffiti removal, and specialty finishes.
Client Testimonial: “Fantastic job painting exterior of my house and detached garage. Made sure I was 100% happy with the result. Very professional company.” - Andrew A.
Service Areas:
• Gilroy
• Rucker
• Morgan Hill
• Madrone
• Coyote
• New Almaden
• Los Gatos
• Saratoga
• Campbell
• San Jose
• Mountain View
• Palo Alto
Contact:
Website: sunwestpainting.net
Phone: (408) 560-7183
6. KCG PaintingKCG Painting is another excellent family-operated painting business in San Jose. This company has a decade of experience in the painting industry and offers high-quality services. KCG Painting is dedicated to providing meticulously detailed work on every job they do.
This company relies on referrals to get connected with new clients, which means they are dedicated to providing top-quality service. KCG Painting works with both Spanish and English-speaking clients. If you’re interested in working with this company, you can schedule a virtual consultation to get started.
What they offer: KCG Painting offers interior and exterior painting for residential and commercial buildings. Aside from painting, they also offer deck cleaning, drywall services, paint and wallpaper removal, and staining.
Client Testimonial: “Mel and team did a great job. Prep, paint, and details, none missed. Very clean process and finished ahead of schedule. Mel also had a good perspective on colors. Recommend 100% +” - Bill B.
Service Areas:
• San Jose
• Cupertino
• Campbell
• Milpitas
• Mountain View
• Palo Alto
• Redwood City
• Fremont
Contact:
Website: kcgpaintinginc.com
Phone: (408) 805-6791
Email: [email protected]
San Jose Painting Companies - Wrap Up
Finding an excellent painting contractor in the San Jose area is no issue. There are several highly rated painting companies to choose from. Nearly every painting company on this list is family-owned with many years of experience. You can feel good about working with a local business and get excellent results in return.