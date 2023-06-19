6 Best Male Sex Toys to Enhance Your Solo and Partner Play

Before we give you a crash course on the best male sex toys to support your sexual life, take a look at our list of recommendations. This article will present you with the best adult male sex toys available for a more intense sexual experience.

Listen up, Gents! While you might have considered yourself a pro with your hand, there is a reason men's sex toys are considered the best and are becoming popular these days. The trends in sex toys for guys or those with penises are fascinating — and sex toys have taken charge in bedrooms in most homes.

Regardless of gender, we’ve all had moments when we needed something extra and had no one around to ease the mood. However, several sex toys are now readily available in the market today. Gone are the days of using your hand for self-pleasure to reduce your carnal urges. There are different varieties and shapes, predominately for ladies who need extra satisfaction. Often, people forget that male sex toys exist.

This incredible stroker is an embodiment of her natural body parts. It was designed with soft-skinned material, paired with a sleeve, and packed with ribs and bumps for the most intense experience. The male masturbator’s ergonomic shape and intuitive grip make for a night of pure satisfaction.

In the midst of looking for sexual pleasure, think of how it would feel having bombshell Kayley Gunner in your bedroom. The Kayley Gunner Stroker male sex toy brings all your fantasies to life.

This toy also has an added pliable sleeve, adding more flexibility and authenticity to your experience. It has advanced technology with a wide range of sonic intensities. The redesigned interior mechanism helps distribute more powerful vibration, creating a mind-blowing sensation.

Powerhouse is perfect for anyone seeking to satisfy their deepest desires. This F1S™ V2 male sex toy is the ultimate act of self-love. The Lelo Powerhouse is a high-tech stroking sex toy with a completely redesigned performance app. It has four different vibration patterns designed to drive sexual performance to the next level.

This powerful massager incorporates a modern design that offers ten different settings for complete body simulation. It is ideal for anyone who wants to invest in a top-quality body wand vibrator and is perfect for you to use with a partner.

Lelo Smart Wand 2 is the ultimate foreplay toy for you and your partner. It frees your body of tension, releases stress, and opens up a new world where you never lack orgasm.

If you download the app, you can control the Loveense Max 2 from your smartphone and easily adjust the vibrations/contractions with just a fingertip. The long-distance play feature allows you to stay connected with your partner. Also, with the online chat option, you enjoy endless possibilities of pleasure.

The minimalistic designs make it less noticeable when traveling or in public places. Also, the 360o contractions and the redesigned vibrator deliver a more powerful sensation to reach the peak of your desires. The charging time was also shortened, with extended battery life for those long steamy sessions.

Lovense Max 2 is a male masturbator designed for extreme pleasure to meet your needs in the bedroom. Max 2 now boasts a gender-neutral sleeve providing you with multiple sensations.

The device also has powerful dual motors, placed perfectly at each end of the massager to provide stronger stimulation at the p-spot for a more delightful experience. The Lovense Edge 2 has a long-distance play feature thanks to Bluetooth technology. Couples never need to worry about being sexually disconnected from their partner. With the video call feature, you can even hear and see your partner’s face for a moment of excitement and intimacy.

Explore a whole new world of pleasure and reach your climax with the Lovense Edge 2 adult male prostate toy. It has an adjustable arm with different angles to fit your anatomy perfectly and give you more intense stimulation.

The makers of AutoBlow AI have just unleashed a new version of their most anticipated blowjob machine. The company dedicated a team of scientists to analyze over 1000 hours of blowjob videos and replicated the experience to the AutoBlow AI for maximum satisfaction. Simply select from the 25+ built-in blowjob experiences or connect to the internet to download additional blowjobs.

The new AutoBlow AI+ has the first ever penis adjustable gripper, allowing you to customize the device to your size for a more intense sensation. In addition, the AutoBlow AI is quieter than a whisper, giving you room to enjoy yourself privately without any side noise apart from your moan. If you have a long-distance partner, you can also use the long-distance play feature to control your partner’s orgasm using six built-in voice commands.

Features and Benefits

Interchangeable Sleeves: The AutoBlow AI+ uses interchangeable sleeves to explore more gameplay and have more fun. With the ability to adjust to any size, the inner strip simulates your penis, enabling you to reach your climax quickly. The sleeves are 100% silicone, easy to wash, and are reusable. It works well with any penis size.

The AutoBlow AI+ uses interchangeable sleeves to explore more gameplay and have more fun. With the ability to adjust to any size, the inner strip simulates your penis, enabling you to reach your climax quickly. The sleeves are 100% silicone, easy to wash, and are reusable. It works well with any penis size. Customizable Penis Gripper, Stroke Length, and Speed: The device features a customizable penis gripper that adjusts to your penis size for a more pleasant experience.

The device features a customizable penis gripper that adjusts to your penis size for a more pleasant experience. Extensive Library: There is a 100% secured web app with an extensive library of blowjob content. You can explore, play with your distant partner, and discover cool controls to enhance your experience.

There is a 100% secured web app with an extensive library of blowjob content. You can explore, play with your distant partner, and discover cool controls to enhance your experience. Wireless Voice Control: Wireless voice control allows you to enjoy a new feeling of comfort by vibrating to each of your commands. Speak into your remote and watch your partner quivers with excitement. You can even play your favorite beat, place the remote close to your speaker and watch them squirm with pleasure.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Customization of penis size

The motor is quieter than a whisper

Customization of the strength and speed

Extensive blowjob library

Easy to clean and maintain

Cons

Can only be used when plugged into an electrical outlet

Penis gripper is not adjustable automatically

Price

$299.95

Try AutoBlow AI!

Material

Body-safe silicone

Battery Life

No batteries are needed. Plug directly into an electrical outlet (110v-240v)

Type

Stroker

Why Male Sex Toys are Becoming More Popular

In the global market, Bluetooth vibrators, romantic love toys, and automatic masturbators have been in high demand because it has benefited couples looking to enhance their sexual experience.

But why are male sex toys becoming popular these days? Sex toys can be good for men’s health in treating several health problems such as quick ejaculation, low libido, and weak erection. The industry is intended to grow even more in the coming years as many adult males are beginning to understand their sexual health challenges. Guys want to explore their sexual lives with toys. It's a way to have fun solo or with a partner, allowing for sexual exploration without judgment.

Benefits of Using Male Sex Toys

Improved Sexual Satisfaction: Whether you are going solo or with your partner, sex toys are a great addition to homes. However, that old saying, “Nobody does it better than you,” works in most forms of life. Your partner might not be hitting it on the right spot to send you to Cloud 9, but a sex toy will give you an orgasm quickly. It could even help your partner learn about your body better.

Exploration of New Sensations and Experiences: Sex toys are a new form of exploring what works and doesn’t. In fact, using different sex toys, including vibrators and strokers, could be considered essential to understanding what turns you on the most.

Enhancement of Sexual Performance: In some relationships, some have more sex drives than others. It becomes difficult to please your partner when your sex drive is higher. However, if you can take a step further to incorporate sex toys into your life, it may keep things exciting and brighten up your sex life differently.

Stress and Tension Relief: Sex produces two chemicals, dopamine and endorphins. When you engage in any form of sexual pleasure, these two chemicals are released to make you happy. The endorphins make you happy naturally, and it works with dopamine to give you a sense of well-being.

It Boosts Your Overall Health: The endorphins released after sex are responsible for healing muscle aches and pain. Both chemicals work together to help lower your blood pressure. If you need sound sleep, have quality sex. The same applies after using sex toys.

Types of Male Sex Toys

Masturbators

Male masturbators can be used for solo pleasure and to spice up your sex life with your partner. Many masturbators have internal sleeves that can adjust to any size for more intense pleasure. Others vibrate at a given frequency, offering you tones of orgasmic pleasure. Most masturbators are waterproof with interchangeable sleeves made from skin-safe material. The most common ones found on the market are rechargeable.

Prostate Massagers

As a guy, you are missing the best orgasm of your life if you have never used a prostate massager. Prostate massagers help to stimulate the P-spot and help you achieve an orgasm without stroking or jerking off. This ultimate prostate toy is perfect for anyone into anal play, regardless of sexual orientation.

Cock Rings

Cock rings are perfect for those with erectile dysfunction. It can be worn around your penis and sometimes testicles to make your penis harder and bigger. Cock rings help to reduce blood flow to your penis, thus maintaining a longer erection and reducing premature They come in different materials, including skin-safe silicone, leather, rubber, and metal. Cock rings are a great addition to your sexual life, and the best cock ring targets all your sweet spots with intense pleasure.

Masturbating Sleeves

Masturbating sleeves are made of a skin-safe, soft, stretchy silicone material. They are squishy and elastic tunnels through which you can insert your penis for maximum pleasure. It is designed to improve your masturbating experience. Some sleeves are reusable, and others are disposable. So, it is best to read the manuals to know how best to care for your toy, as they can collect bacteria and become very unhygienic.

How to Choose the Right Male Sex Toy?

Personal Preferences and Interests

Your personal preference and interest play a crucial role when searching for the best male sex toy for yourself. You must first understand what you need and why you need one to know precisely what will make you reach your climax. When it comes to vibrators, whether you are using them for prostate play or body massages, you will find them in several categories. Are you interested in internal or external vibrators? Do you need a sex toy more focused on anal stimulation, penis masturbation, or prostate stimulation? You will find your ultimate simulation package for the best sexual experience. They also come in various sizes and shapes. So, you have varieties to ensure your fantasies are met.

Sensation and Stimulation Desired

Different masturbators are made of different materials. However, when it comes to the kind of sensation and stimulation you want from your sex toy, you need to take note of the material and design. The type of sex toy you buy will determine how much sensation you get. The best male sex toy takes your sex game from good to great. For example, a male masturbator with a flexible silicone sleeve gives you a stronger and more satisfying orgasm.

Ease of Use and Cleaning

Most sex toys are water-resistant, while some are not. For ease of cleaning and maintenance, it is advised you go for those that are water-resistant. Most of them can go as deep as 1m underneath the water, giving you room to clean and use them in the bathtub.

Material and Durability

The material you choose determines the durability of your sex toy. Sex toys these days are made of several materials, with the most common one made from ABS plastic and silicone material. These materials can stand the test of time with proper care.

Price Range

They say when you need a quality product, look beyond price. Frequently, a high price does not immediately signify high quality. However, if the price comes into question on your list, some less pricey sex toys in the market will still guarantee quality and the best pleasure. There are male sex toys with varying prices, so find one that’s right for you.

How to Use Male Sex Toys Safely?

Cleaning and Sanitizing Before and After Use

Always clean your sex toys and sanitize them before and after use. Cleaning your sex toys is recommended for your overall health. Remember that these toys go into sensitive and delicate parts of your body and, if not properly cleaned, could introduce bacteria into your body. Apply liquid soap directly on your toys, scrub, and wipe with a damp cloth.

Using Lube for Optimal Comfort and Sensation

Apply lubricants to the genitals to increase smooth penetration. It helps prevent friction that could have made sex uncomfortable, especially during anal penetration. You can even incorporate lube in foreplay to add fun to your sex life.

Avoiding Overuse and Injury

Sex toy injuries are rare but possible, especially when overused. But this shouldn’t be a reason to swear off that sex toy or any other sex toy. The injuries are usually very mild; think of things like common bruises or toys getting stuck in you. These are rare cases, but experts have advised not to overuse toys that could lead to mishaps.

Male Sex Toys FAQs

What Are the Benefits of Using Male Sex Toys With a Partner?

There are several benefits to incorporating sex toys with your partner. It can help you last longer, satisfy you better, and boost your confidence with your partner. It's great for partners in long-distance relationships. Adult toys are a great addition to your bedroom.

Can Male Sex Toys Improve Sexual Performance?

Yes! Male sex toys can improve your sexual performance. Research shows male sex toy users show better erectile function, better orgasm function, improved sexual satisfaction, and more sexual desire. Prostate massagers have been proven to help those suffering from premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction greatly.

Are Male Sex Toys Safe to Use?

Yes! Male sex toys are safe to use as long as you are using them responsibly and keeping them clean always to prevent passing on STIs.

Bottom Line

Male sex toys are a great addition to your bedroom. They offer a range of benefits to your health and sex life. They can help you reach your climax and fulfill your most desired sexual cravings. If you are finding it difficult to know which sex toy best works for you, you can go through our guidelines.

You and your partner deserve more. You all deserve a happy ending after long years of boring sex. Have you used one of our recommended sex toys? Please share your experience in the comment section!