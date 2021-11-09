6 Best HIV Dating Sites: Find Love Regardless of Status

Finding love comes with challenges, for sure. Anyone who is actively dating knows this. You probably have some dating horror stories of your own!

But what if you are positive for HIV? It’s challenging to find someone who is either in a similar situation or who genuinely accepts yours. Dating is even more difficult for those who are HIV positive.

HIV is a severe virus that stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus. Over 38 million people are living with HIV worldwide. There are many ways you can contract the virus, including through sex or sharing needles.

HIV weakens a person’s immune system, in a nutshell. There is currently no cure for HIV. However, fortunately, there are now drugs that can control it.

People who are HIV-positive need love, too! Fortunately, there are dating sites for those who want to meet people who are also HIV positive. These online dating sites can serve as great tools for those looking for someone special. Many of them even offer free memberships (with limited capabilities, of course).

If you have HIV and want to find someone who shares your status, check out the 8 best herpes dating sites below. There are plenty of LGBTQ-friendly dating sites available as well. 6 Best HIV Dating Sites

Unlike a few decades ago, living with HIV and dating isn’t taboo. There are many online dating sites for HIV-positive people. And these sites are not just for dating. They also provide educational articles and blogs — sort of like information hubs.



PositiveSingles is a legit dating site to meet singles who are HIV positive. With a solid reputation, PositiveSingles has been responsible for 60,000 success stories so far and counting. It’s genuinely a fantastic dating community.

PositiveSingles was launched in 2001, and it’s been going strong ever since. While you can find people to date who are HIV-positive, the site is designed to cater to anyone suffering from any STD.

One of the best things about PositiveSingles is the search function. You can search through profiles using minor details. So, you can be as specific and picky as you want. The site also features an STD Dating blog filled with advice and tips for HIV dating. Pros Around 2 million members

20,000 active daily users

Detailed privacy settings are available.

Great search engine feature

Lots of inspiring success stories on the site

Mobile version for iOS and Android

Great customer support team Cons No video call

No group chat

The site is rather boring.

Useful features require paid membership.

Mobile apps do not contain all content as a website. How much does membership cost on PositiveSingles? PositiveSingles has 3 different types of memberships. A 1-month subscription is $29.95 a month, a 2-month subscription is $19.98 a month, and a 2-month subscription will run you $15.99 per month. 2. MPWH



MPWH (Meet People with Herpes) is a dating community for herpes singles that provides all users with the best chance to meet up with other individuals in a non-discriminatory environment where everyone involved can be comfortable with being themselves. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t find a date on MPWH. Just be mindful that pretty much all of the members will have herpes, not HIV.

MPWH is devoted to providing a safe, stigma-free, nondiscriminatory, warm and friendly online dating environment. It is free to place a 100% anonymous profile (although you have to have a paid membership to send initial messages).

Since you’re HIV-positive, it’s a good idea to be upfront with anyone you meet on this site. The chances are good that they will be positive for herpes, so you both need to be honest about your situations. Pros Strict verification and profile approval process

Non-discriminatory environment

Straightforward usability

You can send messages for free.

Great blog with tips Cons It doesn’t specifically cater to HIV-positive singles.

The mobile app is only available for Android users.

Small user pool How much does MPWH cost?

You can get a 1-month premium membership on Meet People With Herpes for $29.95 per month or sign up for 3 months at $19.95 each month. The best deal is a 6-month premium membership at $15.95 per month. 3. AidsSingle.com



AidsSingle is an online dating platform for men and women who are single and are HIV-positive that boasts over 500,000 members.

The website is easily navigable with a straightforward signup process. It also has a compelling forum, a dating advice blog, and an advanced search option to look for potential dates.

You can get a free trial membership for AidsSingles, but you will have minimal access to most features. That’s why it’s best to just pay for a subscription so you can see what the site is all about. Pros The website protects the privacy of its members.

Effective customer service makes the site’s usage flawless

Free trial to test the website

Large community Cons The matching system could be better.

The website is rather bland in terms of design and functionality AidsSingles Membership Prices

Free for standard users. If you want to upgrade to be a gold member, there are three choices: $29.95 for 1-month gold membership; $59.95 for 3 months gold membership; $99.95 for 6 months gold membership. 4. AdultFriendFinder click to enlarge

If you’re single and haven’t heard of AFF by now, you’re probably living under a rock! While AdultFriendFinder doesn’t specifically cater to HIV-positive singles — or serious relationships for that matter — it’s possible to meet dates and the potential partner here. Many couples$19.98 have met online on AFF and hit it off, no matter their HIV status.

Since 1996, this site has maintained a solid reputation of hooking singles up. While it’s completely free to join AdultFriendFinder with an email, you may want to become a paid member if you use it often enough. Also, you’ll enjoy a lot more benefits when you pay to become a member – advanced searches, unlimited messaging, a personality test, and more. Pros Even number of men vs. women

Voted #1 for STD singles

Works with ALL devices

Impressive blog with advice

Compatibility dimensions to find the perfect match

Well-established site Cons It doesn’t specifically cater to HIV-positive singles

No proof of identity verification

Profiles are public

No anonymous payment methods How much does AdultFriendFinder cost? A 1-month membership costs $39.95 a month, and a 3-month membership is $26.95 per month. The best value is the 12-month membership, which works out to $19.95 a month. 5. POZMatch

PozMatch is an all-inclusive dating site for HIV-positive singles who are interested in meeting others for friendship, companionship, and, of course, love. The site specializes in POZ dating — which means dating HIV-positive people if you didn’t already know.

PozMatch is a known name in the world of POZ dating. It’s been around since 1998, offering a dating environment to people who are HIV positive regardless of their gender, sexual preferences, or race.

PozMatch offers a free membership that lets you use the features, including sending messages to other members. But other than that, it’s an excellent way to try out the site. And if someone sends you a message, you can respond, even with the free membership. Pros Convenient app

Great free membership

A legit dating site Cons Outdated site design

Basic members can’t initiate discussions first. How much does a POZMatch membership cost?

A 3-month membership is $24.99, a 12-month membership costs $49.99, and a 1-month membership costs $14.99. 6. DatingSomeoneWithHIV.com