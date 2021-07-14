5 Cheapest LLC Services: Get Your Business Established & Protect Your Assets (2023)



Limited liability protection is a valuable thing to obtain as a business owner and will play a key role in asset protection strategy. But the process to form an LLC can be an involved undertaking that requires state-specific paperwork or the assistance of a registered agent for LLC formation, if filing in another state. You may also need an operating agreement, bank resolution, or a business name audit, which all require accuracy and attention to detail. Overall, the process can be complicated. You could form a limited liability company on your own, but it entails much time and effort. Some business owners will turn to an attorney to handle everything, which can provide you with specialized advice and insight. But these legal services do not come cheap. Using an online LLC filing company, instead, can provide you with the essentials needed to get the job done promptly and at a fraction of the price of an attorney. There are dozens of LLC filing companies that can help you form an LLC. The only challenge is choosing the right service that will best fit your needs. It's important to consider several factors - such as price and filing fee, the company's reputation, customer support, and the overall value provided when using the service. We've rounded up some of the best (and cheapest) LLC filing companies to help you figure out which company is the right choice for you and your pending business. LLC Filing Companies 2021

ZenBusiness - best overall LLC service Incfile - best value for your money Inc Authority - the cheapest way to form an LLC for startups Rocket Lawyer - best for quality legal services Northwest Registered Agent - best customer service

How We Analyzed Online LLC Services As mentioned earlier, using a reputable LLC service is one of the most effective ways to start an LLC. But, what makes a company reputable and worth it? Here are some of the factors we took into consideration when reviewing these services: Overall Value The pricing model of each company was one of the most important components we weighed. We compared price points offered by each company, as well as the features and services that come with that cost. Evaluating what you're getting for your money is essential. If the company can't provide a quality service, then everything else following is pointless. Company Background We also considered company history and background, analyzing when the business was established and its track record from then on. Features and Services The overall features provided and the quality of those services is a key indicator when evaluating the value of the LLC formation service package. For instance, some packages will include an LLC operating agreement, articles of organization, a federal tax ID number (EIN), and a registered agent service. All of which are essentials when forming your LLC, paying taxes, and opening various business bank accounts. Formation Process We took a look at the company's order process to form an LLC. Some companies simplify the process, making it relatively straightforward to complete. Generally, they streamline order paperwork and provide easy-to-read instructions. There is no questioning next steps or how to complete the process of the LLC formation. Other services can be more complicated and will host misleading advertising. These are some services to avoid. Customer Service The LLC formation process can be quite confusing, ultimately leading to many questions regarding the movement of the operation. That is why it's vital to use a company that has a responsive customer support team. If the company offers multiple avenues of customer service - such as phone, email, and live chat - it's a good sign there is quality customer support in place. Overall, we wanted to make sure the customer service teams are helpful, friendly, and responsive. Customer Reviews Positive client feedback is a huge indicator as to how the company does business and carries out its services. This is a big-ticket item when analyzing the LLC-forming companies listed above. We considered reviews on third-party websites, as well as the specific company website. We only recommended ones with strong customer feedback and reviews. ZenBusiness

Overall Value ZenBusiness is a great place to launch your business and form your LLC. With its suite of comprehensive services and a team of support experts, your business will be in good hands. Overall, ZenBusiness offers an excellent feature starter package, cheap filing fees, responsive customer service, a positive online experience, and accuracy guarantees. The feature-packed starter packages cost around $39 for the first year and $119 for the following years. This package includes the essentials needed to form an LLC and registered agent service, operating agreement, and in-house CPA assessment. You can choose to upgrade your account to the Pro plan for $199/year. This plan provides an annual report, compliance services, an EIN, a banking resolution template, and expedited processing times (5-8 business days). There is also a Premium option for $299/year, giving members additional advantages and features - including rushed processing (4-6 business days), a dedicated website, and a domain name for the business. Between the excellent service provided and flexible plan options offered, ZenBusiness is an ideal choice in terms of overall value. Company Background ZenBusiness was founded in 2015, making a lasting mark in the industry. This fast-growing company has a short-track record, but should still be considered a top-contender when deciding which service to file with. Features and Services This company offers a variety of impressive features and services - including: Registered agent service

Employer ID Number (EIN)

An operating agreement template

Automated processes and online document admission

100% accuracy guarantee and fast filing speeds Formation Process The ordering process involved when forming your LLC is made simple and easy with ZenBusiness. This incorporation service has fully dedicated itself to providing customers with robust technology that enables automated processes and streamlined filing advantages. Customer Service ZenBusiness has phone, email, and online chat customer support options. Representatives are available to answer questions and address concerns from Monday-Friday (8 A.M.- 8 P.M. CST), or on Sunday from 10 A.M.-7 P.M. CST. If you wish to send an email, their team promises a timely response within 1 business day. This level of responsiveness is quite impressive in our opinion. The support agents are very knowledgeable, friendly, and always happy to help members. The website also provides additional resources, including blogs, related articles, and an insightful FAQs page. Customer Reviews Considering ZenBusiness offers low-cost formation services, personalized advice, and expert support, we were not surprised that the customer reviews were overwhelmingly positive. Most mentioned how easy it was to set up, the low start-up costs, and a hassle-free process. Incfile click to enlarge

Overall Value Incfile was designed specifically for business owners forming LLCs, S Corporations, C Corporations, and Nonprofits. Beyond the incorporation service features, the company has an impressive suite of startup services, including banking resources and bookkeeping. It also offers an unparalleled starting package, with business formation for as little as $0 (not including the state filing fee). There are no contracts or hidden fees either. It is the cheapest way to form an LLC and will help you save money, while still providing the liability protection needed. While the starter package is free, there are add-on features that you will need to pay for. Generally, prices range from $0-$299, depending on the services needed. For example, upgrading to their Silver plan costs around $49, plus the state filing fee. This adds a registered agent for one year, as well as lifetime company compliance alerts. The Gold package costs $149, giving you everything offered in the Silver package, plus an EIN, custom operating agreement, banking resolution, and express processing. Finally, for $299, you get the Platinum package, which has expedited document filing, a sample template library, a website, and a domain. Company Background Incfile was founded in 2004 and has assisted more than 500,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs since. At launch, they focused on helping customers avoid the excessive paperwork and expensive attorney fees when registering a business. They have since continued to focus on technology-based solutions to streamline the formation process. Features and Services Registered agent included in the first year

Next business day processing

$0 for a starter package

Alerts for filing deadlines Formation Process Creating a limited liability company with Incfile is easy and efficient. You can select any one of their three offer packages, build your order, and finalize your incorporation. If you have any questions regarding the features or services provided, various instructional articles explaining how to continue with the process. Customer Service The Incfile customer service team is available over the phone or through email. Response times are low and the employees are well-trained on a range of topics. They are almost always able to provide valuable insight and helpful advice regarding customer questions and concerns. Customer Reviews Customer feedback is mostly positive, with thousands of reviews available on their website and third-party sites. Many of the five-star ratings state a quality user experience, quick turnaround times, and plans at a cheap price. Inc Authority

Overall Value Inc Authority is an excellent option for entrepreneurs and business owners on a budget. The platform offers a free filing service that includes all the basics needed to obtain an LLC, plus a registered agent. Beyond the one-year registered agent perk, Inc Authority can also help you apply for an S corporation tax status. There are three premium packages offered, with prices ranging from $399 to $799. For $399, you will get an LLC operating agreement, ownership certificates, and an EIN. For $499, you can add a business license report and website domain to your plan. Finally, for $799, you can add expedited processing times and advanced software to enhance your business. Company Background Inc Authority is one of the more established LLC filing companies, as it was founded in 1989. With many years of experience, it has an impeccable track record and is a reliable company to use for LLCs. Features and Services

Zero-cost package for startups

Includes free one-year registered agent service

Business name check within your state

Storage for your documents and articles of organization

Formation Process Inc Authority is extremely easy to use. Navigating through the process of forming a business is made simple with this site. You can sort through the order forms and submit your information quickly and efficiently. Customer Service The customer support isn't up to par with some other companies. They operate under limited hours, making it difficult to get in touch. Customer Reviews Inc Authority has over 4,000 positive reviews, with customers boasting their services, user interface, and the free startup plan. Rocket Lawyer Overall Value Rocket Lawyer is another popular LLC formation service, with over seven million happy customers. This LLC filing company offers comprehensive legal services, providing a wide range of services simplifying the legal process for many business owners. They have a subscription plan that starts at $39.99/month, which includes consults with attorneys, legal document templates, and low-cost LLC formation services. If you don't want to subscribe, you can pay a one-time fee of $99 to file your LLC. Company Background Rocket Lawyer launched back in 2008 and has been one of the most widely used online service providers ever since. Features and Services

Low-cost pricing model

Preparing and filing articles of organization

Business name availability search

Online paperwork storage