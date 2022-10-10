5 Best CBD Products for Sleep in 2022: Oils, Gummies, Capsules

As we brace for colder nights these coming months, one might find it difficult to adjust and get some proper sleep. Though it's proven that sleep quality improves when in lower temperatures, getting your body accustomed to the changing environment might take time. So, you'd need something to aid sleep at the night. CBD products may help you achieve that elusive sleep and relaxation during the change of the seasons.

In this article, we discuss the negative effects of poor sleep quality, the therapeutic benefits of CBD as a natural sleep aid, and a point-by-point run-through of the best CBD products you'd find in the market right now. After doing intensive research and fact-checking on various best-selling hemp products, we narrowed it down to five to help you choose the best hemp product with CBD for sleep for the rest of 2022.

Best Delta-8/CBD Gummies for Sleep - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Delta 8-CBN Nighttime Gummies

- Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Delta 8-CBN Nighttime Gummies Best Extra-Strength CBD Sleep Oil - Mission Farms Full-Spectrum Max Rest CBD Oil

- Mission Farms Full-Spectrum Max Rest CBD Oil Best Organic CBD Gummies for Sleep - Joy Organics CBD Gummies (Melatonin + CBN + THC)

- Joy Organics CBD Gummies (Melatonin + CBN + THC) Best Organic CBD Oil for Sleep - Beyond Botanicals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

- Beyond Botanicals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Best Overall - Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Bundle

CBD For Natural Sleep Cycle, Cold Weather Temperature, and Daylight Savings Time

Aside from the changing temperature—Hello colder months! — the Daylight-Saving Time (DST), that's about to end by early November, has a scientific effect on an individual's sleep cycle. There is only a little evidence that we gain an extra hour of sleep as we transition to autumn. According to a study, the change in your sleep patterns can take days when you transition in and out of DST.

Besides the de-synchronization in your circadian rhythms and sleep disturbances, the DST transition also contributes to behavioral changes. For example, studies show SAT scores are significantly lower, and fatal accidents are more likely in places that abide by DST policies.

Poor sleep and the lack of sleep may contribute to the derailing of your career, studies, and even your quality of life. And no one wants that! You need that restful night's sleep so you can reboot your energy levels and be your 100% self for the next day's hurdles.

As much as possible, you must be ready when fall and winter enter.

Getting Ready for The Change of Seasons (and the Holidays!) with CBD to Improve Sleep Quality

The best CBD products are a great addition to your everyday routine to help you find that balance and synchronicity in your circadian rhythm. And, just to put it out there, CBD products aren't elixirs that will immediately get you back on track and give you a deep sleep instantly—more so, they aren't meant to vanish into a sleep disorder. (Though CBD helps, you'd need a sleep specialist to get proper treatment for it.) Just like any sleep aids and supplements for correcting sleep cycles, you'd have to be patient enough for its health benefits to manifest!

Aside from CBD potentially easing the negative effects of sleep deprivation, CBD or cannabidiol from the Cannabis plant has been studied for many years and even used for centuries for its many benefits to general health. CBD has been shown to have anxiolytic, anti-inflammatory, anti-emetic, and neuroprotective properties.

For those who are getting a difficult time getting restful sleep because of the symptoms of preexisting health conditions—or even just because of holiday stress—any CBD product on our list may be the all-around supplement you're looking for.

Some Tips to Help You Decide What to Choose Among the Top 5 CBD Brands

The best CBD oils, CBD sleep gummies, CBD tinctures—and/or whatever CBD product type you're eyeing—will only be worth the purchase if it satisfies two things... Your needs and your preferences. In our list of best CBD products for enhanced sleep, we made sure that everyone's decision factors are taken into consideration. We've outlined below how we chose each one, and you may also use this as a buying guide the next time you add more CBD products to your everyday routine.

Know Your Needs

Safe - Are the CBD products compliant and lab-tested?

It's our primary duty when making a purchasing decision to exercise caution. One way is to check if the CBD product complies with federal, state, and local requirements. (Note that until now, Food and Drug Administration doesn't have a firm regulation yet in place.) Another one is to ensure that the CBD brand is getting every batch of their CBD products tested in independent laboratories for abundant cannabinoids present—especially CBD—and if they're free of any contaminants.

Effective - How much CBD is present in the CBD product?

There should be enough CBD in the CBD products for them to effectively work. The amount (mg of CBD on the product label) varies. What is best for you will depend on your body composition, history of cannabis use, and the severity of your sleep-related symptoms, among others. Established brands in the CBD industry, after careful research, show what strength is best for certain health needs and certain types of CBD users (e.g., for a newbie or the experienced.)

CBD reviews are also one way to know if the CBD product is effective. Of course, the effects would differ from one person to another person, but knowing it works for someone increases the chances it may also be perfect for your health needs!

Know Your Preferences

Other natural ingredients - What's the best mix for your sleep aid?

There are CBD products that are mixed with other beneficial compounds. Some come from the hemp plants themselves, which help boost the effects of CBD and contribute to the synergy of cannabinoids. And some natural ingredients come from other herbs that have already been used for ages to help in getting better sleep.

To make sure your chosen product doesn't hinder any important goal of your (i.e., career), make sure you know the difference between the CBD types:

Full-Spectrum CBD - CBD with at most 0.3% of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol (the main psychoactive cannabinoid) mixed with other compounds from hemp plants.

- CBD with at most 0.3% of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol (the main psychoactive cannabinoid) mixed with other compounds from hemp plants. Broad-spectrum CBD - CBD with zero to traces of THC, plus other compounds from hemp plants.

- CBD with zero to traces of THC, plus other compounds from hemp plants. Pure CBD isolate - CBD only.

Flavor - What CBD product will make you take/use it daily?

All-hemp products mostly taste earthy and grassy. Some prefer taking CBD oil this way since it's healthier and more natural, but some find the natural flavor of hemp plants repulsive. Good thing most CBD products right now add palatable flavoring to CBD products, whether it is organic or artificial. Choose something you like so you can stick with it regularly.

Budget - How much can I afford?

Since we've talked about how consistency can help a lot get you nearer to a night of deep sleep, a budget is also one of the important factors to consider.

Most hemp companies in the CBD industry offer coupons and discounts if you opt for subscriptions. Some are even offered in trial sets or bundles for more savings. Once you've discovered your ultimate holy grail, then make use of these in your future purchases.

Choosing CBD sleep products that are reasonably priced for delivery or pickup in your area can also save you some money.

Best CBD Sleep Products in 2022