5 Best CBD Products for Knee and Joint Pain in 2022

No matter what the task or activity, it's always best to bring your A-game. And feeling a muscle sore or joint pain would be a total bummer! These past years, most have been resorting to CBD products for that needed solace from the debilitating pain. These byproducts from the Cannabis plant contain the all-natural healing CBD or cannabidiol—and other cannabinoids (depending on the type) that are as beneficial as CBD. When you're dealing with a seething joint pain that won't go away no matter what painkiller you take, then why not consider a CBD-infused supplement? To help you decide, in this article, we dive deep into how CBD helps with joint pain, what the best CBD products are in 2022, and how to pick one (or even two to three!) out of them. Best THC Gummies - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Delta 8 Gummies

Best CBD Gel - Mission Farms Relieve CBD Joint and Muscle Gel

Best CBD Oil - Discover CBD Active CBD Oil

Best CBD Lotion - Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol

Best CBD Cream - Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream Best CBD For Knee Pain and Joint Pain Relief A CBD oil, a tub of CBD cream, or a jar of CBD capsules have been a growing staple in every American's medicine cabinet. In fact, according to the Statista survey conducted in April 2022, relieving pain is one of the top 3 reasons American adults use CBD products. This, alongside reducing stress and improving sleep. Though, as Harvard Health points out, the scientific research doesn't match the outspread CBD marketing you're seeing right now, CBD or cannabidiol is still a viable candidate for those who want to manage pain. Many studies on animals can attest to its promising therapeutic and pharmacologic efficacy in pain management: One study focused on the Cannabis plant and neuropathic pain. When compared to a placebo, cannabis-based medicine helped in reducing the pain intensity, sleep problems, and stress of the respondents.

In a 2016 study, it was seen that topical CBD application has the potential to ease arthritis pain.

Lastly, in a scientific report published in 2012, results show that short-term use of CBD oils may help reduce muscle spasms. Your Picks For Joint Pain: CBD Creams vs CBD Balms vs CBD Gels vs CBD Oils The market is full of a wide range of CBD products you can use to alleviate joint pain. From the fanciest to the quirkiest to the most ordinary utilization, it'll be easy to find the perfect one for you. Topical CBD Products vs Oral CBD Products Vaping CBD may be the best way to get the highest CBD concentration in your system. However, vaping poses serious side effects. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises to stay away from vaping products. What we would recommend as they are next in line, in terms of high bioavailability, are oral or ingestible CBD products and topical CBD products. CBD Creams CBD and other hemp creams contain both water and oil plus an emulsifier (since water and CBD oils don't combine). They're very multi-purpose and are deemed perfect for all skin types. CBD Balms Hemp-infused balms for joint pain are a mixture of fats and oils and sometimes wax. They're perfect for knees with dry skin because they're rich in occlusive. CBD Gels Since CBD gels are water-based and very lightweight, you can make sure your CBD and other cannabinoid compounds penetrate deep. Hemp gels also help in the skin's hydration. So, expect that not only are you using it for pain management, but you're also benefitting from its smoothing effects. CBD Oils CBD oils may be the most versatile hemp product out there. You may find topical CBD oils and edible CBD oils. Edible CBD oils are best taken sublingually. But some also put them on their food, to counter the natural hemp taste of high-potency CBD oil. Note: Topical CBD products should not be used on open wounds and broken and irritated skin. It's also recommended to apply them gently—which, patting them in, is also acceptable—instead of rubbing them on the affected area. In addition, regardless of the chosen administration of the CBD product, pregnant and nursing mothers should consult their doctors first before using it. A Quick Overview of Top 5 Must-Try CBD Products for Joint and Muscle Pain Relief Best THC Gummies - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Delta 8 Gummies click to enlarge



If you want fast-acting joint pain relief, may we introduce you to MJCBD Delta 8 Gummies? Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary gummies highlight the novel cannabinoid delta-8 THC. Unlike the common delta-9 THC (or just THC), delta8 THC is legal, per se. Any American adult can buy and consume the MJCBD THC gummies for their pain and inflammation treatment potential with no legal troubles to think about. 2500 mg of delta-8 per jar of the CBD gummies = 50 servings PROS Charged with highly potent delta-8 THC sourced from hemp plants.

Because of the strength, only half a gummy is needed to feel the immediate effects. (You may adjust dosing as needed).

Different flavors of sugar-coated gummies in one jar.

Low-calorie gummies.

Great customer service not just online, but also in their physical stores, as pointed out in various reviews.

Third-party lab-tested. CONS Newbies may experience side effects from THC.

Specifications of the flavors are not indicated. Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Company Review: Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary, founded in 2018, is said to be the fastest-growing CBD Dispensary Chain in the country. Mary Jane's CBD offers cannabinoid-rich alternatives for those who want to lessen or stay away from the side effects of prescription medication. With over 26 physical stores situated across the country, an official store, and not counting various independent retailers (online and physical), MJCBD has the most accessible wide variety of CBD products in the industry right now. Best CBD Gel - Mission Farms Relieve CBD Joint and Muscle Gel click to enlarge

As direct as it might be, for your joint pain needs, there's Mission Farms Relieve CBD Joint and Muscle Gel. The Relieve CBD gel is the top-selling CBD product from Mission Farms. It's created specifically to target any joint pain and muscle strain. Whether you're an athlete or an average joe who needs quick relief from joint pain and other normal aches, the Mission Farms CBD gel is the solution. 2400 mg of CBD per pump bottle of CBD gel

300 mg of CBD per squeeze tube of CBD gel PROS Contains full-spectrum CBD extract.

Organic essential oils present are spearmint, peppermint, grapefruit peel, pine needle essential oil, rosemary, sweet basil, black pepper, eucalyptus, capsicum, and camphor.

Have been gaining a lot of positive customer reviews.

30-day satisfaction guarantee and free shipping perks are offered when purchased.

Certified lab results for purity and hemp profile posted on their website. CONS Still contains little amount of THC. Mission Farms Company Review: Mission Farms was founded in 2018 in the "Napa Valley of Hemp" in the state of Oregon. Each of the co-founders has their own unique experience and even expertise on hemp benefits. Utilizing what they already know and topping it with new research, they craft outstanding blends for their high-quality CBD products. Mission Farms also donates its CBD products to the Central Oregon Veterans Outreach. Best CBD Oil - Discover CBD Active CBD Oil click to enlarge

For THC-free options for joint pain, the Active CBD Oil Gold from Discover CBD is your best bet. The Active CBD oil Gold 25% is considered the most potent CBD oil you can purchase right now. For maximum effect, pure CBD oil should be taken sublingually. And this makes it easy because of its push-top syringe container. 250 mg of CBD per gram = 10 servings PROS The CBD isolate is extracted using the CO2 process (the best CBD extraction method).

High-quality CBD oil contains terpenes, lipids, and special cannabinoids like CBN (cannabinol), CBC (cannabichromene), and CBG (cannabigerol).

THC is removed.

Non-GMO ingredients.

Easy sublingual dosing using a syringe; may also be mixed with foods and drinks.

Manufactured in a CDPHE-certified hemp manufacturing facility.

Tested for purity in independent laboratories. CONS Unflavored; still has the hemp taste. Discover CBD Company Review: Discover CBD may be one pioneer in the CBD industry. This Colorado-based CBD company was founded in 2015 with the aspiration to bring forth top-notch industrial nonprescription CBD products easily obtainable by every American. Aside from the online stores, Discover CBD has five retail stores and eight franchise stores throughout the US where you can purchase your CBD oils. Best CBD Lotion - Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol click to enlarge



The CBD Lotion + Menthol from Cornbread Hemp is made for those who have active lifestyles or are just looking for relief. Menthol lotion is also easy to carry with you, but its a small container with a screw on top. May just cut this. It's now easy to bring your go-to for joint pain relief to your game or gym session since you can effortlessly pack them in your duffel bag. 500mg/2oz = 60 servings of 8mg PROS Infused with full-spectrum CBD extract, which is purely sourced from the mature flowers of organic hemp plants.

Boosted with organic ingredients like Vitamin E, Olive Leaf Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Rosemary Oil, Menthol, Tea Tree Oil.

Easy to apply and doesn't leave a greasy feeling.

30-day money-back guarantee for those who buy CBD balm or other of their CBD products.

With over 300+ positive reviews.

Can be shipped within 24 hours.

Tested for purity in approved independent laboratories. CONS Still contains a paltry amount of THC. Cornbread Hemp Company Review: Cornbread Hemp is a Kentucky-based family-owned company that manufactures flower-only CBD products. They source every hemp extract from Kentucky farmers who practice hemp cultivation according to the organic standards set by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Because of Cornbread's dedication to also including only organic ingredients, most of their hemp-derived CBD products bear the USDA-organic seal. Best CBD Cream - Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream

Take your game to the next level with the CBD Sports Cream of Joy Organics! The Joy Organics CBD cream is specially formulated for professional athletes and everyone with an active lifestyle. Its THC-free profile enhanced with camphor and menthol offers a cooling sensation to anyone's knee joint pain. It may be slathered on the affected area as needed to relieve pain, whether it be before, during, or after the game or session! 1000 mg of CBD per CBD cream bottle PROS Its hemp extract contains CBD isolate and other minor cannabinoids.

Has a broad-spectrum CBD profile with 0.0% THC.

Includes menthol and camphor, compounds both known to have soothing effects, and other vegan ingredients.

The long shelf-life and stability of the product are ensured since it's kept in an airless pump bottle.

When bought, perks include a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, carbon-neutral shipping, and free shipping (when purchases reach $50).

Microbial and Contaminant Analysis reports are posted on their website. CONS Still contains little amount of THC. Joy Organics Company Review: Joy Organics is one of the leading CBD brands that create the most premium CBD products in the market. Co-Founder Joy Smith used to struggle with sleep and found CBD to be helpful in her everyday life. Because of the experience, she started and grew Joy organics with her family. Joy Organics' utmost dedication to empowering those who need the relaxation benefits from CBD—through their products and CBD education—and to continue to innovate is clear in their trademark CBD manufacturing and excellent customer service. Mix and Match CBD Products for Chronic Pain Management: Is it Possible? Yes, it is okay to mix and match CBD products for joint pain. For example, if you already have topical CBD oil in your routine, then CBD gummies that have the right amount of CBD and are boosted with other beneficial cannabinoids would be ideal. However, it is important to start with a low dose and increase gradually as needed. It is also important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen for your joint pain. Wrapping Things Up: What's The Best CBD Product for Knee and Joint Pain? Any of the reputable CBD products in this shortlist is worth trying since you'll likely reap a lot of benefits for your joint pain. Whether it be topically, sublingually, or orally. Anything you choose will depend on your needs and preferences. Do you like them flavored or scented? Should you stay away from THC and go for CBD isolate products instead? How much CBD should I look for in a CBD oil? If you are looking for the best CBD product for joint pain that gives immediate joint pain relief, consider a topical CBD product. Topical CBD products are applied directly to the skin, providing relief from pain and inflammation. Oral CBD products are taken by mouth and can also be effective for joint pain, but they make some time to take effect—but benefits can be long-lasting and target other health needs. And like we said, you may also opt for getting both types of CBD products. In the end, patience and consistency are the keys to determining what's perfect for you! CBD SEO Agency https://cbdlocalseo.com/

The statements made and the sources cited in this sponsored post are those of the paid sponsor and not those of Metro Times, and are not intended as medical advice. Consult your doctor before undertaking any changes to your physical, mental or dietary health.