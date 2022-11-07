5 Best CBD Oils for Tooth Pain Relief - Fall 2022 Overview

Did you know that when the season changes, the breeze gets colder, and your tooth pain may worsen?

That's right, it does! While dental neglect is the primary cause of poor oral health and dental pain, you should know that the changing weather also plays a role in it, even though it may be very minor.

So, just like needing to change your wardrobe to warm clothes to protect yourself from the autumn cold, there's also the need to find the best CBD oil that may help provide immediate relief from tooth pain.

In this article, we dive deep into how CBD can work wonders for tooth pain and other dental symptoms, why CBD oil is arguably the most effective for your needs, and lastly, what is the best CBD oil for dental pain relief worth purchasing this Fall 2022.

Best Versatile CBD Oil for Tooth Pain - Discover CBD Active CBD Oil Gold

- Discover CBD Active CBD Oil Gold Best Full-spectrum CBD Oil for Tooth Pain - Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC

- Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC Best Delta-8 THC Oil for Immediate Pain Relief - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Full-Spectrum CBD Oil + Delta 8 1:1

- Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Full-Spectrum CBD Oil + Delta 8 1:1 Best CBD Oil for Tooth Pain and Swelling - Mission Farms Full-Spectrum Max Relieve CBD

- Mission Farms Full-Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Best CBD Oil for Tooth Nerve Pain - Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

How The Changing of Season Causes Tooth Pain and Tooth Sensitivity

First, let's find out why you should consider CBD oil tinctures for pain management, especially this coming fall and winter, as there is a science behind it!

Tooth pain and tooth sensitivity are problems that may appear when the temperature drops lower these coming days. According to a 2013 study, 1 in 8 Americans has sensitive teeth.

When it gets cold, you clench your teeth and experience teeth grinding. This then leads to cracks that get your dentin exposed and, thus, cause tooth pain and hypersensitivity. Aside from the change of season, these may also be caused by gum diseases, dental plaque & cavities, and bad dental hygiene.

Undetected tooth decay problems and not working commercial oral care products should also be put into light as they may be the root of seasonally sensitive teeth.

CBD For Tooth Pain - The Potential of CBD in Dental Care and Oral Health

CBD, or cannabidiol, in CBD oils is the breakthrough in the health and wellness industry that continues to stun consumers, researchers, and even medical professionals. This may be attributed to its versatility and its accessibility.

CBD products are easily within reach of almost anyone in the country. You'd find them on supermarket shelves and even online stores. One can take advantage of the CBD benefits in so many ways. And lately, dental and oral health companies have taken an interest in its potential. From getting relief from common toothaches to improving oral health conditions, CBD oil is worthy of consideration in your routine as you welcome fall.

CBD Oil vs. Flouride in Maintaining Good Dental Health

Prevention is better than a cure. And that's why fluoride is STILL a must for everyone! Fluoride remains the most effective way to prevent tooth decay and avoid the buildup of severe cavities. It's mainly applied topically, as this is how fluoride works best.

Meanwhile, CBD acts differently—and yet, will still likely help you relieve dental pain.

CBD and other active compounds found in hemp plants have a particular effect on the human body. CBD oil, for example, may help target nerve pain and maintain good oral health—but from the inside, when taking CBD oil by ingesting directly or sublingually.

And though CBD has limitless potential, prescription medications (i.e., painkillers) instructed by a health practitioner are still what you must use to treat pain. Just like fluoride, CBD acts as a preventive, not a cure-it-all. Not for dental pain or any health problems.

Why Use CBD Oil for Dental Pain Relief?

If you are looking for a natural remedy that can provide relief for the throbbing pain, CBD oil may be a good option for an alternative holistic remedy. While there is still more research to be done on the benefits of CBD oil for teeth, below are some of the noteworthy and science-backed benefits for you to get easily persuaded.

CBD is the perfect choice to dull tooth pain. CBD has shown promise in modulating tooth pain and its sensation of it. By boosting the adenosine levels in your brain, you feel the tooth pain less and less. In addition, CBD may also block pain signals from reaching the brain by binding to TRPV1, the receptor for pain and inflammation.

CBD may help reduce anxiety caused by tooth pain. Dental anxiety happens with patients avoid any dental treatment—or refuse to visit a dentist's office. Studies have shown that CBD may relieve anxiety symptoms. Consumers have reported they feel more relaxed and have a better sense of control over their emotions after taking CBD oil.

CBD's anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce swelling. When you notice your cheeks swelling, there's nothing you should worry about as most of the time, this is part of the healing process, like tooth pain. CBD oil has become a go-to for people who want to reduce pain and swelling, instead of the usual ibuprofen, because of its proven anti-inflammatory effects.

CBD can likely help in reducing plaque colonies. In a study where commercial oral care products were compared to CBD; it was concluded that CBD may be an effective antibacterial agent against dental plaque-associated bacteria. In addition, CBD can be a safer alternative for antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs to curb drug resistance.

CBD may help improve dental health and overall wellness. CBD found in CBD products acts on the endocannabinoid system and may help boost the immune system. The endocannabinoid system, or ECS, regulates most of the human body's functions—besides the ECS also having an important role in periodontal healing.

Top 5 CBD Oil to Relieve Tooth Pain You Can Try This Fall 2022