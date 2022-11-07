5 Best CBD Oils for Tooth Pain Relief - Fall 2022 Overview

Did you know that when the season changes, the breeze gets colder, and your tooth pain may worsen?
That's right, it does! While dental neglect is the primary cause of poor oral health and dental pain, you should know that the changing weather also plays a role in it, even though it may be very minor.
So, just like needing to change your wardrobe to warm clothes to protect yourself from the autumn cold, there's also the need to find the best CBD oil that may help provide immediate relief from tooth pain.
In this article, we dive deep into how CBD can work wonders for tooth pain and other dental symptoms, why CBD oil is arguably the most effective for your needs, and lastly, what is the best CBD oil for dental pain relief worth purchasing this Fall 2022.
How The Changing of Season Causes Tooth Pain and Tooth Sensitivity
First, let's find out why you should consider CBD oil tinctures for pain management, especially this coming fall and winter, as there is a science behind it!
Tooth pain and tooth sensitivity are problems that may appear when the temperature drops lower these coming days. According to a 2013 study, 1 in 8 Americans has sensitive teeth.
When it gets cold, you clench your teeth and experience teeth grinding. This then leads to cracks that get your dentin exposed and, thus, cause tooth pain and hypersensitivity. Aside from the change of season, these may also be caused by gum diseases, dental plaque & cavities, and bad dental hygiene.
Undetected tooth decay problems and not working commercial oral care products should also be put into light as they may be the root of seasonally sensitive teeth.
CBD For Tooth Pain - The Potential of CBD in Dental Care and Oral Health
CBD, or cannabidiol, in CBD oils is the breakthrough in the health and wellness industry that continues to stun consumers, researchers, and even medical professionals. This may be attributed to its versatility and its accessibility.
CBD products are easily within reach of almost anyone in the country. You'd find them on supermarket shelves and even online stores. One can take advantage of the CBD benefits in so many ways. And lately, dental and oral health companies have taken an interest in its potential. From getting relief from common toothaches to improving oral health conditions, CBD oil is worthy of consideration in your routine as you welcome fall.
CBD Oil vs. Flouride in Maintaining Good Dental Health
Prevention is better than a cure. And that's why fluoride is STILL a must for everyone! Fluoride remains the most effective way to prevent tooth decay and avoid the buildup of severe cavities. It's mainly applied topically, as this is how fluoride works best.
Meanwhile, CBD acts differently—and yet, will still likely help you relieve dental pain.
CBD and other active compounds found in hemp plants have a particular effect on the human body. CBD oil, for example, may help target nerve pain and maintain good oral health—but from the inside, when taking CBD oil by ingesting directly or sublingually.
And though CBD has limitless potential, prescription medications (i.e., painkillers) instructed by a health practitioner are still what you must use to treat pain. Just like fluoride, CBD acts as a preventive, not a cure-it-all. Not for dental pain or any health problems.
Why Use CBD Oil for Dental Pain Relief?
If you are looking for a natural remedy that can provide relief for the throbbing pain, CBD oil may be a good option for an alternative holistic remedy. While there is still more research to be done on the benefits of CBD oil for teeth, below are some of the noteworthy and science-backed benefits for you to get easily persuaded.
CBD is the perfect choice to dull tooth pain. CBD has shown promise in modulating tooth pain and its sensation of it. By boosting the adenosine levels in your brain, you feel the tooth pain less and less. In addition, CBD may also block pain signals from reaching the brain by binding to TRPV1, the receptor for pain and inflammation.
CBD may help reduce anxiety caused by tooth pain. Dental anxiety happens with patients avoid any dental treatment—or refuse to visit a dentist's office. Studies have shown that CBD may relieve anxiety symptoms. Consumers have reported they feel more relaxed and have a better sense of control over their emotions after taking CBD oil.
CBD's anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce swelling. When you notice your cheeks swelling, there's nothing you should worry about as most of the time, this is part of the healing process, like tooth pain. CBD oil has become a go-to for people who want to reduce pain and swelling, instead of the usual ibuprofen, because of its proven anti-inflammatory effects.
CBD can likely help in reducing plaque colonies. In a study where commercial oral care products were compared to CBD; it was concluded that CBD may be an effective antibacterial agent against dental plaque-associated bacteria. In addition, CBD can be a safer alternative for antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs to curb drug resistance.
CBD may help improve dental health and overall wellness. CBD found in CBD products acts on the endocannabinoid system and may help boost the immune system. The endocannabinoid system, or ECS, regulates most of the human body's functions—besides the ECS also having an important role in periodontal healing.
Top 5 CBD Oil to Relieve Tooth Pain You Can Try This Fall 2022
Most Versatile CBD Oil for Tooth Pain - Discover CBD Active CBD Oil Gold
Pain, pain go away… in whatever way! The Discover Active CBD Oil Gold is edible and skin-friendly too! This THC-free CBD oil is a rare find in the CBD industry, as you can apply it sublingually, ingest it by mixing it with your food & drinks, or slather it directly on the affected area. Another notable trademark from Discover CBD Oil is its claim to being the purest and most concentrated Gold CBD Oil. It’s also Discover CBD’s strongest and bestselling CBD oil. With DiscoverActive CBD Oil brand syringes, you get the best (and more) in CBD oil!
PROS
- Individual push-top pack.
- Concentrated CBD Oil.
- Contains 100% filtered and decarboxylated high cannabidiol hemp oil.
- Broad-spectrum CBD extract is sourced using the CO2 extraction method.
- No fillers, no preservatives, no solvents, no additives.
- Non-GMO industrial hemp, where no pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers were used.
- CBD Oil and other CBD products are manufactured in CDPHE-certified hemp manufacturing facilities.
- 30-day money-back guarantee is offered.
- Each batch produced is sent to a 3rd-party laboratory for purity testing.
CONS
- For those who want to make the most of the entourage effect, the lack of THC might not be a good choice.
More About Discover CBD:
Discover CBD is a Colorado-based CBD company that helps together to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses. It was founded by three professionals that have knowledgeable skills in different fields: medicine, hemp horticulture, and consumer business.
Best Full-spectrum CBD Oil for Tooth Pain - Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC
Big things come in small packages! The Joy Organic Full Spectrum CBD Tincture with THC from Joy Organics only contains four organic ingredients (MCT oil, hemp extract, key lime oil, and stevia). These all work together to promote calmness and overall wellness. So, not only does the CBD oil directly target your tooth pain, but you're also gaining balance for every function of your body.
PROS
USDA-certified organic.
Contains only four naturally derived ingredients, including phytonutrients.
Offered with carbon-neutral shipping and a long satisfaction guarantee (90 days).
Available in zesty fresh lime flavor.
Third-party lab-tested.
CONS
There are still small amounts of THC, so best to reconsider if you're expecting a random drug test.
More About Joy Organics:
Joy Organics is one of the CBD brands that's being lauded for its innovative ways of CBD production and manufacturing, and its humanitarian efforts outside the company. Of course, the devotion to reaching out to many people, especially patients, to discover the wonders of CBD has to start somewhere, or with someone. Joy Organics was founded by Joy Smith, who has the deepest compassion for other people's struggles.
Best Delta-8 THC Oil for Immediate Pain Relief - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Full-Spectrum CBD Oil + Delta 8 1:1
A moment's pain, then instant relief! For those who experience chronic pain, MJCBDD Full Spectrum CBD Oli + Delta 8 1:1 contains two powerful cannabinoids that have different effects but, when combined, can make the most for your health. The novel cannabinoid delta-8 THC is one way of enjoying immediate calming effects, even for a little, regardless of pain symptom severity.
PROS
- Contains full-spectrum hemp extract rich in the delta-8 THC, other cannabinoids, and terpenes.
- Very potent THC content.
- All-natural ingredients.
- Purity is guaranteed as each batch has been tested.
CONS
- Even delta-8 THC metabolites can trigger many drug tests.
- Still needs more reviews on its website.
More About Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary:
Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary might be one of the CBD companies that's easy to trust because of its long-established reputation. MJCBD has over 100 CBD products for sale on its website right now, targeting distinct health problems. In addition, they also have 26 physical locations across the country, which makes them very accessible to anyone who needs CBD for tooth pain.
Best CBD Oil for Tooth Pain and Swelling - Mission Farms Full-Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil
Mission Farms Full Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil is a quality CBD oil boosted with other cannabinoids like cannabigerol (CBG), cannabichromene (CBC), and organic essential oils. These isolated cannabinoids are perfect for easing discomfort, aside from CBD for dental pain.
PROS
- Contains full-spectrum CBD extract with CBG and CBC which are also beneficial for pain management.
- Contains essential oils: peppermint, rosemary, and clove.
- Available in two strengths: 1000mg and 2000mg.
- Flavored with vanilla and mint.
- Third-party lab-tested.
CONS
- Contains THC.
- Few reviews are available online.
More About Mission Farms:
Mission Farms is a CBD company based in Oregon. As they are a CBD group of families, their commitment is to produce the highest quality all-natural CBD products for all American families. Their well-kept farm in Bend, Oregon, has the best soils, water, and climate to grow hemp plants.
Best CBD Oil for Tooth Nerve Pain - Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Get a good night's sleep away from pain! Is your tooth pain causing sleepless nights? With Cornbread Hemp's one-of-a-kind Full Spectrum CBD Oil, you can make sure the chronic pain is not keeping you up at night.
PROS
- Sourced from whole mature flowers of the hemp plant.
- Uses full-spectrum CBD extract with 2mg of THC per serving.
- USDA-organic, made in the USA.
- No flavoring, no preservatives.
- Available in 3 strengths.
- Can be bought with incentives and discounts.
- Tested for purity in independent laboratories.
- 900+ reviews only for this prod.
CONS
- Non-flavored; has a natural floral, earthy taste.
- THC might trigger a false positive on a drug test.
Cornbread Hemp is a Kentucky-based CBD company that grows its hemp for its top-of-the-line group of CBD products. Every hemp-derived product you buy from them is sourced only from the whole hemp flowers. None of Cannabis plant stems, leaves, seeds... All pure goodness from the potent flowers alone.
CONCLUSION: What is The Best CBD Oil for Pain?
CBD in CBD oils is a safe and well-tolerated compound. Therefore, it may be a promising option for people who suffer from dental pain. CBD is effective in reducing pain in a preliminary observation. The mechanisms by which CBD may achieve this are not fully understood, but it is thought to work by interacting with the body's endocannabinoid system.
Choosing the ultimate CBD oil might be quite difficult at first. But when you find what works best for you, you'd not only be reaping the benefits of CBD for dental pain, but you'll also be seeing improvements in your overall health and wellness!
