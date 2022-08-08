5 Best CBD Gummies for Weight Loss: 2022 Overview

CBD is a game changer. During the past years, CBD products like CBD gummies have become a popular natural alternative for their likely benefits on many common ailments, including anxiety, pain, and inflammation. And lately, some people also use it to help with weight loss.
That's right. Those who are trying to lose some pounds can attest that CBD and CBD products have helped them stick and progress in their fitness journey. What's the truth behind all this? In this article, we discuss how CBD may help in weight loss and what top 5 CBD gummies are great for your burning those fats!
A Glimpse into This Year's Must-Try's for Those Who Want to Lose Weight
First, let's look at our chosen five! While more research is needed to confirm the effects of CBD gummies on weight loss, some preliminary studies suggest that hemp extract may help reduce appetite and promote fat burning. If you're interested in trying CBD oil for weight loss, here are five high-quality CBD products for weight management worth considering upon our investigation:
- Best Organic CBD Gummies for Weight Loss - Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies
- Best Wide-Range CBD Gummies for Weight Loss - Neurogan CBD Gummy Squares
- Best CBD Gummies for Energy Boost During Workouts - VIIA Hemp Flowstate CBD + CBG Gummies
- Best Beginner-friendly CBD Gummies for Weight Loss - Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary CBD Gummy Bears
- Best CBD Gummies for Weight Loss and Anxiety–Seabedee Neon CBD Gummies
Can you use natural supplements like CBD for weight loss?
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a main non-psychoactive cannabinoid from the hemp plant that's been gladly enjoyed by many Americans as a natural health supplement. Whether it be to likely solve a health issue or improve their overall wellness, CBD gummies and other hemp products have shown benefits.
For weight loss, it is to be noted that the research on CBD oil and weight loss is still inconclusive. However, some studies suggest CBD may help with burning fats by reducing appetite and inflammation. There might not be studies that exist yet about the direct correlation between CBD and fat burning. But definitely, CBD will help you along the way.
CBD is the accountability buddy you need. The right CBD gummies would help not let you have the munchies. The right CBD gummies would improve your exercise endurance. The right CBD gummies will help you maintain good health.
CBD and the ECS: The Science Behind Losing Weight
The endocannabinoid system is an important system in our body that helps in regulating key bodily functions. The ECS is also involved in eating behavior and energy balance. Thus, when ECS is found to be in dysregulation, it may cause the development of obesity or diabetes.
CBD and other cannabinoids may help in maintaining a healthy ECS for an individual. In a study done with rodents, CBD inhibits food intake by blocking the CB1 receptors. The CB1 receptors regulate neurotransmission. When CB1 is activated, there's an increase in appetite and food intake. The CB2 receptor acts on the immune system. The CB2 receptors also play a role in an individual's appetite. CBD doesn't bind with the CB2 receptors.
Other Cannabinoids to Watch Out For: Beware of the Munchies!
CBD's benefits are best enjoyed when it's combined with other cannabinoids and terpenes present in hemp. (That's right, even the psychoactive THC.) When deciding which hemp product is best for losing unwanted weight, you must also check the other ingredients. Some may give you the munchies, but with the right amount, you can achieve the entourage effect.
THC
The THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a cannabinoid you need to check when purchasing products with CBD for weight loss trim. It binds with the receptors and produces the hormone ghrelin which handles the hunger for unhealthy foods.
However, despite THC's appetite stimulant properties, it still plays a significant role in losing weight. CBD has little binding affinity for the endocannabinoid receptors, but CBD may antagonize them in the presence of THC.
CBG
CBG, or cannabigerol, may promote food consumption if it's at a high concentration. Just like THC, there should only be a paltry amount mixed in your CBD gummies to enjoy the synergy between the cannabinoids and also the CBG benefits.
THCV
THCV, or Tetrahydrocannabivarin, is a CB1 antagonist that may treat obesity-associated glucose intolerance. In the same study, it has been observed that THCV increased insulin sensitivity and improved glucose tolerance in obese mice.
CBD And the 'Browning' of Fat Cells (Adipocytes)
There are white fat cells; then, there are brown fat cells. To lose weight relatively faster, you'd want the brown fat in significant amounts, as it burns calories and boosts your metabolism. This can easily be done when you have healthy sleep cycles and enough exercise. But, with CBD's 'fat browning' mechanism, increasing your brown fat cells may become easier. According to a study, CBD may recruit the brown-like phenotype in the white adipocytes and activate the brown adipocytes.
CBD Gummies: What's in them for the health-conscious?
More and more people are switching to all-natural alternatives because of the apparent side effect caused by pharmaceutical drugs. There's one drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat obesity. However, despite its efficacy, its many side effects (like flatulence, liposoluble vitamin deficiency, pancreatitis, etc.) have also been observed. As much as possible, to prevent serious cardiovascular diseases and other illnesses, you must watch your diet and be quick in resolving any deficiencies you are encountering.
CBD gummies are an excellent addition to someone's routine. According to anecdotal shreds of evidence, these have helped improve their everyday lives, including boosting energy during exercise and/or recovery afterward.
Just note that hemp-infused products like CBD gummies do NOT treat any diseases. Researchers continue to study if CBD has a noticeable effect on blood sugar levels or insulin resistance for people with diabetes.
Dosage: How many CBD gummies should you use to burn fats fast and stay fit faster?
The rule of thumb has always been to follow the CBD manufacturer's dosing instructions. Compliant and reputable CBD brands always have these on their product labels. But, if you're a newbie who's confused about which CBD dosage for weight loss to choose, then our advice is to start with the lowest one, as much as possible.
Nutrition Facts: Are Your CBD Gummies Healthy Enough?
CBD products nowadays put icons and symbols on the front of their packages to specify how healthy their CBD product is. When you're looking for information about food healthfulness, the top 3 things you must check, among others, are: (1) the Nutrition Facts, (2) the ingredient list, and (3) the nutrient content claims. These will help you decide whether a product is well-suited for your diet and lifestyle.
Best CBD Gummies for Losing Weight In 2022
The health-conscious bunch has added the crowd-favorite CBD to their routine to keep them going and to target health issues that may manifest along the way—and now it's your time to do it! CBD can help you be your best self and aid you in taking care of your being.
So, to make your life easier, we've researched and examined the top 5 healthy CBD gummies that may help you melt off those unwanted fats and, consequently, stay healthy. Continue reading about the company background, and weigh the pros and cons!
Neurogan Full-Spectrum CBD Gummy Squares
Looking for the best way to take the edge off a long workout, soothe muscle tension, and/or finally get that good night's sleep? The Neurogan Full-Spectrum CBD Gummy Squares might be your best bet, as they promise to take effect quickly.
The CBD Gummy Squares are made with full-spectrum CBD and high-quality, cruelty-free, GMO-free, & gluten-free ingredients. Three different CBD potencies are also accessible for advanced, experienced, and new CBD users. The Neurogan team also ensures that artificial flavoring and coloring are all absent from their CBD products, making them ideal for those with food allergies or sensitivities.
Pros
- Available in three CBD strengths.
- Available in three delectable flavors (wild berry, watermelon, combination of both).
- Uses the CO2 extraction method with its full-spectrum CBD.
- 3rd party lab results are easily accessible.
- With 500+ CBD reviews online.
- A recurring subscription program is offered.
Cons
- Users have complained about the gummies' distinct texture.
Cornbread Hemp Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
The Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies are perfect for anyone looking for an easy way to get their daily CBD dose in the healthiest way possible!
These Flower-Only™ Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies are made with only the highest quality ingredients, including organic hemp and non-GMO ingredients. This CBD brand does not use high-fructose corn syrup (HCFS), gelatin, or artificial colors, so you can be sure that you're getting the purest and most natural CBD gummies on the market.
For those who worry about the THC, these delicious gummies include only less than 2 mg of THC per serving. You can ensure you will not get those food cravings and are sticking to your weight management plan.
Pros
- Available in two CBD potencies.
- Extracted only from mature hemp flowers.
- Vegan and USDA-organic hemp gummies with non-GMO ingredients.
- Third-party lab-tested.
- With 1000+ reviews available online.
- CGMP-manufactured.
Cons
- Only available in one flavor (i.e., organic berry).
VIIA Hemp Flowstate Broad-Spectrum CBG + CBD Gummies
Some CBD users don't want to have a go with the psychoactive cannabinoid and just stick with THC-free CBD gummies. And there should be no problem with that!
The VIIA Hemp Flowstate Broad-Spectrum CBG + CBD Gummies increase workout and daily performance while providing all the holistic benefits of hemp. With 25mg CBG and 35mg CBD, these gummies offer a fully powered experience. Each bottle of CBG gummies contains 1200+mg of total cannabinoids.
VIIA Hemp Co. always strives to create the highest quality gummies in the industry. You'd find the highest quality extracts and vegan ingredients in their products. To add, no high sugars. This is the best choice if you need a delicious and nutritious snack to likely help you boost your daily energy levels.
Pros
- Contains another beneficial cannabinoid, CBG.
- THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD extract.
- Vegan ingredients.
- Gummies underwent rigorous lab testing.
Cons
- Available in one flavor (i.e., grapefruit).
Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Premium CBD Gummy Bears
The Mary Jane's CBD Dispensary Premium CBD Gummy Bears are a must-have for those who don't want to give up that nostalgic sweetness of gummies and yet still stay healthy!
The CBD Gummy Bears are the most delicious treats perfect for anyone looking for a tasty way to get their CBD dose—especially for those who are just dipping their toes in the CBD world. With a wide variety of flavors, you're sure to find a favorite. In addition, the MJCBD CBD Gummy Bears are made in the USA and are free of artificial flavors, gluten, soy, and dairy. You can be sure that these gummy bears are not only delicious but also safe for you to eat food with.
Pros
- Available in four flavors: strawberry, mango, pineapple, and blueberry.
- Full-spectrum CBD extract.
- Made with all-natural ingredients.
- Dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free.
- Relatively more gummies in one bottle.
- Third-party laboratory testing results are available online.
Cons
- Still needs more reviews online.
Seabedee Sour Neon CBD Gummies
And, lastly, we've got the Seabedee Sour Neon CBD Gummies!
The Neon CBD Gummies are made with 10mg of pure CBD isolate, so you know you're getting the most effective dose possible. Not only do these gummies provide CBD relief for stress and aid in weight management, but they're also great for recovering from a tough workout.
For those with dietary restrictions, note that the Seabedee gummies are free of dairy, gluten, soy, MSG, and artificial sweeteners. This is the most natural you can get! With these gummies, you can cap off your day with a satisfying sour taste and the natural benefits of CBD.
Pros
- THC-free.
- Gluten-free, soy-free, MSG-free, dairy-free, peanut-free, and tree nut-free.
- No artificial sweeteners.
- Uses CBD isolate for its extract.
Cons
- Two to three gummies per dosage are needed.
Final Verdict: Which CBD is Best for Weight Loss?
Losing weight has never been easier with these well-researched and reviewed CBD gummies that we've already mentioned. They come in different flavors, different CBD potency options, and various beneficial ingredients. We hope that this article on the best gummies for weight loss will help you find the right one to meet your needs and goals.
And on a final note, if you want significant improvement in your looks and overall health—with no cosmetic procedures—know it won't most likely happen overnight. You must watch what you take inside your body and also what you do to lose the excess fat in your body. Commitment and eagerness are primarily what you need in pursuing an effective weight loss plan. Weight loss is a complex process. Keep that in mind!
