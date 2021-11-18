4 Best Emotional Support Letter Sites: Get a Legitimate ESA Letter Online

Emotional support animals help provide support to anyone suffering from mental and emotional disabilities like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, mental illness, and others. These animals are more than just a pet and can help to improve mental health.

There are specific rules and regulations to follow before you can own an emotional support animal. You must get the necessary paperwork. If not, you may be required to pay housing-related pet fees and adhere to other pet restrictions.

The first thing you need to do is to acquire an ESA letter. Obtaining a valid ESA letter is relatively simple if you use a reputable emotional support letter service. Here are 4 of the best emotional support animal letter sites that you can use to get a legitimate ESA letter quickly and hassle-free. Top 4 emotional support animal letter sites

Site Best For 🐶 CertaPet - ESA Best overall ESA letter provider 🐶 CertaPet - PSA Best PSA letter provider 🐶 Esadoctors.com Best after-service support 🐶 Realesaletter.com Best money-back guarantee 🐶 Pettable.com Best for a quick turnaround CertaPet - ESA click to enlarge

CertaPet is one of the best emotional support animal letter sites and has helped over 65,000 clients. They have been recognized by Forbes, Fox, Entrepreneur Magazine, and other reputable enterprises. This way, you know they are trustable to provide you with an actual ESA letter.

CertaPet offers free pre-screening, and the process is simple, quick, and secure. They use the help of real licensed mental health professionals to determine if you qualify for an ESA letter. Unfortunately, everyone isn't eligible for an ESA letter.

CertaPet guides you through a process that starts with a free screening, followed by a session with a licensed mental health professional. This qualified health professional will determine whether or not a support animal best suits your needs. If they feel that you're a good candidate for an emotional support animal, you are issued an ESA letter.

You will also be issued a custom treatment plan along with your ESA letter that you can access from Certa's pet online portal and print out as a PDF. If not, you can choose to have your ESA letter mailed directly to your home address. Pros Best overall emotional support animal letter site

Free screening

Qualified independent therapists

Cons The money-back-guarantee excludes the small consultation fee. CertaPet - PSA click to enlarge

CertaPet offers not only ESA services but also PSA services. A PSA is considered a service animal and not a support animal. You are probably familiar with a service animal like a seeing-eye dog that helps the visually impaired navigate the world. In the same way, a psychiatric service dog helps with invisible disabilities like anxiety and PTSD.

Some airlines no longer allow emotional support animals on planes which is why you'll need a PSA letter if you want your animal to fly with you.

CertaPet offers PSA services and follows a similar process to obtaining an ESA letter. The process is fast and begins with free pre-screening. From there, you are then required to have a therapy session with a licensed mental health professional in your state who will determine whether or not you're eligible for a PSA.

CertaPet support team will guide you through the entire process, so there's no need to worry. The team also must adhere to all state and federal regulations to get you a valid PSA. A psychiatric service dog letter, for example, will state that you are suffering from a mental or emotional disability. It will also say that the animal is necessary for your mental and emotional health. Other things in the letter include licensing information of the independent mental health professional and other relevant details. Pros Best PSA letter providers

Quick, simple, and hassle-free process

The support team guides you through the process if you face any difficulties. Cons Services may be considered pricey. Esadoctors.com

Esadoctors is another excellent service you can use if you're looking for a legitimate ESA letter. This ESA letter provider takes a unique approach and is one filled with compassion and empathy. They fully understand that it can be challenging to reach out for help, especially when suffering from mental health issues.

ESA doctors provide both ESA letters and PSA letters. They both follow the same process. You are required to fill out the questionnaire on their site to get started. From there, they forward your responses and details to a mental health professional for evaluation.

The professional mental health counselor will determine your eligibility for a letter. After the evaluation, if they find that you are indeed in need of an ESA or PSA, they'll issue you an ESA or PSA letter, depending on which one you applied for. You'll receive the letter in 3-5 business days after being approved.

Esadoctors work together with licensed independent mental health professionals in your state. They stay up to date on the latest ESA laws issued by the Department of Housing and Transportation. You can also get after-service support because they know some landlords and airlines can be complicated even if you have a valid ESA letter or PSA letter. Pros Compassionate and after-service support

No hidden fees

Stay updated on the latest ESA federal and state laws Cons Charges a cancellation fee

Orders are non-refundable after 24hours or after signing the consent form. Realesaletter.com

Realesaletter can get you an ESA letter online whether or not you are currently under the care of a physician or mental health professional. If you aren't, they will pair you with licensed professionals in your state to make a mental health diagnosis.



Realesaletter legally certified process is simple and easy. You need to complete the online questionnaire, and if you qualify, you place your order. Once you place your order, a licensed therapist reviews your application and decides if you need an ESA letter.

If you are approved, you can receive your ESA letter in 24 hours or so. Your mental health professional will personally sign the letter and include their license number and contact information.

The good thing about Realesaltter is that you can pay 50% upfront and the remaining balance upon delivery. They even offer a 100% satisfaction and money-back guarantee. You even get follow-up consultations if you face any difficulties after receiving your ESA letter. Pros Simple and easy process

Pay half upfront and the other half upon delivery.

100% satisfaction and money-back guarantee Cons No refund if you cancel Pettable.com