4 Best Detox Shampoos to Pass Your Hair Follicle Drug Test - Updated for 2022

Need to pass a hair follicle drug test? A hair detox shampoo might be your answer. The common use of drug tests across various industries for different purposes has grown in popularity in recent years. Anything from routine medical examinations to a pre-employment stage could require a hair follicle drug test. While they might not be quite as common as a urinalysis, you could very well have one coming up. This guide will provide our top recommendations for the best detox shampoos to pass a hair follicle drug test. We’ll also touch on how to pass the test, in general. You’ll learn it takes more than just the detox shampoo. If you implement a variety of our strategies, though, you have a real chance at passing. Ridding your body’s toxins to pass a hair follicle test in a fast amount of time isn’t an easy feat. How to Pass a Hair Follicle Drug Test How can you pass a hair follicle drug test in less time than abstinence takes? If you know you’re going to be given a hair test soon, you still might have time to prepare. These more advanced types of drug tests can detect drug use as far as 90 days back. If you’ve used any sort of substance within that time frame, you’ll need to cleanse your system before the test. Fortunately, there are different solutions depending on how much prep time you have. How to Use Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo Our biggest recommendation is to pair any strategy you use with a hair follicle detox shampoo. It will only increase your chances of passing. Likewise, you’ll be able to cleanse your body of any other potential toxins that could be lingering. Along with detox shampoo, we recommend a natural route to go with it. Eat clean, including lots of fruits and veggies, and drink a constant supply of water. Incorporate a regular exercise routine into your day-to-day. However, this only works effectively by itself if you have a couple of months to prepare. That might not be a convenience you can afford, though. You need your hair follicles cleaned quickly and thoroughly. On the bright side, that’s still possible. In this guide, we’ll be touching on the top hair follicle detox shampoo for passing a drug test. These are the top 4 of the best hair follicle detox shampoos: 1. Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo - Best Detox Shampoo Overall 2. Ultra Clean Shampoo - Best Value Detox Shampoo 3. Folli-Clean Shampoo - Best for Color-Treated Hair 4. Ultra Cleanse Shampoo - Best Money-Back Policy Best Detox Shampoos to Pass a Hair Follicle Test 1. Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo - Best Detox Shampoo Overall

Pros Excellent support shampoo to start ridding your hair of toxins

Aloe as an ingredient helps keep the scalp and hair moisturized

Money-back guarantee

Free shipping

No harmful damage to the hair

Simple, easy to use, and effective Cons Not a day-of-test shampoo - requires use preferably 3 to 10 days in advance

One of the pricier options for a detox shampoo

Best shampoo for light to moderate cannabis consumers How to Use Apply regular shampoo to damp hair, rinse, then apply the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo

Massage into the scalp and hair, working with your fingers to get in deep and saturate everything

Leave the formula on your hair and scalp for at least 10 to 15 minutes

Finally, rinse your scalp and hair with warm water

For best results, start shampooing with the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo 3 to 10 days before the test. The brand recommends you use the shampoo at least 15 times before the test for the most effective results. Brand Overview The best detox shampoo overall is the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo. However, it’s harder to find nowadays. The brand brought out a new formula, so this one is hard to come by. Fortunately, Test Clear offers it in their own branded bottles. It’s meant to be paired with the Ultra Clean Shampoo that comes with it. Tackling these in combination with each other will increase your odds of passing exponentially. As a bonus, the Old Style also comes with a conditioner. Shampooing your hair so frequently can cause it to dry out. Make sure you pair the shampooing with the conditioner to prevent dryness! Your hair won’t suffer nearly as much if you moisturize it after each wash. Every wash removes a wave of toxins on each hair strand, as well as your scalp. Through sustained use, you’ll amplify your chances of passing a hair follicle drug test. The Test Clear website recommends that you use the detox shampoo at least 15 times before your drug test. This will give you the most effective results. 2. Ultra Clean Shampoo - Best Value Detox Shampoo

Pros Value-friendly, budget-friendly option

Gentle on the hair, but powerfully detoxifying

Rids the hair of chemical buildup, medications, and other impurities found on the hair shaft

Online ordering is easy and simple

Comes with a conditioner to improve manageability, add sheen, and control tangles Cons Doesn’t work the best on its own

Not too effective for heavy cannabis or drug users How to Use The Zydot Ultra Clean Shampoo and Conditioner comes with an efficient, 3-part system, starting with the shampoo.

Make sure you’ve cleansed your scalp with regular shampoo, first. Then, massage only half of the detox shampoo into your scalp and throughout your hair as thoroughly as possible for at least 10 minutes.

Follow up with the purifier, which should have a big #2 on its label. The purifier is what penetrates deep into the scalp and throughout the hair follicles. It removes impurities and dissolves toxins.

Then, use the second half of the detox shampoo for the same amount of time once it’s fully saturated.

Finally, add in the conditioner once you’ve rinsed your hair completely from the second half of the shampoo. Brand Overview This is the add-on that actually comes with the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo. Well-known independently in the cannabis world, it’s a simple, 3-part system. After usage, it’s supposed to be effective for up to 24 hours. Ideally, you want to use this detox shampoo system the day before the test. We don’t recommend you use this system on its own, but it does pair well with other detoxifiers. Pairing it with any of our other recommendations should give you the most effective results! 3. Folli-Clean Shampoo - Best for Color-Treated Hair