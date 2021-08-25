4 Best Detox Shampoos to Pass Your Hair Follicle Drug Test - Updated for 2022

Need to pass a hair follicle drug test? A hair detox shampoo might be your answer.
The common use of drug tests across various industries for different purposes has grown in popularity in recent years. Anything from routine medical examinations to a pre-employment stage could require a hair follicle drug test. While they might not be quite as common as a urinalysis, you could very well have one coming up. This guide will provide our top recommendations for the best detox shampoos to pass a hair follicle drug test.
We’ll also touch on how to pass the test, in general. You’ll learn it takes more than just the detox shampoo. If you implement a variety of our strategies, though, you have a real chance at passing. Ridding your body’s toxins to pass a hair follicle test in a fast amount of time isn’t an easy feat.
How to Pass a Hair Follicle Drug Test
How can you pass a hair follicle drug test in less time than abstinence takes? If you know you’re going to be given a hair test soon, you still might have time to prepare.
These more advanced types of drug tests can detect drug use as far as 90 days back. If you’ve used any sort of substance within that time frame, you’ll need to cleanse your system before the test. Fortunately, there are different solutions depending on how much prep time you have.
How to Use Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo
Our biggest recommendation is to pair any strategy you use with a hair follicle detox shampoo. It will only increase your chances of passing. Likewise, you’ll be able to cleanse your body of any other potential toxins that could be lingering.
Along with detox shampoo, we recommend a natural route to go with it. Eat clean, including lots of fruits and veggies, and drink a constant supply of water. Incorporate a regular exercise routine into your day-to-day.
However, this only works effectively by itself if you have a couple of months to prepare. That might not be a convenience you can afford, though. You need your hair follicles cleaned quickly and thoroughly. On the bright side, that’s still possible.
In this guide, we’ll be touching on the top hair follicle detox shampoo for passing a drug test. These are the top 4 of the best hair follicle detox shampoos:
1. Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo - Best Detox Shampoo Overall
2. Ultra Clean Shampoo - Best Value Detox Shampoo
3. Folli-Clean Shampoo - Best for Color-Treated Hair
4. Ultra Cleanse Shampoo - Best Money-Back Policy
Best Detox Shampoos to Pass a Hair Follicle Test
1. Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo - Best Detox Shampoo Overall
Pros
- Excellent support shampoo to start ridding your hair of toxins
- Aloe as an ingredient helps keep the scalp and hair moisturized
- Money-back guarantee
- Free shipping
- No harmful damage to the hair
- Simple, easy to use, and effective
Cons
- Not a day-of-test shampoo - requires use preferably 3 to 10 days in advance
- One of the pricier options for a detox shampoo
- Best shampoo for light to moderate cannabis consumers
How to Use
- Apply regular shampoo to damp hair, rinse, then apply the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo
- Massage into the scalp and hair, working with your fingers to get in deep and saturate everything
- Leave the formula on your hair and scalp for at least 10 to 15 minutes
- Finally, rinse your scalp and hair with warm water
- For best results, start shampooing with the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo 3 to 10 days before the test. The brand recommends you use the shampoo at least 15 times before the test for the most effective results.
Brand Overview
The best detox shampoo overall is the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo. However, it’s harder to find nowadays. The brand brought out a new formula, so this one is hard to come by. Fortunately, Test Clear offers it in their own branded bottles.
It’s meant to be paired with the Ultra Clean Shampoo that comes with it. Tackling these in combination with each other will increase your odds of passing exponentially.
As a bonus, the Old Style also comes with a conditioner. Shampooing your hair so frequently can cause it to dry out. Make sure you pair the shampooing with the conditioner to prevent dryness! Your hair won’t suffer nearly as much if you moisturize it after each wash.
Every wash removes a wave of toxins on each hair strand, as well as your scalp. Through sustained use, you’ll amplify your chances of passing a hair follicle drug test.
The Test Clear website recommends that you use the detox shampoo at least 15 times before your drug test. This will give you the most effective results.
2. Ultra Clean Shampoo - Best Value Detox Shampoo
Pros
- Value-friendly, budget-friendly option
- Gentle on the hair, but powerfully detoxifying
- Rids the hair of chemical buildup, medications, and other impurities found on the hair shaft
- Online ordering is easy and simple
- Comes with a conditioner to improve manageability, add sheen, and control tangles
Cons
- Doesn’t work the best on its own
- Not too effective for heavy cannabis or drug users
How to Use
- The Zydot Ultra Clean Shampoo and Conditioner comes with an efficient, 3-part system, starting with the shampoo.
- Make sure you’ve cleansed your scalp with regular shampoo, first. Then, massage only half of the detox shampoo into your scalp and throughout your hair as thoroughly as possible for at least 10 minutes.
- Follow up with the purifier, which should have a big #2 on its label. The purifier is what penetrates deep into the scalp and throughout the hair follicles. It removes impurities and dissolves toxins.
- Then, use the second half of the detox shampoo for the same amount of time once it’s fully saturated.
- Finally, add in the conditioner once you’ve rinsed your hair completely from the second half of the shampoo.
Brand Overview
This is the add-on that actually comes with the Old Style Aloe Rid Shampoo. Well-known independently in the cannabis world, it’s a simple, 3-part system.
After usage, it’s supposed to be effective for up to 24 hours. Ideally, you want to use this detox shampoo system the day before the test.
We don’t recommend you use this system on its own, but it does pair well with other detoxifiers. Pairing it with any of our other recommendations should give you the most effective results!
3. Folli-Clean Shampoo - Best for Color-Treated Hair
Pros
- The product boasts that it works in about 60 minutes
- Lasts up to 24 hours
- pH balanced to be safe for both color-treated and permed hair
- Comes with a convenient shampoo cleansing guide in a 5-page digital PDF
- Both chat and phone support are available for support
- Full money-back guarantee
Cons
- Doesn’t come with a conditioner
- Only contains 2 oz shampoo per product, so thick- or long-haired folks might need more than one bottle
How to Use
- Use within 24 hours of when you want your hair to be fully cleansed. Use a quarter-bottle per shampoo cycle. Massage any head or body hair that you want to be cleansed. Use only your fingers. Then, leave the shampoo on for at least 5 minutes.
- Rinse (warm water provides the most effective results), then be sure to leave your hair damp. Wait 5 minutes, then repeat the same step with the remainder of the bottle.
- Rinse your hair again and let it dry. Do not apply any hair products like sprays or gels.
- Wait at least one hour to take the test, but you’re good to go for 24 hours after that!
Brand Overview
We love that Folli-Clean’s shampoo is pH balanced, so it’s safe for both color-treated and permed hair. There are some steps to help make the shampoo more effective, though.
First, avoid laying down after you’ve cleaned your hair and body. If you know they’ll pull from your scalp, just be sure to avoid any pillows.
Don’t wear any head coverings, including headscarves, headbands, or hats.
Don’t use anything that may have been contaminated with your hair before the cleanse.
They do provide a disclaimer that the product is not meant to be used to pass a drug test. Make sure you use it in combination with other products to ensure your body is cleansed. When used with other detox shampoos, Folli-Clean Shampoo is a reliable and effective option.
4. Ultra Cleanse Shampoo - Best Money-Back Policy
Pros
- Impressive 500% money-back guarantee
- Removes all toxins and impurities from the shaft
- Instructions for light, moderate, and even heavy drug users (heavy drug users should use in combination with other products)
- It’s a hair cleansing shampoo + conditioner all-in-one
- Simple and easy instructions that get straight down to the point
Cons
- Not for heavier drug users
- Shampoo + Conditioner formulas usually still need a regular conditioner followup
How to Use
- Wet hair thoroughly, then add 1 oz (or about half the bottle) of detox shampoo to your hair
- Massage it into the scalp for at least 3 to 5 minutes
- Rinse your hair completely, then repeat the former steps
- Towel, blow dry, or style your hair as usual — you’re good to go!
Brand Overview
Last but certainly not least on our list is the Ultra Cleanse Shampoo. We were most impressed by their money-back policy. When you buy the Ultra Cleanse Shampoo from Pass USA, they offer a 500% money-back guarantee. It’s the industry’s one and only, so they’re pretty confident in their product.
Also, while it’s not the most affordable on our list, it does come close. Our second pick for the most budget-friendly option, the Ultra Cleanse Shampoo clocks in under 50 bucks.
With easy-to-use instructions, it doesn’t get easier to use a detox shampoo. We recommend pairing it with other options, but it’s a top pick for a reason.
Our Guide for Finding the Best Detox Shampoo
We didn’t come to these four recommendations on a whim. Instead, we used a strategic buyer’s guide to narrow in on the best detox shampoos on the market.
Let’s take a look at the strategies we used to narrow it down. The best shampoo takes a gentle but moderate formula. It needs to cleanse the hair completely while not damaging the precious strands being washed. Consider these questions when you look for the best drug detox shampoo for your needs.
- How Effective is the Detox Shampoo?
- What Ingredients are Used in the Formula?
- Is the Brand Well-Known?
- What’s the Overall Cost of the Product?
- How Durable is the Detox Shampoo?
- What is the Size of the Product?
- How Well are the Online Reviews?
- Is the Detox Shampoo Easy to Use?
What Does a Hair Follicle Drug Test Look For?
As technology and science progress, testing for the presence of drugs has gotten much easier. They’re considered one of the most accurate and effective methods for finding illegal substances in the body.
Typically, hair follicle tests are meant to reveal the use of:
- Opiates like morphine, codeine, and heroin
- Amphetamines
- Cocaine
- Marijuana
How Do Hair Follicle Tests Work?
Each of the countless hairs across our body is connected to the bloodstream. A hair follicle is in constant contact with the bloodstream.
Over time, toxins and impurities in the blood build up in the hair follicles they’re connected to. That’s why a hair follicle test can find drug residue as far back as three months.
If you have especially long hair and took medication or substances years ago, these can also show up on a hair follicle test. Your hair weaves a powerful history about you, which can be traced for testing purposes.
Can You Bleach Your Hair to Pass a Hair Follicle Test?
Technically, bleaching your hair is an effective method to potentially passing your test.
However, it’s not safe to bleach all the hair on your body. You’ll need to just bleach your head.
Then, because your bleached hair will look suspicious, many recommend dyeing the hair back to the color you had it. The bleaching process itself is what purifies the hair.
We also can’t recommend bleaching on its own to help detox your hair completely. Pair it with a detox shampoo or two to get the absolute best results possible.
Wrapping Up - Which Hair Detox Shampoo is the Best?
Now that we’re getting to the end of our overall guide, you may still be wondering — which is the best? There’s just not a one-size-fits-all answer.
Drug tests are commonplace for yearly medical exams, pre-employment tests, and much more. If a hair follicle drug test is in your future, you need to pull out all the stops. Even all the detox shampoos we’ve listed have mentioned it takes more than just one product.
In reality, you’ll need to implement multiple strategies to detox your hair completely. And remember, it’s not just the hair on your scalp to watch out for. Using a variety of detox procedures and products, your body can be rid of toxins in no time.
Use a combination of products and introduce healthy habits to your day. Likewise, remember to avoid anything that might recontaminate your hair or skin. Wash or replace any hair-related goods like towels, combs, and hats/hair accessories